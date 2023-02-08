Lazy Reporters Claiming Fediverse Is ‘Slumping,’ Despite Massive Increase In Usage
There’s been this weird series of articles lately, trying to frame the rapid growth of the fediverse (mainly Mastodon), as somehow now failing. It started last month, with the Guardian’s Josh Nicholas leaping in with a provocative headline: “Elon Musk drove more than a million people to Mastodon – but many aren’t sticking around” and now Wired has a similar article, by Amanda Hoover, declaring “The Mastodon Bump Is Now a Slump.“
The issue, according to both articles, is that because a ton of people signed up to check out Mastodon in November and December as Elon Musk began his program of Musking up Twitter, and not all of them decided to stick around, that proves the site is a failure. Except, that’s wrong on so many levels.
Any site getting a big influx of users is going to have some number of them choose not to engage, especially something that’s new and different. But if you look at the actual retention rate for the fediverse, it’s astoundingly high. Looking at sites that track actual usage of the fediverse, we see that it went up quite a lot in November and December, and while it’s dipped in January, it’s still way above where it was pre-Musk takeover. Also, it’s worth noting that these stats apply to the entire fediverse, and not just Mastodon. While it’s common just to talk about Mastodon, the 1.4 million number that people discuss is just those on Mastodon, based on Mastodon’s own stats. But, many users move on to compatible platforms that don’t end up in that count, like Pleroma, Pixelfed, Misskey, Calckey, and the like. So, the numbers here show a topping off of active users around 4 million, and it currently being around 2.6 million, way, way above the ~600k before Musk’s takeover:
I’m not sure how going from 600k to 2.6 million in just a couple of months can be deemed “a slump.” It sure looks like pretty damn good retention overall. I mean, if we just look at Twitter, there is somewhere around 1.3 billion accounts, but only 368 million active users per month (or, 238 million monetizable daily active users) according to the last numbers pre-Musk. Would anyone say that those numbers prove Twitter was “slumping” because somewhere around a billion accounts are inactive on the platform?
Either way, actual usage of the fediverse continues to increase month by month, including through January, meaning that while some people signed up and never used it, those who are using it, are using it more and more. These are the kinds of things you’d think a journalist would cover in these articles, but they’re taking the lazy way out and simply looking at the topline number of how many people checked in once or twice and then didn’t stick around, while ignoring just how much the platform continues to grow and thrive.
There are plenty of things that the fediverse can do to improve, and the crazy thing is that many of those things are… happening, and happening quickly. Lately, there have been a lot of discussions about making the onboarding process much better, because too many people find it cumbersome. That’s fixable. And more and more developers have been moving over to Mastodon, and the launches of tons of new, easier to use clients is an exciting development as well.
Meanwhile, as EFF’s Ross Schulman rightly details, the comparisons to just Twitter are similarly misleading, as part of the value of the fediverse is not that it’s a “Twitter” clone, but that it can provide tons of useful services:
Where we disagree, is that Mastodon (as part of the Fediverse) does offer that in the form of a truly interoperable and portable social media presence. Characterizing Mastodon as a mere Twitter-clone overlooks this strength of the fediverse to be or become any social platform you can imagine. That’s the power of protocols. The fediverse as a whole is a micro-blogging site, as well as for sharing photos, videos, book lists and reading updates, and more.
Of course, inertia is always an issue. Getting people to move from one site to another never happens overnight. MySpace was so dominant that Facebook could never overtake it… until it did. Digg was dominant over Reddit. Until it wasn’t.
The fediverse might not ever get as big as these other sites, and it doesn’t need to. It’s already hit critical mass to be an extremely useful site, and the rate of development of new offerings and services to make it more useful over the last couple of months has been eye-opening. But the infatuation by the media with the belief that because it only retained a huge portion, and not all, of the people who jumped over to check it out… seems weird.
I can’t do better than I did on Mastodon..
Perhaps the problem is… you suck.
I present as an immortal sociopath, and I manage to get interaction with people.
