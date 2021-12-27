Confused Judge Grants Project Veritas' Prior Restraint Against The NY Times
from the that's-bad dept
This is so bizarre. Last month we wrote about how the incredibly hypocritical oafs at Project Veritas were, on the one hand, screaming about their own press freedoms (for potentially legitimate reasons) while simultaneously trying to get a prior restraint order against the NY Times using the famed press silencers at the censorial thuggish law firm Clare Locke. Somewhat incredibly, on Christmas Eve a New York Supreme Court judge granted the request.
At issue is that the NY Times apparently got access to some memos that Project Veritas's lawyer had sent to Project Veritas, apparently about how Project Veritas' brand of secret filming and selectively edited "journalism" might violate various laws. PV ran to court to stop the Times from publishing anything from the documents, and got a ridiculously broad order that could be read to say that the NY Times couldn't even continue reporting on PV. Incredibly, Project Veritas, whose entire genre of "reporting" revolves around obtaining information through deceit, claimed that the NY Times could be stopped under a law that allows for the "suppression of information improperly obtained." Can't see how that might come back to bite PV, now.
The NY Times rightly pointed out that this order was clearly prior restraint and unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment. The complicating factor here is that the censorial hypocrites at PV are suing the NY Times for alleged defamation, and claim that the information obtained by the NY Times reporters "relates directly" to the case at hand. The Times, on the other hand, pointed out that the information in the memos they obtained "have nothing to do with the subject matter in the underlying defamation action" and actually predate the PV video at issue in that case. More importantly, the NY Times noted (correctly!) that a news organization cannot be prevented from reporting on newsworthy info, even if that information is attorney-client privileged info, so long as they came by it via the news gathering process (i.e., not via discovery and the legal process in the lawsuit).
And, here, it's impossible that the documents were obtained via discovery because discovery hasn't even happened yet in the lawsuit.
But the judge, Charles Wood, says that Project Veritas "has met is burden of showing the subject memoranda were obtained by irregular means, if not both irregular and improper." The judge goes on a long digression about the importance of attorney-client privilege, but seems to totally miss the fact that it only matters with regards to being able to deny certain discovery requests, and that a third party news organization is simply not bound by the attorney-client privilege of a lawyer and a client if the material is obtained through their reporting.
The court then addresses the 1st Amendment issues here... by basically brushing them off and saying it's no big deal. It goes through a long discussion on prior restraint and how the Supreme Court has rejected attempts at prior restraint in the past, but then seems to think that attorney-client privilege trumps that. It's bizarre. Even more bizarre is a weird aside about how our smart phones "beep and buzz" with information the judge believes is unimportant.
In light of these principles of law, the court rejects the Times' position that Project Veritas' attorney-client communications are a matter of public concern. Undoubtedly, every media outlet believes that anything it publishes is a matter of public concern. The state of our nation is that roughly half the nation prioritizes interests that are vastly different than the other half. Our smart phones beep and buzz all day long with news flashes that supposedly reflect our browsing and clicking interests, and we can tune in or read the news outlet that gives us the stories and topics that we want to see. But some things are not fodder for public consideration and consumption. These memoranda, and hundreds of thousands of similar attorney-client privileged documents that are in homes, offices, and businesses in every village, town, and city in this nation are only between an attorney and a client, and it does not matter one bit who the attorney and the client are. While the content of the advice is irrelevant to this court's analysis, in this case, the subject memoranda here contain typical, garden variety, basic attorney-client advice that undoubtedly is given at nearly every major media outlet in America, including between the Times and its own counsel.
A client seeking advice from its counsel simply cannot be a subject of general interest and of value and concern to the public. It is not the public's business to be privy to the legal advice that this plaintiff or any other client receives from its counsel.
So, a few things about this. First of all, simply having a judge decide on his own whether or not a document is in the public interest raises its own 1st Amendment concerns, because it's substituting the judge's opinion for the news organization's editorial decision-making process -- and seems wide open to vast abuses to suppress speech. Judge Wood's own analysis here shows what a fraught 1st Amendment path he is taking.
Furthermore, if we compare this ruling to the Pentagon Papers case, it seems to suggest that "garden variety, basic attorney-client advice" somehow can be subjected to prior restraint, whereas things that might "threaten national security" cannot be. And that... makes no sense at all. The 1st Amendment has a very narrow set of limited exceptions and "attorney-client privileged material" is not one of them.
Finally, while "typical, garden variety, basic attorney-client advice" may not be newsworthy in most cases, there absolutely are cases when they can be newsworthy and in the public interest and that includes the scenario in this very case -- where the advice raises significant legal concerns about the methods PV used to manufacture a story that received national attention and potentially had wider ramifications. But, again, the newsworthiness of that should be up to the news organization and not the state, or else you don't really have freedom of speech.
