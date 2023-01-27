The Latest Antitrust Case Against Google Is, By Far, The Most Serious
There have been a whole bunch of antitrust lawsuits filed against Google over the last few years. The DOJ filed one in October of 2020 that was pathetically weak. That one seemed like it was Attorney General Bill Barr appeasing then President Trump with what Trump hoped would be an election-boosting attack on “evil woke big tech.” Then, in December of that year, a bunch of states, lead by Texas’ Ken Paxton filed another antitrust lawsuit, which we noted got some fairly basic things completely wrong, but had some potential to be legit depending on what was behind a bunch of redactions. That case has plodded along, and the amended complaint filed last year was much stronger than the original complaint and looked pretty damning to us. Then there was another antitrust lawsuit from a bunch of other states.
So, it seems a bit odd for there to be yet another one, again from the DOJ and also with a random assortment of states, some of which repeats allegations from the other antitrust lawsuits filed previously.
However, of all the antitrust complaints filed against Google so far, this one strikes me as the strongest, and the most damning. It’s almost as if the various attempts to rush out half-baked antitrust lawsuits wasn’t a great idea, and maybe they should have waited until they were able to put together all of these details.
This one focuses, like the Texas one, on Google’s position in online advertising, and how (according to the complaint) it has abused its position in multiple ways. Specifically detailed in the complaint are a bunch of things that certainly do seem to raise antitrust concerns: buying up competitors whose independent success would limit Google’s ability to totally dominate the market, taking such control over all parts of the ad stack that it could effectively undercut any competitive efforts and give an advantage to its own ads, effectively buying off Facebook to diminish the thread of “header bidding” which was poised to make the market more competitive, and manipulating fees to take a larger cut for itself.
We have seen some of this in practice. As we noted a year and a half ago when we pulled all Google code from Techdirt, we had to pull all ads with it. Because no matter how many companies there were offering to sell ads for Techdirt, every single one of them backstopped their inventory with ads from Google, and they kept inserting tracking code because of it. And we’d had lots of problems with Google ads on our site. At least from where we sit, there doesn’t appear to be anything approaching a competitive market in online ads. Everything seems to run through Google.
I actually thought after we wrote about all this we’d maybe hear from companies offering non-Google ads. But, none showed up, because I’m not sure any actually exist. And the complaint calls this out:
But competition in the ad tech space is broken, for reasons that were neither accidental nor inevitable. One industry behemoth, Google, has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising. Having inserted itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace, Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies.
I’ve notably been skeptical of many antitrust arguments. I think people throw around “antitrust” way too freely, and it often makes no sense and does not apply. All too often, failed competitors trot out “antitrust” as an excuse for their own failures to innovate and compete.
But this case seems much more legitimate, and the kind of thing that antitrust law was created to deal with.
And, honestly, the dumbest thing about this is that there’s really no reason that Google should have done most of this. It has a business that has and will continue to throw off so much cash. It didn’t need to corner the entire online ad ecosystem. Stories like these in the lawsuit seem pretty damning:
Google also sought to co-opt what it perceived to be its two biggest threats (Facebook and Amazon) into Open Bidding. In internal documents, Google concluded that while it “[c]annot avoid competing with FAN [Facebook],” it could, through a deal with Facebook, “build a moat around our demand.” Internal documents recommending a deal with Facebook revealed Google’s primary motive: “[f]or web inventory, we will move [Facebook’s] demand off of header bidding set up and further weaken the header bidding narrative in the marketplace.” Thus, for these reasons, Google ultimately agreed to provide preferential Open Bidding auction terms to Facebook in exchange for spend and pricing commitments designed to push more of Facebook’s captive advertiser spend onto Google’s platforms. Google sought to head off Amazon’s investment in header bidding technology with a similar offer, albeit without the same success.
Google also adjusted its auction mechanisms across its ad tech products to divert more transactions to itself and away from rivals that might deploy header bidding. On the publisher side, Google allowed AdX—and only AdX—to change its auction bid by altering Google’s own fee after seeing the price to beat from another exchange.
On the advertiser side, Google first considered outright blocking its advertiser buying tool from buying inventory made available via header bidding. The goal: “dry out HB [header bidding].” When Google decided that strategy would be too costly for Google, it pivoted to a different and more insidious strategy with the same effect.
