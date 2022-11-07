The Elon Speedrun Continues; Apparently Comedy Is Not Quite Legal On The New Twitter
Last week, we posted a cheat sheet on how to speedrun the content moderation learning curve. It went a bit viral, but I don’t think Elon got to check it out. In the meantime, he seems to be doing his actual speedrunning in public.
Anyhoo… let’s just say that the next few paragraphs are known as foreshadowing
Back in May at a conference, Elon Musk said that he was against the idea of “perma” bans.
“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “I would reverse the perma-ban. … But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.”
A few weeks before that, he said that he hoped that “even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”
He also said that when he talked about bringing free speech back to Twitter, he meant “that which matches the law” saying that he was “against censorship that goes far beyond the law.”
And, just as a side note (by which I mean, more foreshadowing) parody has been found to be protected by the 1st Amendment, making it very much “matching the law.” And, in one important case, the wonderful judge, Pierre Leval, pointed out that parody is still protected by the 1st Amendment even if some are fooled by it. In that case, one of the claims was that a parody done by New York Magazine was not labeled as parody. But Judge Leval points out that this does not matter:
Although New York’s position would probably be stronger if its joke had been clearer, the obscurity of its joke does not deprive it of First Amendment support. First Amendment protections do not apply only to those who speak clearly, whose jokes are funny, and whose parodies succeed.
Oh, and one more: after he took over Twitter, Musk declared “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”
Alrighty. Enough of the foreshadowing. On Sunday evening, Musk decreed that impersonation will immediately result in a permaban.
That says:
Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended
Of course, as basically everyone noticed, the “impersonation” accounts that were getting suspended seemed to most be people making fun of Elon Musk. Most notably, comedian Kathy Griffin changed her name to Elon Musk and had mocked him. Some others had done something similar.
Thus, only a week into ownership, Musk has gone back on “all legal free speech,” no permabans, and hoping that his critics would remain on Twitter all in one shot. It’s almost impressive.
And, yes, you can (and I’m sure some very eager people will in our comments) make the argument that impersonating users is potentially problematic. Musk tried to clarify that he was talking about accounts with checkmarks (what used to be verified accounts, but under Musk’s leadership now mean “willing to pay $8/month”). And, yes, back when the checkmarks were about verified identity, I could see how problematic it would be for someone to impersonate someone else. That’s less so under the “pay for checkmark with no verification” setup though.
But, the key point is that this is exactly what many of us have been trying to tell Musk since way back in March. That moderation issues are not about “free speech.” It’s something else entirely.
I don’t begrudge Musk trying to deal with real potential issues that might come with impersonation. But… if he had even an ounce of self-reflection he might realize that all of these hypocritical moves he is making suggests that maybe, just maybe, Twitter and all the employees he fired, actually did have a decent (or, let’s say, very, very firm) grasp on what free speech actually means and how to manage a platform like Twitter.
And while I really had hoped that maybe he secretly did understand all this and was just hamming it up for his fans, it really appears that Musk is rushing headlong through the content moderation learning curve and making all the same moves as everyone else before him. It’s easy to declare “free speech for all” until suddenly all hell breaks loose and people are mocking you left and right.
Anyway, comedy remains legal, and in some ways, this is all very, very funny.
I’ll say that at the beginning of this whole saga I was of the belief that it was likely that Twitter would implode under Musk’s ownership.
But I never expected him to torch the place as quickly as he appears to be.
Re:
This is what happens when the gaslighter gets too close to his own blowtorch.
And it’s generous to accept the argument that (formerly) verified accounts with loads of followers changing their twitter name (not handle) to mock another accounts that have loads of followers, yes albeit by tweeting as if they were the other account, is a cut-and-dry case of impersonation, requiring serious action from twitter.
Elon, Meet the First Amendment.
One small problem with that, Elon. If people need to pass a law making certain speech illegal for Twitter to take action, such a law would in and of itself violate the first amendment. That means that Twitter will allow anything the first amendment will allow (i.e., everything). Such a catch-22 would make Twitter’s moderation turn into a hellscape overnight. And this is before we even get into Elon’s backpedaling when it comes to parody accounts!
Yes, yes… Musk running twitter: so funny it hurts… everyone.
The nicest thing I’ll say about this is Elon is probably more than happy to go beyond what Google did, ie, create a version of Twitter that would cater to the “legal censorship needs” of authoritarian and totalitarian states, right down to opening Twitter’s private databases so that the relevant thin-skinned dictators, authoritarians and highly-placed politicians get to start suing for “slander”.
