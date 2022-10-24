Dumb Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Arrive In US Early Next Year
Undaunted by criticism that its plan is little more than a Comcast-esque cash grab, Netflix executives say they’re moving full speed ahead with a plan to begin cracking down on password sharing, a practice executives spent years previously encouraging.
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it would be bringing its password sharing crackdown to the US early next year, after having spent much of this year using Central and South American Netflix users as messaging test subjects:
“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023. After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends.”
Under the program, Netflix will scan user accounts for users who use the service outside of the core subscription home, then charging the original account holder between $3.50 and $4.00 per month extra if those users don’t sign up for service on their own. Netflix is still being cagey about precisely what technical monitoring they’ll be using to confirm passwords are being shared outside the home.
Netflix had been testing the crackdown in markets like Peru and Argentina. It hasn’t gone particularly well; enforcement has been a bit of a mess, and incoherent messaging has confused users already facing tighter budgets thanks to global inflation.
As we’ve noted a few times, this is generally just a dumb cash grab by a company worried about soaring competition and sagging subscription totals. Netflix already recently imposed a general price hike on all users, and the company already monetizes these extra users by limiting the total number of concurrent streams per account, charging you more money if you want more simultaneous streams.
We’ve also noted how once Netflix joined the MPA, it began exhibiting a lot of the same character flaws as the organization. Like claiming that password sharing was a form of “piracy.” Or throwing around a lot of dubious numbers on how much money they’ll make with a crackdown (despite there being no solid evidence that harassed users won’t just switch to a Netflix competitor or go watch TikTok instead).
Netflix used to adore password sharing, back when it was trying to gain market share. Now that it’s a big dog facing an army of new competition but still trying to deliver quarterly-returns-at-any-cost to Wall Street, it’s exhibiting all the same character flaws as companies like Comcast. Namely a shift in focus away from disruption and quality, and toward nickel-and-diming its existing subscriber base.
Surely that will go differently from the last fifty times entrenched giants employed the same tactic, right?
Netflix in 2017: Love is sharing a password.
Netflix in 2022: Sharing a password is piracy.
Netflix in 2023: Love is giving us more money.
Netflix in 2024, maybe: Why didn’t you give us more money?
If they are paying you for the stream, why does it matter where it is used?
This just creates a great reason to drop the service and move to another streamer.
What does that even mean? Do mobile device users have to pay more now when using a cellular network?
Will Lotty drivers requires an account for each of their regular overnight stops?
Anyone remember when ATM’s were going to be cheaper for us to use because they’d get rid of tellers? And here we are with ATM fees because those things don’t take care of themselves.
What they do, not what they say, and whatever they say, always assume that eventually, they’ll do the worst.
yEAh I’m cUTTinG thE Cord
I’M so SmaRT…i’M saVing moNeY
All hail the New King! (same as the old king)
I said this befor but how much of this “competition” Netflix is supposedly facing is just segregation of content that once was on Netflix into various exclusive silos? I think that’s the root of Netflix’s recent woes.
That’s the primary reason for the competition, yes: All the studios and corporations yanked a good chunk of their legacy catalog from Netflix to put what they owned on their own services. But this largely extends to movies from the 2000s onwards—movies older than that are more likely to end up in a vault instead of on a streaming service unless they’re exceptionally popular/well-known movies.
How much culture has been locked up and lost because copyright allows for such control?
Every different address?
Every time I start the engine and drive to a new RV park on my cross-country journey, will they add another $4.00 for being on that parks WiFi with a different IP address? Or will I just save myself another $20/month by cancelling… hmmm…
Considering
Everything is digital. NO MORE MAIL. What a savings?
The problem tends to be Who needs more money.
Not Why, as we know Money corrupts.
rolling out this thoughtful approach more broadly
After listening to my mowerless neighbor who borrows my lawn mower, I am going to offer him the ability to use his own lawn mower.
Using subaccounts will make management less easy. Now is the time for fat cats to foot the little guy’s bill!
If you’re approaching monetization, then you shan’t land on anything thoughtful. On the contrary, to root about for ideas by which you might squeeze money from other people is to be as a shiteating animal who delightedly roots about for faeces.
Okay, if travel is a part of someone’s job, and If they travel throughout the year, how would Netflix bill them?.
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
OK, then… I want a refund on those 3 streams that I didn’t use at all this month.
huh?
“Under the program, Netflix will scan user accounts for users who use the service outside of the core subscription home, then charging the original account holder between $3.50 and $4.00 per month extra if those users don’t sign up for service on their own.”
That makes it sound like Netflix is going to be tacking on that fee on their own initiative if they think something fishy is going on…which could be someone using the account without the owner’s permission! Wow, great way to lose customers, Netflix.