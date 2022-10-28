Elon Musk’s First Move Is To Fire The Person Most Responsible For Twitter’s Strong Free Speech Stance
from the not-a-great-start dept
Last night, Elon Musk closed his on-again, off-again, on-again deal to buy Twitter, and his very first order of business was to fire a bunch of top executives. This was not necessarily unexpected. When new owners come in, they will often clean house, and the text messages revealed as part of the lawsuit while Musk was trying to get out of the deal made it clear that Musk could not stand CEO Parag Agrawal. So it seemed obvious that Agrawal would be gone immediately, but Musk also fired (at least) the other top executives who know how the company works: CFO Ned Segal, head of legal and policy Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett. That’s not a great sign for an orderly transition, as those are the executives who understood Twitter’s business the best.
And while it’s no surprise that he fired Gadde (he had criticized her in an extremely misleading way back in April, leading to a barrage of harassment that he did nothing to stop), it still should be noted that this is a huge loss for free speech. I said as much on Twitter last night, and had hordes of people calling me every name you can imagine, but this is a point worth defending, even if (especially if?) clueless people want to attack me for it. I just ask that if the premise of this post makes you mad, at least read all the details, and respond to the actual points — not whatever simplistic narrative you think is true.
Gadde did more for free speech on the internet than almost anyone else I can think of. It is difficult to overstate how important she has been in protecting free speech over the past decade. This post will only brush the surface of some of what she’s done.
But first, let’s respond to the main criticism I received for pointing this out. Lots of people insist that she was “chief censor” and that she “banned the sitting President” or that she “interfered in the election by blocking the Hunter Biden story!” and other such claims. Someone even told me she “banned half the US.” All of these complaints misunderstand the nature of free speech, and how it actually works.
First, it should be noted that of all the mainstream social media platforms out there, Twitter was by far the most permissive and the most resistant to rules that would shut down accounts. It had a significantly lighter touch on moderation than Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok. Some of this predated her role at the company, but once she took over legal, she continued to make sure the company was far more open to user speech than nearly every other platform (and that even includes the various MAGA platforms that pretend to be about free speech but are quick to ban critics).
On top of that, she made sure that when content moderation did happen, it was based on a set of principles and policies. You can disagree with where she came down on those policies (and I often did!) but she and others at the company worked hard to make sure that they weren’t making decisions in an arbitrary fashion, but based on a policy. Indeed, this is where the whole Hunter Biden laptop story went wrong. As we’ve written a bunch of times, links to the NY Post story were blocked because of a belief that the story violated Twitter’s “hacked materials” policy. That policy had been in place for a while before the laptop story came out, and in fact we had criticized that policy specifically because it seemed clear that it could interfere with journalism in the public interest (and that had happened when Twitter banned an account for linking to leaked law enforcement documents — i.e., info that was embarrassing to cops, who tend to be more right wing than left wing, countering the narrative that Twitter only blocks pro-right wing info). Twitter eventually changed that policy, which was the right call. But, again, it shows that the company had a policy and enforced it against content that favored different political viewpoints. Indeed, not enforcing the same policy against the NY Post would have been an example of Twitter giving more leeway to conservatives than liberals.
Gadde also spent a lot of time trying to think through ways to make the site welcoming for more users without banning or shutting down accounts. She recognized that every decision had serious tradeoffs. If you allow too much abuse, harassment, and rule breaking, then that can actually work against speech by driving it away, and causing people to stay silent (you know, what the “cancel culture” crowd claims is “self-censorship”); but there’s also value in diverse viewpoints and a wide variety of opinions. She tended to default more towards allowing more speech than less, but knew that a free-for-all on a single site did not actually lead to more overall speech (which is why the few “free-for-all” sites are not very large).
This is part of the reason Twitter kept on experimenting with new methods of handling trust & safety that were less restrictive than banning people entirely. It was among the first, for example, to introduce fact checks and “more information” boxes. Ridiculously, tons of people claimed that those information boxes were censorship, when they were actually a perfect example of the “more speech” approach that Twitter tried to default to in most cases, allowing the company to leave up more speech.
And, contrary to widespread belief, Twitter wasn’t in the business of “banning conservatives.” They were mostly focused on stopping jerks from harassing people. Multiple studies have showed that there’s no evidence that Twitter’s enforcement was actually biased against conservatives. It was biased against people being jerks and creating real-world harm.
