Angry Joe Threatens To Sue CBS Over Continued DMCA Claims On ‘Halo’ TV Show Review Videos
from the fair-abuse dept
Angry Joe, real name Jose Antonio Vargas, has appeared on our pages several times in the past. In addition to being a famed YouTube creator with a huge following, Angry Joe also regularly rages against the DMCA machine. Whether he’s criticizing Twitch’s takedown policies, swearing off Nintendo for being bullies, or battling CBS over television show reviews that were taken down, he tends to fight the good fight.
And speaking of his fighting with CBS, he’s been at it again recently over the Halo TV show. Angry Joe was given screeners of upcoming episodes and has been reviewing them on YouTube, as per his usual gig. CBS, it seems, keeps claiming the monetization for those videos via copyright claims. Notably, these appear to be manual copyright claims, so can’t be blamed on overaggressive algorithms. Angry Joe then edits the videos down to limit the amount of footage from the show he’s using, but the claims keep coming. There’s even a Reddit megathread tracking all of this stupid drama.
CBS has issued copyright claims on certain bits of the footage from the Halo TV show on multiple occasions, which means the ad revenue is then transferred to the copyright creator rather than Joe himself. He demonstrates how difficult it’s proving for him to get around this, and states that CBS is “completely ignoring and abusing” the fair use policy, which is “a US law that allows the reuse of copyright-protected material under certain circumstances without getting permission from the copyright owner.”
And he’s right about that. Using clips of a show the content producer invited him to watch in order to review the product lands the footage use squarely in fair use territory. Especially given all the efforts he’s undergone to limit the amount of footage he’s using. He’s had to go through this editing exercise five times thus far. The latest version of the review appears to be holding, though, either because the folks at CBS have decided this version is okay… or perhaps because Angry Joe opens the video with a direct threat to take this all to court, where he would almost certainly win.
CBS, meanwhile, gets to look like a bullying jerk that either doesn’t know how fair use works, or simply doesn’t like the content in some of Angry Joe’s reviews, which are fairly negative when it comes to the quality of the show. As he’s noted in some of his videos, this didn’t seem to happen when he was being positive in his reviews, suggesting that it’s not purely about the “copyright” issue.
Either way, this is all clearly fair use. Given how intently at least one person at CBS watches these videos, the opening monologue has now ensured that CBS, too, should know it’s fair use. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t keep claiming the videos.
I’m not going to pretend, though, that part of me wouldn’t love to cover such a court case….
Filed Under: angry joe, copyright, copyright claims, dmca, fair use, halo
Companies: cbs
Comments on “Angry Joe Threatens To Sue CBS Over Continued DMCA Claims On ‘Halo’ TV Show Review Videos”
Because why not?
CBS, meanwhile, gets to look like a bullying jerk that either doesn’t know how fair use works, or simply doesn’t like the content in some of Angry Joe’s reviews, which are fairly negative when it comes to the quality of the show. As he’s noted in some of his videos, this didn’t seem to happen when he was being positive in his reviews, suggesting that it’s not purely about the “copyright” issue.
While I certainly wouldn’t discount vindictive spite it seems a third option was left out: They’re claiming the vids simply because they can and it’s no-effort and risk-free money from their perspective.
Without a penalty for bogus claims there’s really no reason not to claim everything as all the problems are on the other side of the equation, felt by the recipient rather than the sender even if the claims are blatantly bogus and in violation of fair use.
Re:
This is such a weird case, though, because they seem to have realized Angry Joe’s reviews have some value to them. If he gets Angry enough, he could just sell the screeners and post a “review” telling his fans not to watch this show. Why go through the trouble of suing CBS for the right to help CBS?
Re: Re:
…I mean “help” in the sense of refusing to praise the actually-good shows, obviously, since it seems he’s already telling his viewers not to watch this one.
Re: Re:
Why go through the trouble of suing CBS for the right to help CBS?
As far as I’m aware that channel is his job, if companies start stealing his income then he’s screwed so it’s very much in his best interests to make clear that they do so at their own risk and he will fight back if pushed far enough.
Re: Re: Re:
That’s a reasonable point, though the whole thing still feels perverse. It’s rather unfortunate that these MAFIAA companies are so big that people making, buying, and reviewing art have little choice but to put up with these abusive relationships. Every once in a while we see some “independent” party pretend to be “nice”, but it’s not generally in any legally binding way, and then they get bought out and become no different from what they “rebelled” against.
(One formerly-independent band had a song referring to the “Recording Industry Assholes of America”; some years later, they were telling angry fans, basically, “well, yeah, some of your money will be going to the RIAA if you buy our album, but only a tiny amount of it!” And I’ll bet some fans did buy it, just like some people who once boycotted the MPAA ended up with Netflix subscriptions.)
Re:
And sometimes when there is a penalty, they will keep doing it anyways.
See also: Every troll still rolling after the fall of Prenda & the exodus of former players from the shakedown game.
Its only fair use if you sing our praises, if you don’t give us a glowing review we will crush you.
While Angry Joe is ready to go to court for this, the average person isn’t going to bother because its not worth the hassle.
So SuperHaloFanBoi69 will not start his channel giving uncritical fandom serving reviews, others will notice that reviewing CBS properties can result in legal bullying so why the fsck should I bother trying?
CBS will be left trying to reach people as they always have, with advertising that 99% of the web blocks & commercials on their own networks that people might not even be watching because there was no hype about a show to pull in eyes. CBS then will cry about how they aren’t doing so well in the market place and blame everything but their own shortsighted plan to kill reviews they disliked.
On a side note, Pablo has an amazing ass.
Simple fix
Fuck CBS. Stop giving them publicity and/or an angle to pilfer your money.
Legacy media are worse vampires than Macdonalds for stealing labor. I don’t pay them any more, if I can help it.
That we are back to to as state where it is easier to pirate than to comply just makes that easier.
And not to the content (video) creator.
I love it when David points out Goliath has an Achilles’ heel. And that David has big stones in his sling and is willing to use them.
And “copyright creator” should be “copyright holder”. The copyright holder files for copyrights. The author(s) of Copyright Clause in the Constitution is the closest thing to the “creator” of copyright in the US.
CBS is a big company maybe the dept that sends him screener is not the dept that sends dmca notices, he’s a very popular youtuber who reviews many TV shows most youtubers will simply give up if they get dmca notices on reviews even if it’s obviously fair use as they don’t have the time or money to go to court
he’ could actually afford to go to court he makes most of his money reviewing video games
This case is unusual in that he gets the screeners from CBS they realise he has a big influence on young viewers and halo is based on a video game
The point of fair use is you don’t have to ask for permission from the ip
owner to show short video clips for the purposes of reviews
EVERY TV company uses fair use in news and review programs
If he went to court he would very like win