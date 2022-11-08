Appeals Court Says St. Louis County’s Warrantless Arrests Are Likely Unconstitutional… But Somehow Still Pretty Much OK
I Still Hope Twitter Succeeds

Daily Deal: Mini 3.5mm AUX Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Nov 8th 2022 10:51am -

The Mini Wireless Bluetooth adapter is an ideal solution for many situations and uses. This dual-purpose device comes with a transmission mode which wirelessly transmits audio from non-Bluetooth TV, home stereo system, or CD player to a Bluetooth headset or speakers, and a receiver mode that wirelessly transmits audio from a Bluetooth-enabled phone, tablet, or computer to a stereo wire, speakers, or headphones. It is equipped with a drive-free fast pairing that allows plug-and-play Bluetooth fast matching connection for more convenient use. It’s on sale for $14.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Appeals Court Says St. Louis County’s Warrantless Arrests Are Likely Unconstitutional… But Somehow Still Pretty Much OK
I Still Hope Twitter Succeeds
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...