Google recognized that “instead of stop[ping] bidding on HB [header bidding] queries, we could bid lower on HB queries,” and win the same impressions on Google’s ad exchange instead. No rival exchange was in a position to compete with this strategy because no rival had the scale necessary to compete against the industry giant, especially considering the built-in advantages that Google afforded its own ad exchange and publisher ad server. Google, and Google alone, had control over both the leading source of advertiser demand and the dominant publisher ad server. So, Google programmed its advertiser buying tool to advantage its ad exchange.
Google’s bidding strategy on header bidding transactions proved remarkably effective in stunting the growth of header bidding, but Google still worried that its moat was not fully secure. Google learned that some publishers were using price controls within Google’s own DFP publisher ad server to sell advertising inventory to rival exchanges outside of Google’s closed-wall system, even in instances where Google’s own AdX exchange had offered to pay more for the inventory. Publishers did so for a variety of reasons, including considerations related to ad quality, volume discounts, diversification of demand sources, data asymmetries, or other factors.
When Google identified this threat, it simply removed the feature from DFP and instead imposed competition-stifling Unified Pricing Rules. Under these new rules, publishers could no longer use price floors to choose rival exchanges or other buyers over AdX or Google Ads, no matter the reason. Google effectively took away their own customers’ right to choose what buyer or ad exchange best suited their needs. In doing so, Google once again bought itself a free pass on competition.
This strikes me, again, as the kind of thing we described recently in the “enshittification” post. As Google grew, it brought in “professional” management who was judged on Wall St.’s ever more greedy whims. And the only way to satisfy the beast is to squeeze more and more value out of the system, often at the expense of everyone else.
It’s a shame, given Google’s very public philosophy in the early days, trying to avoid shitty ads and sketchy practices that were anti-user. But, as Cory Doctorow noted in his post this is how things go:
Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.
I still think many of the concerns about Google and things it does are way overblown. But on the ad side, Google has become a problem. It could have avoided this by just competing in the market and providing a better service. But the complaint certainly suggests it gave up on doing that, and started manipulating the market instead.
We’ll see how Google responds to this lawsuit, but, at the very least, I hope that an actually competitive market for internet ads emerges out of this, no matter what happens.
And to think, some asshole keeps saying Mike is an overpaid shill who says nothing but extraordinarily positive things about Google. 🤣
Re:
Brought to you by the COPIA institute paid for by google.
Re:
If Mike was truly trying to separate himself from google he would have do so with the COPIA institute as well. I think it was more him trying to make TechDirt appear independent while the money went to the COPIA Institute.
This shell game with non-profits to avoid taxes is not uncommon and actually not illegal.
It's worth remembering how they got where they are
Google’s company motto for a long time had been “don’t be evil”, and they stuck to it long enough to make people trust them and want them to stick around. They finally retired it.
It turned out that the motto really had been “don’t be evil… yet”. Which is sort what venture capitalism is about.
The late worm gets the princess.
Re:
You may be shocked to learn that just because you read something on the Internet doesn’t mean it’s true.
Don’t be evil (Wikipedia):
Re: Re:
Ah. Thank you for the clarification that “don’t be Evil” was not removed entirely. It merely went from being a headlining principle to a footnote.
Re: Re:
“We didn’t execute the king, he got a job at a factory line.” is not exactly a resounding embrace of monarchy.
The idea that there is in today’s world something that can be referred to as the “ad stack” — like it was some official protocol — makes my head want to explode.
Re:
Yeah, the existence of a technological “ad stack” is one of those things that makes one feel like we are in for the most mediocre of all possible apocalypses.
Re: Re:
Don’t worry. Humanity is multitasking! We’ve got climate, population, fuel, and resource apocalypses under way all at the same time!
And that’s excluding the rise of the AI overlords (q.v. CNet)!
Think about it: If we are being asked to distinguish images of stop signs from images of pedestrians to prove we aren’t computers, perhaps we aren’t ready for self-driving cars.
Re: Re:
No, not a mediocre apocalypse but a banal one
Why not sell advertising?
If you want to put advertising on your website then sell advertising.
There’s no need to go through an agency or third party if you don’t want to.
“Advertising space for sale. Here’s our rates and contact information.”
