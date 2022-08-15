Rampant Data Broker Sale Of Pregnancy Data Gets Fresh Scrutiny Post Roe
For decades now, privacy advocates warned we were creating a dystopia through our rampant over-collection and monetization of consumer data. And just as often, those concerns were greeted with calls of “consumers don’t actually care about privacy” from overly confident white guys in tech.
Nothing has exposed those flippant responses as ignorant quite like the post-Roe privacy landscape, in which basic female health data can now be weaponized to ruin the lives of those seeking abortions, or those trying to help women obtain foundational health care. Either by states looking to prosecute them, or individual right wing hardliners who often have easy, cheap access to the exact same information.
The latest case in point: Gizmodo did a deep dive into the largely unaccountable data broker space and discovered there are currently 32 different data brokers selling pregnancy status data on 2.9 billion consumer profiles.
Via browsing, app, promotion, and location data, those consumers are quickly deemed “actively pregnant” or “shopping for maternity products.” Another 478 million customer profiles are actively labeled “interested in pregnancy” or “intending to become pregnant.” As is usually the case, companies (the ones that could be identified) claimed it was no big deal because the data is “anonymized”:
In an email statement, a spokesperson for Mastercard said the company only uses “anonymized transaction data” to gather data at the postal code level. As shown in the image above, though, AlikeAudience claims it can create links between such anonymized IDs and users who “voluntarily” give up their data. Mastercard further said it limits how insights from data may be used, but did not clarify in which ways partners were limited.
Of course countless studies have shown how “anonymized” is a gibberish term in privacy, since “anonymized” users can be easily identified with just a few additional snippets of data. “Voluntarily” is also doing a lot of heavy lifting here, since companies that collect this data rely on overlong privacy statements nobody reads, assuming companies are even disclosing the data collection at all.
Again, it’s a matter of when, not if, authoritarian-leaning state leaders and vigilantes use this data to prosecute and harass those seeking abortions and their allies, even across state lines into states where abortion is legal:
Bennett Cyphers, a staff technologist for the the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said these commercial data brokers are “a big risk” for abortion seekers since those companies “label people and put people into lists that makes it easier for someone who is coming at it like a fishing expedition to narrow down who they want to target and subject them to more scrutiny or and surveillance.”
American authoritarians aren’t being at all subtle about where this goes next. This is the era privacy advocates have been warning about for decades, built upon a generation of apathy toward data collection transparency and the need for meaningful rules and penalties. For decades we prioritized making money over consumer welfare, and the check is about to come due.
Will we do anything meaningful about it in response? Probably not!
When a politician, or a member of their family is targeted, they might start to realize that there is a problem.
Re:
Sometime in the 2K’s, maybe 90’s, privacy advocates posted Diane Feinstein’s information, and a few others. She had a fit about it. Well, if you won’t do anything about it how else are we gonna get your attention?
If it exists, it will get used, as such, it never should have been allowed to exist in the first place.
Re:
Yeah but they will just write a law saying that THEIR data is private and add extra protections – like their home addresses, phone numbers, etc.
Re: Re:
But how do they do that without setting up a database of the data that is to be kept private, as without it being listed, how do the data collectors know not to collect it?
Re: Re: Re:
I did not say it was a logically thought out law, I said a law. Then they will publicly attack the company and get their followers riled up and one or two will try to attack the execs of said company and… gestures at current world
Re:
Not likely. This is the “Rules for thee not for me” crowd after all.
Remember Project HoneyPot?
If you remember part of the unsolicited, bulk email fight, you might have come across “Project Honeypot”, wherein billions of email addresses were created to poison the most agregious spammer’s lists with spam trap addresses that got their servers instantly listed as spam sources.
I have to wonder if that stratigy could be adapted to the privacy fight, given it seems fairly easy to create crawlers to trigger the sort of search queries data brokers would be interested in. Poison their wells to the point it’s worse than useless.
What was that one Martin Niemoller quote that gets overused again?
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Might wanna add “Then they came for the women, but I did not speak up, because I thought privacy was unnecessary.”
Re:
Yeah, that will never happen. Women can always be cajoled, encouraged, or outright bought by the opposition on every issue.
Remember those lovely darlings who allowed Julian Assange to endure what he is enduring over some fake rape accusations? That was a privacy issue too–such women sided with the gubmint’s right to keep state crimes “private.”
