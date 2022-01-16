Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the so-you-say dept
This week, our first place comment on the insightful side comes from our post about Elizabeth Warren cosponsoring a bill to repeal Section 230 — before it was revealed that her name was included in error, and the post was updated. One commenter defended the apparent move as a reasonable way to fight "big tech", and an anonymous commenter responded:
Except 230 reform isn't an effort against Big Tech in a practical sense despite how they see it. It will ultimately weaken the freedoms of individuals. "Big Tech" will be just fine regardless of how the laws get shaped. They can afford to adapt. But the individual doesn't have the budget or the voice at the table to make sure their interests are represented.
In second place, it's Norahc with a comment on our post about National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day:
I'll celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as soon as cops start treating citizens with respect the other 364 days of the year.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the financialization of music and the evolution of antipiracy messaging:
Remember the early 2000s when you could somehow still make the argument that downloading music hurt the artists, despite how label policies by and large were the ones responsible for how much moneys the artists actually got?
These days the antipiracy campaigns aren't even about the artists anymore; the most publicly extravagant ones already squandered considerable public sympathy. Instead you've got companies playing up the scare factor of malware infections and financially supporting human traffickers... somehow.
Financialization and screwing the actual content creators over has always been the objective since Day 1.
Next, we've got James Burkhardt on our post about Wordle clones, responding to someone with some erroneous ideas about game copyright:
Mechanics are literally one fo the few things you explicitly can't get copyright protection for. its in the law. look it up. 17 USC § 102 There is the text for you. its not long. Look at provision (b).
(b)In no case does copyright protection for an original work of authorship extend to any idea, procedure, process, system, method of operation, concept, principle, or discovery, regardless of the form in which it is described, explained, illustrated, or embodied in such work.
The script is copyrightable, the characters are copyrightable, the visuals are copyrightable, the music is copyrightable, voice dialog is copyrightable (all subject to other restrictions on copyrightability). The mechanics are not.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Norahc again, this time with a comment about Criss Angel's ridiculous legal threat over a parody:
Not even Criss Angel can make the Streisand Effect disappear.
In second place, it's Richard M with another comment on our National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day post:
WTF?
Reads headline
WTF What site am I on?
Starts to read article
Well that makes more sense
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with wshuff and another comment about Criss Angel:
Maybe he could hire David Blaine to maybe bury the website in a block of ice or something.
Finally, it's Bobvious with an excellent joke on our post about Meta suing a data scraping firm:
It's OK everyone.
They're only scraping Metadata.
That's all for this week, folks!
Doing others job
Got a new hobby.
I goto FB, and go down the page and find an Advert, and look up its info.
I goto their link and look at where they Are and the phone numbers.
Had 1 for 221B backers street, 8th floor, London.(anyone know that address?)
When I searched it I found over 2 pages of Companies AT that address, on the 8th floor. I opened the picture of the address, THERE IS NO 8th FLOOR.
So, I looked at the phone number and it has a region code. I looked it up. Vietnam.
Iv dont this to over 20 adverts. you would think, such an easy thing, that FB would verify the data.
I will give you one.
Fourskins.net
Address:Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge,NJ 07095 ,USA
There is a tell, in the address. USA. no one in the USA types the USA at the end. And there is no # for Woodbridge center Dr. There is a Mall there, and looked up all the companies, they are not there.
And the contact Us. leads to a Picture of an address. In England that is so messed up. And the phone number is Local to England, but Not where the address is.
Its very entertaining. As FB isnt monitoring any of this. Also found a compnay that has a Certificate from FB to be a Lottery. Which I forwarded to FB, because Laws in the USA about Lotteries, change state to state.
Re: Doing others job
Write a program to do the checking, and you might make a fortune. Otherwise the number of different adverts * the time it takes to research addresses and phone numbers equals where did all our profits go.
The scale of a problem matters, and it is easy for a human to pick out a bas example from the few adverts that they see. It is far from easy from the other side of the problem, hundreds of thousands of adverts to check. Anybody just looking at a few square inches of clover leafs can find the four leaf one if present, but finding all the four leaf clovers in a large field of clover is a very different problem.
Re: Re: Doing others job
Winner! ECA, this is a pretty big clue as to why your submission will be stuffed into the Circular File Bin. Facebook's official response will be something like:
"Taking money from an advertiser and then not displaying his ad would be dishonest, and we're all about honesty."
And they'd say that with a straight face!
Re: Re: Re: Doing others job
The hard part for FB,
Is trying not to spam and Not having Fakes online.
And if they keep standing behind 230. They need to Fix that idea, so they can Keep 230.
Or someone is going to court, showing Tons of faked data and sites, and use it against FB, as I would think they are being paid for a service, which Could make them Liable, as they are publishing it, NOT a person.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Doing others job
Facebook/Meta's made it abundantly clear that they want §230 neutered or dead, since they have more than enough resources to deal with any liability suits. Smaller companies (such as Techdirt) don't have anywhere near those resources and would go under, thus making FB/Meta even more dominant on the internet.
They're only "standing behind 230" insofar as they're trying to push it off the cliff.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Doing others job
And just how many newspapers and magazines have ever been sued for publishing fake and scam adverts?
Facebook never metadata it didn't like
"Meta faces billion-pound class-action case ", https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-59964654
Also in interesting court cases
"Jailed 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli ordered to repay $64m", https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60001147
Martin Shkreli, who has an Hitler smirk and knows nil Kmart heirs, won't heal Mr Kristin.
The Pharma Bro's in jail,
The Pharma Bro's in jail,
Hi ho, the derry-o
The Pharma Bro's in jail.
Re: Also in interesting court cases
In jail and on the hook for tens of millions, couldn't have happened to a more deserving scumbag.
I don’t know, Jeff Bezos is still a free man and a billionaire.
Re:
I'm certainly not a fan of Bezos but Shkreli's evil almost certainly had a literal body-count given what it involved, has Bezos hit that point yet?
How many workers have died in Amazon warehouses, again?
Re:
No idea, not something I pay attention to but even then I wouldn't put that up to Shkreli's level as there's a difference between 'If you work this job your boss is such a penny-pinching miser/sociopath that safety is several levels below speed on the list of priorities' and 'If you want this medicine you're only going to get it from this one company, no matter the price, because they've gone out of their way to make sure that there are no alternatives.'
From the article Bobvious posted:
'He also designed supply agreements to block competitors from offering a generic version of the unpatented medicine, which is used to treat the parasitic disease in pregnant women and patients with Aids.'
'Screw health and safety, all that matters is you doing the job you're given as fast as possible' is certainly up there on the evil scale but it's hard to match the modern-day version of 'Your money or your life'.
Re: Here ya go son
google.com
Re mechanics copyright game companys are now starting to patent gameplay concepts , which is a bit ridiculous as every aaa game is basically based on mechanics from Older games online ranking putting bots in online games to make both sides equal in no, picking up items to upgrade weapons, online leaderboards, menus to join a particular map or game type to play with your friends, games work in a similar way , aiming weapons, zoom scope, reload, it would be tiring if every game Dev had to make completely unique menus for every single game in order to avoid ramdom patent tools or company's who just want to reduce competition in for example online fps shooter games
There's a reason why all TV remotes use basic button layouts for common commands eg plus volume up minus volume down channel plus, minus, , menu, power on etc
There's probably someone right now applying for a patent to sell nft items in games
Re: United States Constitution, Article One,
Section 8, Clause 8
To promote USEFUL ARTS, not this license to fondle giblets that goes on now.
