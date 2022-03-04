It’s 2022 And Bullshit Cable TV Fees Are Somehow Still A Thing
from the fees-fees-and-more-fees dept
For years we’ve talked about how the broadband and cable industry has perfected the use of utterly bogus fees to jack up subscriber bills — a dash of financial creativity it adopted from the banking and airline industries. Countless cable and broadband companies tack on a myriad of completely bogus fees below the line, letting them advertise one rate — then sock you with a higher rate once your bill actually arrives. These companies will then falsely claim they haven’t raised rates.
A 2019 Consumer Reports study found that about 24% of consumer bills are comprised of bullshit fees, generating cable giants $28 billion in additional revenue annually. The problem is just as bad over in broadband (see Centurylink’s utterly nonsensical “Internet Cost Recovery” fee).
Often cable and broadband companies will try to give such fees official sounding names like “regulatory recovery” so that consumers falsely blame government for being nickel-and-dimed. But between TV fees, hardware fees, usage fees, and other surcharges, bundled customers dole out a small fortune every year for absolutely nothing.
It’s fraud and false advertising, but fraud and false advertising that has somehow been normalized over decades in the United States.
One particularly annoying fee is the “broadcast TV fee” cable providers tack onto your bill. It’s basically just a portion of the cost of programming, again broken out and hidden below the line so they can falsely advertise a lower rate. Charter (Spectrum) this week informed customers that the broadcast TV fee on their bills will soon be jumping to $21 a month:
Effective March 18, Spectrum’s “Broadcast TV Fee” will increase by $3. Customers will have to pay $21 per month just to be able to watch their favorite local, over-the-air television stations.
The Broadcast TV Fee has been raised each of the last two summers; most recently, it was increased to $17.99 per month in June 2021. This means that Spectrum’s average surcharge for local, OTA stations is rising an average of $36 per year.
Competition really hasn’t hampered this behavior, in part, because many users still feel like they must subscribe to traditional cable to watch the full array of live sports options that aren’t consistently available on streaming. And again, regulators have generally chosen to turn a blind eye to this practice, much as they have in the airline, hotel, banking, and countless other industries.
The closest we’ve got to meaningful action has been the Biden FCC’s decision to revisit “nutrition labels” for broadband. But that doesn’t apply to television bundles, and while it’s helpful to bring more transparency to precisely how you’re being ripped off, it doesn’t actually stop it from occurring.
Filed Under: broadcast tv fee, false advertising, fcc, fees, hidden fees
Companies: charter, charter spectrum
Comments on “It’s 2022 And Bullshit Cable TV Fees Are Somehow Still A Thing”
Calling it "fraud" is BS
Few very MVPDs turn a profit on pay TV services – many of them made a net loss on each subscriber as of 2018. The point of the broadcast TV surcharges is to point out to subscribers, “This is not revenue. This is how much the broadcast stations force us – by law – to pay them so we can retransmit something you could get for free if you were smart enough to use an antenna.” It’s not “BS” anymore than collecting the required local/state sales tax is “BS.” Look what happened to Locast when they tried offering OTA streaming without paying OTA stations.
The actual BS fees that pad bills would include “network enhancement fees,” like the $3.50 that Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers pay each month for the ‘privilege’ of being connected to those providers’ networks.
Re:
So, traditionally, the advertised price of a good or service includes the costs of goods or services sold. When I buy a power rangers toy, I don’t get told that I also have to pay an unknown fee to recover the cost of acquiring the toy.
Leaving aside questions if the fee does indeed represent a 1:1 reflection of local broadcast retransmission costs without profit, a fact not in evidence, What is described as BS is that the “fee” is simply a cost of providing the service and should simply be a part of the price. However, like carpet mills trying to hide the fact that they are raising prices for the 3rd time in the last year, rather than raise prices, they added a below the line fee, a fee which then steadily grows while the advertised cost of service remains stagnant, which makes it seem like they haven’t raised prices in advertising, even as the cost goes up every year.
The existence of retransmission fees isn’t bullshit, what is bullshit is hiding that cost to the consumer and advertising prices over 20% lower rather than include those costs as part of the base price, for the same reasons you find the network enhancement fees bullshit.
modern life
yeah, the broadband and cable industry are very creative in sneaky consumer deception — but are hardly alone in that game. It’ everywhere.
Deceptive physical packaging is routine in the retail industry, especially supermarkets. The actual contents of a cereal box or soup can, for example, decrease quietly– as a stealth price increase.
And take a close look at the many creative government TAXES & FEES on your cable broadband bill — they are outrageous gouging.
Same with your cellfone bill, water/electric bills, etc.
Why should people even have to pay Sales Tax on a basic necessity like water ?
The American tax system has so many varied and hidden taxes that no consumer can understand his actual tax burden.
Consumer ripoffs are everywhere. Just look around.
I remember trying to find out from a company exactly how much my bill would be every month. The answer was, “I can’t tell you that, the fees change, so the bill will be different.”
The advertising thing I love is the lower price for the first six months. They show you the lower price. Try finding the price it’s going to be after six months. Good luck, you’ll have to dig.