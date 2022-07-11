Sixth Circuit Says All Animals Are Equal, But Cop Animals Are More Equal Than Others
Cops kill pets. This is an inarguable fact. None other than the US Department of Justice has declared the (unofficial) War on Dogs to be a law enforcement epidemic. If a cop encounters a family dog while doing cop stuff, chances are the dog is going to die.
Sure, some people may claim cops encounter dogs all the time without killing them, but cops are the only ones killing (see above link) “25 to 30” pet dogs every day. Killing pets is something people normally attribute to budding mass murderers, but cops walk around every day doing this and most people still think they’re not psychopaths.
More than half the federal circuits have held that killing someone’s pet is a violation of the Fourth Amendment. But those holdings are pock-marked with loopholes. And this recent Sixth Circuit Appeals Court decision [PDF] makes it clear that when it comes down to a tussle between a cop’s dog and a regular person’s dog, the regular dog’s death will be a justified killing.
In this case, cops already had their man. The fleeing suspect had been apprehended. But the Detroit police officers believed the suspect had ditched a gun. An officer brought a K-9 “officer” out to sniff for the (alleged) weapon. This required the officer to take the dog across several people’s yards. This is what happened next.
Bodycam and security camera footage captured the events that followed. Officer Shirlene Cherry arrived at the scene with her trained canine, Roky. The White family had two dogs outside, Chino, a pit bull, and Twix, a Yorkie Terrier. Officer Cherry asked White’s daughter, Mi-Chol, to secure the dogs during the search for the weapon. Mi-Chol grabbed Chino to put him inside their home, but he escaped and ran to the front yard. Mi-Chol went inside to grab a leash. With Chino still roaming the fenced-in yard, Officer Cherry decided to take Roky to a neighboring yard to search there first. They walked along the perimeter of the wrought-iron fence toward the next yard while Chino followed them from the other side of the fence.
Then the unexpected happened. As Officer Cherry and Roky reached the corner of the yard, Chino lurched through the fence’s vertical spires and bit down on Roky’s snout. Roky yelped. Cherry turned and saw Roky trapped up against the fence with his nose in Chino’s mouth. Cherry tugged at Roky’s leash and yelled at Chino to “let go.” Nothing changed. Chino began “thrashing,” “swaying back and forth in an effort to tear” what he was holding. Unable to free Roky and afraid for the dog’s life, Cherry unholstered her gun and shot Chino once.
What is a reasonable amount of time to de-escalate a dog-on-dog altercation? That question can’t be answered. All we have is this data point, which suggests anything under six seconds is more than enough time to justify the use of deadly force to end it.
Six seconds passed between Chino’s attack and Cherry’s shot. After the shot, Chino released the now-bloodied Roky. Chino died from the shot.
Killing another animal to save a police animal is just good police work, says the Sixth Circuit. Never mind that they’re both animals. One has been elevated: it is a “police” animal, which makes it the equivalent of a fellow officer. This isn’t an underhanded exaggeration. In many places, assaulting a police dog is treated no differently than assaulting a police human. The criminal penalties are nearly identical.
When it’s dog-on-dog, only one dog is truly protected by law. And the court isn’t going to second-guess cops who see their pet being attacked by a citizen’s pet.
What of the alternatives? What of other reasonable options short of Officer Cherry’s lethal use of force? Commands for Chino to “let go” did not do the trick. Several forceful pulls on the leash still left Roky at Chino’s unmistakable beck and unrelenting call. Only the ignorant peace of a judge’s chamber would prompt the passing thought that the officer should use her hands to remove the one dog from the other. That of course would replace one hazard with another, and in the process insert the officer, never a judge, into harm’s path. Officer Cherry, it is true, had a taser, and perhaps a taser might have spared Roky and Chino. But Officer Cherry believed that the taser would serve only as a “muscle stimulant” and further “lock [Chino’s] jaw,” leaving Roky in continuing peril. Maybe; maybe not. But there were enough maybes in this unnerving situation to permit Officer Cherry to respond to these “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving” circumstances, Graham, 490 U.S. at 397, with decisive action that increased the likelihood of saving Roky: shooting the source of the peril. Shooting an attacking dog to save a behaving police dog is not unreasonable.
