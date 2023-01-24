How The Friedman Doctrine Leads To The Enshittification Of All Things
We recently wrote about Cory Doctorow’s great article on how the “enshittification” of social media (mainly Facebook and Twitter) was helping to lower the “switching costs” for people to try something new. In something of a follow up-piece on his Pluralistic site, Doctorow explores the process through which basically all large companies eventually hit the “enshittification” stage, and it’s (1) super insightful (2) really useful to think about, and (3) fit with a bunch of other ideas I’ve been thinking about of late. The opening paragraph is one for the ages:
Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.
He provides a lot more details about this process. In the beginning, companies need users and become successful by catering to their needs:
When a platform starts, it needs users, so it makes itself valuable to users. Think of Amazon: for many years, it operated at a loss, using its access to the capital markets to subsidize everything you bought. It sold goods below cost and shipped them below cost. It operated a clean and useful search. If you searched for a product, Amazon tried its damndest to put it at the top of the search results.
And, especially in the venture-backed world, this is often easier to do, because there isn’t much of a demand for profits (sometimes even for revenue), as the focus is on user growth. So, companies take all that VC cash and use it to subsidize things, and… that’s often really great for consumers.
But, eventually, these companies have to pay back the VCs in the form of selling out to a bigger company or, preferably, through a big IPO, taking the company public, giving it access to the public equity markets, and… then being at the whims of Wall Street. This is the part that Cory doesn’t mention in his piece, but which I’ve been thinking quite a lot about lately, and I do think is an important piece to the puzzle.
Once you go public, and you have that quarterly drumbeat from Wall Street where pretty much all that matters is revenue and profit growth. Indeed, it’s long forgotten now, but Jeff Bezos and Amazon actually were a rare company that kind of bucked that trend, and for a while at least, told Wall Street not to expect such things, as it was going to invest more and more deeply in serving its customers, and Wall Street punished Bezos for it. It’s long forgotten now, but Wall Street absolutely hated Amazon Prime, which locked in customer loyalty, but which they thought was a huge waste of money. The same was true of Amazon Web Services, which has become a huge revenue driver for the company.
But Wall Street is not visionary. Wall Street does not believe in long term strategy. It believes in hitting your short term ever increasing numbers every three months. Or it will punish you.
And this, quite frequently, leads to the process that Cory lays out in his enshittification gravity well. Because once you’ve gone public, even if you have executives who still want to focus on pleasing users and customers, eventually any public company is also going to have other executives, often with Wall Street experience, who talk about the importance of keeping Wall Street happy. They’ll often quote Milton Friedman’s dumbest idea: that the only fiduciary duty company executives have is to increase their profits for shareholders.
But one of the major problems with this that I’ve discussed for years is that even if you believe (ridiculously) that your only goal is to increase profits for shareholders, that leaves out one very important variable: over what time frame?
This goes back to something I wrote more than 15 years ago, talking about Craigslist. At the time, Craigslist was almost certainly the most successful company in the world in terms of profits per employee. It was making boatloads of cash with like a dozen employees. But the company’s CEO (who was not Craig, by the way) had mentioned that the company wasn’t focused on “maximizing revenue.” After all, most of Craigslist is actually free. There are only a few categories that charge, and they tend to be the most commercial ones (job postings). And this resulted in some arguing that the company lacked a capitalist instinct, and somehow this was horrible.
But, as I wrote at the time, this left out the variable of time. Because maximizing revenue in the short term (i.e., in the 3 month window that Wall Street requires) often means sacrificing long term sustainability and long term profits. That’s because if you’re only looking at the next quarter (or, perhaps, the next two to four quarters if we’re being generous) then you’re going to be tempted to squeeze more of the value out of your customers, to “maximize revenue” or “maximize profits for shareholders.”
In Cory’s formulation, then, this takes us to stage two of the enshittification process: abusing your users to make things better for your business customers. That’s because “Wall Street” and the whole “fiduciary duty to your shareholders” argues that if you’re not squeezing your customers for more value — or more “average revenue per user” (ARPU) — then you’re somehow not living up to your fiduciary duty. But that ignores that doing so often sucks for your customers, and it opens a window for them to look elsewhere and go there. If that’s a realistic option, of course.
Of course, many companies hang on through this stage, partly through inertia, but also frequently through the lack of as comprehensive a competitive ecosystem. And, eventually, they’ve reached a kind of limit in how much they’ve abused their users to please their business customers which, in turn, allows them to please Wall Street and its short-term focus.
