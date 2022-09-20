The Internet Is Not Disneyland; People Should Stop Demanding It Become Disneyland
from the bad-ideas dept
Disneyland can be a fun experience for kids (and potentially a frustrating one for parents), but it’s a very controlled environment in which everything is set up to bend over backwards to be welcoming to children. And that’s great for what it is, but the world would kinda suck if everything was Disneyland. I mean, some countries have tried that, and it’s… not great, especially if you believe in basic freedoms.
Here’s the thing: Disneyland’s limits are great for a place to visit occasionally. As a vacation. But it’s not the real world. And we shouldn’t be seeking to remake the real world into Disneyland. And I think it’s especially true that most parents wouldn’t want to raise their kids in Disneyland and then send them out into the real world upon turning 18, and assuming they’ll be fully equipped to deal with the real world.
Yet that’s exactly what some busybody politicians (with support of the media) have been trying to do. They want to pass new laws that effectively demand that the internet act like Disneyland. Everything must be safe for kids. That means much greater surveillance and much less freedom… but “safe for kids.”
Except it’s not. Disneyland is fantasyland. It’s not real life. And we don’t train kids how to be thoughtful participants in society if we raise them in Disneyland.
I had a discussion recently about these bills — things like California’s Age Appropriate Design Code or Congress’s Kids Online Safety Act — where there are legitimate concerns about kids being safe online, but it seems like we ought to think about the digital world the same way we think about the real world. Parents have a role not just in limiting where kids can go when they’re young, but also giving kids the tools, as they grow, to handle various situations.
Sometimes when I talk about this people think I’m suggesting that parents should hover like a helicopter over their children when they’re online, or spy on everything they do online, but that’s not the answer either. That’s normalizing surveillance, and teaching kids that you don’t trust them. Instead, parents (and school teachers) can help kids learn how to use the internet appropriately at their age. That’s giving them guidance on where is safe, but also teaching them how they might sometimes come across unsafe areas online, with content that is not meant for them, and teaching them how to deal with it appropriately.
We do this already in the outside world, in which we try to teach children how to handle various situations. When you should be careful around strangers; when you should seek help from trustworthy adults. And, of course, when it’s appropriate and when it’s not appropriate for kids to be somewhere with or without supervision. That’s called being a parent.
What we don’t do is insist that we need to turn every shopping center into Disneyland. We rely on parents to teach kids how to deal with the real world at an age when they, the parents, decide what’s appropriate.
We can (and should) do this with the internet as well. Let kids know that not everything online is appropriate for them, and teach them how to alert parents or other trusted adults if things are clearly not right.
Nothing is perfect, obviously, and everyone can point to this or that horror story, but on the whole this system has worked well in the outside world, and it can and should work well on the internet. We don’t need to turn the internet into Disneyland. We can and should teach our kids how to appropriately use the internet, including how to deal with it when they come across questionable situations. That’s actually training kids how to become proper adults and how to deal with things, rather than raising them in Disneyland and expecting that it teaches them enough to handle the outside world on their own.
Filed Under: disneyland, for the children, internet, kids, kosa
Comments on “The Internet Is Not Disneyland; People Should Stop Demanding It Become Disneyland”
But Mike, that doesn’t involve any hyperventilating. It also completely lacks action items for people try to pass them selves off as useful to society to check off for themselves.
On a more serious note: While stating this again is always good, I’m worried about the many times this thing that should be totally obvious has failed to be picked up by a lot of people (or they just choose to ignore it since it doesn’t fit their agenda)
You must be this tall
So we should restrict Internet content by height? Why not? Makes about the same sense.
You want things to be *MORE* dangerous?
Making it it as “safe” as Disneyland is worse.
When there’s a perception of safety, people will let their guard down and incorrectly assume there’s no risk.
As usual, the Onion beat you to the punch.
no idea why this made me think back to this particular memory:
4th grade. ran across a sentence in a book where i did not understand the sentence structure so i took the book to my teacher and asked her to help me. she looked a little pale and asked me why i was reading that particular book. well, i had read all the books at the school up to 8th grade classroom. i had already read all the books in the local library that the librarians would let me check out. i had read all my sisters’ books. i had blown through all of my dad’s chemistry and physics books…and i had moved on to my mom’s books.
4th grade teacher organized a trip for me to the city’s library. sings heaven!
end of story. literally. find the kid something appropriate to read and move on.
now why she paled upon learning one of her 4th graders was reading robert heinlein no clue. 😉
Re:
I remember asking my 4th grade teacher if it would make sense for me to read the Silmarillion now that I’d finished the LotR series. Got a glazed look in response. Prompted with “You know, we read The Hobbit at the beginning of the year? I liked it, so I read Lord of the Rings?”
Finally responded with “why don’t you go see if it’s in our library.” It wasn’t. Didn’t end up reading it until I was a teenager. Read Heinlein and Asimov instead.
Hey Kids! We’re going to the Internet!
I think for a good chunk of content, the analogy is closer to a bar/nightclub/R-rated movie, especially given how much of it get specifically labeled as not for kids for this exact reason.
“Because kids are here” is a very poor reason to rage against things that aren’t meant for kids to begin with. You don’t let your kid see an R-rated movie and then complain that it wasn’t kid-friendly.
While constantly surveilling your kid isn’t a good way to go either, Occasionally looking at what the kid’s interested in can go a long way.