In this situation, it’s only perhaps less unreasonable than other situations. In this case, the officer patrolled another yard while waiting for the pet owner to secure their dog. That was a smart move and it should not weigh against the officer.
The problem is the standard. It will always allow police dogs to be more valuable than family pets. No cop takes a dog out for a stroll. Every time a police dog is on a scene, it will be a “rapidly evolving” situation. Whether it’s an evolving threat (like the one here) or a latent threat (literally any pet located anywhere a cop and their dog happen to be), the cops will win and the people paying their salary will lose. A perceived threat to a human officer is enough to justify deadly force. A subjective threat to a cop’s dog will also justify acts of violence.
Granted, this is not an ideal case. One dog attacked another. But the standard set by the court makes it clear certain animals are more important than others. And that makes this coda ring a bit hollow.
The problem in this case is not the law’s lack of appreciation for the Whites’ love of their dog. It is that the lives of two dogs were at risk. Officer Cherry permissibly considered that reality in killing one and saving the other.
There was no perfect solution to the situation facing the officer and her K-9. But this ruling is precedent — a published opinion. And it says — once everything else is stripped away — that police can kill pets when they feel they need to without having to worry too much about being successfully sued. And if the police dog had been the aggressor and the other dog had merely responded to an attack, I doubt the judicial outcome would have changed.
Pig shape?
I wonder what shape these animal crackers will be…
Courts to the public: Two feet or four their lives have priority
This isn’t an underhanded exaggeration. In many places, assaulting a police dog is treated no differently than assaulting a police human. The criminal penalties are nearly identical.
And yet when cops gun down any dog they run across simply because they can departments and courts shrug and brush it aside as ‘it was just an animal, get another one if it’s such a problem’. Funny how assaulting or killing a dog is only a problem when it’s a police dog rather than one assaulted or killed by the police, I wonder why…
And if the police dog had been the aggressor and the other dog had merely responded to an attack, I doubt the judicial outcome would have changed.
One need only flip the roles to have an idea of how that would have turned out. If the police dog had been the aggressor and the homeowner had shot the other dog to protect their own assuming they survived does anyone think the court would have just shrugged it off and said the police were out of luck, it was the police dog’s fault for attacking and the homeowner was in the right for pulling the trigger?
Actually, I’ve got one:
Stop using dogs for law enforcement. Full stop.
Search and rescue and cancer sniffing are great uses for dogs.
Police K-9 units are both inhumane to the dogs and to any humans or other animals they come across. Don’t use animals as weapons. Killing a dog is a common sign of psychopathy. Training a dog to be violent should be seen as the same.
And dogs aren’t as easily controlled as cops like to pretend. Police dogs will bite cops. Police dogs won’t always let go when commanded. And they shouldn’t be used to restrain suspects in the first place.
Sixth Circuit holds that even police dogs have more rights to live than people of color.
I don’t like any animal being shot for doing nothing but following it’s instincts and being an animal. I especially hate that a lot of police seem to be so terrified of dogs they just shoot them because they don’t understand canine body language. I ESPECIALLY despise that this officer in particular doesn’t seem to know canine body language and did not wait for the owner to restrain their animal before bringing their own near it. It would not have changed anything to simply wait 5 minutes for the dog to be restrained and taken back indoors.
I have a pit. Okay yes, making him stop biting anything is very very difficult. So I try to be as responsible as possible. Because I know that a fence, any fence, is not that much of an obstacle to a large breed dog that is being territorial. Especially with another animal involved. He’s a sweetheart of a pupper. He’s my buddy. But I respect his strength and aggression. I do not leave him unattended in my backyard. I do not invite guests into the house without securing him. He is an animal, he does not speak human. Training can only do so much and at some point if you do not respect what it can do, training will fail. And when it does, tragedy happens. This was entirely avoidable, but I cannot lay the blame at the feet of the animal owner who was trying to be responsible. The officer should have known better, she works with a dog known for its bite strength every single day. This is entirely on her. The court is wrong.