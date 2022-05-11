The Netflix Nickel-And-Diming Is Probably Only Just Getting Started
As we recently noted, Netflix is preparing for a big crackdown on users who share account passwords with folks outside of their home. When Netflix was a pesky upstart it declared password sharing a good thing and a form of free advertising. Now that it’s facing Wall Street pressure to keep quarterly earnings up in the face of more competition, the push is on to start nickel-and-diming the userbase.
Under the new program, users who share passwords with folks outside of their home (something they’ll apparently track by IP or MAC address), will be required to pay even more money ($3 per user). And, it’s worth repeating, Netflix already limits concurrent streams per existing account. This new price hike (to be clear that’s what it is) comes on the heels of a significant price hike last year.
Much like piracy statistic debates, there’s no guarantee that annoying account holders will drive password sharers to get new plans. And a new survey suggests that as many as 13 percent of Netflix users could actually quit the service over the price hike. Even if only half of those users actually follow through, that could mean a revenue hit of as much as $900 million:
Still, if it were, say, 6.5% leaving the service, that would still represent around 5 million customers, and that’s “$900 million in [annual] lost revenue,” [Aluma’s Michael] Greeson noted.
On the flip side, the firm estimates that as many as 12% of the users would be willing to pay the higher fee per household. Parents, for example, might be willing to pay the additional $3 per user fee for their daughter instead of forcing her to subscriber to a whole new $15 a month plan. Even then, the firm estimates the money made here might not counter the money lost.
Here’s the thing, though. This is just the start. Netflix is being forced into turf protection due to increased competition. Streaming growth is also going to be constrained because the broadband market (directly tied to new streaming accounts) is saturated. So if it’s going to satiate the insatiable hunger of Wall Street for improved quarterly returns, it will need to find new and creative ways to grow revenues.
As the Tudum fracas illustrates, that’s not going great. Some growth could come in the form of new ventures like its game streaming service (in which Netflix will be a late-arriving underdog), but most of it will come in the form of the exact kind of nickel-and-diming that the traditional cable industry has tinkered with for years. That, in turn, risks driving even more subscribers to scrappy upstarts (like Netflix used to be) which don’t engage in that kind of behavior.
That market wants what it wants, and what it mostly wants is growth at any cost.
I don’t think Netflix asking to get paid for its services is anything to get het up about.
I was going to come here to post this as a reminder for people who would make the same comment they always make, but I wasn’t fast enough, so you’ll do.
The short response: I was under the impression the monthly charge I pay for Netflix was paying Netflix for its services. What am I paying for?
The long response: I have a 4 screen netflix subscription. I could play netflix 24/7 in my home on 4 simultaneous streams and it would incur no extra cost on my part. But if I go on a business trip and both I and the other members of my household want to watch a few hours of netflix, my membership costs 3 extra dollars a month.
This fee is not about Netflix “…[getting] paid for its services…”. The fee is completely disconnected from the financial burden it supposedly generates. If it is profitable to run 4 US streams simultaneously 24/7 to the same household, its profitable to run 4 US streams simultaneously 24/7 regardless of geographic location within the US.
Moreover, as you look at pricing options you see netflix forces me to pay for 4 simultaneous streams even if I only need 3. Forcing me to pay for more streams and denying me the ability to capitalize on what I paid for (4 simultaneous streams) is not about getting paid, its about intentionally forcing me to pay more for less.
I had no issue with Netflix cracking down on simultaneous streams back in 2012. That was a sensible decision, and pricing which allows me to pay for only 1 stream and pay more for 2 or 4 simultaneous streams is great consumer choice option. An additional $3 for Netflix to be available on my lunch break isn’t.
And given that households are increasingly not single families but shared spaces of adults as living costs increase but wages do not, The likely hood that a household could end up, temporarily, with significant geographic separation due to not taking joint vacations beyond the traditional issues of work travel that would leave the rest of a single family household at home, means this policy would regularly require non-password-sharing households to nevertheless pay the $3 password sharing fee. Because this isn’t about password-sharing households breaking the rules.
And that leads me to the point that Techdirt has been highlighting the shift in Netflix messaging not simply because it is anti-consumer, but because it is a real time case study of a company responding to fiscal issues in a way that in the past has lead to a death spiral and how that is being caused by the market and capitalist demands.
