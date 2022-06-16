$1-2 Billion In Streaming Ads A Year Aren’t Being Watched Because The TV Is Off
from the into-the-void dept
Critics of modern tech often lean towards hyperbole when discussing “surveillance capitalism” and the seemingly omniscient power of advertisers and adtech. In reality, as journalists who cover the space for any amount of time can attest, it’s all frequently much dumber and clumsier than that:
A new study, first reported by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled), found that brands are wasting billions every year buying advertisements that people are never seeing. More specifically, ad company GroupM bought streaming ads beamed to 20 million Viso TV sets via adtech company iSpotTV.
What it found when crunching the data was that seventeen percent of these ads were being shown on streaming hardware or smart TVs after the TV were powered down (usually because TVs are entering energy saving mode which isn’t registered by the streaming hardware). This happens less when talking about a “smart” TV with embedded apps, but it still happened between 8% and 10% of the time.
The study guesstimates that this means about $1.5 to $1.9 billion annually in ad spending is being thrown in the trash. But as Gizmodo notes, given this is a hugely competitive and fast-growing sector we’re probably not fully measuring, there’s a very good chance that’s a stark underestimate:
One recent study, for example, estimated that advertisers spent about $1.3 billion in 2021 to reach viewers across ad-supported services like Hulu and Peacock, roughly 3% of total digital ad spend and growing. The figure is likely to grow as Disney+ and Netflix debut ad-supported versions of their products. Another study from ad industry insiders found that major brands like Hersheys and Coca-Cola were dropping $4 billion alone in the first 4 months of this year; some analysts estimate those figures could spike to nearly $63 billion total by the year’s end.
Keep in mind this is just one small study, which was leaked to the Wall Street Journal instead of being publicly released, funded by a company that may or may not have its own reasons for tilting measurements one way or another, in an industry that very much operates with little to no transparency and numerous, sometimes conflicting, agendas (isn’t this fun?).
That said, this study’s results are before you get to all the other waste, fraud, theft, and artificially inflated metrics that occur in the notoriously non-transparent and intentionally complicated adtech sector. Keep in mind some studies suggest a whopping fifteen percent of adtech money operates in an impenetrable vacuum, meaning they don’t even know where the money is going.
That’s not to downplay the uglier aspects of snoopvertising, just to note that it’s all probably dumber and sloppier than you think. We’re basing a huge portion of our economy on a sector that’s rife with fraud and incompetence, largely unaccountable and unregulated, completely non-transparent, heavily based on hype and growing too quickly to even accurately measure. What could go wrong?
Filed Under: adtech, advertising, cable, smart tvs, streaming, streaming video, tvs
Companies: groupm
Comments on “$1-2 Billion In Streaming Ads A Year Aren’t Being Watched Because The TV Is Off”
And let’s not forget all the revenue ‘lost’ to people getting up to make a cuppa as soon as the ad break begins. Until adverts are no longer seen as an annoying interruption to programmes, this is gonna keep happening.
Re:
That McDonalds patent is much scarier now…
Re: Re:
Looks like it was Sony’s patent.
https://content.fortune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/sony-patent-8246454-01.png?w=840
Hey, at least it’s not “show me a McDonalds wrapper to skip”.
Re:
This point is dead on about making ads worth watching.
How many people you know either look forward to or like to watch the superbowl ads? When the superbowl is over, they talk about the ads as well. That is the standard of a good ad; they like it and they talk about it once they’ve seen it.
Like everyone else, I mute the volume, get up and go get something to drink, anything but punish myself by watching ads that aren’t worth my time. If your viewers are avoiding your product, what does that tell you about it?
I don’t really watch enough tv anymore to make it worth paying for a subscription. One of those reasons why I don’t is the amount of ads that are shoved down your throat in order to watch a program. I’d sooner turn it off, go to the computer, get on the internet with ad blockers, and surf uninterrupted by what has become a nuisance at best or a pestilence at worse.
Everyone wants to scream at you about ad blockers but no one wants to police the industry. When you get malware from seeing a third party ad, you’re on your own because the presenters of the ads then suddenly don’t want to hear from you.
Proof of work
If they were smart they’d make us pass a test proving we were paying attention to the ads before they let us continue our show. Also the teacher forgot to assign homework today. [ducks at flurry of spitballs]
Re:
The alternative, of course, is smart TVs that come with seatbelts, where the seatbelt only unlocks after the commercial break, and the TV only displays while the seatbelt is closed…
End game
Just wait until ads are built into cornea transplants.
I think you meant Vizio TV’s.
This by the way is a curse of Smart TV’s. When I bought a Samsung they forced me into all kinds of grief to set that up, largely because I use complicated passwords, a password manager and their password interface sucked. I could have paid an additional $14.99 for their app which would have made the password, at least, easier to enter.
But, no way were they going to let me set up that TV without an account and the questions about ads were, in my opinion, intentionally misleading and confusing.
Bwa ha haha ha ha haha ha ha — breathes — ha ha haha ha ha hahahahaha!!!