I’ve reconnected with people I knew on teh twitters, people I knew from elsewhere, and a whole new group of people who had no idea what they were doing when they followed me… and they stayed.
Maybe your instance choice was poor… consider moving.
Maybe you just suck… try harder.
The problem isn’t Mastodon is the only truth to consider.
People need to be realistic about Mastodon, it’s not going to get a hundred million users overnight just because Elon has no idea whay he’s doing and opened pandoras box to let out all the nazis. It’ll grow slowly, steadily, getting an influx of users every time Twitter and/or Facebook do something else horrendous, and as the people developing it smooth down the rough edges to improve the overall user experience.
Speaking as someone who uses it, some of the userbase need to dial it back a little with the evangelism. Judging people for not immediately making the leap from Twitter will only put people off, especially when those people tend to be freelance creatives who need the widest userbase to sell their skills.
Re:
“Nazis”
You’re a parody.
Re: Re:
Oh yes, he reinstated totally normal non Nazis, like Stormfront founder Andrew Anglin and Nick Fuentes. Completely normal centrists who have valuable things to add to public discourse.
Re: Re: Re:
They may be racists but they’re not nazis, either, but regardless your “pandora’s box” is two fucking people?
Grow. The Fuck. Up.
Re: Re:
Explain parody to a stupid and boring person.
Sure, I can explain what a parody is in a way that’s simple and easy to understand. A parody is a type of artwork that imitates another piece of work in a humorous or satirical way. It takes the elements of the original work and exaggerates or changes them in order to make fun of it or comment on it in a humorous way. Think of it as a silly imitation of something, made to make people laugh. For example, a parody of a popular song might change the lyrics to be silly or nonsensical, while still keeping the tune and melody of the original.
Re: Re: Re:
I mean he is a fucking caricature of the of dumb, rabid, shrill, emotionally thinking liberal dumbass we paint far left liberals as.
Re: Re: Re:2
Wow. that’s a lot of words to say “one of the people we hate without reason”
Re: Re: Re:3
I have multiple, specific reasons.
Re: Really, no
“some of the userbase need to dial it back a little with the evangelism”
Polite suggestions that people will be happier and safer anywhere but Twitter and oh hey, look at this wonderful option, aren’t half – not enough 15 – as annoying and insulting as Twitter evangelists shitting on everything to do with Mastodon in the mainstream media.
Also, I remember the early days of Twitter. You want to see evangelism? It was EVERYWHERE AND INESCAPABLE.
So, really. No. The word needs to get out that people can move so they will move. Twitter needs to die if Musk continues to own it because what he’s creating is an active force for evil in the world. No hyperbole.
I do not understand economics
In what world is an over 300% growth in under half a year considered a slump? Wall Street?
Re:
300% Growth? It’s a start! Next year we want 400% growth after a round of layoffs. It’s completely reasonable to expect things to be running so efficiently at every company all physical labour can be done by a single Australian man.
Re: Re:
And your layoffs (for this year) need to be at least 104% of staff. Next year we expect you to be able to hit 150%
Re: It makes no money
Therefore Mastodon is a failure whatever happens, you see?
Re:
because it’s about half of it’s peak. It’s already on the downslope (been falling for several months now, in fact)
This is more gaslighting, it’s DOWN users
Showing the chart leading up to 2.6 million users is cool and all but that’s not the important bit, the important but is that they’re DOWN to 1.8 million users (as of early January, haven’t seen a stat since).
And yeah, buddy, “Active Users” is the important stat. Registered users basically never goes down, people just stop using a platform.
It failed to launch. Adoption doesn’t spike, fade, and then start rising again. It failed. It was more popular in November than it ever will be again. Those writers aren’t “lazy”; they’re right and you’re wrong.
Stop trying to make Mastodon happen, it’s never going to happen. (Really, provably).
Jesus fuck you’re desperate.
Re: Every accusations etc
“Jesus fuck you’re desperate”
Says the troll who lives to be flagged and blogged on a complete strangers blog because he is in thrall to a pimple-brained shitbird who has more money than sense.
