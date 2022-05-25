Hertz Still Refuses To Drop Prosecutions Despite Being Sued For Bogus Theft Reports

Hertz has dug its own hole. And it insists it hasn’t hit the bottom yet. The shovels will continue to be deployed until the litigation ends. This isn’t going to work out well for Hertz, but the company seems to have retreated deep into denial following lawsuits over its bogus theft allegations.

Hertz is facing a class action lawsuit featuring hundreds of its customers over its apparent inability to handle rental paperwork correctly. Rather than engage in due diligence when things don’t add up, Hertz apparently allows employees to pull the trigger on theft reports to law enforcement. It also has allegedly decided to convert local law enforcement officers into debt collection agents, referring any overdue rentals or uncollected fees to cop shops rather than pursuing these claims using its own personnel.

The end result has been hundreds of innocent renters being accused of theft… and not just in an “angry letter sent to their residence” way. Hertz has co-opted cops, turning mistaken conclusions about rental agreements into guns-out confrontations that have deprived renters of their freedom, jobs, and any hope of returning to a normal life after being falsely accused of auto theft.

Hertz continues to claim these allegations only represent a very small percentage of their customers. That may be so, but NO OTHER RENTAL CAR COMPANY IN AMERICA is facing similar accusations. That means Hertz has failed spectacularly at controlling its inventory. And it has allowed its own failures to be pinned on renters who’ve returned cars or extended rental agreements, subjecting them to the full force of law enforcement entities who’ve never met an accused person they couldn’t destroy.

It can’t even follow through on the things the head of the company said Hertz would do when the rental company started making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Back in April, CEO Stephen Scherr said he would start cleaning up the mess and making things right for people falsely accused of stealing rental cars. He assured an interviewer that the company was implementing new policies designed to prevent false theft accusations and “would look to settle with victims.”

A month later and nothing has changed, as Fox News reports. The promises made by the CEO appear to be as empty as its hundreds of false theft accusations.

Car rental company Hertz has yet to drop charges against any of the outstanding 40 cases of alleged car theft even after new CEO Stephen Scherr said the company would rectify such erroneous cases. “When you have the CEO that knows what the damages were and the pain and harm visited upon these victims […] and when he went out there saying that this is going to get resolved, we’re pushing it behind us, all right,” Attorney Francis Malofiy told FOX Business. “He has to follow through on his word and he failed to do so.”

Lawsuits it is, then. If the CEO won’t act, then he’ll just have to take his litigation lumps with the company he oversees. Hertz hasn’t made anything better for itself in the meantime, issuing statements alleging that it’s impossible to withdraw bogus theft reports because doing so would somehow harm its relationship with the many, many law enforcement agencies it has misled over the years.

This all reeks of corporate chicken-shittery. It’s all a bunch of in-house lawyers and ineffective company officials looking busy doing nothing until it becomes clear what their exposure is. Hertz’s reputation should be severely damaged, both with the general public and the law enforcement agencies it converted into collection agencies via unsupported theft allegations. Hopefully, the ongoing lawsuits will burn both Hertz’s lawyers and its gutless company figureheads to the ground.

Hertz didn’t have to be this way. But this is the way it is and now it’s doing whatever it can to escape taking accountability for its actions. No matter what Hertz says, no other car rental company is facing the same accusations. Something is very wrong at Hertz. But no one with the power to change things is willing to place themselves at risk. The only thing Hertz principals are willing to sacrifice is its remaining customers.

