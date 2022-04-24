Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Naughty Aughty with a comment about Peter Brimelow and VDARE, and specifically their past statements about how “America is not a melting pot”:

Correct, America is not a ‘melting pot’. However, it has been multicultural ever since white people first invaded and occupied it in the late 15th century (10th century if you count the Vikings). Those Conservatives (and others) that say they want to “keep America American” should get out of the country en masse and leave it to the people who were there first: native Americans.

In second place, it’s That One Guy with a comment about CBS’s continued DMCA claims against Halo TV show review videos:

Because why not? “CBS, meanwhile, gets to look like a bullying jerk that either doesn’t know how fair use works, or simply doesn’t like the content in some of Angry Joe’s reviews, which are fairly negative when it comes to the quality of the show. As he’s noted in some of his videos, this didn’t seem to happen when he was being positive in his reviews, suggesting that it’s not purely about the “copyright” issue.” While I certainly wouldn’t discount vindictive spite it seems a third option was left out: They’re claiming the vids simply because they can and it’s no-effort and risk-free money from their perspective. Without a penalty for bogus claims there’s really no reason not to claim everything as all the problems are on the other side of the equation, felt by the recipient rather than the sender even if the claims are blatantly bogus and in violation of fair use.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from James Burkhardt in response to the accusation that it’s hypocritical of Techdirt to criticize Netflix’s pivot on password sharing:

Ah. This chesnut. What Netflix can do legally, and what netflix should do (be that morally, ethically, or fiscally) are not the same thing. Techdirt both argues that social media corporations have the legal right to engage in moderation how they see fit, while simultaneously calling out behavior they see as detrimental, either to the brand or to the bottom line. In this case, while Netflix has the legal right through contract law to restrict password sharing, Techdirt argues that the approach is poorly considered, and such choices have in the past harmed the companies engaging in them. That netflix’s choices are likely to accelerate subscriber losses as similar choices accelerated cord-cutting. There is no hypocrisy in the argument that netflix has the contractual right to restrict password sharing but that it is a stupid decision they will likely regret.

Next, it’s danderbandit with one more comment about Netflix:

The irony seems to be lost on them Seeing lots of simultaneous stories about loss of customers, price hikes, banning password sharing. As if it is all just a coincidence. SMFH.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is davec with a comment about cops being ordered to return seized money:

If cops can’t hold onto money they took by mistake, no one will want to be cops.

In second place, it’s another comment from That One Guy, this time in response to someone trotting out the old complaint that one of our posts “isn’t about tech”:

I likewise was greatly dismayed to find out that a channel called ‘Fox’ wasn’t in fact focused on fox videos, facts and trivia. Truly I feel your pain and you have my condolences for your understandable confusion.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Walt offering a suggestion for the cops who try to stop citizens recording them by playing copyrighted music:

Other better infringement ideas They should dress in Disney character costumes while out on patrol.

Finally, it’s an anonymous question for a commenter who was defending the honor of dowsers and spoke of an upcoming annual convention:

You going to have directions, or is everyone interested going to have to dowse their way their to prove their loyalty to the faith?

That's all for this week, folks!




