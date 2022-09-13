Kids Use Discord Chat To Track Predator Teacher’s Actions; Under California’s Kids Code, They’d Be Blocked
It’s often kind of amazing at how much moral panics by adults treat kids as if they’re completely stupid, and unable to do anything themselves. It’s a common theme in all sorts of moral panics, where adults insist that because some bad things could happen, they must be prevented entirely — without ever considering that maybe a large percentage of kids are capable enough to deal with the risks and dangers themselves.
The Boston Globe recently had an interesting article about how a group of middle school boys were able to use Discord to successfully track the creepy, disgusting, and inappropriate shit one of their teachers/coaches did towards their female classmates, and how that data is now being used in an investigation of the teacher, who has been put on leave.
In an exclusive interview with The Boston Globe, one of the boys described how in January 2021,he and his friends decided to start their “Pedo Database,” to track the teacher’s words and actions.
There’s even a (redacted) screenshot of the start of the channel.
The kids self-organized and used Discord as a useful tool for tracking the problematic interactions.
During COVID, as they attended class online, they’d open the Discord channel on a split-screen and document the teacher’s comments in real time:
“You all love me so choose love.”
“You gotta stand up and dance now.”
Everyone “in bathing suits tomorrow.”
Once they were back in class in person, the boys jotted down notes to add to the channel later: Flirting with one girl. Teasing another. Calling the girls “sweetheart” and “sunshine.” Asking one girl to take off her shoes and try wiggling her toes without moving her pinkies.
“I felt bad for [the girls] because sometimes it just seems like it was a humiliating thing,” the boy told the Globe. “He’d play a song and he’d make one of them get up and dance.”
When the school year ended, the boys told incoming students about the Discord channel and encouraged them to keep tabs on the teacher. All in all, eight boys were involved, he said.
Eventually, the teacher was removed from the school and put on leave, after the administration began an investigation following claims that “the teacher had stalked a pre-teen girl at the middle school while he was her coach, and had been inappropriate with other girls.”
The article notes that there had been multiple claims in the past against the teacher, but that other teachers and administrators long protected the teacher. Indeed, apparently the teacher bragged about how he’d survived such complaints for decades. And that’s when the kids stepped up and realized they needed to start doing something themselves.
“I don’t think there was a single adult who would ever — like their parents, my mom, like anybody in the school — who had ever really taken the whole thing seriously before,” he added.
The boy’s mother contacted Conlon, and now the “Pedo Database” is in the hands of the US attorney’s Office, the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the state Department of Education, and with lawyer Matthew Oliverio, who is conducting the school’s internal investigation.
“I did not ever think this would actually be used as evidence, but we always had it as if it was,” said the boy, who is now 15 and a student at North Kingstown High School. “So I’m glad that we did, even though it might have seemed like slightly stupid at times.”
So, here we have kids who used the internet to keep track of a teacher accused of preying on children. Seems like a good example of helping to protect children.
Yet, it seems worth noting that under various “protect the children” laws, this kind of activity would likely be blocked. Already, under COPPA, it’s questionable if the kids should even be allowed on Discord. Discord, like many websites, limits usage in its terms of service to those 13 years or older. That’s likely in an attempt to comply with COPPA. But, the article notes that the kids started keeping this database as 6th graders, when they were likely 11-years old.
Also, under California’s AB 2273, Discord likely would have been more aggressive in banning them, as it would have had to employ much more stringent age verification tools that likely would have barred them from the service entirely. Also, given the other requirements of the “Age Appropriate Design Code,” it seems likely that Discord would be doing things like barring a chat channel described as a “pedo database.” A bunch of kids discussing possible pedophilia? Clearly that should be blocked as potentially harmful.
So, once again, the law, rather than protecting kids, might have actually put them more at risk, and done more to actually protect adults who were putting kids’ safety at risk.
The concept of AB2273 is facially absurd. Kids will immediately find a way around any restrictions put in place and promptly inform every other kid in the country. I’m appalled at just how oblivious our state legislators are, whether in California or any other State in the country.
They are trying to protect themselves from the Internet, but are failing to mention that they are the childish ones they are worried about.
Adults: Of course the law is for us, who did you think it was for?
So, once again, the law, rather than protecting kids, might have actually put them more at risk, and done more to actually protect adults who were putting kids’ safety at risk.
Which in this case would have ensured that the same result that had been going on for apparently decades, the creepy teacher perving out on young students would have continued to happen since the only people who cared, other students, would have been barred from doing anything about it.
When a law presented as being ‘for children’ would have resulted in the protection of a sexual predator and the continued victimization of kids that might be a bad sign.
Well that was a waste of 5 minutes
What moron wrote this FUD?
Children in California use Discord every day and they are in no risk of being banned from the platform. No one enforces that law because it’s stupid.
Defending a law because it’s selectively enforced appears to me to run contrary to the rule of law.
Re: Not enforcing a law not yet in place, imagine that
Children in California use Discord every day and they are in no risk of being banned from the platform. No one enforces that law because it’s stupid.
No-one enforces it because it’s not a law yet and therefore the platform isn’t currently at risk of violating it.
Add in that liability as the law would and suddenly the platform’s calculations on what they will and will not allow will have to change, and if your only defense of the law is that it’s not a problem because of selective enforcement of it that’s not a good argument in favor of the law.
👋 Hi, I wrote it.
First of all, you clearly did not read the article clearly. There are two laws discussed. COPPA, which is in effect now, which is why websites say they bar kids under 13. But what’s allowed right now is for websites to effectively deal with this by simply saying it, and simply asking users.
The problem, which I thought was clear from the post, is that once the AADC goes into effect, that’s no longer allowed. Then sites will need to actually engage in AGE VERIFICATION because they’ll need to know the age with certainty.
At that point, websites will become much more aggressive in blocking those actually under 13.
And while small companies may ignore the law, a company the size of Discord will not be in a position to ignore it.
