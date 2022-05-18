Despite DC Sound And Fury, Public Support For Regulating ‘Big Tech’ Is Actually Down
from the sound-and-fury dept
For several years now there’s been an endless amount of clamor in DC about how we “need to regulate big tech.” Unfortunately, many of the solutions on this front have ranged from incoherent to performative, failing utterly to actually shore up genuine problems in the sector (catch and kill tactics, mindless consolidation, vast privacy and surveillance issues).
Leading the charge for reform that isn’t actually reform has been the GOP, a party very angry because some social media companies began belatedly and sloppily moderating race-baiting political propaganda and hate speech, cornerstones of GOP power in the face of a shifting and aging electorate.
Despite three years of press coverage of the “need to regulate big tech” (which again can have inconsistent and incoherent definitions), a new Pew study makes it clear that support for “regulating big tech” across both sides of the aisle has actually… decreased, with 44 percent of Americans believing major technology companies should be regulated more than they are now, down from 56 percent in April 2021.
Despite all the endless noise from the likes of Ken Buck and Josh Hawley about how big tech is a giant, dangerous, devil machine and must be “regulated” to save the world from alien pedo grifters (or whatever the argument is this week), even support for it among Republicans is way down:
So the public, including Republicans, don’t actually support “regulating big tech” (whatever that even means to them). And they might support it less if the press did a better job explaining how many of the solutions being bandied about are performative, and often involve trying to mandate the forced carriage of authoritarian propaganda (see the assault on Section 230).
For years, experts pointed out that U.S. antitrust reform had grown toothless and frail, our competition laws needed updating in the Amazon era, and “are consumers happy?” (the traditional consumer welfare standard) doesn’t actually measure all aspects of potential harm in complex markets.
So the need for reform is genuine, but even the best solutions DC has tabled are weirdly narrow and not particularly well written. Several mask other agendas.
For example, the GOP attack on “big tech” specifically is really about the mandated carriage of right-wing political propaganda. This gets dressed up as “antitrust reform,” and a fight for “free speech” against “censorship,” which itself has proven to be effective propaganda for those that don’t actually understand the real threat of authoritarianism and content moderation at scale (see Elon Musk).
The Pew survey makes it pretty clear that this effort — to reframe sloppy, belated content moderation of largely right-wing hate speech and political propaganda as “broad censorship of political opinions across all of social media and all political ideologies” — has been rather effective:
Data keeps showing that most content moderation is “biased” against misinformation and hate speech, not conservatives specifically. It’s just that as the GOP has shifted harder toward bigotry, authoritarianism, and bullshit in the Trump era, they’re engaging in more misinformation and hate speech online. The cognitive dissonance to process this reality is too difficult, so they instead embrace victimization.
The GOP largely wants the public to believe that any effort to regulate hate speech and political propaganda is an act of vile censorship. Because propaganda is all the party has. It’s facing unfavorable shifting demographics and its actual policies are broadly unpopular (see: abortion, book bans, firing teachers for acknowledging that slavery is real).
The sad irony to all of this is that this GOP quest to use “antitrust reform” as leverage in a bad faith quest to perpetuate propaganda will likely result in none of the actual problems with big tech getting fixed. This distorted, politicized version of the “need to regulate big tech” has also distracted policymakers from countless other segments rife with monopoly harms (telecom, banking, travel, insurance).
In the end the GOP’s attack on “big tech” isn’t based on reality, doesn’t propose any real solutions for the broader markets or public, and isn’t supported by huge swaths of voters anyway. Just a big, dumb noise machine whose output is anger and confusion.
Filed Under: antitrust reform, big tech, censorship, dnc, gop, regulating, social media
Comments on “Despite DC Sound And Fury, Public Support For Regulating ‘Big Tech’ Is Actually Down”
Representative democracy
If only when a majority of us wanted something we’d get it, and if only when that majority is sick, crazy, racist, and republican we wouldn’t… now that would be awesome.
When I read the article and the editorial and see that the 56% support has dropped to 44%… the rational part of me says “See! The majority of USicans are against regulating Big Tech (WTFTI).”
But then I remember that nobody cares what USicans want.
50% of USicans are in favor of allowing women to do whatever they want with their bodies. The elected “representatives” vote THEIR way, not the way of the people who elected them.
A majority of USicans are in favor of not only helping Ukraine with 30-40 BILLION dollars, but also infrastructure here in the US and getting poor people and homeless people better support. The elected “representatives” don’t see the need to pay attention to that, and dole out the money to their friends at United Launch Alliance, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrup, etc.
Look, I like a hot little F-16 just as much as the next guy. It hurts my neck to have to turn away and not look at the homeless guy with a carboard sign at the traffic light. Can’t WE SOMEHOW FIND THE GD $$$ so maybe we’re one F-16 short, but ALL THE HOMELESS ARE PROVIDED SHELTER???
Just asking for a friend.
Re:
Homeless – States have no interest in solving that problem. The solution was mandatory hospitalization, mental institutions for some and warehouse style for others.
Who does the collecting? Who does medical workup?
Then there are those who don’t want state services up their ass.
COST lots of money states won’t allocate. Federal money = zero I would bet. Drug users face prison not medical care.
Thank the war-on-drugs.
Re:
Only if you can convince the Citizens that not all socialism is bad.
Re: Re: Socialism is like a thing where the word is supposed to be bad, but the actions are not.
Free WiFi at McDonald’s or Starbuck. Socialism? Yes.
(It’s free to users because the companies pay for it.)
Free parking at the grocery store where a shopping trip can cost a family between $100-$200 easy. $35/day on-airport parking all over the country. The free ones are at the stores who bought or leased that land and still allow us parking. The expensive ones are airports that our taxes directly fund and yet parking is a disaster.
So apparently all of us USexicans are happy with “socialism” when it benefits us. The other times we say that word like it’s a bad thing. Kids sharing crayons in kindergarten is socialism. Or is it.
I’m absolutely OK with defunding stuff that isn’t needed, like aircraft rotting in the desert (I live within 10 miles of KDMA and KMZJ) or other programs that deliver THOUSANDS of tanks to Iraq and then leave them there.
How about we ship one less F-16 and one less tank, abandon neither, and get homeless people a shelter… and some food.
I am no ‘commie’ but I did share my crayons (and Elmer’s glue) with the other kids.
Re:
“…are in favor of allowing women to do whatever they want with their bodies.”
Again, how is a being with a unique DNA sequence completely distinct from the mother’s supposedly “part of her body” when it’s a totally distinct life? The heartbeat can be detected as early as 6 weeks after conception.
You want to be taken seriously, phrase the debate in a way that acknowledges the unborn child’s existence as a different being from the mother. Anything else is dishonest, just as much as saying this is about the mother’s body. It’s not.
Because the child isn’t part of it. He or she is just living and growing there for a time. And abortion is the act of destroying that unique life, not merely cleaning out part of the woman’s body.