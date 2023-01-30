Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Apple Still Sucks On Right To Repair

(Mis)Uses of Technology

Apple has never looked too kindly upon users actually repairing their own devices. The company’s ham-fisted efforts to shut down, sue, or otherwise imperil third-party repair shops are legendary. As are the company’s efforts to force recycling shops to shred Apple products (so they can’t be refurbished and re-used).

That’s before you get to Apple’s often comical attacks on “right to repair” legislation, a push that only sprung up after companies like Apple, Microsoft, Sony, John Deere, and others created a global grass-roots coalition of activists and reformers via their clumsy attempts to monopolize repair.

While Apple has made some concessions to try and pre-empt right to repair legislation, there’s clearly still a long way to go. John Bumstead, a MacBook refurbisher and owner of the RDKL INC repair store, recently revealed that used MacBooks retailing for as much as $3,000 are being scrapped for parts because recyclers are prevented from logging into the devices.

Bumstead told Motherboard the culprit is Apple’s T2 security chip, which prevents anyone but the original owner from logging into the laptops. He also stated that despite Apple’s promises on right to repair reform, the problem has gotten notably worse over the last few years. As a result, a countless number of costly 2018/2019 era Macbooks can’t be completely repurposed:

“The progression has been, first you had certifications with unrealistic data destruction requirements, and that caused recyclers to pull drives from machines and sell without drives, but then as of 2016 the drives were embedded in the boards, so they started pulling boards instead,” he said. “And now the boards are locked, so they are essentially worthless. You can’t even boot locked 2018+ MacBooks to an external device because by default the MacBook security app disables external booting.”

Experts state that Apple could make this all go away by building more convenient unlocking systems for independent repair shops, but then Apple might sell fewer new laptops — and threaten its own lucrative repair monopoly — and you wouldn’t want that.

Comments on “Apple Still Sucks On Right To Repair”

Beatrix Willius says:

Security

But but but the security!!!

You have to decide that the computer can be booted from an external hard disk. When you do need that? When you probably can’t change the option anymore.

Friend of mine fried his Mini over the weekend. He had to bring the computer to the Apple Store because he wasn’t able to fix the computer himself. The warranty is expiring tomorrow. Because the end date of the repair – whatever is fried – is after the end date of the warranty he has to pay for another year of AppleCare.

Anonymous Coward says:

Thats like linux not forking a kernel for all of the legacy hardware prior to 2020/2015/2010 to keep all of that hardware running for decades more.

Most of the software is past the point of diminishing returns anyways. New standards don’t do anything innovative, just streaming codecs, video card features and security updates. Features that are optional.

Disposible intellect is a dead horse. Pretty is not that desirable.

Anonymous Coward says:

I’m all for the right to repair, however I disagree that 3rd parties be allowed to release devices. Only the owner can and should be allowed to release the device from their Apple ID. If I trade-in my device or donate it for recycling, I am required by the trade-in or recycling company to release it from my Apple ID.

If someone picks a device out of the trash or “finds the device”, they can strip it for components and the raw materials. Allowing 3rd parties to release devices will just create a market for stolen devices. That was the whole point of the device lock, to de-incentivize theft by eliminating the market for stolen devices.

The right to repair laws should require Apple and other manufacturers to make parts available 3rd party repair shops so consumers can have more choices!

Apple Still Sucks On Right To Repair
