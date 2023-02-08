CNET Insiders Say Tech Outlet Softened Coverage To Please Advertisers

It hasn’t been a great few weeks for CNET.

If you hadn’t seen, the company was busted using AI to generate dozens of stories without informing readers or the public. Despite newfound hype, the AI wasn’t particularly good at its job, creating content that had persistent issues with both accuracy and plagiarism. Of the 77 articles published, more than half had significant errors (Futurism’s Jon Christian’s coverage of the mess is essential reading).

It wasn’t particularly surprising if you’ve watched the outlet’s coverage over the last decade become increasingly inundated with affiliate blogspam and often toothless, corporate friendly stenography of company press releases. And who could forget that time former CNET owner CBS blocked the company from doling out a CES award to Dish Network as part of a petty legal dispute over cable box ad skipping.

A major reason for CNET’s more recent problems are thanks to its owner, private equity firm Red Ventures, which acquired CNET from CBS in 2020. Recently leaked internal communications and employee accounts from inside CNET indicate that Red Ventures was so excited by AI’s ability to generate content at scale cheaply, it didn’t really care if the resulting content was rife with inaccuracies:

“They were well aware of the fact that the AI plagiarized and hallucinated,” a person who attended the meeting recalls. (Artificial intelligence tools have a tendency to insert false information into responses, which are sometimes called “hallucinations.”) “One of the things they were focused on when they developed the program was reducing plagiarism. I suppose that didn’t work out so well.”

Amusingly, the whole point of doing this, lower costs, never materialized because editing the resulting AI content was more time consuming that editing human work:

The AI system was always faster than human writers at generating stories, the company found, but editing its work took much longer than editing a real staffer’s copy. The tool also had a tendency to write sentences that sounded plausible but were incorrect, and it was known to plagiarize language from the sources it was trained on.

But AI aside, insiders say the environment created by Red Ventures is one in which affiliate blogspam style coverage takes precedent, and the company is all too happy to obliterate editorial firewalls and soften coverage if it makes advertisers happy:

Multiple former employees told The Verge of instances where CNET staff felt pressured to change stories and reviews due to Red Ventures’ business dealings with advertisers. The forceful pivot toward Red Ventures’ affiliate marketing-driven business model — which generates revenue when readers click links to sign up for credit cards or buy products — began clearly influencing editorial strategy, with former employees saying that revenue objectives have begun creeping into editorial conversations. Reporters, including on-camera video hosts, have been asked to create sponsored content, making staff uncomfortable with the increasingly blurry lines between editorial and sales. One person told The Verge that they were made aware of Red Ventures’ business relationship with a company whose product they were covering and that they felt pressured to change a review to be more favorable.

U.S. journalism is, if you hadn’t noticed, already in crisis. There’s a decided lack of creative new financing ideas. There are also endless layoffs, and homogenized, feckless content that’s increasingly afraid of challenging sources, advertisers, or event sponsors. Twice a year the entire United States tech press turns their front pages into glorified blogspam affiliates for Amazon, and nobody, in any position of editorial authority, ever seems to think that’s in any way gross, unethical, or problematic.

AI will likely help human beings in multitude of ways we can’t even begin to understand. But it’s also going to supercharge existing problems (like propaganda) in similarly complicated and unforeseen ways, whether that’s making it easier for corporations to run sleazy astroturf lobbying campaigns, or inexpensively slather the Internet with feckless clickbait and blogspam at unprecedented scale.