So that brings us to Cory’s stage three of the enshittification. In which they start seeking to capture all of the value.
For years, Tim O’Reilly has (correctly) argued that good companies should “create more value than they capture.” The idea here is pretty straightforward: if you have a surplus, and you share more of it with others (users and partners) that’s actually better for your long term viability, as there’s more and more of a reason for those users, partners, customers, etc. to keep doing business with you. Indeed, in that link above (from a decade ago), O’Reilly provides an example that could have come straight out of Cory’s enshittification essay:
“Consider Microsoft,” O’Reilly told MIT researcher Andrew McAfee during an interview at SXSWi, “whose vision of a computer on every desk and in every home changed the world of computing forever and created a rich ecosystem for developers. As Microsoft’s growth stalled, they gradually consumed more and more of the opportunity for them- selves, and innovators moved elsewhere, to the Internet.”
And this is what happens. At some point, after abusing your users to please your business goals, you hit some fairly natural limits.
But Wall Street and the Friedman doctrine never stop screaming for more. You must “maximize” your profits for shareholders in that short term window, even if it means you’re going to destroy your shareholders in the long term. And thus, you see any excess value as “money left on the table,” or money that you need to take.
The legacy copyright industry is the classic example of this. We’ve provided plenty of examples over they years, but back when the record labels were struggling to figure out how to adapt to the internet, every few years some new solution came along, like music-based video games (e.g., Guitar Hero), and they’d be crazy successful, and make everyone lots of money… and then the old record label execs would come in and scream about how they should be getting all that money, eventually killing the golden goose that was suddenly giving them all this free money for doing nothing.
And, thus, that last leg of the enshittification curve tends to be when these legacy industries refuse to play nice with the wider ecosystem (often the ones enabling your overall business to grow) and seek to capture all the value for themselves, without realizing that this is how companies die.
Of course, one recent example of this is Elon killing off third party Twitter apps. While no one has officially admitted to it, basically everyone is saying it’s because those apps didn’t show ads to users, and Elon is so desperate for ad revenue, he figured he should kill off those apps to “force” users onto his enshittified apps instead.
But, of course, all it’s really doing is driving not just many of the Twitter power users away, but also shutting down the developers who were actually doing more to make Twitter even more useful. In trying to grab more of the pie, Elon is closing off the ability to grow the pie much bigger.
This is one of the reasons that both Cory and I keep talking about the importance of interoperability. It not only allows users to break out of silos where this is happening, but it helps combat the enshittification process. It forces companies to remain focused on providing value and surplus, to their users, rather than chasing Wall Street’s latest demands.
The temptation to enshittify is magnified by the blocks on interoperability: when Twitter bans interoperable clients, nerfs its APIs, and periodically terrorizes its users by suspending them for including their Mastodon handles in their bios, it makes it harder to leave Twitter, and thus increases the amount of enshittification users can be force-fed without risking their departure.
But, as he notes, this strategy only works for so long:
An enshittification strategy only succeeds if it is pursued in measured amounts. Even the most locked-in user eventually reaches a breaking-point and walks away. The villagers of Anatevka in Fiddler on the Roof tolerated the cossacks’ violent raids and pogroms for years, until they didn’t, and fled to Krakow, New York and Chicago…
There are ways around this, but it’s not easy. Cory and I push for interoperability (including adversarial interoperability) because we know in the long run it actually makes things better for users, and creates incentives for companies and services not to treat their users as an endless piggybank that can be abused at will. Cory frames it as a “freedom to exit.”
And policymakers should focus on freedom of exit – the right to leave a sinking platform while continuing to stay connected to the communities that you left behind, enjoying the media and apps you bought, and preserving the data you created
But, there’s more that can be done as well, and it should start with pushing back on the Friedman Doctrine of maximizing shareholder profits as the only fiduciary duty. We’ve seen some movement against that view with things like B corps., that allow companies to explicitly state that they have more stakeholders than shareholders and will act accordingly. Or experiments like the Long Term Stock Exchange, which (at the very least) try to offer an alternative for a company to be public, but not tied to quarterly reporting results.
All of these things matter, but I do think keeping the idea of time horizons in there matters as well. It’s one thing to say “maximize profits,” but any time you hear that you should ask “over what time frame.” Because a company can squeeze a ton of extra money in the short term in a way that guarantees to lessen the future prospects for the companies. That’s what happens in the enshittification process, and it really doesn’t need to be an inevitable law for all companies.
Filed Under: cory doctorow, enshittification, fiduciary duty, friedman doctrine, profit maximalization, short term thinking, value creation, wall street
Enshittification
There’s a traditional tale that sums it up. Think killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. The actual story perfectly describes the process described in the articles.
Sounds like Disney
These same factors apply to non tech companies like Disney.
They know tens of thousands of people want to go to their theme parks every year. So what do they do? They cut back on freebies to please Wall Street and the stockholders.
How much does it really cost Disney to give people a free bus ride from the Orlando airport to Disney World? Too much, apparently, since they ended this service, even though it was considered a nice perk when paying $5,000 (or more) for a family vacation.
How much does it cost Disney to make Magic Bands? Maybe a few dollars in plastic and a RFID chip. Guests got a free band when they checked into a hotel and it was a nice souvenir to take home.
But now people have to pay for Magic Bands. Though most of the features of the Magic Bands have been moved to the Disney phone app.
But worse of all is the Fast Pass system. In the beginning, anyone could walk to a ride, scan their ticket, and get a free pass to come back later, without waiting in line.
Now Disney charges anywhere from $15 to $20, either per day or per ride (depending on the popularity of the ride or if the day is busy).
So what was once a nice freebie for the guests is yet another money making scheme.
And worst of all is that some rides, like the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Epcot ONLY use the new system. So you LITERALLY can not walk up to the ride and wait in line.
One of my friends was turned away when he walked up to the ride, and he posted his experience on Facebook and Twitter.
So congrats, Disney, your money making scheme is giving you an even worse reputation.
What's the best middle ground here?
I think this post is right on top of the problem that twitter is having now, and will have in the future. And which most businesses have in the long run. So how do we balance the competing interests of quick reporting on business health, vs. the long term goals of being profitable? If we goto longer reporting intervals, then there’s more time for people to rob the corporation blind, etc. Or to just mis-manage it into the ground. But this drive (see Netflix and it’s anti-password sharing drive, endless tries to move me to monthly subscriptions for every damn thing I do, etc) for en-shitification does have some good at it’s core.
Running an IoT infrastructure is expensive. That’s why I loved when Tivo offered you the base unit and either a lifetime of the unit subscription, or a per-month subscription. I could afford the big up front payment, and do the math to show that it made the most sense for me. And I still love my Tivo. I just hate cable companies.
It’s a balancing act which I don’t have an answer for, but wish there was a sane middle ground which didn’t involve ripping off consumers or treating us like shit, but also let companies make a profit. Just maybe not every damn last bit of profit.
Re:
Hey, reporting is fine. The expectation on large growth (or else) every quarter, and regardless of what is happening in the rest of reality, i might add, is the problem.
Is it really sad that they resell user information for a profit? Oh yeah. Its an eavesdropping communication tool at its core. What are the benefits of any of those sites again?
They made eat, shit and die an emotion. Good for them.
One last stage in enshittification process. Government monopoly and subsidies. When you can’t make it, force everyone else to pay you for those services and disallow competition at all. See Comcast.
WotC
This is why people are responding so vehemently to what Wizards of the Coast is doing with the OGL. We’ve seen this sort of behavior before and it always goes the same way. Just look at what happened with TSR.
It’s incredibly ironic to me that the OGL was such a great idea to try to preempt this sort of thing, but when leadership decides to enter the death spiral they feel free to ignore all considerations other than immediate monitization.
Elmo jumped the enshittification timeline with Twitter, by saddling it with $12bn of debt. Twitter wasn’t making vast boatloads of profit as it was – and was operating fine with that.
But there’s not that many companies that can survive if you ask them to suddenly double their gross income. And that would only have been if everything else stayed the same, which of course it didn’t.
But Elmo had to put down an offer he couldn’t really afford, in order to have his way.
'Why would I wait three months to get $150 when I can get $100 now?!'
When presented with an offer of $100 right now or $50 a month for a year unless they absolutely need that $100 immediately the smart person will go for the $50 even if it means less money right out the gate, which makes the fact that the Wall Street mindset sees the first option as the best choice all sorts of absurd.
Making more money is good but only so long as it doesn’t hurt your ability to sustain that flow of money, as a smaller but sustainable flow of profits will beat out a larger but non-sustainable burst given enough time unless something goes really wrong.