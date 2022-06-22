Techdirt Podcast Episode 324: Revisiting The Question Of Proprietary Platforms For Media Companies

Another Issue With Internet Antitrust Bills: Sloppy Drafting Could Lead To Problems For Encryption
Wed, Jun 22nd 2022 01:30pm -

We’ve got some great new discussions for the Techdirt Podcast… coming in a few weeks. But at the moment, amidst a very busy schedule on a variety of fronts, we’re taking a short break to look back on a very old conversation: our 14th episode ever, from 2015, about media companies rolling out proprietary content management systems. Since we recently completed our own migration to WordPress (the popular platform that was also a major component of that seven-year-old discussion) we thought it might be fun to revisit the question. So on this week’s episode, Mike and I open with a bit of a retrospective followed by a replay of the original conversation in full.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: automattic, wordpress