Judge Wood also seems to think (extremely incorrectly) that the 1st Amendment allows for a balancing test between the Constitution and NY state law. This is just wrong.
Here, the court's protective order does not act as impermissible prior restraint on the Times. As important as the First Amendment's protections against prior restraint is, on the present facts, the erosion of attorney-client privilege is a far more imminent concern.
Hilariously, given that this effort is to protect Project Veritas, the judge cites another case that suggests "hit and run journalism" gets less 1st Amendment protections:
'Hit and run' journalism is no more protected under the First Amendment, than speeding on a crowded sidewalk is permitted under a valid dirver's license.
This is a very weird quote from a strange 1979 case but if you think more carefully about it, the statement makes no sense at all.
Either way, the NY Times has already said that it will be appealing this decision (confusingly for those not deeply enmeshed in these issues, NY's "Supreme Court" is effectively the district court level in the state, so its rulings can be appealed):
A.G. Sulzberger says NYT will appeal immediately: "In defiance of law settled in the Pentagon Papers case, this judge has barred The Times from publishing information about a prominent and influential organization that was obtained legally in the ordinary course of reporting." https://t.co/pW1G6iqylt
— Caleb “Cal” Pershan (@calaesthetic) December 24, 2021
I would be amazed if, on appeal, this blatant prior restraint is not tossed out as a violation of the 1st Amendment.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, attorney-client privileged material, charles wood, prior restraint
Companies: ny times, project veritas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
That suggested law that removed them from the bench when they blow a 1st Amendment ruling is looking better and better isn't it?
"the erosion of attorney-client privilege is a far more imminent concern."
Either the attorney or the client let the cat out of the fucking bag, the NYT's did not breaking into an office & lift the documents.
If anyone should be punished it should be the lawyers or the client for not keeping their super secret documents secret.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While there are certainly a lot of judges who I wish were not on the bench, if you can't think of any downsides to granting the current Supreme Court majority the power to remove lower-court judges who disagree with them then I don't think you've thought your suggestion through to its logical conclusion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
blinks slowly
My proposed law is a running gag on stories about Judges who blow well settled 1st Amendment rulings like prior restraint.
It bounces them out right then and there cause its obvious they've cracked.
Has nothing to do with SCOTUS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Besides which, the Supremes can't remove a sitting Federal judge anyway. That duty lies within the provenance of the House of Representatives to impeach, and the Senate to try the person.
That's not to say that they couldn't hound the "cracked" person off of the bench with reversal after reversal, and possibly a "hint" that makes it's way over to Congress....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other Side
You forgot to mention that the FBI raided O'Keefe's residence, and then deliberately leaked the contents of his communications illegally to the NYT. The DOJ has now been ordered to stop extracting data from the confiscated devices (by a different judge!). Oh, and the NYT is currently the recipient of a defamation lawsuit from O'Keefe.
Ordinarily, techdirt would be highly critical of such a corrupt operation by the FBI, and illegally obtaining attorney-client privileged information. But, because a political opponent is the target, it's okay. Fortunately, it appears that this judge understands that collusion is occurring behind the scenes, especially since the NYT is refusing to disclose how they obtained it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other Side
You'd have to prove that the NYT did something illegal for this to be relevant. You say collusion, but you can only point to actions by the FBI. The NYT is a news agency and the material is newsworthy. If the FBI is leaking information, that's on the FBI, but the NYT is legally able to publish the information, which has nothing to do with the defamation suit and if it were defamatory to publish, O'Keefe could file a different lawsuit on that topic. But prior restraint is blatantly unconstitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Other Side
Not if they colluded. They picked the fruit of the poisoned tree.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
"Not if they colluded. They picked the fruit of the poisoned tree."
You and your "Law & Order"/Google University law degree are confusing 1st Amendment law for laws about the admissibility of evidence for prosecution in a criminal case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
You couldn’t even get a URL right in your name and you want to be out there talking trash?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
Not if they colluded.
Koby, you seem hung up on the word "collusion" when the word "conspire" would do admirably; but then there needs to be a reason to conspire and at least two parties willing to do so.
They picked the fruit of the poisoned tree.
That legal metaphor applies to admission of evidence in court and relates to the 4th, not to news materials and the 1st.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
[citation needed]
Pony up the proof or admit you're just speculating.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
"Not if they colluded. They picked the fruit of the poisoned tree."
Koby, Koby, Koby...😏
I mean, we've known for a while now that you have the legal acumen of a concussed hamster, but now you've gone as far as conflating the amendments.
The problem with this ruling is that it grants to a private entity freedom to sanction the free press even when the material to be published isn't defamatory.