The advertiser sends you his graphic and his credit card number, you run the ad as agreed.
If I want to put an ad in the paper I just contact them and give them my money directly. Why should it require an agent to sell an ad on a website?
Re:
We tried that. No advertisers are willing to advertise on a site of our size. It’s just easier for them to run through an exchange like Google. And even the rare cases where we’d have conversations, they’d still want to track them through Google’s ad tracking.
So, all roads lead back to Google.
Re: Re:
No offense intended to you, Mike, but I don’t see where you have tried very hard.
I read your website on a regular basis and I have never yet seen anything prominently featured here that says, “We sell ads and here’s our rates and contact information.” (Small print at the bottom, if it exists, doesn’t count.)
Why not emulate the roadside billboards? “Your ad can be here.”
Maybe consider getting a commission ad salesman on the job if you don’t want to have to beat the drum yourself. “You get ten percent of the gross of any ad you sell on this website. Good luck.” Ninety percent of anything he brings in is better than one hundred percent of nothing at all and that wouldn’t require any effort on your part past getting the salesman signed up in the first place.
Newspapers, tv stations and radio stations have advertising departments for a reason.
Re: Re: Re:
Therein lies the problem: Newspapers, TV stations, and radio stations aren’t websites/blogs.
Re: Re: Re:
We tried. Very hard. We’ve gone direct to various companies. We’ve posted about it on the blog. Literally ZERO uptake.
Lol. We’ve had 3 such sales people over the years. And, 10% commission is NOWHERE near what they demand. They demand MUCH HIGHER, plus a base. And, out of those 3 separate sales people… they sold… nothing. Literally nothing.
Perhaps I know what I’m talking about. The online ad sales market is not what you think it is.
As I said, we’ve tried that. But the market for a small, niche focused tech policy blog… is not that big when it comes to ad teams. The kinds of advertisers who you’d think would be interested in Techdirt have HUGE deals… that all run through Google ad tech. And it’s just not worth it to them to do one offs for something our size.
We have heard from the policy/legal folks at those companies who all think it would be great to advertise here. And then they hand us off to the ad buyers… who tell us it’s just not worth their time or effort to advertise here. Or if they do, it has to go through Google tech and tracking.
Re: Re: Re:2
But, Frank, if you can sell any direct ads for Techdirt, I’ll gladly give you 10% commission…
More Monopolies
Oh you want to look at monopolies, do you? Check out the following:
Disney
Ticketmaster
Microsoft
ATT
Amazon
Facebook (META parent fools regulators and judges)
Luxottica
AB InBev
Monsanto
Volkswagen
Re:
A few that you forgot but shouldn’t have:
Comcast
Charter
Verizon
T-Mobile
Re:
What, exactly, is Facebook monopolizing? Be specific.
Re: Re:
Antitrust was established to prevent a company from controlling it’s product from start to finish, right? A movie company like Disney wasn’t allowed to control the means of production, the distribution, and the theaters. Yet today they control ALL of these and more.
Facebook is on it’s way to mirroring Disney with phones, headsets/games devices, Social media platform, ad sales, and data brokerage, back-end web services. YES, that’s how they make money. But that’s also how you crush any sort of competition.
Re: Re: Re:
Just to recap: You think Facebook is either close to, or already is, monopolizing…
wut
wut
wut
wut
wut
wut
You might want to take off your VR headset and check back in with actual reality.
Re: Re: Re: not quite
Anti-trust was intended to keep companies from making competition impossible. You are totally allowed to control production from start to finish, except if it means no one could compete. Which often is not the case.
Re: Re: Re:2
Vertical integration, and its causes and effects, is a pretty fascinating topic, but Facebook isn’t anywhere even close to the kind of classic VIC that runs into antitrust issues.
The government who cried 'Anti-trust!'
The problem is that with the previous PR stunt lawsuits against the company Google has pretty good justification to argue that this one is just more of the same and have that claim be believable even if this time there seems to be some actual meat to the claims, so while this one may be better grounded it’s still going to be more of an uphill battle arguing it in court or the public arena given how poisoned this particular well is.
“buying up competitors whose independent success would limit Google’s ability to totally dominate the market”
Arent these acquisitions pre-approved by the FTC and/or DoJ? I dont see how it could be illegal if it got approval.