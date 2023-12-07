We Teamed Up With Bluesky To Tell The Supreme Court How State Social Media Laws Don’t Take Into Account User Empowerment
As you know, the Supreme Court is now considering the NetChoice/CCIA cases challenging two similar (but not identical) state laws regarding social media moderation. The laws in Florida and Texas came about around the same time, and were clearly written to target ideological speech. Both of them put restrictions on how certain social media apps can moderate or even recommend certain speech.
As you’ll recall, district courts in both states found the laws obviously unconstitutional attacks on the 1st Amendment. On appeal, things went differently. The 11th Circuit agreed that most of the Florida law was unconstitutional (we think they’re wrong about the part they weren’t concerned with too). But the 5th Circuit went rogue and said that of course states can set whatever moderation laws they want (which is in conflict with later 5th Circuit rulings regarding state pressure on moderation, but I digress).
Anyway, you can follow along on the docket for the case at the Supreme Court, where NetChoice/CCIA filed their brief recently. This week, a bunch of amicus briefs are being filed, some of which are really interesting.
I wanted to focus on one brief in particular in this post: our own. We teamed up with Bluesky (the alternative microblogging service that is building a federated protocol for social media) and Chris Riley (in his personal capacity as the operator of a Mastodon instance) to make some points that we don’t think other amici are likely to make.
The key point we tried to make is that so much of the arguments being thrown back and forth are really about who it is that gets to determine how a website moderates: should it be the government or should it be the website? If those are the only two options there are, then it already does seem obvious that it should be the website, not the government.
But, the key to our brief is pointing out that this assumes, falsely, that this is the only possible model out there. Instead, we highlight, that it is possible to envision a world in which users themselves get to decide, and any ruling that says the government gets to decide would fundamentally make that kind of user freedom and empowerment impossible.
A fundamental part of my Protocols, Not Platforms article (which, in part, helped inspire Bluesky) was that it would empower users to have more control themselves, or at least let them choose which intermediaries they trust to help them with algorithms and moderation, rather than relying on the same platform that they use for the hosting of the content itself.
For example, Bluesky has an amazingly useful feature called “custom feeds” and it has created a marketplace of algorithms so that you can create your own algorithms and share them with others, or you can just decide to use someone else’s algorithm (or even adapt it further yourself). That is, rather than relying on a company like Twitter or Facebook to decide what you should see, on Bluesky, you get to make those decisions yourself, or hand them off to someone you trust.
But, in that architecture, it means that Bluesky often won’t even know what algorithms people are using (the algorithms don’t have to live on Bluesky’s servers, indeed, Bluesky itself might never even be aware of them). But should these laws (or laws like them) apply to Bluesky, that kind of ecosystem basically would be effectively barred, because the law would limit what kinds of algorithms could work on Bluesky, and Bluesky itself would have no way to control those third party algorithms.
This ecosystem of platforms is necessary in order for there to be meaningful choices in what expression Internet users experience online. Platform choice, and the customization algorithmic choice enables, are what helps realize the expression-promoting value of the Internet and ensures it captures a diversity of expression by putting the choices of what expression to be exposed to in the hands of users. It is not for the government to take away this choice, creating a platform or algorithmic monoculture, which is what the Florida and Texas laws threaten.
Similarly, we used the example of how comments here at Techdirt are moderated, in which much of the moderation is actually handled by community votes, and how there’s no way to comply with these laws for such community moderation practices either:
But while the Copia Institute’s moderation practices can be described in broad strokes, they cannot be articulated with the specificity that the Texas law would require. For instance, the law requires that platforms disclose their moderation standards. See, e.g., TEX. BUS. & COM. CODE § 120.051. And it also puts limits on how platforms can do this moderation. See, e.g., TEX. CIV. PRAC. & REM. CODE § 143A.002 (banning certain moderation decisions, including those based on the “viewpoint” of the user expression being moderated). But even if the Copia Institute wanted to comply with the Texas law, it could not. For instance, it could not disclose its moderation policy because its moderation system is primarily community-driven and subject to the community’s whims and values of the moment. Which also means that it could not guarantee that moderation always comported with a preannounced “Acceptable Use Policy,” which the Texas law also requires. TEX. BUS. & COM. CODE § 120.052. It would also be infeasible to meet any of the Texas law’s additional burdensome demands, including to provide notice to any affected user, TEX. BUS. & COM. CODE § 120.103, maintain a complaint system, TEX. BUS. & COM. CODE § 120.101,24 or offer a process for appeal,25 TEX. BUS. & COM. CODE § 120.103. None of these faculties are features the Copia Institute has the resources or infrastructure to support. In other words, the Texas law sets up a situation where if the Copia Institute cannot host user-provided content exactly the way Texas demands, it effectively does not get to host any user-provided content at all. Or, potentially even worse, it would leave Techdirt in the position of having to host odious content, including content threatening to it, its staff, or others in its reader community, in order to satisfy Texas’s moderation requirements.