Guantanamo torture tapes? Meh–those men were enemy combatants (even when they weren’t) Or how men’s locker rooms were targeted by female journalists? Etc.
But OMFG!!! Revenge porn!!! Pass a law!!!
Privacy died when the war on men began.
Re: Re:
It’s technically every human on the planet. It’s called psychology and the fucks in power abuse it every moment.
Assange is an asshole of the highest order and yes, while the accusations were a bit much and politically motivated… not the point here.
General whistleblower issue.
Ah yes, thanks for telling me you support the repeal of Roe vs Wade. Now get the fuck out before I do it to you.
Re: Re: Re:
Ah yes, thanks for telling me you support the repeal of Roe vs Wade.
Non sequitur.
Re: Re: Re:2
Well you tried…. sort of.
Re: Re: Re:3
Indeed you did. And failed epically.
Re: Re: Re:4
Bless your heart.
Re: Re: Re:5
Wish I could return the favor, but you’ve just shown you don’t have a heart.
Re: Re: Re:6 Womp womp
Sad, low energy, comeback.
Re: Re: Re:2
You’re the one tossing non-sequiturs here, asshole.
Don’t be surprised when the NeoNazi hitsquads target you next once the rest of us are dead.
Re: Re:
War on men?!? 😆😂🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭… I need a pants wetting emoji.
Seriosly though, fuck your pathetic victimhood garbage you use to sooth the pain of your obvious mediocrity and justify your hatred of women.
puts that john oliver bit he did on data brokers in hew light (Which pre-dates Dobbs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqn3gR1WTcA
Re:
Hopefully we’ll reach that point where he’ll actually reveal which members of Congress he managed to locate.
Its rude, invasive, annoying, but until it actually touches them they have shown they do not care.
What is the point we need to be to before revealing someones mistress had an abortion is fair game?
Asking for millions of women who are now afraid to tell their Dr. when their last period was so that there isn’t a record someone can troll to figure out if they might be pregnant.
Re:
Oh, man! You would have to link to a John Oliver vid! It’s so hard to resist giving them view stats.
Pregnancy…Roe. I see what you did there.
Via browsing, app, promotion, and location data, those consumers are quickly deemed “actively pregnant” or “shopping for maternity products.” Another 478 million customer profiles are actively labeled “interested in pregnancy” or “intending to become pregnant.”
Apart from the “actively pregnant” group (which will nevertheless intersect with the others), all these groups are composed of people who are invested in a healthy pregnancy and an equally healthy baby at the end of it. So if anyone in the “shopping for maternity products” group (for example) were to suddenly stop such shopping after just a few weeks, a conservative with access to that datum is likely to come to the conclusion they had an abortion, and the person’s grief from the miscarriage that’s the actual cause is going to be intruded on by an arrest or a lawsuit. Such is the poverty of thought that led to the overturning of Roe.
i am going to go out on a limb and speculate that the politicians who are cool with the whole Roe thing are not going to be the ones who want to pass a privacy law that might interfere with tracking down women seeking an abortion.
Re:
Unless the woman is someone other than their wife that have got pregnant.
Re: Re: you were so close
You were so close, and then you said ‘wife’ and not ‘mistress.’
Re: Re: Re:
Other than their wife, I.e. mistress, inter, ….
Re: Re: Re:
You were so close, and then you missed where AC said, “someone other than their wife.”
Re: Re:
Story at 11? C’mon, we want to know more about your life.
Yeah, but no one made a peep when Fusion Centers began targeting men and boys for their porn habits back in the early aughts and then targeting them with jihadist website redirection.
Jus’ sayin’…
Will Oremus
I would like to see Will’s numbers, broken down by m/f/o, who have spent the last 30 years championing privacy. I’ll bet that the ratio is the same as the stats he’s currently bitching about.
What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
The basic market forces of scarcity vs price makes me think that there will always be vendors abusing privacy.
Believing that the McConnelized Legislative and Judicial branches will rise to defend the abused is non-sensical. That won’t happen until those intent of abusing the virtues of democracy are excised, something that will not happen soon.
What can happen now is to pursue the privacy abusers with the same tools they employ: find and publish their marketers and staff’s personal data with the goal being to cost them enough respect, time and money to change their rewards. Sort out what databases are in use and poison those wells. Those strategies have become fair game now: e.g.: the Breitbart’s Facebook abuse, Twitter bots, monetized disinformation, etc. What’s good for the goose…
Sorry!
