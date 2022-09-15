Gavin Newsom Fucks Over The Open Internet, Signs Disastrously Stupid Age Appropriate Design Code
This isn’t a surprise, but it’s still frustrating. Gavin Newsom, who wants to be President some day, and thus couldn’t risk misleading headlines that he didn’t “protect the children,” has now signed AB 2273 into law (this follows on yesterday’s decision to sign the bad, but slightly less destructive, AB 587 into law). At this point there’s not much more I can say about why AB 2273 is so bad. I’ve explained why it’s literally impossible to comply with (and why many sites will just ignore it). I’ve explained how it’s pretty clearly unconstitutional. I’ve explained how the whole idea was pushed for and literally sponsored by a Hollywood director / British baroness who wants to destroy the internet. I’ve explained how it won’t do much, if anything, to protect children, but will likely put them at much greater risk. I’ve explained how the company it will likely benefit most is the world’s largest porn company — not to mention COVID disinfo peddlers and privacy lawyers. I’ve explained how the companies supporting the law insist that we shouldn’t worry because websites will just start scanning your face when you visit.
None of that matters, though.
Because, in this nonsense political climate where moral panics and culture wars are all that matter in politics, politicians are going to back laws that claim to “protect the children,” no matter how much of a lie that is.
Newsom, ever the politician, did the political thing here. He gets his headlines pretending he’s protecting kids.
“We’re taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing of our kids,” said Governor Newsom. “As a father of four, I’m familiar with the real issues our children are experiencing online, and I’m thankful to Assemblymembers Wicks and Cunningham and the tech industry for pushing these protections and putting the wellbeing of our kids first.”
The press release includes a quote from Newsom’s wife, who is also a Hollywood documentary filmmaker, similar to the baroness.
“As a parent, I am terrified of the effects technology addiction and saturation are having on our children and their mental health. While social media and the internet are integral to the way we as a global community connect and communicate, our children still deserve real safeguards like AB 2273 to protect their wellbeing as they grow and develop,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “I am so appreciative of the Governor, Assemblymember Cunningham, and Assemblymember Wicks’ leadership and partnership to ensure tech companies are held accountable for the online spaces they design and the way those spaces affect California’s children.”
Except that the bill does not create “real safeguards” for children. It creates a massive amount of busywork to try to force companies to dumb down the internet, while also forcing intrusive age verification technologies on tons of websites.
It puts tremendous power in the hands of the Attorney General.
The bill doesn’t go into effect until the middle of 2024 and I would assume that someone will go to court to challenge it, meaning that what this bill is going to accomplish in the short run is California wasting a ton of taxpayer dollars (just as Texas and Florida did) to try to pretend they have the power to tell companies how to design their products.
It’s all nonsense grandstanding and Governor Newsom knows it, because I know that people have explained all this to him. But getting the headlines is more important than doing the right thing.
Seen some saying the SC will uphold this law but I really don’t think so seeing they blocked the Texas and Florida laws also any constitutional challenge will likely go to the Supreme Court of California first and the law apparently violates California own constitution.
Well do your job and teach them how to be safe online, and teach them moderation, and other ways of entertaining themselves.
Almost makes me wish the recall vote worked… although… I doubt whoever would have taken over would have any qualms over signing the same POS legislation.
'I'm a terrible parent': The press release/bill
“As a parent, I am terrified of the effects technology addiction and saturation are having on our children and their mental health. While social media and the internet are integral to the way we as a global community connect and communicate, our children still deserve real safeguards like AB 2273 to protect their wellbeing as they grow and develop,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Ooh, so close and yet so far. Those safeguards already exist and they’re called parents, something she would know if she was a good one and wasn’t trying to foist the job off to social media.
If she’s concerned that her kids might run into problematic stuff online then it’s on her, not online platforms, to do something about that, whether that be imposing limits on where and how long they can be online, talking to them to discuss what they may run into or already have, warning them about what to do or not do, all the things a good parent should be doing in that situation but which are apparently beyond her.
It’s a strange thing to put forth a statement telling people how horrible a parent you are but I suppose when you’re defending a terrible bill there’s only so much you have to work with and only so many options to do so.
California: “Hello fellow websites of the internet! I want you to not spy on anyone under the age of 18, but I also want you to make sure that everyone should always be monitored, especially the people under 18 years. Do any of this wrong and we’ll rape you with lawsuits.”
