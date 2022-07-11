Policymakers Need To Realize How Any Internet Regulation Will Impact Speech
The internet is about speech. That’s basically all the internet is. It’s a system for communicating, and that communication is speech. What’s becoming increasingly frustrating to me is how in all of these attempts to regulate the internet around the globe, policymakers (and many others) seem to ignore that, and act as if they can treat internet issues like other non-speech industries. We see it over and over again. Privacy law for the internet? Has huge speech implications. Antitrust for the internet? Yup, speech implications.
That’s not to argue that all such regulations can’t be done in ways that don’t violate free speech rights, but to note that those who completely ignore the free speech implications of their regulations are going to create real problems for free speech.
The latest area where this is showing up is that the UN has been working on a “Cybercrime Treaty.” And, you can argue that having a more global framework for responding to internet-based crime sounds like a good thing, especially as such criminal behavior has been rapidly growing. However, the process is already raising lots of concerns about the potential impact on human rights. And, most specifically, there are massive concerns about how a Cybercrime Treaty might include speech related crimes.
So it is concerning that some UN Member States are proposing vague provisions to combat hate speech to a committee of government representatives (the Ad Hoc Committee) convened by the UN to negotiate a proposed UN Cybercrime treaty. These proposals could make it a cybercrime to humiliate a person or group, or insult a religion using a computer, even if such speech would be legal under international human rights law.
Including offenses based on harmful speech in the treaty, rather than focusing on core cybercrimes, will likely result in overbroad, easily abused laws that will sweep up lawful speech and pose an enormous menace to the free expression rights of people around the world. The UN committee should not make that mistake.
As we’ve been noting for years, “hate speech laws” are almost always abused by governments to silence dissent, rather than protect the marginalized. Indeed, one look at the countries pushing for the Cybercrime Treaty to include hate speech crimes should give you a sense of the intent of the backers:
For example, Jordan proposes using the treaty to criminalize “hate speech or actions related to the insulting of religions or States using information networks or websites,” while Egypt calls for prohibiting the “spreading of strife, sedition, hatred or racism.” Russia, jointly with Belarus, Burundi, China, Nicaragua, and Tajikistan, also proposed to outlaw a wide range of vaguely defined speech intending to criminalize protected speech: “the distribution of materials that call for illegal acts motivated by political, ideological, social, racial, ethnic, or religious hatred or enmity, advocacy and justification of such actions, or to provide access to such materials, by means of ICT (information and communications technology),” as well as “humiliation by means of ICT (information and communications technology) of a person or group of people on account of their race, ethnicity, language, origin or religious affiliation.”
It’s like a who’s who of countries known for oppressing dissent at every opportunity.
Once again, it’s reasonable to argue that there should be some more regulations for the internet, but if you don’t recognize how those will be abused to stifle speech, you’re a part of the problem.
TBH, there’s already regulation of speech online: you can’t encourage illegal acts, such as sending CSAM, and moderators generally make sure that doesn’t happen as well as regulating speech that falls outside any other rules. So what policymakers actually don’t realise is that Internet regulation already exists.
Good point, well made.
Except for speech that criticizes them and their policies, and the more authoritarian the government, the more worrying such speech is, at it might foment a revelation against their rule.
Russia, jointly with Belarus, Burundi, China, Nicaragua, and Tajikistan, also proposed to outlaw a wide range of vaguely defined speech intending to criminalize protected speech: “the distribution of materials that call for illegal acts motivated by political, ideological, social, racial, ethnic, or religious hatred or enmity, advocacy and justification of such actions, or to provide access to such materials, by means of ICT (information and communications technology),” as well as “humiliation by means of ICT (information and communications technology) of a person or group of people on account of their race, ethnicity, language, origin or religious affiliation.
Personally, I would love it if Russia was to put that legislation in place, and then Putin found himself in a gulag for hating on members of the LGBT+ community. 😆
it's not about speech...
“The internet is about speech,” really? Not for a long time.
The internet is about influence, usually with the goal of making money by subscriptions or advertising. A smaller portion is about influence for political goals.
That influence is delivered through “speech,” which takes a wide variety of forms – fake news on Facebook, intrusive ads, ranting posts – but it all boils down to influence.
Yes, really.
You talk of influence, but before the Internet became about influence and clout-chasing and all that social media bullshit, it was about speech. Sure, some people published their speech with the intent to influence conversations and such. But a good chunk of them published speech with the intent to share their speech and let the chips fall where they may.
GameFAQs is a good example: White the site has forums where people can discuss their opinions, the primary draw of the site has been (and always will be) the eponymous FAQs. Those documents make up an entire library’s worth of knowledge about thousands of videogames spanning the entirety of gaming history. No one got paid to make FAQs (so far as I know), people tended to avoid sharing opinions in FAQs, and the whole point of the site was to catalog and share those FAQs in one easily searchable place.