There are all sorts of other important 1st Amendment reasons why these laws are deeply problematic. But we assumed (almost certainly correctly) that the briefs from NetChoice/CCIA and other amici will cover all of that.
Our brief was more focused on highlighting how these issues go beyond just the 1st Amendment concerns of big websites, but how they might impact a new generation of social media platforms, like Bluesky and Mastodon, whose very models and infrastructure are fundamentally different from the “giant silos” of today’s major social media platforms.
Too much of the discussion assumes that there are only two parties who might have a say in the moderation of social media: governments and the platforms. But we want to make the court aware that a new generation of services are focused on enabling the users themselves to make that choice, and if these laws are allowed, it could wipe out that possibility.
Now here’s hoping the justices actually read your brief!
Of course you did, Mike.
You’re a paid propagandist for the tech industry!
Dang that’s a good argument.
"Social media moderation" clearly often targets ideological speech
Indeed that’s the whole problem. Entire avenues of speech completely walled off.
Call all Christians “White nationalist fascists”? That’s fine.
Refuse to agree “transwomen are ‘real women'”? Suspended.
Against illegal immigration? Racist, banned.
Want to “free Palestine, from the river to the sea”? (THat’s a direct call for genocide, btw) That’s fine.
Want anyone who’s unvaccinated to be denied medical care and die? That’s fine.
Suggest that covid vaccines have little to no effect on transmission? (Factual, Actual Science, and at this point completely proven) Shadow-banned, no one will see this, and when we perjure ourselves in front of Congress MM will lie about it and claim everyone else has the definition of “shadowban” wrong
Censoring ideological speech was always the point, always the problem. It also, btw, denotes a clear editorial position.
And no, “moderation” (you just mean censorship) is not “free speech”, even when by private parties. It’s legal, but it is the opposite of free speech, and calling it that is just Orwellian Newspeak.
Re:
The usage of any platform that you don’t own is a social privilege; the platform is free to revoke that privilege if you break its rules. If you don’t like the rules of a given platform, go find a platform you do like.
Re:
Again, Matthew…
Social norms are not censorship, and they tend to shift and change when more knowledge is revealed.
Property rights are also not censorship and the bedrock of 1A and all free speech hinges on private property rights.
So why do you hate private property rights, Matthew?
Re:
Call all Christians “White nationalist fascists”? That’s fine.
They earned that, so if they don’t like the label, they’re free to change the behavior that earned it for them. Fuck them and their ‘morality police’ wanting to know what other people do in their bedrooms – send those assholes to Iran, where they belong.
Refuse to agree “transwomen are ‘real women’”? Suspended.
Yup, probably because no one asked for your opinion. Another category of unwanted assholes demanding an audience and getting pissed that no one wants to fight with them, nor give a shit what they think. Fuck those people too.
Against illegal immigration? Racist, banned.
And yet, I’m sure you’ll whine like a bitch about your hamberder costing more because ‘no one wants to work’ for nothing. Who’s going to pick the watermelons, fuckface? You?
I’ve got a great immigration policy – prosecute the welfare-queen farmers who hire the illegals. Then you’ll see change, and you won’ have to keep patching up that wall that Mexico never paid us for.
Want to “free Palestine, from the river to the sea”? (That’s a direct call for genocide, btw) That’s fine.
Fuck those people too. They’re like the Christian nationalists, wearing different dresses. Perfect illustration as to why assholes fighting for some impotent god will never be reasonable and should be just left to rot. Let ‘god’ sort it all out.
