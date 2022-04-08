GOP Social Media Experiments Fail (In Part) Because They Break The Troll/Amplification Cycle
We’ve noted for a while that Trump’s alternative social media platform, Truth Social, isn’t doing particularly well. Being a Trump product, the platform (surprise!) began with a lot of money slushing around that wasn’t spent in any coherent way. It’s also just generally glitchy and terrible. And it’s not helped much by the fact that after all of his whining about social media “censorship” (read: minimal accountability for saying stupid and sometimes dangerous things), Trump doesn’t even use the product.
Then there’s been the slow realization by the company that it still has to deal with the headaches of reality and content moderation at scale, which we’ve also noted isn’t going particularly well. If you want a platform that isn’t just a pit of bile and illegal content, you have to have moderation standards, which is why Parler, Gab, and now Truth Social (which muzzled some racist drivel by right wing dirty ops shitlord Roger Stone last week) have barred obnoxious people from doing dumb and sometimes illegal things.
Truth failed to gain traction even with the National Republican Senatorial Committee spamming its support for the platform like a feverish street corner huckster:
Putting the corruption, grift, and technical incompetence aside (and there’s a lot to put aside), when the political mainstream press discusses the struggles of Social and other GOP social media platforms, one of the top arguments explaining why they fail is because echo chambers are just no fun:
“I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,” said Alex Weber, a content creator who was embraced by conservatives online after posting videos criticizing mask mandates, vaccine mandates and the mainstream media. “I think why Instagram and Facebook and all these are so impactful is because you’ve got all different types of people.”
While that’s true to a point, it misses a key part of the failure. The problem isn’t just that such groups corral like-minded people into groups made specifically for them. Hell, huddling with like-minded people is 80 percent of the reason Reddit was created and a major reason for its success.
No, one of the major reasons such projects fail is because they break the GOP’s troll and inadvertent amplification cycle. How many times does a right wing personality say something grotesque, racist, or otherwise terrible on Twitter only to have it hate retweeted countless times by numerous people, usually partisan opposites, who think they’re dunking on, correcting, or punishing the content?
The entire success of modern GOP discourse is based on trolling. On any given day on Twitter and Facebook, there’s a ceaseless array of left wing and centrist accounts hate retweeting every idiotic and racist thing Fox personality Tucker Carlson says, expanding distribution of his viewpoints exponentially.
Right wing celebrities like Ann Coulter have paid their mortgage for 30 years by intentionally saying stupid and controversial things, then soaking up free advertising as the outraged amplify said stupid and controversial thing to a significantly larger audience that might have never seen it otherwise.
Twitter “dunks” work to amplify dodgy and shitty trolls in much the same way. There’s just a countless array of folks who think they’re “helping” by dunking on terrible takes, when they’re only really amplifying those terrible takes to a much broader audience. It’s utterly counterintuitive, and in some cases punished by engagement and ad engines (across both online and traditional cable media), to do anything else. Controversy sells. Nuance does not.
So while platforms like Truth Social are stumbling because they’re badly made by incompetent people who aren’t magically immune from the challenges of content moderation, they’re also stumbling because they break a cornerstone of online right wing discourse: trolling to amplify propaganda. A room full of terrible trolling propagandists has nobody to troll but themselves. And what fun is that?
Most of the Section 230 and “conservatives are being silenced” discourse is falsely framed as a conversation about free speech in punditry and the press. In reality, what the modern Trump GOP wants is the mandated carriage of propaganda. The dominant U.S. press simply can’t help but frame Trump GOP concerns of censorship as legitimate, which speaks to the propaganda’s effectiveness.
It’s why the GOP freaked out when DirecTV made the ordinary business decision to kick the conspiracy and fantasy channel off of its lineup. It’s why the GOP despises “big tech’s” belated and often sloppy attempt to clean up race-baiting GOP propaganda on their platforms. It’s why the party adores media consolidation at the hands of Sinclair, and the steady destruction of genuine local news reporting.
The modern Trump GOP can’t just come out and admit their goal is mandated carriage of bigoted propaganda designed to rile up low-information Americans, so they have to dress it all up as something grander, including the Trump GOP’s performative support of “antitrust reform” (read: an attempt to gain leverage over tech giants to mandate the carriage of, you guessed it, propaganda).
Shifting demographics and a fading (and dying) electoral base aren’t great news for the modern GOP, which increasingly alienates a big chunk of independent voters with unhinged behavior and positions. As a result, like many global authoritarian movements, they’ve been forced to embrace online propaganda, fabricated culture war, and victimization porn to agitate and befuddle the public.
The idea that doing absolutely anything to rein in race-baiting propaganda in online or traditional media is “censorship” or the “silencing of conservatives” is itself propaganda, and it would be lovely if the broader discourse and press would wake up to this fact before we’re all drowning in many of the even uglier aspects of rank authoritarianism.
Look, look at what they did/said!
And that, ladies gentlemen and others is why the phrase ‘Don’t feed the trolls’ exists.
When someone is only interested in taking a dump in the middle of the room and getting as many people as possible disgusted by it loudly commenting on the color and smell is only helping them out.
Re:
Excepting that techdirt isn’t a social media site, and replies on techdirt aren’t amplifying that trolling to a new audiance.
Not that I’m the first person to say this (nor will I be the last), but implementing Quote Retweets—the main method of troll amplification on Twitter these days—remains the worst thing Twitter ever did.
Typical Trump Hypocrisy
Does it strike anyone else as hugely ironic that a guy who made tens of thousands of false or misleading claims owns a platform called Truth Social?
Re:
That’s okay, though. Said guy doesn’t actually use Truth Social all that much.
Re: Re:
To my knowledge, he hasn’t used it at all since it launched; his lone post is from before the official launch.
Re:
Typical politician. Name something the opposite of what it is. Anyone that believes what Trump says isn’t interested in the truth. It would only disappoint them.
Re:
Not when you understand that the Russian word for truth is “Pravda” and you look into the history of the network with that name.
So you’re saying its our fault 🙂
what was that about Propaganda?
it need be said, for any re-teller of stories, CONTEXT & History are always key, lest the simplest or most gross event can be trivialized or framed in a delusion of grandeur.
Case in point: “virus deaths in red states” linked in above story.
Where does that detail come from? its root?
How about with the “No Child Left Behind” venue
(and similar, akin to the ancient policy of “NONE but Royalty[those in ruling power at the moment] are allowed to learn to read & write” for it is said the less educated are easier to delude.)
of assuring none learn the absolute benefit of proper nutrition, and how so many are dead due to believing the lie of “all you need to eat is as much carbohydrates (bread, cake, cookies, candies) as you can to be healthy!”
Re:
Well, first of all, if you use a link for what it was intended, and go and read the material there, you’ll see that’s it’s root is in a number of studies comparing policies, between red and blue states, and other studies examining the role of COVID misinformation, and it’s it’s exaggerated acceptance on the political right.
Secondly, given the clear demographic trends in COVID fatalities, it’s laughable to blame much of the mortality on nutritional guidelines of the last 20 years or so, given that the majority of people who died of COVID, came of age and learned about nutrition back in the days when America was the “Great” that the MAGA crowd want to have “Again” and good nutrition was “Steak and Potatoes and eat your vegetables” https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
Desperate For Failure
Parler was launched in 2018, so it took 2.5 years before it almost reached critical mass and got censored into the ground by big tech. Perhaps Truth Social will not succeed, and it doesn’t yet have an android app. But it does have plenty of time to gain traction. You need to wait a little longer than 45 days to write a post mortem.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Re:
Yes or no: If Twitter bans an account linked to Al-Qaeda that only posts political opinions which violate neither American laws nor Twitter policies, does that make Al-Qaeda’s opinions the strongest?
Re:
There were and are other cloud hosting services, so why didn’t Parler move to one of those? Was it perhaps seen as a political advantage to play the victim?
Re:
Koby is just like a typical conservative victim monger.
He pisses in his own corn flakes and then plays the victim card “Somebody pissed in my corn flakes, waaaaaa waaaa waaaaa”
This isn’t a post-mortem, it’s a intake report of a patient who’s showing signs of being critically ill, the two reported symptoms being it’s inability to actually get it’s would be users onboard, and it’s creator’s apparent hesitation at putting it to use. Lab tests are showing other clinical signs of disease as well. Life expectancy is unknown and dependent on factors beyond it’s control, such as it’s creator’s continued political relevancy, which may remain in doubt due to his induced monomania regarding the events of Nov 4.
-an opinion may be the “strongest”, because it’s what people most want to hear, not because it has anything to do with reality.
Re:
Also, blaming COVID deaths on the Wasteland of American Nutrition in no way gets the GOP off the hook, from congressional declarations that “Pizza is a Vegetable” to their support of Big Ag through billions in crop subsidies, the GOP has done much to make sure that unhealthy food is cheaper and more widely available than healthy alternatives.
Yeah the whole big tech witch hunt isn’t getting them the views like before.
They’ve gone back to the tried and true ‘teh gays are coming for your babies!!’
rubs between his eyes
Y’all can’t learn, I’m starting to think its genetic.
I read a story lately that whypipo cared less about covid once they found out it was hitting blacks harder.
That right there sums up ‘Merica, my life can be absolutely shitty as long as ‘those’ people are worse off & I will vote for people who will actively put me at risk as long as they stick it to “those’ people worse.
Seen in my photo collection….
Aren’t time zones amazing?
In Australia it’s tomorrow.
In Europe it’s tonight.
And in the US, it’s 1942 where minorities, women, and the LGBT are still under assault by old white men.