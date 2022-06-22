Too Little, Too Late, WTO Finally Eases Patent Rights On COVID Vaccines
In what definitely feels like a case of way too little, way too late, the WTO last week finally decided to grant the TRIPS waiver on COVID vaccines, allowing others to make more of the vaccine without violating patent rights. The WTO has long had this ability to issue a patent waiver as part of its Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement. The idea is that in an emergency, when patents or copyrights are getting in the way of real harm, the WTO can say “hey, let’s grant a waiver to save people.”
You would think that a global pandemic where people are dying would be an obvious time to use such a waiver grant, but that’s because you’re not an obnoxious IP maximalist who cares more about their precious monopoly rents than the health and safety of the global populace. The big pharma and medical device companies freaked out about the possibility of a waiver, and even worse, Hollywood also flipped out about it, with their typical worry that any proof that removing an intellectual monopoly might be good for the world cannot be allowed.
It took forever, but in May of last year (already a year and a half into the pandemic), the US agreed to support the TRIPS waiver. This caused much gnashing of teeth among the maximalists, and then it still took over a year before this agreement was reached, and of course, now it’s both greatly watered down, and very much too late to make much of a difference. But kudos Hollywood and pharma lobbyists. You let thousands of people die, but you sure protected your IP. Good work!
But experts said the proposal was weakened significantly over months of negotiations. They said they did not expect the final agreement to encourage manufacturers in developing countries to start producing Covid vaccines, in part because it does not address the trade secrets and manufacturing know-how that many producers would need.
Even worse, the agreement is limited just to vaccines, and does not apply to either testing or therapeutics — both of which are way more important today than vaccines.
Even as this version is basically close to useless, Big Pharma continued to freak out.
The industry’s main lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, sharply criticized Friday’s agreement. Stephen J. Ubl, the group’s head, called it one in a series of “political stunts” and said it “won’t help protect people against the virus.” He noted that the industry had already produced more than 13 billion Covid vaccine doses.
Yeah, it won’t help protect people because you and your lobbyists spent two years trying to block it, so that when this finally happened it was way too late, and even when it did happen, you watered it down and limited it to the point of uselessness. The “political stunt” was yours, Stephen. I hope all those dead people were worth it.
And, of course, you have the WSJ journal to jump in… and laughably claim this was “Biden’s gift to China.”
The World Trade Organization was created to protect free-trade rules to spread prosperity. Now it’s becoming a vehicle to raid U.S. innovation. See Friday’s agreement by the WTO’s 164 members that lets developing countries, including China, steal intellectual property for Covid vaccines.
The White House is flogging the deal as a diplomatic victory. But it’s an enormous defeat for U.S. national interests that will benefit China and set a precedent that erodes intellectual property protection. This won’t be the last time global grifters seek to pilfer U.S. technology.
What are you even talking about? If it took two and a half years in the middle of a pandemic to get an agreement on life saving vaccines, that still has massive limits, and is both way too little and way too late, the idea that this is setting a precedent that “erodes intellectual property protection” is idiotic to the point of laughable.
And, again, all this does is remove some patent barriers (not other manufacturing barriers) on vaccines that are saving lives. Yes, it may help save lives in China, but is the Wall Street Journal editorial board really arguing that we should let them die because they’re Chinese? It sure sounds like it.
In short, there’s nothing legally binding to stop China from stealing U.S. mRNA technology, using it to develop its own vaccines including for other diseases, and then selling the shots under their own brands. The agreement lasts five years so it could potentially cover a future combined mRNA vaccine for Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus.
Newsflash to the WSJ editorial board: I know that you’re among those pushing the idea that the pandemic is over, but it is not. Keeping the world healthy, including in China (which the US economy still relies on heavily) is good for the US economy too. When China runs into problems with the pandemic, then you get more supply chain problems that are currently a huge part of the economic difficulties in the US. Maybe that’s fine for you because it’s another thing you can falsely blame on Biden, but this editorial is literally complaining that this minor reduction in patent rights might help Chinese people stay alive. It’s pretty disgusting.
Filed Under: china, covid, covid vaccines, pharma, trips, trips waiver
Companies: wall street journal
Comments on “Too Little, Too Late, WTO Finally Eases Patent Rights On COVID Vaccines”
But kudos, Hollywood and pharma lobbyists. You let thousands of people die, but you sure protected your IP. Good work!
You sound surprised that maximalists would prioritise the livelihoods (profits) of ‘starving artists’ over actual lives. I’m not. It’s an all too familiar tale of the disregard of individual rights by big content companies.
