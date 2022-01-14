[UPDATE] Elizabeth Warren Is NOT Cosponsoring A Bill To Repeal 230

Daily Deal: The 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle
Politics

from the what-are-you-doing-liz? dept

Fri, Jan 14th 2022 10:50am Mike Masnick

Big Update: It turns out that this was a clerical error on the part of a Senate staffer, and that Elizabeth Warren is not co-sponsoring this bill from Lindsey Graham to repeal Section 230. The Congress.gov site is expected to be corrected and her name removed as a co-sponsor some time soon. I am leaving the original story below for posterity, but it's good to see that Senator Warren hasn't gone completely over to the dark side on this.

Original story here:

So, just yesterday I wrote about how Democratic Senators had been shying away from co-sponsoring bills with Senator Josh Hawley. Throughout 2019 and 2020, even as Hawley's populist fascist tendencies had become abundantly clear, Democrats were willing to partner with him because he was "anti-big tech." But after January 6th of last year, suddenly Hawley was left shouting on Fox News, rather than teaming up with Democrats to sponsor bills to regulate the internet.

So... it was more than a bit of a surprise that, yesterday, Senator Elizabeth Warren's name popped up as a co-sponsor on S.2972, a bill from Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn, to literally repeal Section 230.

It's such a bizarre and nonsensical move. Even for Senators who support reforming Section 230, repealing it seems unlikely to accomplish what they think it will. And, even more to the point, Warren is apparently already aware of how removing Section 230 can cause significant harm. She was behind a previous bill in the Senate that was designed to study the impact of FOSTA on sex workers, after tons of people realized (way too late, and despite widespread warnings from multiple experts) that FOSTA would create massive consequences for the sex work industry (and related industries).

Over the last couple of years, ever since she lost the Presidential primary, Warren seems to have shifted further and further away from the thoughtful Senator "with a detailed plan to fix things" to one who has fully embraced pure, naked, populism for the sake of political gain. She's especially leaned hard into attacking internet companies in ways that are extremely disappointing. Even if you believe that the big internet companies (and the wider internet itself) require regulation -- an argument that is easily defensible -- she has embraced truly extreme and unconstitutional positions that generate headlines and screams of support from people who just want to punish big companies, rather than create a better world.

This latest move -- teaming up with three extremist Republican Senators -- on a bizarrely stupid and dangerous plan to flat out repeal Section 230 makes absolutely no sense at all, and I don't see how it accomplishes any of Senator Warren's stated goals. Without Section 230, you end up helping the largest internet companies cement their position, while punishing smaller competitors and killing them with legal liability for things that they didn't actually do.

This is an unfortunate and cynical move by a Senator who I had thought was better than that.

Filed Under: elizabeth warren, intermediary liability, josh hawley, lindsey graham, marsha blackburn, populism, section 230

Reader Comments

The First Word

Update

Adding an update here in the comments as well: I'm told that Elizabeth Warren is NOT supporting this bill, and there was some sort of clerical error that had her listed as a co-sponsor. It should be removed soon...

—Mike Masnick

—Mike Masnick

    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 10:57am

    Ah yes, the extreme position of checks notes getting fed up with a megacorporation acting like a churlish antagonistic troll and messing up. I’d still have her as an ally against Big Tech any day.

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:02am

      Re:

      Except 230 reform isn't an effort against Big Tech in a practical sense despite how they see it. It will ultimately weaken the freedoms of individuals. "Big Tech" will be just fine regardless of how the laws get shaped. They can afford to adapt. But the individual doesn't have the budget or the voice at the table to make sure their interests are represented.

        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:24am

        To wit: Facebook could survive the consequences of a 230 repeal, but the average Mastodon instance could not.

          Blake C. Stacey (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:18pm

Re:

          Re:

          Yep. Facebook will live, and Wikipedia will die. Sounds like a bad trade to me.

            Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:25pm

Re: Re:

            Re: Re:

            Well, that mat depend on how much the have to spend on lawyers as various parties use the courts to control what stays up and what gets taken down. Also if Facebook get too toxic, they lose their user base, and value to advertisers.

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:14pm

Re:

      Re:

      Keep up that attitude, and you will end up with no outlet for what you want to say, while politicians debate each other via radio, TV and newspapers. Burning down the town where you are living is a bad idea.

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 2:39pm

Re:

      Re:

      Facebook and other big companies can survive any reform/repeal of 230 and would in fact CEMENT their position. The ones lower on the todem pole trying to compete with them? Not so much.

      Big Tech would love NOTHING MORE than to be regulated because those who cannot afford the barrier to entry will collapse.

      That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 3:00pm

Re:

      Re:

      If you want to stick it to 'megacorporations' repealing a law that protects their competitors far more than it does them(and in both cases all it does it protect their first amendment rights) is a pretty stupid way to do it.

