You Don’t Own What You’ve Bought: Sony Removes 100s Of Movies Bought Through PS Store
We have done many, many posts explaining how, unfortunately, it seems the idea of a person owning the things they’ve bought has become rather passe. While in the age of antiquity, which existed entire tens of years ago, you used to be able to own things, these days you merely license them under Ts and Cs that are either largely ignored and clicked through or that are indecipherable, written in the otherwise lost language known as “Lawyer-ese”. The end result is a public that buys things, thinks they retain ownership over them, only to find out that the provider of the things alters them, limits their use, or simply erases them from being.
Take anyone who bought a movie distributed by StudioCanal in Germany and Austria through Sony’s Playstation store, for instance. Sony previously had a deal to make those movie titles available in its store, but declined to continue offering movies and shows in 2021, stating that streaming services had made the deal un-competitive.
Sony’s PlayStation group stopped offering movie and TV show purchases and rentals, as of Aug. 31, 2021, citing the rise of streaming-video services. At the time, Sony assured customers that they “can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices.
And when Sony said that, it apparently forgot to add two very important words to its statement: “for now.” Instead, Sony decided to drop the bomb with yet another statement regarding StudioCanal content in Germany and Austria. It essentially amounts to: hey fuckers, that shit you bought is about to disappear, mmkay bye.
“As of August 31, 2022, due to our evolving licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view your previously purchased Studio Canal content and it will be removed from your video library,” the notices read. “We greatly appreciate your continued support.”
Poof, it’s gone! That remark about appreciating the public’s “continued support” seems more like begging than acknowledging reality. Especially once you start asking the questions that immediately leap to mind.
For example: will customers get a refund for the movies that they bought and now can’t access? As per the source article “it’s unclear”, which likely means “hahahahaha nope.” How many movies were delisted? Literally hundreds. Are these just small-time movies? Nope, they include AAA titles like The Hunger Games and John Wick.
And so a whole bunch of people are going to find out that they didn’t buy anything, they rented some movies for a previously indefinite period of time that just became definite, long after the purchase was made. It’s hard to imagine something more anti-consumer than that.
Ugh.
Say what you will about MST3K’s new season, at least every single episode they release (and their back catalog which they can legally sell) is free of DRM. That way, you actually own it. I’ve gone cold turkey with DRM when it comes to eBooks and audiobooks, and I never, ever buy a book with DRM in it. So encoding DRM on a book is indeed a “lost sale” because I’m never going to buy it!
Re:
’tis a shame that some of the show’s episodes are unavailable because of rights issues. SoulTaker and The Final Sacrifice were two of my favorite episodes, but they can’t even be streamed on the MST3K 24/7 channel. “Keep circulating the tapes”, indeed…
Re: Re:
Totally agreed. At the very least, Shout! Factory doesn’t seem to take down their back catalogue on YouTube (even if they do take down clips of their current season), but the © owner of the Final Sacrifice, Tjardus Greidanus, is truly living up to his name by making sure that nobody gets to see The Final Sacrifice (which is my favorite episode, FWIW). I was lucky enough to purchase it from Rifftrax when it was there, and I’m just saddened that we can’t have great things anymore, like that episode being available.
Re: Re: Forgot to mention
This is true of my Rifftrax copy but I’ve seen evidence that it’s also true with the Gizmoplex: you can re-download episodes and riffed media that the store no longer sells in both of those places. I was able to download a higher-definition version of The Final Sacrifice in the Rifftrax store after the rights expired because I had purchased it when it was still licensed, and I’ve seen people do the same with the Gizmoplex. I think that kind of permanence–that it stays in your online library after you purchase it even when the rights are expired–is a far better business practice than what Sony is doing.
Re: Ugh.
Well, maybe and maybe not. If you access that DRM-free content through their app, they might tell the app to refuse to display it.
Even if you use local copies on your devices and someone else’s player app, if their app is also installed on your device, it might scan that local storage and delete those local DRM-free copies.
Remember, they don’t care about a few bucks of liability from an individual customer, they care about millions in contract violations with other corporations, and when the two conflict, well…
Re: Re:
That has not been my experience. At all. Here’s why.
Re:
And the worst thing is that Sony will inevitably put all lost sales such as yours down to illegal actions that you (AFAIK) don’t engage in, not their own theft of legally purchased content.
Re:
They even made a point of it in the Kickstarter — “with no insulting DRM.”
Ubisoft is also stealing purchased game content, even stuff sold through Steam.
Re:
There are reasons many people use credit cards for online purchases – among them the fact that you can chargeback purchases that are delivered defective or not at all. And not being able to watch purchased movies would certainly qualify.
Re: Re:
Good luck reimbursing stuff purchased months, years earlier. And even better luck trying to argue against the ToS saying you don’t own the thing, it’s just a lease. I have it very clear in my mind that I will pirate every single piece of game I have if they simply decide to remove from my library or if the service shuts down.
Re: Re: Re:
You ever heard of GOG or itch.io? Both of those places are DRM-free.
Re: Re: Re:2
Ah yes, for those piracy is not needed. I have tons of stuff from Humble and GOG too.
Mr. Masnick,
Could you please clarify that clause about firstborns in your site’s user agreement?
Thanks.
Re:
Hate to burst your bubble there, pardner, but Techdirt doesn’t have a browsewrap “agreement”.
“That game? You didn’t buy that!” — Obama
Re:
Links.
Well, tough, Sony. You can whistle for my support. As long as you keep stealing people’s legally purchased content, my movies are not only going to be on physical media so you can’t delete them, but also pre-owned so you don’t get a single penny of support from me. Wankers.
Pirates: Hold my beer.
Seriously, there’s no better place to save your money nowadays. And avoid being (legally) robbed.
Re:
You’re referring to Sony, right? What they’re doing is a lot closer to theft than the actions of the people Sony calls “pirates”.
Given that the legal system is kind of supporting them, perhaps “privateer” would be more appropriate. The technically correct term would be “fraudster” on account of them using the term “purchase”. Anyway, Techdirt authors shouldn’t be accepting the MAFIAA’s definitions; one of the first things I learned about debates was to never let the other party define the terms.
You are seeing exactly why I won’t buy digital on line. There’s been too many times over the years, some company that took your money goes belly up or decides they aren’t making enough money and shut their services down.
You’re paying for air, as far as the terms go and sooner or later they are going to renege. It’s just a question of how long before they do.
As far as I am concerned, they’ve shot themselves in the foot. I’ll keep my money, they can keep their ‘products’ as they aren’t offering what you think you’re getting for the money. They charge as if you are buying but it isn’t even a rental. It’s you’re paying for use until they decide they no longer want you to access it without paying again.
NO DEAL.
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
But what about "my" copy
of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, or “Dracula’s Mirror”?
Sonys store, Sonys choice