Sorry we outed you!
Also your hacked CC numbers are being used by the DA to pay the minimum fine of $5,000.
Here’s a free year of LifeLock, which will make it all better.
Politicians: Unless it's affecting me why would I care?
When/if a politicians or similarly powerful person has their data leaked thanks to data brokers then and only then will they care, and likely only to the extent of protecting their data in the future since clearly the rules should be different for the nobility.
Barring widespread and regular instances of such data as it relates to those groups being made public I don’t see them caring any time soon as it’s just too beneficial/profitable for them to look the other way.
Love those privacy protections
On a page of 4pt font, Full 1 page, no spacing.
Then the reference to another page, TOS, ROS, BOSS. And another 4pt font.
Re: 'Look, the TOS made it very clear...'
‘But the plans were on display…’
‘On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.’
‘That’s the display department.’
‘With a torch.’
‘Ah, well the lights had probably gone.’
‘So had the stairs.’
‘But look you found the notice didn’t you?’
‘Yes,’ said Arthur, ‘yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying “Beware of The Leopard”.’ — Douglas Adams.
white men?
Why “White Men”? I fit that category, and I can honestly say that where I work (a small private school), where I am in the minority of the 180 or so faculty and staff, I am the only person who has been trying desperately to call attention to any of these privacy concerns.
Nobody cares, and I don’t know how to get people to care. Parents want apps to keep their kids occupied, I mention privacy, they say “I’m sure it will be fine” in that patronizing parental voice.
Our various heads of various school divisions and departments over the years have wanted to “modernize” the curriculum, much of which seems to consist of wheeling in various technological Trojan horses that masquerade as nothing short of breakthroughs in the science of education, while covertly gathering every nugget of data possible, all for the sake of maintaining this perception that reading Shakespeare or Dostoevsky from a tablet will somehow imbue the students with immeasurably more knowledge and wisdom than reading from a book.
Whenever I really try to point out that most of the
garbage apps that some sleazebag company or consulting firm has insisted we should be relying on to “stay relevant, and keep the students ahead of the curve” are doing little more than gobbling up data like they are playing “Hungry, Hungry Hippos”, I am looked at like I have 5 legs, and just used them to walk out of my space ship and utter the most ludicrous thing anyone has ever heard. Or worse, like I am yet another person of non-color attacking the way they want to conduct their classes.
Nobody cares about privacy until it’s theirs. Every opportunity I have, all I do is drum into anyone around me “Don’t ever put anything online you don’t want EVERYONE to see”. Then something stupid happens, and I once again, all I hear is “but it was set to private!”
I still can’t believe how many people, even those who considered themselves technologically skilled, were shocked and surprised by the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica “scandal”, and how all that shock and surprise changed nothing. How on Earth anybody can be so surprised that a company whose entire business model is selling users’ data behind their backs, did indeed give access to that data is utterly beyond me. And then after all that, still use the site? If anyone supports the products and services of companies that do things they don’t like, they are actively participating in those things, and should really rethink their priorities.
To: Will Oremus:
Why do we supposedly hear mostly white guys saying privacy doesn’t matter? Generally, the media has a quite a well documented record of attaching more importance to what white people say or do, or perhaps that all you hear? But choosing Twitter, a company whose entire business model is based on selling your privacy out from under you, and is run by none other than a white guy, as the venue to benefit from any attention you are trying to stir up seems a bit counterproductive. Also, as you are currently concerned with such things, perhaps you might want to bring to the attention of others over there at the Washington Post the number of data hunters and gatherers that the Washington Post’s website tries to exchange my data with upon first load (12 for me, so far, including krxd.net, who are really yucky).
Re:
The vast majority of people in positions of leadership and power in the tech sector are currently white men. People in positions of leadership and power often refuse to act on issues that affect people who aren’t in those positions until those issues directly affect the people in power.
Re: Re: exactly
If many were non-white, then asking the “why are white guys telling us privacy doesn’t matter” question would make much more sense. His tweet would have been much more accurate if he had said “just thinking about how the people who spent the last decade-plus insisting ‘no one really cares about online privacy’ were so often people who ran companies that profit from selling out privacy”.
So, unless the suggestion is that if these profit seeking companies were not so often run by white dudes, then these companies would suddenly turn their back on the profits and respect privacy, bringing up the race seems irelevent.
Corporate scumbags are corporate scumbags, regardless of demographics.