Want anyone who’s unvaccinated to be denied medical care and die? That’s fine.
Yep, fuck those morons too. They should stick to their principles and die. If medicine doesn’t work or shouldn’t be trusted, why the fuck wouldn’t they just go to Tractor Supply to treat their ailment with horse dewormer? Failing to follow through with your anti-vax bullshit sure isn’t what I expected from a patriot. Commitment – look it up.
But I’m also willing to bet that those geniuses never considered that they were fed anti-vax misinformation just so that they would die in large numbers, like good republican sheep. Think about it – Trump never locked anyone up, so the deep state is alive, well, and still feeding you simps bullshit. We try to clue you in, but you keep slapping us away. By all means, believe what you want, keep being wrong, and drop dead at home.
Suggest that covid vaccines have little to no effect on transmission? (Factual, Actual Science, and at this point completely proven) Shadow-banned, no one will see this
The Venn diagram of the assholes denying vaccines and the morons who took up valuable hospital space once they
realized they were full of shit is a circle. Another group of people we could do without competing for a Darwin award. We tried to tell you morons, but no, you chose to die alone with a tube down your throats instead. Keep up the good work!
And no, “moderation” (you just mean censorship) is not “free speech”, even when by private parties. It’s legal, but it is the opposite of free speech, and calling it that is just Orwellian Newspeak.
Sure it is. Blubber about that shit at my house and I’ll moderate your stupid ass out the door head-first. Now extrapolate ‘my house’ with ‘my platform’ and stop cluttering up the comment section with your fucking complaints. Do something, instead of just whining like a bitch.
Orwellian Newspeak
Seriously, prole? You’re going to project 1984 now? Tell me dumbass – how do you feel about some delusional loofah-faced shit-gibbon being a dictator ‘only on day 1?’ The only difference I see between you idiots and 1984 is the color of the BB you follow (although in the 1984 version BB has something of a sepia-tint to him, so there’s that).
A whole bunch of you whiny fucks are advocating for your own little Oceania right here in the US. You’ve got states full of simps like you just itching to play out their ‘thought police’ fantasies, sending those who are different to the Ministry of Love for ‘reeducation.’ It was sad when I read it originally, and pisses me off more so, with those ‘christian’ pieces of shit sending their kids to reeducation camps, should they see an LGBTQ+ person in the wild. Alas, that’s what happens when your ‘morality’ comes from a 5th-century bastardization of books written by desert camel herders who had no idea where the sun came from.
Have a great day, and I hope this has been useful.
Re:
Hey, Mathew:
If you ever come to my house and say something I don’t like, and I kick you out and tell you never to come back, does that mean I just censored you? Or: if you come to my house, to a party I’m throwing, and you start talking about something super political, and I yell at you guys and tell you to STFU and that there’ll be no political discussions at the party, did I just moderate you, or censor you? I mean, I couldn’t have censored you, because your free to leave and talk politics elsewhere, right? I can’t stop you from doing that. Even if you went to a bunch of parties, all of which refused to allow political discussions, would you still be censored? No, because you’d still be able to go elsewhere.
Now, equate this to an online platform, which is essentially the same system: your in someone elses house, even if it’s virtual. If you say something they don’t like, or start discussions they don’t want you talking about, and they shut you up, is that moderation or censorship? I would think it would be moderation (i.e., the practice of overseeing and regulating content, conversations, or interactions within a given platform or community to ensure they comply with established guidelines, rules, or standards), not censorship (i.e., the deliberate suppression, prohibition, or restriction of information, ideas, or expression by a controlling authority, government, or institution). I’m genuinely curious how you conflate moderation with censorship. The courts have, repeatedly, ruled that your take on this argument is incorrect and legally wrong. An act of moderation is not censorship if there is no governing body behind the act of moderation; even if there were a governing body behind said act, the act must be coercive in nature, i.e., have some kind of threat behind it. An example of this would be governments passing restrictions on hate speech, obscenity, or national security concerns, which could be seen as a form of censorship.
As a matter of fact, chapter 71 of title 18 of the United States Code is all about obscenity, see here.)
Oddly enough, FIRE addressed just this point this morning.
https://www.thefire.org/news/fire-supreme-court-only-you-can-protect-free-speech-online