Court (For Now) Says NY Times Can Publish Project Veritas Documents
from the prior-restraint? dept
We've talked about the hypocrite grifters who run Project Veritas, who, even when they have legitimate concerns about attacks on their own free speech, ran to court to try to silence the NY Times. Bizarrely, a NY judge granted Project Veritas' demand for prior restraint against the NY Times falsely claiming that attorney-client material could not be published.
The NY Times appealed that ruling and now a court has... not overturned the original ruling, but for now said that the NY Times can publish the documents, saying that it will not enforce the original ruling until an appeal can be heard. This is... better than nothing, but fully overturning the original ridiculous ruling would have been much better. Because it was clearly prior restraint. But, at least for now, the prior restraint will not be enforced.
Still, the response from Project Veritas deserves separate comment, because it's just naively stupid:
In a phone interview on Thursday, Mr. O’Keefe said: “Defamation is not a First Amendment-protected right; publishing the other litigants’ attorney-client privileged documents is not a protected First Amendment right.”
While it's accurate that defamation is not protected by the 1st Amendment, he's wrong that publishing attorney-client communications is -- in most cases -- very much protected. He's fuzzing the lines here, by basically arguing that because Project Veritas is, separately, suing the NY Times, that bans the NY Times from publishing any attorney-client privileged material it obtains via standard reporting tactics.
But that fuzzing suggests something that just isn't true: that there's some exception to the 1st Amendment from publishing attorney-client materials. That's wrong. The attorney-client privilege is with respect to having to disclose certain documents to another party in litigation. If you can successfully show that the documents are privileged, they don't need to be disclosed to the other party. That's the extent of the privilege. It has no bearing whatsoever on whether or not someone else obtaining those materials through other means has a right to publish them. Of course they do and the 1st Amendment protects that.
And, I should just note, that considering Project Veritas' main method of operating is trying to obtain private documents, or record secret conversations, it is bizarre beyond belief that Project Veritas is literally claiming that private material has some sort of 1st Amendment protection. Because that seems incredibly likely to come back and bite Project Veritas at a later time. Of course, considering they're hypocritical grifters with no fundamental principles beyond "attack people with views we don't like," I guess it's not surprising that their viewpoint on free speech and the 1st Amendment shifts depending on who it's protecting.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, attorney-client privilege, james o'keefe, new york, prior restraint
Companies: ny times, project veritas
Initially read as "... the hypogriff critters who run Project Veritas, who ..."
I need new spectacles.
Re:
If you are not careful, you could come to griffin that way.
Re: Re:
for all of their huffle and puffing you'd think they have a case.
They believe in the conservative idea of “free speech”, which is “free speech for me but not for thee”. They’re not capable of shame or guilt or remorse; pointing out their hypocrisy will only embolden them.
They are sociopaths, and they don’t care who they hurt in their quest for fame and glory (and the shitloads of money to be made by grifting gullible right-wingers).
a court has... not overturned the original ruling, but for now said that the NY Times can publish the documents, saying that it will not enforce the original ruling until an appeal can be heard.
So um, am I an idiot for wondering what happens when the NY Times publishes the documents and a court rules in favor of the original ruling?
What would be the recourse then? Because if that's what happens, it'd be like trying to unfuck a pregnant woman.
Step 1: Get sued by Project Veritas
Step 2: Have the FBI raid their offices so you can get all of their attorney-client documents outside of normal discovery
Step 3: FBI hands over the documents to the New York Times
Step 4: The New York Times claims innocence even though they colluded with the FBI to get those documents
Step 5: Techdirt shrugs at the illegal actions
Can you prove beyond a reasonable doubt that your claim is objectively true? Remember to cite credible sources of information instead of Project Veritas and their right-wing media brethren.
Re:
Step 2: Have the FBI raid their offices so you can get all of their attorney-client documents outside of normal discovery
If this happened, then there are all sorts of remedies for it. The problem is that, so far, no evidence of this has been provided. If, at some future point, it is, then there are plenty of serious remedies that can be brought forth.
Re:
Step 6: Ugly cry while you write a bullet point list of paranoid conspiracy bullshit.
Step 7: ???
Step 8: Profit!
Re:
That's some bloody amazing power the NYT has.
So your contention is Project Veritas is colluding with the federal government to raid offices of those they are investigating?
Re:
Who is colluding with who?
And for the last how many years have we heard that there is no such law against "collusion"?
And do you have anything that would resemble credible proof that there was any collusion to begin with?
Re: Remember FAST for stroke symptoms
Do you smell toast burning?
Can't see how this could backfire on them at all...
'Attorney-client and other similarly private documents are protected and deserve to be treated as such! Now if you'll excuse us we're going to go back to trying to scam and/or trick people into giving us private documents and other information that we can publish to the world.'
If a complete and utter inability to experience shame weren't a requirement to be a modern day 'conservative' I'd imagine each and every one of them would have choked to death from the hypocrisy of their argument here. How dare someone print the private communications of others, that's their business model!