Re:
Somewhere on a server is a report showing how many of these ‘starving artists’ they projected would contract covid & die, meaning they would fully own the IP forever & not have to share any of the profits.
Re: Re:
Given the fact that the so-called ‘starving artists’ are actually the companies…
“But it’s an enormous defeat for U.S. national interests that will benefit China and set a precedent that erodes intellectual property protection.”
Because I know when I am in the market for vaccines, I always check Amazon for Chinese knock-offs so I can save a few cents. It might be real medicine, it might just be water, but saving a few cents by buying sketchy crap online is how the world works.
Ivermectin anyone?
Perhaps some aquarium cleaner?
Wait until the IP masters of the universe understand that their actions cost them a whole bunch of money.
Dead people don’t pay to see movies or ‘rent’ IP.
They managed to downsize their own potential market through sheer force of stupidity.
But hey, what hasn’t killed us will mutate and try again.
I look forward to the endless stream of variants that will keep popping up harming people.
They will block the newer versions to protect their IP, the bodycount will keep going up, and as people are dying, suffering long covid, or other virus related issues… no one will turn out for the next Marvel film and that will be the real tragedy in all of this.
Humanity, its okay if people die as long as I profit from it.
Looks like WSJ has been politicalized
More like corporate interest. I think they just assume government makes any decision that puts greedy corporations at a disadvantage as “pro-china” simply because the mindset that it is politically correct that any form of anti-corporation-capitalist is pro-communism.
Sorry, but both can be disagreed.
Re:
And when you can’t afford the medicines you need in your old age, will you still support the excessive profiting of Big Pharma?
Re: Re:
GHB was quoting the WSJ, not agreeing with them. Comprehend before you comment next time.
Re:
WSJ is owned by the Murdochs (Fox News is under them too). So is this any surprise?
Fucking pharma did neither invent nor develop the mRNA vaccines, and in fact, ignored them for years.
Fuck their noise.
Context, when it's literally a matter of life and death
It’s important to keep in mind that when they’re whining about companies making money by ‘stealing’ patents information and how horrible it is that a certain something might be made without every last cent being squeezed out in the process they are talking about life saving medicine to deal with a deadly pandemic.
‘How much sociopathy does it take to lose your mind over the idea that more medicine might be made and that that might reduce the profits of large companies’ is a question that really didn’t need an answer but damn it they didn’t trip all over themselves to demonstrate it.
If china or any other country wants to ‘steal’ the information required to manufacture a covid vaccine and start pumping it out so long as it’s the real deal I’m sure as hell not going to be holding any sympathy for those poor victimized phrama companies who are seeing less profits as a result.
Re:
‘How much sociopathy does it take to lose your mind over the idea that more medicine might be made and that that might reduce the profits of large companies?’ is a question that really didn’t need an answer, but damn it they didn’t trip all over themselves to demonstrate it.
Not so much sociopathy as a lack of forward thinking. After all, the twenty-year-old who dies of COVID will never become the sixty+-year-old buying statins for the next twenty-nine years.
Re: Re:
I’m not sure if it’s a lack of forward thinking so much as indifference to it, with all the focus on ‘what will make me/the company the most money this quarter?’ and future considerations basically ignored since that’s a problem for future them assuming they haven’t already retired on the stacks of money selling health that they’ve attained.
That sound you hear is Michael Slonecker, Richard Bennett and average_joe/antidirt angrily grinding their teeth in moral protest.
Re:
You left ThorsProvoni off that list. 😉
Now that it’s mutated enough that it’s like a cold for most everyone and vaccines will no longer be a cash cow, they will be beneficent and relax the patents. Wow, I’m just overwhelmed. What generosity.
Re:
It is still far more deadly than the flu, let alone most cold viruses, thankfully extremely rare adenovirus serovar 14 being the little known publicly, but infamous exception among virologists.
Some good news a billionaire has setup a company that makes generic medicines and sells it to Americans at a small profit 10 per cent rather than say 100 or 200 per cent that most American drug companys charge , the amount amount americans pay for insulin is much higher than other Companys the WTO was setup as a way to make international trade fair for all country’s not just the USA
For instance a French company can’t just copy all the technology in a tesla or an iPhone and then sell it to other Companys
The idea of making drugs using mrna was paid for by years of public research which was used by the drug company’s to make vaccine
International cooperation government research enabled vaccines to be made in one year
Americans pay more for drugs than most country’s due to exclusive contracts that drug company’s have with health insurance Companys in America