Please do bugger off, there’s a good chap.
Re: Re:
“blogged” ==”blocked”
No commenting before coffee, Anathema
Re: Re:
the truth really wounds you, huh?
Re:
Matty,
Forget your inability to understand basic, simple economics; what I wanna know is, just how many times a day do you get down on your knees and suck Daddy Elon’s dick?
If you got some time left over, I’ve got an opening for you…..
Re: Re:
Can we please can it with the homophobic insults?
Re: Re: Re:
AD,
There was/were no insults intended, there was only a valid question, as evidenced by the scribblings of Bratty Matty. A logical conclusion, and then a valid offer, do not an insult make.
Besides, where did/does homophobia enter into the picture? Two (presumably) adults can enter into sexual congress if they so wish, no ‘fear’ or phobia need be considered when such happens.
Either that, or it’s all a matter of ‘twisted’ humor. In that case, please be advised that the sarcasm tag was inadvertently omitted.
Thanks.
Re: Re: Re:2
you’re fucking fragile
Re:
Unless you have a some kind of future sight you’ve failed to divulge, stop pretending to know the future.
Re:
So you can’t read? The 1.8 million is just Mastodon users. The chart Mike posted (which looks current as of today) is total fediverse users.
The chart above is active users.
It’s not registered users. It literally shows “active last month.”
Next time, try reading before doing your usual shit.
Re:
Why are you so afraid of Mastodon?
Jesus fuck you’re desperate.
Re:
Lets assume your correct for just a moment and mastodon is “not happening” (what ever that means).
Why are you here raving at people who are wrong (and according to you “have not reach”). Why does it seem to just get your goat that they might dare to be “wrong on the internet”?
There are lots of people who are wrong on the internet.
And back in the real world: It’s ironic that you repeat the very same arguments that… the article debunks.
Re: Re:
An honesty person isn’t going to constantly tell you how honest they are.
A confident person isn’t going to constantly feel the need to remind you how confident they are.
And someone sure that a platform is going to fail wouldn’t feel the need to repeatedly tell people to stop talking about it and stop pointing out when it’s doing just fine.
Mastodon is great
I’m having a wonderful time at Mastodon. My stress levels are much lower since I ditched Twitter completely, even though last year the prospect of losing it sent me into a serious depressive spiral. That was because there was no obvious replacement.
Now there is. Social media is important to me and a vital way to combat isolation. There really are as diverse a range of people to follow on Mastodon as there are on Twitter, with far fewer of them there to drive engagement with their blogs, TV appearances, or books, or to sell something. Follow freely, mute liberally, reboost joyfully and often.
If I can manage to build a nice happy niche for myself there, anyone can 😉
I’m curious if the same people saying Mastodon is experiencing a slump are applying that same standard to Twitter because if ‘a bunch of people tried it out and not all of them stuck with it’ counts as a failure how much worse is the platform that’s being run so badly that it pushed them to even try an alternative?
Wow!! At least two posts today throwing slurs at an African man that Mike despises. TD knows no shame.
Re:
[Citation Needed], be specific.
Re: Re:
Probably referring to Muskwit as African to be baity and shit.
First they came for the algorithms. Then they came for the protocols. Next … ? (So, yes, they are trying to kill “the Internet.”)
I Like Mastodon
I’ve been enjoying Mastodon quite a bit. The performance alone is a massive improvement over Twitter. Just today, Twitter has been kicking out error messages just to load a few feeds. Mastodon hasn’t had so much as a 404 error message that I’ve seen all year this year so far.
Plus, my follower count for my site’s official account on Mastodon has been higher than on Twitter for quite a while now.
I honestly prefer interacting on Mastodon over Twitter at this point. So much less spam and hate mongering.
The other hilarious thing is that some people can’t seem to help referring to Mastodon (alternately meaning, or ignoring, the entire fediverse) as if it were some “competitor” and also as if it were a corporation.
It’s fucking weird.