Wonder how the Senate is gonna react to that…
The idea that “Elon Musk @kathygrithin” is impersonating “Elon Musk @elonmusk” is ludicrous. Anyone with 0.5 seconds to spare can look at the permanent, unchangeable account name. This is just a thinly veiled justification for Musk to clamp down on mockery and criticism of himself. I expect more to follow.
Fortunately the excellent @DPRK_News has not been affected yet, but I doubt that will last.
“Anyhoo…” “Alrighty.” I saw what you did there.
If the good people of Texas were talking to their corporate friend, they’d say it this way:
Podner, yuh dun stepped in a cow pie! Good thang yuh got your boots on. Umm… ‘ceptin those boots aren’t much for cow sh…
Hey, in my defense, I was worried that going thermonuclear name-and-shaming on parody accounts would result in uninhabitable social media spaces due to fallout.
Doesn’t mean I won’t go thermonuclear on advertisers, though. Mutual Assured Destruction! Those B*****ds deserve it!
'No, I am Elon Musk!'
‘If it’s legal under the law it’s legal to say on my platform! Unless it’s making fun of me because I’ll be damned if I have to deal with my own standard!’
Where in the 1st amendment...
does it indicate that parody must be clearly specified?
I guess Elon doesn’t realize that when you have to declare something is comedy, it often loses its comedic nature.
Re: Re:
I can go to a comedy club and still have a laugh. I know the Babylon Bee is satire, and I still chuckle. It wasn’t parody, and it wasn’t humor, because noone has laughed with former comedian Kathy Griffin in years and years. It was an impersonation violation under the old TOS. She got caught attempting a fake political endorsement with less than 48 hours before election day.
Re: Re:
Whether something is parody doesn’t depend on whether people actually find the thing funny. But the article already said that, and you won’t care even if someone tells you the same thing again.
Mr Musk
I don’t know him closely enough to call him by his first name, but applaud those of you who do. The gentleman is a legend. He is the richest acknowledged person on Earth. He’s elevated reusable spacecraft from a hitherto-unknown cruft into reality. He’s sold more EVs than your god of choice.
What he’s less good at is the socializing with humanity. I could speculate, but hey, I’m no doctor and Goldwater Rule. He is what he is.
It’s pretty clear to this outsider that his purchase of Twitter was a mistake, likely the result of a boast while abusing some substance, likely continued because of ego, and no finalized in owning the worst business he’s ever involved himself with.
Did you read this far? Congratulations! I wrote this far hoping you would.
I believe that Mr Musk has bit off more than he can chew, and this 44-45 B $USD will be his legacy of failure, remembered far more than his successes (listed above).
If he was as smart as he claims he is, he’d hire experts and correct the issues. I’m one, but I wouldn’t work for him, and that is the nature of the problem. He’s surrounded himself with yes-men. Groupthink of yes-men is worthless.
Could this be fixed? Yes. Will the egos involved allow it to be fixed? No.
This will be the biggest public corporate failure in history. You can quote me. I said this on November 7th, 2022 at 2115UTC (1415MST).
I own no stock in any of Mr Musk’s companies, nor do I hold any positions on shorts, longs, derivatives, etc. If he called me right now and offered me a job I’d politely decline. I’ll fly him around if he likes, but there’s a level of ego and stupid up with which I will not put.
Re:
The 1st Amendment permits you to end a sentence with a preposition.
Well, let's see whether he catches up with his success recipes
He is used to looking like a complete idiot until he leaves the job of hiring the right people in competent hands.
He started his tenure at Twitter by firing the right people, so there is plenty of work to do until he gets back to net zero, and if he does, the impetus may help to get further.
Every engineer knows that the best way to improve a legacy project is to make it work somehow and then scrap it and start from scratch once you have a good grasp of all the problems you need to get under control.
Of course, firing everyone with a clue first is hubris since then it is pure luck whether the second pitch will get you further than the first. Assuming the same amount of effort already put in. Which is a lot.
Expensive learning curve, this. But then he can afford looking like a fool right now. It would not have been the best look when Tesla was in rather dire straits.
Elon's Twitter is backward
Impersonation for parody is potentially problematic enough to permaban people from “no permaban Twitter”. But the opposite applies to people who deliberately spread lies about elections, incite insurrections, or encourage voter intimidation (i.e. terrorism) at voting booths.