That takes us to the eventual Presidential ban, which many of Trump’s fans insist is evidence of bias. But, the reality is that Twitter bent over backwards to leave Trump on the platform despite years of him violating its rules. The company really did everything to keep him on the platform (including the aforementioned fact checking bits, adding more speech) and only took this action after actual violence had broken out, and the company reasonably worried that Trump was agitating for more such violence. It was never about speech, but about not being complicit in encouraging violence. As we noted, and has proven true, Trump has never had any problem getting whatever message he wants out there. But that doesn’t mean that any individual private company needs to help him.
Indeed, this is the key point that I’ve been making for years, and that many people have trouble with: the ability of websites to moderate as they see fit, to create their own rules, and build their own communities (which can include taking enforcement action against those who break the rules) is actually essential for free speech online. Because, without it, websites wouldn’t be willing to host any third party speech at all. There would be many, many fewer places online where you could speak if websites couldn’t craft their own rules.
For all the talk of “the new public square,” as we’ve noted in the past, it’s the internet itself that is the new public square, and there are tons of different communities forming in that public square, each with their own rules. And it’s that diversity that enables so much speech online. Different places where different people can speak, and where there are different rules and norms and accepted behavior. It’s not all just one free for all, because that would just be pure noise and no signal. Twitter has been one key piece of all that. And much of that is because of Gadde’s leadership on these very issues.
And that’s not even getting to the ways in which Twitter has been a strong and true defender of actual free speech around the globe. First off, unlike Facebook and many, many other social media companies, Twitter from the beginning did not try to enforce any kind of “real names” policy, and not only allowed, but often encouraged people to use aliases and remain anonymous. This has been incredibly important in setting up Twitter as a tool for free speech, in that anonymity has enabled whistleblowers and critics to be able to express themselves without fear of direct reprisal.
But, even more importantly, unlike almost any other internet company I can think of, Twitter has embraced the fact that anonymity is protected by the 1st Amendment to fight in court over and over and over again against attempts to reveal anonymous users’ identity. It would even step into cases where it was not a party, and where most other companies would not just stand aside but simply cough up subpoenaed or government-requested data. Indeed, from early on Twitter was known to stand up against government demands for data back when most internet companies were happy to hand it over.
When it comes to pushing back against governments and their attempts to crack down on speech, Twitter’s record is undeniably stronger than just about any other company. When all the other big internet companies settled with the federal government regarding keeping secret how often it was demanding info on their users, Twitter filed and fought a First Amendment lawsuit to be able to reveal as much information as they could.
That’s supporting free speech, and much of that was driven by Gadde and her leadership.
And, that wasn’t just in the US. Twitter was among the most vocal companies pushing back on foreign governments and their demands for information or their demands to censor people. Just as one example, in India, the government demanded that Twitter remove users critical of the government, and Twitter fought back, even as the government threatened to jail Twitter employees. And when India passed a law to give the government more control over internet censorship, Twitter sued the Indian government. In fact, this lawsuit was something that Elon Musk complained about, suggesting that he’s way more willing to go along with government demands. Indeed, Musk also praised the EU’s new Digital Services Act, which is a highly censorial bill that demands all sorts of content takedowns and other censorial actions. Twitter, under Gadde’s leadership, was one of the most vocal companies in calling out how the Digital Services Act could harm speech online.
Even as we speak, one of the biggest free speech cases facing the Supreme Court this term has Twitter as a party. But Musk just fired the company’s two top legal executives who were responsible for filing the cert petition to get the Supreme Court to hear the case. I have no idea what that means, but I fear a potential shift in legal strategy.
There are many more examples, some public, many that are not public at all. But I can think of no other internet executive who has done as much for actual free speech online than Vijaya Gadde. Some people have said that whoever else Musk puts in place could just continue what she’s done, and I hope that’s the case. But, again, as hopefully some of this thread has highlighted, there has been no one at any other internet company who has been willing to do as much as she has done on these issues, so replacing her with anyone else is likely to be a downgrade. I would have said the exact same thing even if Musk hadn’t taken over and she’d left the company while it was still run by the old regime. Gadde leaving Twitter is a loss for free speech — and that seems especially true given Musk’s other comments about anonymity, about the case against India, and about the DSA.
No matter what narrative you believe, Twitter has been by far the biggest defender of free speech online over the past decade, doing way more than much larger companies, and much of that was driven by Gadde’s commitment to free speech. The firing is a loss for Twitter. It’s a loss for Musk. And it’s a loss for free speech for all of us.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anonymity, content moderation, elon musk, free speech, nsls, vijaya gadde
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Elon Musk’s First Move Is To Fire The Person Most Responsible For Twitter’s Strong Free Speech Stance”
sounds to me that he’s no different to everyone else in positions of wealth and power; promise everything and deliver on none of it! in other words, just full of shit!!
Re:
People not in positions of wealth and power also do not deliver, obviously.
So essentially he is like everyone, period. More a statement about the human condition than anything else.
Re: Re:
Yeah, he’s a little more extra than “everyone”.
Excellent
This has been an excellent read. Thank you.
Typo
AgraWal not Agarwal
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
"Hacked Materials" False Claim
The gist of your argument supporting the NYPost censorship is that Twitter was just carrying out its policy with no bias. In fact, choosing to not censor the NYPost That’s nonsense, because the policy was a ban on hacked materials.
And nothing in the NYPost story came from hacked content. There was NEVER any evidence anything in the NYPost story came from hacked content.
So Gadde decided to censor a legitimate story from an established newspaper using a policy that didn’t even apply. Then she had anyone who even linked to the story censored. That’s the opposite of a free speech champion.
And again, I can’t stress this enough. This was NOT a example of Twitter just enforcing its existing policy, because the policy they claimed to be following didn’t apply in any way. It’s a nonsense argument based on a false premise.
Re:
One could argue that ‘censoring’ the Post article gave it more notoriety…. kind of like the Streisand effect. It is still being talked about today, years after it should have faded away to background noise.
Re: Re:
This is true in hindsight, but be careful not to use this particular reasoning to justify moderation. Don’t be distracted from the facts that Twitter has property rights and separately that protecting people’s privacy can require erring on the side of caution.
Re:
The emails that started the story came from a laptop that wasn’t the property of the person who supplied them. As an across-the-board moderation decision, disallowing the spread of potentially hacked material made sense at the time.
Says you.
Did Twitter’s banning the story stop it from being spread elsewhere? No. Therefore it’s not a free speech issue.
Re:
.. said nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
“And nothing in the NYPost story came from hacked content. There was NEVER any evidence anything in the NYPost story came from hacked content.”
There was strong implications at the time, nothing NYP published outside of Twitter was ever affected, and all they had to do to have their Twitter privileges reinstated was to remove that one story.
I’m not sure what the problem is here.
“Then she had anyone who even linked to the story censored.”
No, she had anyone sharing one specific link remove that link until it was confirmed to be within the standards of the platform. No censorship took place.
“It’s a nonsense argument based on a false premise.”
Meanwhile, I can name numerous right-leaning platforms that not only block posts, but delete threads and ban accounts entirely, yet I never see those complained about with the same verve as I so about a temporary block on a single post where all access was reinstated as soon as the request was honoured. I wonder why that is?
How dare you censoring my idiotic ramblings by showing contradicting facts? <- whined the MAGA nutjobs
Re:
A perfect example of how when certain people say they want ‘free speech’ and are huge fans of it what they mean is consequence-free speech, and generally only for themselves and those they agree with.
Re: Re:
Yep. Try going to a Trumper site and say something opposed to their narrative. You’ll find you’re not able to log in very quickly, and the evidence of your dissent removed. Especially if all you’re doing is linking to the primary source they’re lying about.
Of Course...
The problem with “content moderation” is that it is necessary. An unregulated, totally anonymous system would be replete with not only completely false and trolling misinformation, and harassment, but also things like revenge porn and child pornography. There is a very basic level of content control that every platform needs to do if it does not want to basically drive away rational users.
I think Elon will quickly find it’s not as simple as he thinks. (Like Full Self Drive, the problem of controlling the crazies is more complicated than you think).
My problem with Twitter is more about their algorithms. I realized after a few weeks of reading twitter once or twice a day – I would read the political stories, maybe like or comment from time to time. The more I read Trumpard stuff (pro or con), the more it pushed political polarized tweets at me to the exclusion of other stuff. Slowly, posts about science fiction, computers and digital imaging, 3D printing, Tesla, SpaceX – faded away. Fewer posts, fewer read, vicious downward spiral. It was all the posts, sometimes rational, between MAGA and sane people. Now I have to actively search for topics I should be getting because I follow them. I make a point of not opening threads on the topic very often.
This is the failing of social media. It thinks you like a subject and it starts to hit you with the firehose of stupidity around that topic. No wonder so many people have already swirled around the social sites and spiraled down the drain into irrationality.
The algorithms have no incentive to correct this, because all they do is feed you more of what you just looked at. They’re as mindlessly persistently stupid as the internet ads that follow me for weeks telling me about the thing I already bought.
Re:
This is why I look forward to further development of Project Bluesky, which would allow users to choose algorithms for themselves.
Re: Re:
“choose algorithms for themselves”
That sounds really stupid. On many different levels, but with the knowledge the general public have of what that word even means?
Re: Re: Re:
An easier way to explain this would be, “Can I tailor these algorithms to show me what I actually want? If so, how?”
Just a note: One of the links above points to a Techdirt page that has a broken link… perhaps a document link?
Re:
It’s probably https://www.aclu.org/legal-document/new-york-v-harris-twitter-inc-brief-non-party-movant-appellant
Some of the criticism from conservative voices is the blocking posts containing an ideological viewpoint. For example, people getting blocked for stating that sex is a binary reality. The bans are backed by stating the posts contain harmful comments. Without going into the specifics of this topic, it does point to the platform holding an ideological viewpoint that many may not believe. 1. That sex is binary, and 2. that stating this fact is considered harmful to others, and 3. that conservatives more often hold these beliefs.
It is totally fine for Twitter to consider these topics taboo, but at the same time they should also acknowledge that there are certain topics that are not to be discussed while acknowledging that they believe people can be harmed by the speech of others.
The issue resolves around Twitter not being completely clear about what it considered “appropriate” speech. Just as Twitter banned posts that used the word “groomer”, it should also a list of what is also against policy. Not being clear of text constitutes “harm” leads to conspiracy theories and criticism of unfair bias.
Re:
You’d think that’d be all good, but then you’d have rules-lawyering assholes looking for all the loopholes to exploit. Things only get worse from there. In re: moderation, a little vagueness is a good thing because it allows for adaptation.
Re: Re:
I actually disagree with the vagueness thing, as it’ll let the fucks in power abuse the vagueness to get rid of those they do not like. It’s a very common thing in more authoritarian states to have extremely vague legislation so that they punish the maximum amount of people when they want to.
But even I can see the good in a little vagueness: if a rules-lawyering jerk comes to argue HOW they didn’t break the rules as stated, congrats, you just outplayed yourself. That vagueness is a great moderation tool for weeding out the persistent assholes. Especially when paired with a vigilant mod team who knows their community.
(It also goes without saying that this is not something that’s easily scaled and there’s always false positives.)
Re:
“For example, people getting blocked for stating that sex is a binary reality.”
yes, people might get banned for stating something that’s not actually true.
“1. That sex is binary”
Sex and gender are not the same thing, and even if it were hermaphrodites and intersex individuals exist even if it’s inconvenient to simple people.
“conservatives more often hold these beliefs”
The fact that certain political beliefs often adhere to false scientific ideas does not mean that it’s political to challenge those false ideas.
“Not being clear of text constitutes “harm” leads to conspiracy theories and criticism of unfair bias.”
The problem is, if you supply a list of words, people try to get around those lists. That’s why parentheses are used by anti-semites, they were told that outright hatred wasn’t allowed but worked out that punctuation was OK, so they adjusted. Not allowing someone to react because the new hate wasn’t on a pre-defined list will not lead to good results.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
It Was Political
There are still numerous twitter accounts that are falsely banned, such as Project Veritas, Carpe Donktum, and The Babylon Bee. When journalists and satire accounts are taken down, we can rest assured that the ban motives are political. Vijaya Gadde protected liberal talking points, not free speech.
Re:
Just because you disagree with their moderation decisions doesn’t mean that it’s false, Koby.
Re:
“falsely banned”
Are you going to Stan for the accounts banned from Truth and Gettr as well? Or just the ones you agree with?
“When journalists and satire accounts are taken down, we can rest assured that the ban motives are political.”
Only in Koby world is journalism and satire equal. The problem with the current world is that you can read The Onion, and it’s indistinguishable from your actual political candidates. Outlets most famous for lying are treated as if they practiced journalism.
Re: Re:
The saddest part is that The Babylon Bee used to be a decent satire site. And a bit of that decent satire still lives on in that site, buried under all the white supremacist bullshit.
Re:
And it just so happens that all 3 are disingenuous Koch-funded shill sites for white supremacy.
Again, when the strikes hit your side more than the other, it’s not a problem with their policies, it’s a you problem.
One criticism of Vijaya Gadde and Twitter is the apparent inability or unwillingness to remove child exploit material from the platform. This has been extensively documented by the twitter user https://twitter.com/elizableu
If the problem is as big as people believe, then Elon and his team have a lot of very important work to do to clean up the platform.
https://www.opindia.com/2022/10/censor-chief-vijaya-gadde-is-fired-how-twitter-refused-to-take-down-child-porn/
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/twitter-declined-to-remove-sex-video-exploiting-minors-according-to-lawsuit-supported-by-powerful-watchdog/article_a14b22ae-23d5-11ed-946f-9f5c1b4bd54e.html
Re:
Its a criticism of Twitter. Its use as a criticism of Gadde is much more tenuous, which appears to only use Gadde’s firing as a hook to re-highlight a story of a very serious Twitter problem.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Bullcrap.. These executives were far too strict and overbearing.
They kept a lid on free speech for far too long. Bet they thought they were invincible.
Haha.
Thank you Elon musk for taking over this disastrous site.
Re:
Put down that crack pipe.
Re:
“They kept a lid on free speech for far too long”
I have a feeling that a lot of people are going to abandon the site once they see what you people consider to be “free speech”. Then you’ll whine that there’s no money to be made from bullying and hatred compared to tolerance, as usual.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
For Anyone Who Saw Vijaya And Jack On Rogan
You could tell she had biases and was not very good at masking them, sorry.
A few things this gets wrong.
More speech is not freer speech. If a platform censors certain opinions because it believes that it will retain more users that way, it is operating against the principles of free speech, not for them.
The platform should not interfere with its users. Offering facts, or text boxes, or warnings implicitly denigrates those postings and imposes the platform’s own opinions. They platform is a place for people to talk with each other, not to receive enforced truths from above.
Moderating for decorum is not the same as censoring opinions, and supposed harm caused when people see opinions with which they disagree is never a reason to violate the principles of free speech. It is possible to both prevent Twitter from becoming an unbridled hellscape and to allow opinions on all sides of gender ideology, religious ideology, and political ideology.
Re:
No. You just don’t understand free speech.
No. It’s not. It is operating on the principles of what will enable the most speech on that private property for the purpose the owner created. That ability to determine how to build the community they want is very much operating in favor of the principles of free speech.
But that goes against the principles of free speech by saying that no site should ever curate or provide its own speech or editorial decisions.
By ADDING MORE SPEECH. Which is very free speech supportive.
No one who has ever had anything to do with content moderation of a community would ever say something so totally clueless. But, good luck with your ignorance.
Re:
Yes or no: If Twitter bans transphobes because it believes having fewer transphobes on the platform will enable more queer people (and trans people in particular) to speak without fear of being harassed into silence, does that qualify as operating in favor of free speech?
Yes or no: If Twitter is a privately owned platform (and it is), does a Twitter employee have the right to post speech that adds context to third-party speech?
Yes or no: Are racial slurs, anti-queer propaganda, and blatant bigotry “opinions” that Twitter should be forced by law to host?
Re:
.. said nobody with the slightest understanding of free speech, ever.
Re:
I see you want a hecklers charter, whereby you can shout down anybody who you disagree with. That is not free speech, that is the right for the loudest and most obnoxious people to dominate society. Look to Iran and Afghanistan if you want to see where that type of society goes.
Re:
And Twitter bans people who (often explicitly!) denigrate other people’s existences, never mind opinions. Your own words rebut you:
That applies just as easily to the “supposed harm when [Twitter users] see [Twitter’s opinions] with which they disagree”. Why should Twitter not be allowed to have its own speech? Why should these supposed pri ciples of free speech be allowed to ban Twitter from speaking on Twitter’s private property? You used the word “never”, but does free speech mean to you that Twitter shouldn’t be allowed to say “This post is misleading” nor “This post is full of jerks” but Twitter users should be allowed to say “LGBTQ people are groomers” and “Systemic racism doesn’t exist”? It’s not necessary for a service such as a “platform” to be isolated from the opinions of its maintainers. Fact checks and warnings allow both the opinions of the platform’s maintainers and the opinions of the censured (not censored) Twitter users to stand, allowing Twitter users to read both sets of opinions and decide which ones they agree with. And when Twitter bans people from speaking on Twitter’s property, then the banned users have options: find a platform which tolerates them, make their platform or personal websites, seek national attention in newspapers and news channels (as Trump does), write a book, etc.
You’re forgetting that plenty of people on Twitter aren’t looking for a place to “talk with each other”, but instead to harass minorities and privileged people who support (or pretend to support) minorities. And you say that Twitter users “receive enforced truths from above”, but ignore that people who doubt Twitter’s truths can “do their own research” by finding information from other sources.