Website(s): “wait wha-“
California: “Y E S . “
I’m fed up with private citizens having to fund litigation to protect their Constitutional rights from idiot legislators (and governors). In each of these cases, of which there many across the country, we get to pay twice: once for the government to defend their unconstitutional behavior and again to repeal their crap. Unfortunately, changing this situation would require action from the very people who are protected by it and those attorneys whose livelihoods depend upon it. (Meanwhile, a huge “thank you” to those lawyers who contribute to these challenges through their pro bono work!)
The United States of America was a grand experiment, eventually destroyed by the selfish, ignorant, and self-important.
SCOTUS has protected anonymous speech as free speech (whithin reason), and if I have to scan my face for each website or web session, that no longer makes me anonymous.
This has huge implications on … lets say dissidents or people critical of governments, inlcuding our own.
Let’s play a thought game, what if I have to use facial rec tech to visit a site that provides … let’s say abortions, or abortion related info, or making comments about abortion on Techdirt, and let’s say I live in Mississippi. Suddenly MIssissippi Authorities are going to be VERY interested in me and with facial rec, can identify me, and then take legal action against me, for what should be a legal activity.
This IS what is going to happen if these laws stand.
Re:
mind you this isn’t even implicating people NOT working for govts or people working for govts that are working outside their expected duties.
Re:
They already do a human version of face rec in China.
Japan has also passed a crazy verified invoices law that will most likely have face rec tacked onto it in future.
Some banks have gone further with face rec as well.
And if you get legal action, that’s the best possible result. What’s the worat possible result? A fucking SWAT team or a gang of brownshirts out to kill you.
Re: Re:
There is a significant difference between showing your face to an institution where it is highly desirable that the ensure it is you, and showing your face to every site, and being identified and tracked while you use the Internet.
Re: Re: Re:
Counterpoint: I do not find the convenience of internet banking worth the price of letting the bank rely on a photo of me in their database to verify my identity.
Re: Re: Re:2
Don’t use Internet banking then, or don’t complain when your account is hijacked. Sometimes a bit of inconvenience is worth it for added security, and it not as if you do not identify yourself to your bank when carrying out online transaction.
Re:
Unless there are intrusive measure to validate a live video feed, a ring doorbell can allow other people to capture a video, use your face to visit that abortion clinic website.
Who would be likely to challenge this? I’m thinking of sending emails out to FIRE, EFF, some others about this. Anyone else you can think of?
Re:
NetChoice in all likelihood.
Re:
ACLU might since there’s First Amendment issues involved.
that what Gavin is counting on
Already EFF and Fight for the Future are complaining. Gavin has nothing to fear, he will change the law enough to make it constitutional before 2024. He will buy cameras for California computers before 2024. No one will want to ban there website out of CA because of the huge economy in CA.
I am not happy about this but do not think for a minute that this CA law will be found in violation of the constitution as the reason they made in mandatory in 2024 so they have enough time to make it constitution and pay off sites like Public Knowledge and Fight for the Future to stop there hounding as how bad this law is for all of us not just CA.
WE LOST AND WE HAVE TO NOW ACCEPT THIS NEW INTERNET. IT SADDENS ME TO SAY BUT PLEASE DO NOT LIE TO YOURSELF COME 2024. This will be the law of the land thanks to Gavin Newsome and California
Re: Yup
It’s too late
Re:
You are assuming American politicians are… competent.
Jesus fucking Christ.
If it was Singapore, forget waiting till 2024, it would have been effectively immediately, and all the corps would have a buffer time to get their shit in order. 6 months at most.
While I have little faith in the Republican SCOTUS, they did slap down similar laws in Florida and Texas. And due process takes a wile.
Re:
That not how that works… that not how any of that works…
Re:
Quit shilling for those who would destroy the Internet by advising people to surrender.
Re: Just because you can't be bothered doesn't mean others can't
How about ‘No’? Does ‘no’ work for you? Because that’s what you’re getting.
As I’ve noted several times in the past relating to other bills fight back and you might lose, give up and you ensure it.
If you want to just throw in the towel and declare that you’ve already lost then great, sit off to the side in silence and let those that are interested in fighting bills like this do so, don’t try to sabotage their efforts by telling people that it’s a lost cause and there’s no point in even trying.
Re:
Jeez, overdramatic much? Mate, I’m not happy about this situation either, but we now have a window of time to kill this law, before it becomes law. Besides, it was expected that Newsom would sign this into law. Even if he didn’t, the California assembly would’ve already voted to bypass him. So killing the law by legislative process is a no-go. Killing it or at least weaken it with the judicial system however is probably the best shot we have. Not all hope is lost. Yet.