    Jojo (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:01am

    Honestly this clip sums it up beautifully:
    https://youtu.be/PcR_wdAMkOs

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:03am

    Watching CSPAN & listening to them on talk shows is much more tolerable when you add a sit com laugh track.

    Some day I hope humans rediscover critical thinking, look at their political leadership & purge them all.

    icon
    CFGX (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:07am

    Warren has always been an idiot populist trying to govern like the entire nation is a Twitter feed. If you thought better of her by this late stage in the game, that's honestly more on you.

    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:13am

    I’m now panicking because the proposal is bipartisan now because of this

    arp2 (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:13am

    Blow it all up

    Perhaps I'm giving her too much credit, but maybe she actually knows the impact, but:

    1) She thinks 230 protects conservative misinformation more than liberal misinformation and so, she thinks she can win a nuclear war. and/or

    2) She thinks it will lead to better legislation. "Fine, let's repeal it. Watch what happens." It would absolutely create chaos and then there's a better window to write "good" legislation because everyone is suffering.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:23am

      Any lawmaker who wants to cause intentional suffering as a pretext to writing “good” legislation doesn’t deserve to hold any office at any level of government.

    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:42am

    Potential Plot Twists

    • These senators pitched the bill to Warren as some sort of big-tech profit squeeze and she never checked to see if they were lying.

    • A new DNC rule came in that says to be eligible for primary races you need to have record of crossing the aisle and co-sponsoring at least one GOP bill. Warren then chose this from a hat.

    • The question "Do you want to co-sponsor a bill with Josh Hawley (Y/N)" appeared on her 1980's workstation and she though Y was short for "Yikes".

    • A magic talking cricket which only Warren can see told her to sign it if she wants to be a real politician one day.

    • Warren confused Section 230 with a Section 8 and thought she was helping Hawley forcibly retire.

      TFG, 14 Jan 2022 @ 11:57am

      Re: Potential Plot Twists

      Or, Warren's shifted wholly to pursuing personal interests rather than actual public interests, continuing the trend she started when she dropped out to help put Biden over Bernie as the Dem candidate.

    Blake C. Stacey (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:04pm

    The letter I just sent:

    I am gravely concerned to see that Sen. Warren has co-sponsored a Republican bill to repeal the foundational document of Internet regulation known as Section 230. This is terrible on policy grounds: even those experts who support some type of regulatory reform agree that a total repeal of 230 would entrench monopolies and make it harder to moderate content and thus harder to fight online hate speech. Beyond that, it is terrible on optics: allying with the senator who fist-bumped the January 6th coup attempt?

    The Senator is, I'm sure, aware that regulatory changes require planning and evidence-based investigation. Indeed, it was not long ago that the Senator co-introduced the SAFE SEX Workers Study Act, which would have tasked the Department of Health and Human Services with investigating the effects of SESTA/FOSTA, the previous change to Section 230.

    On any subject as complex as Internet regulation, there will be times when reasonable people can differ. But this is a moment when the Senator owes the public an explanation.

    I voted for the Senator in the 2020 primary because I liked the candidate who "had a plan for that". What's the plan now?

    Regards,
    Blake C. Stacey

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:18pm

      Re:

      even those experts who support some type of regulatory reform agree that a total repeal of 230 would entrench monopolies and make it harder to moderate content

      Without section 230, not moderating can also lead to costly court battles. The only people who will win from changes to section 230 are the lawyers, and perhaps that is why congress is so keen on doing something.

    icon
    Koby (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:36pm

    Aligned Interests

    So... it was more than a bit of a surprise that

    You keep getting surprised by the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230, and of Big Tech. The new Republican party is coming out against the Chamber of Commerce, and believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs. The current Democrat legislators are loving the campaign donations from California, and enjoy the idea that the entrenched tech monopolies can do to speech what the government cannot.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:57pm

      the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230

      I can all but guarantee that a simple majority of Americans don’t even know what Section 230 is. If they had the proper and correct information about what Section 230 is⁠ (something you or your anti-230 brethren would never give out), they’d likely have a positive opinion of it.

      The new Republican party is coming out against the Chamber of Commerce, and believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs.

      They would be wrong⁠. Social media companies currently moderate based on a form of community standards⁠—i.e., standards they believe will net them the largest possible community. Remove 230 and they’ll moderate based on politics⁠—specifically, they’ll moderate to make sure nothing beyond milquetoast, lukewarm, overwhelmingly centrist bullshit will ever be on their servers so they can avoid any and all legal liability for any third-party speech. To wit: Without 230, Twitter would’ve banned Donald Trump long before January 2021.

