The FCC Doesn't Care That Somebody's Spamming Its Net Neutrality Proceeding With Fraudulent Comments
from the turning-a-big-blind-eye dept
As we recently noted, more than 40% of the 2.5 million comments filed with the FCC on net neutrality are entirely fake. The comments, which oppose net neutrality, have been posted using a bot that's pulling the names used from a hacked database of some kind. When the people that own the actual names behind these comments have been contacted by the media, many have stated they didn't make the comments, and/or have no idea what net neutrality even is.
In an ideal world, the FCC would easily parse out these obviously fraudulent, duplicate comments and shore up the abuse of its API. But because these comments support the current FCC's belief that meaningful net neutrality protections are somehow an assault on "American freedom," the FCC appears poised to completely disregard the fact that a malicious actor is manipulating the FCC's systems. The FCC isn't candidly admitting this, but FCC boss Ajit Pai's non-statements and statements alike so far indicate he's inclined to include the obviously fraudulent comments:
"The FCC didn’t respond to repeated requests to specifically say whether it would filter out the astroturfed comments. Speaking to reporters after announcing a step toward rolling back existing net neutrality protections, FCC Chair Ajit Pai admitted “a tension between having an open process where it’s easy to comment and preventing questionable comments from being filed.” “Generally speaking, this agency has erred on the side of openness,” he said."
When pushed, FCC officials have said they'll purge comments made under obviously phony names, but isn't willing to comment further on the obvious blind eye to manipulation of the comment system:
"Pai said the agency wouldn’t consider comments with obviously fake names, like Wonder Woman and Joseph Stalin, but declined to go further. Reached for comment after Pai’s statement, an FCC official declined to comment specifically on astroturfed comments. "You heard his answer on erring on the side of inclusion," the official said.
And again, the FCC is turning a blind eye to this fraudulent behavior because actual humans overwhelmingly oppose what Pai and friends are up to. Recent analysis of the comments made so far to the FCC indicate the vast, vast majority of consumers -- across all political ideologies -- don't want the agency gutting meaningful oversight of the already uncompetitive broadband sector. That could be problematic later this year, when Pai faces inevitable lawsuits over his rush to kill the protections despite no corresponding market necessity, and the broad public support for the rules.
There's little doubt that the bot spamming FCC is violating the law and could be prosecuted under something for it (not just CFAA).
Your conclusion is a bit flimsy as it lacks any support and is quite silly. MrEmail does not have a leg to stand on
He doesn't need a leg to stand on. Just enough money to prolong the process beyond TD's means. THAT he does have.
It's cute that you think you need any intervention to do so.
Trying for "funniest post" again this week, are we?
Something tells me you don't need any help there.
Incessantly whining and lying about people, while ignoring the clearly available remedies to your self-inflicted situation, only add the icing.
See this played out on a daily basis at local levels. they have their town hall where speakers are heavily controlled and limited by content and time. Not sure why anyone even bothers with it other than to get on the news. The politicians have already made their deci$ion$ and look down upon any who speak against their plans.
And as was said in a previous TD article, while we may not be able to change Pai's mind or the FCC's current lumbering course, these comments are important to prove that the majority of Americans support Net Neutrality when this is brought in front of a court where Pai has to argue for why he's changing the rules again.
If you spend your time building a machine that can be used to blow you up, you have little to bitch about when someone makes it go "pop" in your face.
It's funny that people understand why it is dangerous for back-doors to exist in computing but support the "social" backdoor that industry uses to corrupt their elected officials.
You guys are clearly not the sharpest tools in the shed!
I did not vote for this shit and yet you claim I did, who should be believed - you or me?
Social backdoor, that is a new one - is that the new talking point dujour?
...how in the world does THIS logic follow? Do I also have little to bitch about if I get punched in the face because, hey, it's my fault for having a face?
You don't even qualify that it's a machine that -only- can be used to blow you up. Try detonating some warheads on a military base and then telling them "your fault for making warheads that could explode on your base," see how well that goes for ya.
They've already made their decision and just going through the motions and doing kabuki theater until they can finalize it.
According to online databases of questionable accuracy, there are anywhere between 0 and 20 people in the US with the name Joseph Stalin. Furthermore, there is one extremely famous (infamous?) person with that name who lived outside the US, suggesting that said name is not actually fake.
These fake comments were entirely in-house generated by bunches of employees pulled off other work.
They got caught.
Then the FCC says they're going to honor the fake comments anyway because OF COURSE THEY ARE!
Karl, why does your idea of an ideal world include fraud and abuse? (Nevermind that we wouldn't be arguing about net neutrality in the first place.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How ever little control we feel we have over ISPs, we have even less control over the FCC.
Government net neutrality is utter foolishness.