That's like redefining, in a court of law, perjury to mean "Anything the witness is going to say henceforth". And with much the same sort of consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other Side
You forgot to mention that the FBI raided O'Keefe's residence,
No, we talked about that, in explaining why we defended O'Keefe's free press rights.
then deliberately leaked the contents of his communications illegally to the NYT.
There is no evidence, whatsoever, that supports this contention, and if there was, PV would need to show it in court.
Oh, and the NYT is currently the recipient of a defamation lawsuit from O'Keefe.
This is part of that case, which is actually mentioned in my article you clearly did not read.
Ordinarily, techdirt would be highly critical of such a corrupt operation by the FBI
Again, we DID write about this.
Koby you're getting sloppy.
But, because a political opponent is the target, it's okay.
No, you lying jackass. We defended PV on that part.
Fortunately, it appears that this judge understands that collusion is occurring behind the scenes, especially since the NYT is refusing to disclose how they obtained it.
That's not at all how this works.
For someone who insists that the 1st Amendment is so important, it's you who seems incredibly flexible on it, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Other Side
Brilliant thought experiment (not my idea) -- if the FBI raided the home of A.G. Sulzberger to find the leaker, and then leaked unrelated information seized to Fox News, what then? You would be having a conniption, and rightfully so. Instead, you are advocating for an exception to illegally obtained, and illegally leaked, attorney client privileged information. PV gets the injunction, the NYT has been ordered to delete the information that was given to them. And if the Nyt wants to claim that they didn't collude with the FBI, then they can attempt to do so at trial and get laughed out of court and straight into paying a massive judgement by the jury.
The 1st Amendment protects political speech, not deliberately leaked attorney-client privileged messages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
What is the evidence that the NYT obtained it unlawfully? is there any evidence for HOW it obtained it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
Brilliant thought experiment (not my idea) -- if the FBI raided the home of A.G. Sulzberger to find the leaker, and then leaked unrelated information seized to Fox News, what then?
We'd complain about the raid, as we did with PV:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211116/18082747956/yes-even-if-you-think-project-veritas-are -bunch-malicious-grifters-fbi-raid-is-concerning.shtml
And we'd still support Fox News' 1st Amendment rights to publish the material.
Because we're consistent. Unlike you.
You would be having a conniption, and rightfully so.
About the raid, yes. Just as we did about the raid of PV.
Instead, you are advocating for an exception to illegally obtained, and illegally leaked, attorney client privileged information.
No, we are advocating against prior restraint, just as we have always done.
And if the Nyt wants to claim that they didn't collude with the FBI, then they can attempt to do so at trial and get laughed out of court and straight into paying a massive judgement by the jury.
That's now how the 1st amendment, prior restraint, or the judicial process works.
The 1st Amendment protects political speech, not deliberately leaked attorney-client privileged messages.
You're simply wrong about that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
Horrific. Techdirt has advocated in the past against law enforcement legal skulduggery. From judicially manufactured legal concepts such as qualified immunity, to catch-22 hiding of evidence behind supposed national intelligence secrecy. But now you're trying to CREATE a legal loophole for law enforcement.
Just collude with a publisher, and escape all accountability?!?! No way. Nyt can escape from their predicament at any time by naming the source, but we all know it was the FBI.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
Citations needed to show a conspiracy between NYT and FBI to obtain and publish the information. An FBI leak alone is insufficient to show that the NYT has done anything wrong.
And break the cardinal rule of protecting your sources.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
Horrific
Being consistent and principled believers in the 1st Amendment is "horrific"? How so, Koby?
Techdirt has advocated in the past against law enforcement legal skulduggery.
Yes. And we continue to do so.
But now you're trying to CREATE a legal loophole for law enforcement.
We are doing no such thing. Why are you so insistent on making shit up, Koby? We are not supporting anything involving law enforcement here and since no connection to law enforcement has been shown, let alone proven, your attempt to make shit up is well noted, but it makes you look foolish.
Just collude with a publisher, and escape all accountability?!?!
That would be unfortunate if that was what happened. Unfortunately for you, there remains no evidence of that happening at all. And if there were evidence for it we would continue to call out the problems on the law enforcement side.
None of that justifies prior restraint, however.
Nyt can escape from their predicament at any time by naming the source, but we all know it was the FBI.
So... Project Veritas can "escape from their predicament" regarding the FBI raid if they just name their source for the Ashley Biden diary? Interesting take, Koby! I didn't think you were so anti-source protection. Unlike you, I have principles, and I support both the NYT's and PV's right to protect sources for journalistic activity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
The NYT was ready to go within one hour of the original raid. Then they magically receive the contents of the confiscated phones. Please, don't be a stooge for the FBI.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
How do you know that? Do you work for the NYT, or are you just quoting some story that was made up by project Veritas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
It is amazing to see someone consistently descend deeper into stupidity because they are stuck in their tribal think. By know I regard you as a clownish villain who fails at everything except making a fool out of themselves.