Says someone who likely never has had to manage a website which hosts third-party opinions. Some opinions (such as “LGBTQ people generally are groomers) are inherently harmful and contribute to the somewhat bridled “hellscape” which already exists on Twitter. If Twitter wants to moderate “for decorum”, then certain opinions which are charged with subtle violent underpinnings” have to be banned. Some opinions (for example, “teaching factual history in schools is the same as teaching critical race theory” and “trans women are more likely to sexually assault cis women [than to be themselves sexually harassed by cis men]”) are harmful because they go against both reality and empathy.
Twitter is not a platform for “free speech”. Twitter should be allowed to decide which people to tolerate on Twitter’s own property. The internet as a whole is the platform for free speech. Twitter supports free speech on the internet by defending websites’ (not just Twitter’s) First Amendment right to moderate.
Re:
“If a platform censors certain opinions because it believes that it will retain more users that way, it is operating against the principles of free speech”
No, it’s exercising its own free speech rights. If you go into a restaurant and shout racial abuse, they can and should kick you out, instead of being forced to put up with you while other paying customers leave.
“They platform is a place for people to talk with each other”
Which is cool in a utopia. In the real world, they have to moderate when people disagree or cause a scene. Just as in the real world, people may be asked to leave if they’re causing the experience for other patrons to be reduced.
“t is possible to both prevent Twitter from becoming an unbridled hellscape and to allow opinions on all sides of gender ideology, religious ideology, and political ideology.”
Whatever you’re smoking, it’s either too much or not enough. If one person believes the other person should die, and should be bullied into doing that, one of them need to be asked to leave – and it’s not wrong just because you agree with the bully.
Twitter may not ban conservatives but it does ban speech it deems harmful to others and speech is often associated with conservative viewpoints (see above topic on sex)
IMO a free speech advocate does not believe topics and words cause “harm” to others.
Otherwise you are just advocating for free speech while practicing viewpoint bias. You can’t do both.
That bias is ok if you are honest about it.
Re:
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Point is: If you’re going to claim that certain kinds of speech are being banned and that speech is closely associated with conservatives, the problem isn’t with the platform—it’s with the conservatives who associate that speech with their sociopolitical ideology.
Re: Re:
You are stating that the conservative ideology is the problem and not the platform.
I propose that regardless of the ideology if the platform is banning topics based on an ideology (libertarian, progressive, liberal, conservative, etc), then they should be upfront about it.
I have no problem with Twitter being ideologically focused and banning whatever content they want. Just be honest about it and don’t pretend that it is not happening.
Re: Re: Re:
What ‘conservative ideology’ do you think is being suppressed and/or getting people banned, and please, be specific.
Re:
What you call a “free speech advocate” reasonable people call “morons.”
Re:
If I run a platform that has a ‘no racism, sexism, or harassment of any kind’ policy and one group tends to violate it more than others the problem is not my policy.
IMO a free speech advocate does not believe topics and words cause “harm” to others.
As the meme goes, ‘tell me you’re straight, white and probably male without telling me you’re straight, white and probably male’.
If you want to know whether or not certain topics and words can cause harm maybe ask non-whites, women, and/or anyone not straight as an arrow about that(or hell, check some history books), the response might surprise you.
Re:
“Twitter may not ban conservatives but it does ban speech it deems harmful to others and speech is often associated with conservative viewpoints (see above topic on sex)”
So, the question is not why twitter bans people, but why conservatives are so commonly associated with negative ideas.
If you and your peers keep getting kicked out for agreeing with Nazis, the question is why you agree with Nazis, not why people who agree with Nazis keep being asked to leave Twitter.
The problem is not rational debate with free speech, the problem is free sewage. With anonymity and lack of censorship comes a torrent of online crap – hate, deliberate trolling, irrational attacks, targeted attacks and doxxing, etc. If there was a way to shut this down mechanically without removing (quasi)rational debate over topics, everyone would be doing it.
There isn’t. “Bad” content requires human eyes – is more like pornography, as the saying goes “I can’t give a specific definition, but I know it when I see it.”
Re:
Well said. And moderating properly in practice is even difficult than you make out: “I can’t give a specific definition, but I sure hope that I know it when I see it and that I didn’t make a mistake just now.”
Re:
“With anonymity”
Not even that, there’s plenty of hatred coming out of verified accounts. Which is why they were getting banned – it wasn’t political disagreement so much as it bled over into real-life harassment and abuse.