      The current Democrat legislators are loving the campaign donations from California, and enjoy the idea that the entrenched tech monopolies can do to speech what the government cannot.

      Funny, then, that alternatives to Twitter and Facebook exist⁠—and that neither Twitter nor Facebook can stop those alternatives from existing.

      Remember: The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled⁠—legally, morally, or ethically⁠—to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.

        generateusername (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 4:24pm

        Re:

        Social media companies currently moderate based on a form of community standards⁠—i.e., standards they believe will net them the largest possible community.

        You would think that's the case, but without more transparency into the decision making process of the companies we don't really know for sure (of course legally mandated transparency is probably a bad idea but I'm not calling for that). One of my issues with social media platforms is that oftentimes their policies and actions don't seem to align with user preferences at all. Other times they do, but only by coincidence. After all, we keep saying "Platforms have the right to moderate however they want", but few stop to think about what users want.

      Mike Masnick (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 12:58pm

      Re: Aligned Interests

      You keep getting surprised by the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230

      The general public has no real opinion of 230, and among those that do, like you they seem to base it on blatantly false information that they believe to be true in spite of actual evidence.

      believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs.

      Except that's wrong. As we've told you. And as the courts have said. The 1st Amendment protects that.

      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2022 @ 1:00pm

      Re: Aligned Interests

      You keep getting surprised by the low opinion that the general public has developed of Section 230,

      More like the low opinion few loud mouthed, bigoted fascists have of it, because their message in not as acceptable to the public as they think it is.

      Jojo (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 1:27pm

      Re: Aligned Interests

      Koby… why are you like this?

      The public is constantly put in the dark about this kind of thing. It’s not that the public have an low opinion on Section 230. It’s only because a minority of people actually know of Section 230’s existence. The beautiful simplicity of Section 230 is buried by pointless “debates” about whether toast should be buttered side up or down and yet the solution is always the same Nuclear Option. And that notion is always perpetuated by pretentious gaslighters that pretend that they know better, but don’t. People like Josh Hawley, Bluthmenthal, and you.

      TFG, 14 Jan 2022 @ 1:35pm

      Re: Aligned Interests

      I am the general public. I have a very high opinion of Section 230. Please don't presume to speak for me.

      That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 3:05pm

      Time to run away again coward

      and believe that a repeal will end the ability of social media to moderate based upon on political beliefs.

      Which 'political beliefs' are suffering unfair moderation Koby, and as always be specific.

    bwburke94 (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 2:52pm

    Elizabeth Warren went off the deep end a long time ago. I'd say she's committing political suicide, but... Democrat in Massachusetts...

    That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 3:14pm

    'Destroy your reputation with this one simple trick!'

    Teaming up with insurrectionist supporter Hawley, Lindsey Graham, and Marsha Blackburn to try to kill a law that protects the first amendment over spite and/or to play to the gullible... well that's certainly one way to utterly destroy any positive legacy you might have had, gut your reputation and demonstrate that you need to be replaced come the next election in one move.

      sumgai (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 3:41pm

      Re: 'Destroy your reputation with this one simple trick!'

      TOG, I'm surprised at you:

      try to kill a law that protects the first amendment

      At least I certainly wasn't aware that the Constitution, w/amendments, needed any protection at all, let alone that such be somehow provided by a law.... Especially knowing that all laws passed by any legislative body, or ordained by the courts, must conform to that very same Constitution.

      Having a rough day, or did your fingers simply go spastic on you for a moment? Don't worry, we all get to that point as we get older (and presumably, a bit wiser). I know I'm in deep shit, finger-wise. Sometimes I just wanna quit posting here, 'cause my errors are so embarrassingly obvious.... Makes me lokk like I ca'nt psell four hsit, ya know.

        That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 4:10pm

        Re: Re: 'Destroy your reputation with this one simple trick!'

        As I've noted in the past a right that you can't afford to exercise is one that effectively doesn't exist, and with the primary point of 230 being to allow platforms to make use of their first amendment rights without being sued into oblivion by shutting down first amendment based lawsuit before they get really expensive for the defendants I'd argue that when you scrape away the surface coating protecting first amendment rights is the core purpose of the law.

      That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 4:14pm

      Re: 'Destroy your reputation with this one simple trick!'

      Regarding the update, oof, talk about one hell of a 'typo'...

      Well, if her 'support' was in fact just a mistype/glitch looks like I'll need to walk back my comment about her joining the dark side and leave all the blame for those that actually are supporting such a horrible bill.

  • icon
    Mike Masnick (profile), 14 Jan 2022 @ 3:19pm

    Update

    Adding an update here in the comments as well: I'm told that Elizabeth Warren is NOT supporting this bill, and there was some sort of clerical error that had her listed as a co-sponsor. It should be removed soon...