Grow the fuck up Koby
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Other Side
So what is it like having a public humiliation fetish?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Other Side
“The 1st Amendment protects…”
Oh wait you’re telling US what the 1st Amendment does.
Let me laugh even harder!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other Side
collusion is occurring behind the scenes
Which is not a crime, as proclaimed by Trump for the last 4 years, So forgive me, if I hear collusion and think 'nothing to see here'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other Side
Translation: "I'm compelled to make up stupid whole-cloth lies like Comrade O'Keefe does because I agree politically with them." - Koby
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Other Side
Ah Koby, I thought I smelled the scent of failure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Project Malitas would have published the information as soon as it got it's hands on it if the situation was reversed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Crowd exceptionalism
"is no more protected under the First Amendment, than speeding on a crowded sidewalk.."
But what about speeding in a crowded theater, while possibly yelling 'fire'? What if you were moseying down the sidewalk?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Crowd exceptionalism
Or shouting Theater at a crowded fire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well slippery slope is slippery...
Started with cops not needing to know the laws they enforce at all and now we arrived at judges that dont evwn understand the very first law that serves as the basis of our nation. For it to not understand that the constitution supercedes every other law in the books indicates how low the standard is for veing a judge in this country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Pentagon papers'? Never heard of 'em
What could possibly go wrong with setting the precedent that entirely unrelated third-parties could be bound by legal restrictions they had absolutely no involvement with like attorney-client privilege?
You have to wonder if the hypocrites at PV realizes how badly they are shooting themselves in the back here. If they actually do 'win' this case then it seems they are opening themselves wide open for being sued into oblivion the next time their sources are anything but squeaky clean and entirely above board and given this is PV we're talking about that's not an 'if' scenario that's a 'when'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
test
test
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: test
Spammer identified and flagged as such
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
AMAZING that you elide the FBI's corrupt raid on Project Veritas
then were "leaked". NO 1A problems, just that corporatist Masnick thinks "his" side should not have to bother with established Common Law principles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey blue, why do you think that copyright trolls should be allowed to make money by claiming copyright on content they didn't create?
Also how's that Richard Liebowitz fund coming along?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: AMAZING that you elide the FBI's corrupt raid on Project Ver
You mean the raid that we wrote a whole post calling out as dangerous and against 1st Amendment principles?
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211116/18082747956/yes-even-if-you-think-project-ver itas-are-bunch-malicious-grifters-fbi-raid-is-concerning.shtml
Blue, you should maybe stop lying all the time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: AMAZING that you elide Out of the Basement
How’s it feel Kobys trying to steal your stupidest motherfucker on Techdirt Crown?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: AMAZING that you elide Out of the Basement
He's obviously butthurt over it. I assume that's why he deigned to pitch in and try to defend his title of Dumbest Asshat Ever To Disgrace A Forum With His Presence.
Especially given that what he shat on the poor defenseless text box this time around was a claim that Techdirt supported a raid they'd previously spent an - easily found - article lambasting in the strongest possible terms.
But that's just poor old Baghdad Bob for you. Over ten years wasted on trying to troll people and he still hasn't gone beyond being a bloody toddler screaming embarrassingly obvious false assertions at the adults in the room.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: AMAZING that you elide Out of the Basement
Hell, even Restless passed him up. Although it feels like there is still a race between Kolby and Restless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"At issue is that the NY Times apparently got access to some memos that Project Veritas's lawyer had sent to Project Veritas,..."
Hmm, so the NYTimes colludes with the FBI and other State operators to get fed [by the politicized Feds illegally] privileged and proprietary information and a judge bars them because of their cheating illegal behavior?
And you say "apparnetly?" Yeah, sure, dude.
The judge was not confused. You are. You apparently think that PV's getting tons of blabbing devils to admit on camera everything from outright censorship to phonying up their news and their stories is some kind of despicable process, when PV is apparently the only honest and groundbreaking journalist on the field.
You apparently love to smear journalism. What a hypocrite you are. You'll be censored and smeared next time, buddy.
Apparently you are unable to see long term. You're too angry about journalists reporting the facts. Apparently something is bad wrong with your ability to do journalism or at the very least to create impartial commentary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
can you prove it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Hallucinates facts not even adjacent to reality]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
colludes
Didn't you get the memo, shit for brains? Collusion isn't in any criminal statute, per the orange-tainted shitgibbon. So go take your collusion, and fuck your feelings with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply