I Still Hope Twitter Succeeds

from the but-i-have-a-sinking-feeling dept

Tue, Nov 8th 2022 10:56am -

The last few weeks of Elon craziness regarding Twitter has been kind of shocking in all sorts of ways. We knew, going in, that he didn’t appear to understand the challenges of running a social media website. His statements regarding free speech suggested that he really didn’t understand that concept either. But, every time I point this stuff out, people (often on Twitter) start yelling at me that I’m being unfair to him, not giving him a chance, or they say I’m “jealous” (of what?!?) and that we just needed to let him do his thing.

Well.

We’re seeing that now. And… it’s been a mess. Casey Newton’s latest Platformer is almost shocking in how dysfunctional Twitter currently is under Musk. Lots of people are focusing on the headline of the article, in which Musk and his trusty (but equally clueless) team of close advisors tossed around the idea of putting Twitter behind a paywall (you could use it for free for a certain amount of time, and would then need to pay). That idea would destroy the site even more, but whatever. The more interesting bits are just the crazy chaos.

The layoff process has been a disaster to the point that Twitter is now begging some of the people they laid off to come back (from what I’ve heard, it’s not working very well):

Some teams were cut more than others; several were wiped out entirely. As it turned out, though, the company went too far. As I was the first to report on Saturday, within hours of the layoffs, some managers were already being told to ask select laid-off employees if they wanted their old jobs back.

It began as a rumor on Blind, the app where employees of various companies can chat anonymously with their coworkers. But within a day it was being posted in public Slack channels.

“Sorry to @- everybody on the weekend but I wanted to pass along that we have the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back. I need to put together names and rationales by 4 PM PST on Sunday,” one such message from a manager to employees read. “I’ll do some research but if any of you have been in contact with folks who might come back and who we think will help us, please nominate before 4.”

Then, they screwed up the rollout of the key feature that Musk insisted was necessary to pay the bills. A new version of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, that he’s confusingly merged with the verification system, but without the verification (whatever, the details don’t seem to matter much to him, so I’m not going to explain them much better than that). Apparently, so far, that’s going just great as well.

The company rolled out a new version of the app on Saturday with release notes that said the new Blue was now available. (The copy, written by Calacanis, was widely derided for sounding like a phishing email.) The problem is that Blue was not available, and so those who did subscribe found that they had merely gotten access to the current version of Blue.

Then, after a debate about the potential effects of unleashing thousands of new verified accounts onto the platforms in the middle of the US midterm elections, the company postponed the launch.

And, even then, it turns out that the economics of the new Twitter Blue, which, again, is Elon’s baby, don’t… actually add up.

But the new Blue likely faces larger problems. The existing version only had a little more than 100,000 active subscribers, Platformer has learned. The new version will be 37.5 percent more expensive, and its value seems murky for most regular users of the platform. It’s unclear how the company will persuade enough people to subscribe to justify the effort.

[….]

Other employees have warned about a secondary feature of the new Blue that Musk added at the last minute: reducing ad load in the Twitter app by half. Estimates showed that Twitter will lose about $6 in ad revenue per user in the United States by making that change, sources said. Factoring in Apple and Google’s share of the $8 monthly subscription, Twitter would likely lose money on Blue if the ad-light plan is enacted.

For what it’s worth, I’ve got fairly decent information suggesting that the loss is actually more than $6. Of course, what that likely means is that Musk’s promise that Twitter Blue subscribers will get “half the ads” is bullshit. He’s going to need to keep the ad rate up higher.

And, yes, Elon is now trying to claim that users are up under his leadership, but (1) it’s funny that he’s using the same mDAU stat that his own lawsuit mocked as fake and made up and (2) it’s extremely unclear if that matters if all the advertisers bail on the site (and given the initial users Elon attracted, it seems like advertisers might stay away).

Anyway, there certainly are many people who are looking at all of this and laughing. There’s a certain schadenfreude in watching the world’s richest man, who insisted he knew better, show that… maybe he doesn’t (though he can’t seem to admit that).

And this is leading some to accuse anyone who is pointing all this out of “wanting Elon to fail.” Again, I know that’s true of some people. But I doubt it’s the view of most. In my case, I really, really want him to succeed. I’ve written multiple posts explaining how Elon could actually be good for Twitter. Twitter, historically, has had trouble adapting with the times, rolling out new and useful features, and getting pulled in all sorts of short-term focused directions by a board that was upset that the company wasn’t making as much money as others in the space. A singular focus and no Wall St. pressure could do wonders. If that focus were based in reality. And, right now it looks like Elon traded the pressure of quarterly reporting… for the pressure of having to pay off the interest on $13 billion in loans. Not great.

But, Twitter still strikes me (as Elon claimed it did to him) as an extremely important platform regarding the public discourse. I’d like to see the site survive, certainly, but thrive would be even better. I don’t care if I’m proven wrong in my predictions, because predictions are there to be proven wrong. Having the site thrive would be even better.

The problem is that Musk seems to be driving the thing off a cliff with surprising speed. His freak-outs over impersonation (which just demonstrate his hypocrisy on the speech issues) are not helping. His similar freak-outs over advertisers bailing (rapidly) are equally distracting and problematic. I wrote the post about Elon speedrunning the content moderation learning curve in hopes that, you know, he might actually do the speedrun and realize that he inherited a system that was actually working quite well already, and the drastic changes he’s discussed and keeps threatening (but not implementing yet) are going to create more problems than they solve.

No one is arguing that he can’t do whatever he wants with the site. He bought it. He can break it. But all of the chaos and nonsense and the simple refusal to understand what makes Twitter work for people who are not billionaires with a deep-seeded need to be adored, is a problem. I don’t want him to fail. I want him to stop messing things up and to make Twitter better, not worse.

So far, he’s done the opposite, and it’s not… looking good.

Comments on “I Still Hope Twitter Succeeds”

23 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

And then there are the people who require a constant drip feed of small animal pictures that most other sides either don’t have (Mastodon’s instances) or don’t bother to try to promote (Facebook).

And the journalists. And the actual free speech advocates who aren’t rich, hyperprivileged WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS used to having everything going right for them to the point that they forgot their post-apartheid past. And struggling artists who promote on Twitter. And so on.

He probably doesn’t care that he’s hurting millions of people. I bet he thinks they all should go get “real” jobs or something once the AI takeover is complete and their jobs are replaced by AI generation (which isn’t gonna happen anytime soon, even WITH quantum computing).

Anonymous Coward says:

One of the things I am waiting to happen, is for their network / server infrastructure to start shitting the can.

I’ve read all sorts of horror stories (don’t know if true or not, but appear to be valid from a cursory overview) from ex-Twitter employees who manage the different parts of the infrastructure basically stating that their systems needs constant care and feeding to maintain reliability, but entire teams that would manage their infrastructure have been laid off.

Once their network starts failing, that’s when we’ll see the mass exodus from Twitter, far surpassing what has been currently happening.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Koby (profile) says:

Not Your Recipe

But all of the chaos and nonsense and the simple refusal to understand what makes Twitter work for people who are not billionaires with a deep-seeded need to be adored, is a problem.

I remember similar “chaos and dysfunction” adjectives being used four years ago to describe the White House by its detractors. Meanwhile, its supporters saw those same activities as beneficial policy outcomes. If you watch a chef bake a chocolate cake, and it looks like he’s doing it all wrong, except that the chef wasn’t listening to you and he’s actually making cinnamon rolls… yeah, that’s going to look like chaos. But only to you.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

I remember similar “chaos and dysfunction” adjectives being used four years ago to describe the White House

And rightfully so.

The Trump White House was utter chaos for his entire stint in office.

And even out of office it’s chaos… To wit: his handling of sensitive documents, documents that belong to NARA, and please explain why he would have classified folders missing the documents that are actually classified.

(and if you say that he mind-declassified them, that just proves that you have consumed the kool-aid, are wearing the tin-foil hat and probably have Q tattooed on your ass.
Oh and you are addicted to the Trump taint odor.)

That One Guy (profile) says:

Step one: Realize and admit when YOU are the problem

From the sounds of it while it might not be impossible to stop the site from burning down the first step of that will require Musk to admit that he screwed up and that all the derision aimed at moderators and those that have that as their job was grossly unfair because it turns out those people actually did/do know what they were talking about.

If he can set aside his ego and admit that he was dead wrong about moderation then it might be possible to salvage the site, though it’s going to be a seriously uphill battle convincing the people who were canned or left to come back and it’s going to get a lot of Very Fine People angry with him.

If he can’t set aside his ego… break out the hotdogs and smores kits because the place is likely to go down in flames and there’s not much else anyone else can do at that point but enjoy the spectacle.

JMT (profile) says:

Re:

Even if he did a complete 180 and publicly admitted he screwed everything up, nothing will bring back most of the canned staff, and it will take too long to regain that expertise through new hires. Users and advertisers won’t wait. It might takes months to die or it might limp on for a few years, but I wouldn’t bet a single dollar on it getting back to where it was. Time to move on to the next thing.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: Re:

Yeah he really is his own worst enemy here. With his opening salvo to fire a bunch of people and give others a ‘do the impossible in a week or be fired’ ultimatum someone would have to be really desperate to go back to work for him, as that strikes me as a very high-stress job where you’d be one tantrum away from being canned again.

Anonymous Coward says:

Elon is being “Good Elon” and “Bad Elon” (a classic abuser pattern) and it is going to bankrupt twitter in 2023. The advertisers who paid the bills aren’t coming back unless Elon fires himself. Elon has no idea how isolated he is in his sycophant bubble; he proceeded to block the most important spokesman for his advertisers who pay twitter’s bills.

What was wrong with pre-Elon twitter was insufficiently rich feedback from the crowd for effective moderation. That is, remember the mDAU audits where they went through samples with humans to figure out if users were correctly classified as monetizable, and were running about 95% accurate?

You could classify users feedback for accuracy the same way…so you’d generally have not only reports, but also reputation scores for those doing the reporting. And you could certainly have more nuance (checkboxes) in the user reporting checkboxes. They probably could have done that last year…if not for Elon.

OGquaker says:

The Left's whipping boy is getting vindictive

https://www.semafor.com/article/11/04/2022/list-of-companies-pausing-twitter-ads (Not the best source) listed the Corporations that are pausing Twitter ads as of Friday:
Volkswagen (Largest TSLA competitor, blocking the Berlin Gigafactory)
General Mills (Junk food like Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs and Count Chocula & Musk has 8-10 children)
Pfizer ( 4,300 volunteers all of whom were employees at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) that were followed from April 2020, including SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) antibody testing, and detailed symptomatology See https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-21336-8 ) General Motors (Who Killed the Electric Car?), Mondelez International (Junk food like Oreo and Ritz).
Non-Sequitur: November 2, 2022;
https://www.niemanlab.org/2022/11/npr-launches-a-paid-podcast-bundle-hoping-to-convert-a-national-audience-into-local-donors/ @ $8/month or $96 a year

RyunosukeKusanagi (profile) says:

Re:

Source:

https://twitter.com/maxwelltani/status/1590003946843942912

In a note to staff today, Bloomberg EIC John Micklethwait said that recent changes at Twitter have “heightened the risk of using the platform as a source of news.”

He also said the company would not allow staff to expense a Twitter Blue account.
10:30 AM · Nov 8, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone

