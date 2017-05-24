Congressional Rep Pushes His 'Hack... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Wed, May 24th 2017 6:16am


Filed Under:
fake comments, fcc, net neutrality, trolls



The FCC Doesn't Care That Somebody's Spamming Its Net Neutrality Proceeding With Fraudulent Comments

from the turning-a-big-blind-eye dept

As we recently noted, more than 40% of the 2.5 million comments filed with the FCC on net neutrality are entirely fake. The comments, which oppose net neutrality, have been posted using a bot that's pulling the names used from a hacked database of some kind. When the people that own the actual names behind these comments have been contacted by the media, many have stated they didn't make the comments, and/or have no idea what net neutrality even is.

In an ideal world, the FCC would easily parse out these obviously fraudulent, duplicate comments and shore up the abuse of its API. But because these comments support the current FCC's belief that meaningful net neutrality protections are somehow an assault on "American freedom," the FCC appears poised to completely disregard the fact that a malicious actor is manipulating the FCC's systems. The FCC isn't candidly admitting this, but FCC boss Ajit Pai's non-statements and statements alike so far indicate he's inclined to include the obviously fraudulent comments:

"The FCC didn’t respond to repeated requests to specifically say whether it would filter out the astroturfed comments. Speaking to reporters after announcing a step toward rolling back existing net neutrality protections, FCC Chair Ajit Pai admitted “a tension between having an open process where it’s easy to comment and preventing questionable comments from being filed.” “Generally speaking, this agency has erred on the side of openness,” he said."

When pushed, FCC officials have said they'll purge comments made under obviously phony names, but isn't willing to comment further on the obvious blind eye to manipulation of the comment system:

"Pai said the agency wouldn’t consider comments with obviously fake names, like Wonder Woman and Joseph Stalin, but declined to go further. Reached for comment after Pai’s statement, an FCC official declined to comment specifically on astroturfed comments. "You heard his answer on erring on the side of inclusion," the official said.

And again, the FCC is turning a blind eye to this fraudulent behavior because actual humans overwhelmingly oppose what Pai and friends are up to. Recent analysis of the comments made so far to the FCC indicate the vast, vast majority of consumers -- across all political ideologies -- don't want the agency gutting meaningful oversight of the already uncompetitive broadband sector. That could be problematic later this year, when Pai faces inevitable lawsuits over his rush to kill the protections despite no corresponding market necessity, and the broad public support for the rules.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anon, 24 May 2017 @ 6:25am

    Quick, someone make an astroturfing bot that just goes through the phonebook at random!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 8:30am

      Re:

      I bet odds are good the FCC would work hard to find the author of such a bot and refer it to the justice department for prosecution for committing fraud.

      There's little doubt that the bot spamming FCC is violating the law and could be prosecuted under something for it (not just CFAA).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 6:27am

    I swear, if I had the resources I would start an ISP in a bunch of red states and anytime anyone tried to access Foxnews.com, NRA.org or anything like that, I would have it redirect to a page that says "SCREW YOU, THIS IS WHAT THE WEB LOOKS LIKE WITHOUT NET NEUTRALITY" and then send them to picture of same-sex minority couples getting married just to finish off blowing their minds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:01am

      Re:

      Interracial same-sex minority couples. No need to miss some potential trigger points in their blind hatred.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 8:28am

      Re:

      Fortunately, such states already have regulations making it extremely difficult to start an ISP. With people like you out there, I almost agree with them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Steve Swafford (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 8:50am

      Re:

      This is an example of why it's hard to read comments anymore.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:31am

        Re: Re:

        The good news for you is when Mr. Email inevitably bankrupts TD you won't have to read the comments anymore. So you'll get your wish soon.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:54am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Inevitable: incapable of being avoided or evaded

          Your conclusion is a bit flimsy as it lacks any support and is quite silly. MrEmail does not have a leg to stand on

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 10:41am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            He doesn't need a leg to stand on. Just enough money to prolong the process beyond TD's means. THAT he does have.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:52am

        Re: Re:

        Your visual acuity should be evaluated by a medical professional ... that is you are actually having difficulty reading text, they can provide options on how to best deal with your problem(s). Glasses, contacts or laser may help or you could just increase the font size, most modern browsers allow this, just hit ctrl+

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 24 May 2017 @ 6:28am

    Regrettably, I missed the narrow window between the system getting overwhelmed and their pause for reflection (or whatever) so I didn't get to submit anything yet. Is there a way to submit comments in the mail? Maybe a physical submission---stamp, signature and everything---would reinforce the "I'm a real human being!" side of the argument?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    My_Name_Here, 24 May 2017 @ 6:44am

    And why not? Techdirt gets Leigh to fake my comments to make me look like an idiot. What's good for Masnick is good for Pai.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:05am

      Re:

      Already flagged, troll. Stop commenting on a site that you claim is out to get you. We will gladly ignore you for the rest of your life, if you simply stop visiting the site. You have mental problems and suffer from a victim complex. Get actual help or stop complaining about how the world is doing its best to make your life harder, when you are the idiot going the wrong way.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:16am

      Re:

      Techdirt gets Leigh to fake my comments to make me look like an idiot

      It's cute that you think you need any intervention to do so.

      Trying for "funniest post" again this week, are we?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 24 May 2017 @ 7:25am

      Re:

      You don't need any help to look like an idiot.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:29am

      Re:

      "Techdirt gets Leigh to fake my comments to make me look like an idiot."

      Something tells me you don't need any help there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 7:30am

      Re:

      No, you do the "looking like an idiot" part all by yourself.

      Incessantly whining and lying about people, while ignoring the clearly available remedies to your self-inflicted situation, only add the icing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    peter, 24 May 2017 @ 6:45am

    How naive of you

    What made you think that having 'open' comments and the chance for the 'pubic to have their say' would make the slightest difference to the result? It is there simply so they can swat away any criticism of their decision with a statement of how 'open' and 'responsive to public opinion' the proceedings were.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:58am

      Re: How naive of you

      Yup.
      See this played out on a daily basis at local levels. they have their town hall where speakers are heavily controlled and limited by content and time. Not sure why anyone even bothers with it other than to get on the news. The politicians have already made their deci$ion$ and look down upon any who speak against their plans.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      William Braunfeld (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 10:38am

      Re: How naive of you

      To be fair, people were saying the same of Wheeler, until... y'know, the activism *worked.*
      And as was said in a previous TD article, while we may not be able to change Pai's mind or the FCC's current lumbering course, these comments are important to prove that the majority of Americans support Net Neutrality when this is brought in front of a court where Pai has to argue for why he's changing the rules again.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 6:48am

    I wonder what databases of names Pai has access to?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 6:53am

    Pai doesn't care in the least! as far as he's concerned, the only comments he's interested in are those from the ISPs and media companies, all of which back what he's doing as it will be to their advantage, while screwing the American people! on top of which, of course, is that those same 'interested companies' just happen to be the ones i strongly suspect are 'encouraging' Pai (with pieces of 8, to coin a phrase!) to take this particular road!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:59am

      Re:

      well its not like we didn't vote or support any of this.

      If you spend your time building a machine that can be used to blow you up, you have little to bitch about when someone makes it go "pop" in your face.

      It's funny that people understand why it is dangerous for back-doors to exist in computing but support the "social" backdoor that industry uses to corrupt their elected officials.

      You guys are clearly not the sharpest tools in the shed!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 10:03am

        Re: Re:

        You do not seem to be very sharp yourself.
        I did not vote for this shit and yet you claim I did, who should be believed - you or me?

        Social backdoor, that is a new one - is that the new talking point dujour?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 10:11am

        Re: Re:

        I honestly struggle to comprehend how someone is able to exactly twist reality 180 degrees like this. What an idiot. Actually, I shouldn't say that, it's insulting to idiots.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        William Braunfeld (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 10:41am

        Re: Re:

        "If you spend your time building a machine that can be used to blow you up, you have little to bitch about when someone makes it go 'pop' in your face."

        ...how in the world does THIS logic follow? Do I also have little to bitch about if I get punched in the face because, hey, it's my fault for having a face?
        You don't even qualify that it's a machine that -only- can be used to blow you up. Try detonating some warheads on a military base and then telling them "your fault for making warheads that could explode on your base," see how well that goes for ya.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:11am

    Gee Whiz, I wonder who might be behind the comments? Perhaps the FCC itself? If the FCC is hell-bent on scrapping neutrality of the net and at the same time under the microscope about the matter it seems like common sense that they're manufacturing these comments to let themselves off the hook. I would even go so far as to say it is painfully obvious that they're behind it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 7:43am

    Of course they don't care.

    They've already made their decision and just going through the motions and doing kabuki theater until they can finalize it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 8:30am

    Pai said the agency wouldn’t consider comments with obviously fake names, like Wonder Woman and Joseph Stalin

    According to online databases of questionable accuracy, there are anywhere between 0 and 20 people in the US with the name Joseph Stalin. Furthermore, there is one extremely famous (infamous?) person with that name who lived outside the US, suggesting that said name is not actually fake.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:25am

    There's NO manipulation of the FCC commentary process.

    From anywhere outside the FCC that is.

    These fake comments were entirely in-house generated by bunches of employees pulled off other work.

    They got caught.

    Then the FCC says they're going to honor the fake comments anyway because OF COURSE THEY ARE!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:26am

    Assumptions

    Karl, aren't you assuming that Pai did not orchestrate the fake astroturfing campaign? What makes you reach that assumption? I think there is every reason to believe he condones it, and very likely helped implement it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:47am

    "Ideal world"

    In an ideal world, the FCC would easily parse out these obviously fraudulent, duplicate comments and shore up the abuse of its API.

    Karl, why does your idea of an ideal world include fraud and abuse? (Nevermind that we wouldn't be arguing about net neutrality in the first place.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 9:47am

    Governments go bad just like cheese.

    When the government is not even pretending to do things in the interest of the public any longer, it is time to start over. The corruption levels have passed the point of no return and laws are being written by and for corporations without anyone seeming to notice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 May 2017 @ 10:05am

    Spam comments that do not even attempt to hide the fact ... this what you get when budgets are cut - prob a new hire just learning how to write a script.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    clemahieu (profile), 24 May 2017 @ 10:22am

    Improvement incentives

    How ever bad we think customer service is from ISPs, government customer service is far worse.

    How ever little control we feel we have over ISPs, we have even less control over the FCC.

    Government net neutrality is utter foolishness.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