Other fandom-centric spaces operated the same way. Example: The now-dead Anime Web Turnpike (“AniPike”) was little more than a link directory, but it arguably helped grow the Western anime fandom. People could gather information on their favorite anime that they couldn’t get any other way. They could grab scans of official art and be inspired to draw their own fanart. The AniPike didn’t feature opinion pieces or anything like that—it was meant to be a way to share links to expressions of fandom and information that would help encourage more expression.
You talk of an Internet that has been poisoned by social media metrics and corporatized bullshit—Web 2.ohfuckwhatnow, you might call it. Maybe I’m looking through rose-colored glasses at the Internet before Twitter and Facebook were even a thing, but the Internet wasn’t always about clout-chasing and influencing. In many ways, we’ve forgotten that because of social media—because of people trying to get retweeted by a celebrity or dunking on people in the QRTs or whatever.
We don’t need to share our speech for the sake of seeking influence or clout. Maybe it’s enough to share our speech because we’re wired to share our ideas with others regardless of motive. If we influence others, cool—but intentionally trying to chase that influence can lead us to forget that the expression itself is, was, and always will be more important than the influence.
The Internet is still about speech. This blog alone proves it.
cool
I’d say that it’s still about speech. Very specialized speech
To be fair, there’s a fine, fine line between what’s porn and what’s not these days. 😄
Speech "regulation"
This is probably the best example of how some of the Internet giants like FB, Twitter, Google, Amazon, et al have essentially side-loaded themselves as quasi-governmental entities. Their speech regulations are often far more limiting and far more effective than the regulations that many governments have in place or are proposing.
Yes, they are private entities and may regulate their sites as they please, but we should be wary of this trend of private entities essentially usurping the authority of civil government. I don’t think we want a return to the days when railroads were king.
When private entities tell you that your speech isn’t welcome on their platforms, that’s moderation/editorial discretion. When the government tells you the same thing, that’s censorship. One denies you the right to speak freely and the other doesn’t.
Re:
Their speech regulations are often far more limiting and far more effective than the regulations that many governments have in place or are proposing.
Yes, and? It would be a problem if they had the power to ban speech everywhere, but they don’t. You should worry more about the government, state or federal, banning speech, because they can stop you speaking your mind on whatever subject anywhere. Troll.
"silence dissent, rather than protect the marginalized"
Freedom of speech allows people to speak. It is not “for” the powerful or the powerless. It is for everyone. The private platforms that are the main sites where people now gather to speak silence dissent all the time. But the people here at TechDirt like this silencing because it is the silencing of speech with which they disagree, so they are happy to support such censorship on the ground that it is legal, without considering that such silencing is immoral and against the principles of free speech and freedom in general.
Over and over again, we see speech platforms, web service providers, and payment processors discriminate against their users and customers based on the viewpoints those users espouse. This is wrong. That we have not yet found a framework for dealing properly with corporate freedom versus public freedom does not make it less wrong.
I repeat the questions I asked you in another thread:-
Are sites allowed to remove spam, as under your interpretation of free speech, is a 1st amendment violation?
Do you consider compelled speech a 1st amendment violation, and if so, why do you keep on demanding forced speech for yourself.
Re: Re:
Sites are allowed to remove anything they want. As I keep saying, but you refuse to hear because you are enjoying the censorship regime, I an urging that the large speech platforms refrain from viewpoint-based censorship, even though the law allows them to do it. I am not in any way insisting that they must do anything, only that they should.
Were I to pick a global moderation scheme, it would be to remove spam, impersonation, repetitive noise, and fighting-words harassment. I would also provide the ability for groups on the service to self-moderate in any way they like, and to have system-wide moderation modules that could be opted into individually.
Re: Re: Re:
In these two short paragraphs you demonstrate quite the ignorance of how content moderation actually works. I’m not surprised, but just noting.
This IS how almost all of the large social media platforms operated. And then idiot shitweasels used that openness to attack, harass, abuse others. And so the platforms cracked down on that, and the idiot shitweasels made up this phrase “viewpoint-based” to pretend that they were political martyrs rather than abusive, harassing trolls.
This basically is what every platform does. Your problem is that you’re one of the crew who is abusive and harassing, so you pretend that you and your friends are facing “viewpoint censorship” when really the platforms (including ours) are telling you to STOP BEING AN ASSHOLE to our other users.
I also advocate for this in general, but unlike you, I recognize that this is not a solution to trolls and harassing idiots. It’s one tool, but you still need some way to deal with the really bad actors.
I know, I know, you don’t consider yourself a bad actor. You’re just searching for truth. It’s just that your truth involves harassing and abusing people whose viewpoints YOU don’t like until they’re silent and no longer willing to engage. But in your book that’s not silencing speech.
Because you’re an asshole.
Re: Re: Re:
Celebrating the actions of the Nazis, including the Holocaust, is a viewpoint that is legal to express. Yes or no: Should Twitter host that speech?
Re:
So what? Those platforms aren’t obligated by any law—secular, religious, moral, or ethical—to carry everyone’s speech. All of them can tell you to go pound sand if you break their rules and all you can do is whine about it.