I would make this the First Word if I could. Bra-fucking-vo, James. 👏
Netflix started out so well in original content: quality over quantity and a commitment to finish the story. Over the years, they’ve gone ever further in the wrong direction. Now, I won’t even start a new Netflix series unless it’s a self-contained limited series or it already has a large viewer base. They’ve moved entirely to a “quantity is everything” approach, and their quality and follow-through has fallen off a cliff. They still have some great series (Haunting at…, Midnight Mass, Witcher, etc), but they are buried in piles of garbage content and the constant threat of mid-story cancellation.
What used to be the best value in TV is now the worst value in streaming. My Netflix plan ends in a couple weeks. I’ve been a continuous subscriber since they launched as a DVD-by-mail company and the envelopes were still yellow. Over 20 years, and they’re losing me now over poor content quality, inflated prices, and the fact that they will no longer let me share with my fixed-income mother-in-law.
Interestingly, Apple TV+ has kind of become the new-old Netflix. Original content with a focus on quality over quantity and a low subscription cost. Let’s hope they can resist the temptation of content bloat.
The New York Times paywall has been wildly successful. There’s nothing wrong with Netflix trying different models to make more money. No one is entitled to set their own price for a service they buy, no matter how whiny they get when those prices change. And there isn’t anything that anyone does for which you can’t find an analyst saying that it might fall. (The model analyst report says “Tomorrow is likely to be the same as today, but there’s a good chance it could be different.”)
“There’s nothing wrong with Netflix trying different models to make more money”
Well, the problem is that in reaction to their first notable drop in subscribers in their history (mainly in the US, and worldwide they’d still have increased subscribers if they hadn’t blocked Russia), they’re threatening to destroy some of the reasons that people went there in the first place.
“No one is entitled to set their own price for a service they buy”
No, but everyone is entitled to state what they think is wrong and take their money elsewhere if they feel they’re no longer getting value for money. I can’t set what they should charge, but I sure as hell can set what I’m willing to pay.
I personally think that ads+an incorrectly applied system to detect password sharing (something that until recently they encouraged) will cause them way more problems than people are giving credit for, although it’s clear that the newly competitive market is giving them a challenge that must be addressed. I just hope that the rush to sustain an unsustainable infinite growth cycle doesn’t destroy the value of the entire service.
Given how Netflix has been cancelling popular/well-reviewed shows after a couple of seasons, and given the company’s recent move to all but axe the animation department—which killed a bunch of in-the-works animation projects, including an animated adaptation of the graphic novel Bone—Netflix seems poised to prove an old adage true:
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.
Pushed me off the fence
We had been considering dropping Netflix since the last price hike, and this helped make up our minds. We already pay extra to increase the stream limit; we will not pay more on top of that because some of the streams may be at a different address.
Even before this we were considering dropping since we were paying more and more for less. Many of the things we watched became exclusives on other services, and I can’t remember the last time a movie I searched for was actually available on Netflix. We end up using alternative means to watch anyway.
Traveling?
Will I run afoul of the multi-hoisehold policy if I use my login in a hotel?
From what I have seen, they haven’t directly answer that question but I would assume that you would.
Re:
Well, that’s the real question. There’s ways in which sharing can be detected with relative reliability (for example, if people hundreds of miles apart are regularly using the account at the same time for the same locations). But, it will be a disaster if they start incorrectly accusing people who don’t occupy the same physical spot 24/7 every time they want to use their legally paid for service go somewhere new.
The devil’s in the details, I have have real concerns that they will lose a lot through false accusations if they’re not careful.
Not the best strategy, Netflix.
Under the new program, users who share passwords with folks outside of their home (something they’ll apparently track by IP or MAC address), will be required to pay even more money ($3 per user).
So basically, a user can’t view at home and on their mobile device without getting dinged. And if they watch solely on their mobile device, they can’t use more than one WiFi hotspot without getting dinged. With such a user unfriendly policy, Netflix won’t have any customers after a while, and if they’re anything like the MPA et al., they won’t learn anything from it and just keep doubling down until they no longer exist. Netflix used to be the alternative to ‘traditional media’, and now it’s just like them.
So where’s my lower priced single concurrent stream plan? And refund for having oversubscribed for years?