That speech isn’t “silenced” if Twitter refuses to host it. Look at Jordan Peterson: He’s essentially been banned from Twitter, but he still has outlets for sharing his transphobic bullshit.
Which actions-and-consequences combination would be more immoral: Twitter deciding not to host certain kinds of speech and maybe banning some assholes who break the rules, or Twitter deciding to host all legal speech and watching marginalized Twitter users (e.g., trans users) abandon the platform because of the incessant harassment made possible by that decision?
Your problem is that you think the rules are too limiting—that “freedom” should be more important than rules. But with the right rules, our freedom is more expanded than without them. Consider the following, quoted from The Weekly Sift (bolding emphasis replaces the original italic emphasis):
Twitter’s rules about what speech is and isn’t permissible exist to maximize the freedom of a majority of users—to let themselves express themselves without (too much) fear of harassment and such. Get rid of those rules and the only people who’d have that freedom are the loudest assholes: They’d be chasing everyone off and leaving Twitter in the throes of the “Worst People” Problem.
Of those three, the absolute worst of the bunch—and a legitimate route of censorship, might I add—is the payment processor bit. (Content creators who deal with adult content can tell you that much.) Service providers at the infrastructure level (e.g., CloudFlare) choosing not to host some kinds of speech is questionable; it depends on how high up on the food chain that service is and whether its decision prevents a speaker from finding a new home for their speech. (This also raises concerns about compelled speech: Should CloudFlare be forced to host racist sites like Stormfront if the company’s higher-ups don’t want to host it?)
But “speech platforms” have no such moral quandries: Any interactive web service, regardless of size, can say “this speech isn’t welcome here” and tell anyone who disagrees to fuck off. By arguing otherwise, you’re arguing that everything from white supremacist forums to queer-centered Mastodon instances to host speech they otherwise wouldn’t host.
Don’t give me a “BuT tWiTtEr Is BiG” argument, either. Size is irrelevant here. Twitter isn’t obliged to give you access to a potential audience of one, never mind one million. Neither is Facebook, 4chan, Discord, or any other IWS.
Sincere question: For what reason should you have the freedom to use Twitter if Twitter’s admins don’t want you using it? Please note that “because it’s big”, “because I think that’s how it should be”, and any answer like those will be dismissed as bullshit. Please also note that an answer calling Twitter a “public forum” and crafting an argument built on that claim will be ignored—the law in the U.S. says that Twitter is still a privately owned service regardless of its size and its open-to-the-public status.
Re: Re:
“Because I think that’s how it should be” is actually the only legitimate answer. That’s anyone’s only legitimate answer. People think about issues, weigh priorities, come to conclusions, and then say what those are.
And yet again, as always, you are so blinded by your love of viewpoint-based censorship when you don’t like those views that you seem incapable of understanding that I am not saying that I should be able to use Twitter if Twitter doesn’t want me there. I m saying that, as a widely used (and yes, large) generic speech platform, Twitter should not want to ban users based on their viewpoints, and instead should respect the freedom of speech of their users. It is entirely their choice whether to be immoral censors or moral enablers of speech.
Re: Re: Re:
They don’t and never have.
Re: Re: Re:
Except it’s not an answer—it’s you putting your wishes and desires above both the law and the wishes and desires of Twitter’s admins. It’s you thinking your way is right without any logical explanation as to why your way should override their way other than an appeal to emotion via your whining about “moral wrongness”.
Except the logical endgame of your “Twitter should host all speech” argument is “I should be able to use Twitter even if they don’t want to host my speech”. You may think otherwise, but following your argument through its basic-ass logic can only lead to that conclusion.
Spam is protected speech. Spam expresses a viewpoint. Should Twitter also not want to delete spam?
Freedom of speech doesn’t include the right to use someone else’s property as a platform—or the right to make someone else give you an audience. Twitter isn’t bound by the First Amendment; its moderation of speech is legally protected. Whatever you think of the viewpoints it “censors”, Twitter isn’t obligated to host any of them. Neither is any other interactive web service—after all, the same law that lets Twitter moderate speech also lets Truth Social do the same.
Yes or no: Would letting a small number of users chase off a larger number of users by posting all kinds of spam, queerphobic propaganda, and racist memes—among other “viewpoint-oriented” kinds of content currently banned by the ToS—make Twitter a “moral enabler of speech”?
Re:
The private platforms that are the main sites where people now gather to speak silence dissent all the time.
Links or it didn’t happen.
But the people here at TechDirt like this silencing because it is the silencing of speech with which they disagree, so they are happy to support such censorship on the ground that it is legal, without considering that such silencing is immoral and against the principles of free speech and freedom in general.
Your posts get hidden because you freely discriminate against specific groups, not simply because we disagree with you. As my grandma used to say to me, “If you can’t say something nice, it’s better to keep your mouth shut.”
Re:
Hyman rosen, being the only one here who wants to silence others’ speech, has no place telling others about what he imagines free speech and censorship to be.