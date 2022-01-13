Josh Hawley Was The Democrats' Partner In Trying To Regulate Big Tech; Then The Public Realized He Was A Fascist
Karl recently wrote about how Congress' antitrust efforts are flailing (even with the plan to hold a hearing on Senators Klobuchar & Grassley's antitrust bill) and one reason why the efforts have stumbled may be Senator Josh Hawley's decision to really show off his fascist side.
We've been pointing out the serious problems with Hawley and his policy ideas since long before January 6th of 2021. Even though it was fairly clear from early on that his hypocritical posturing and populism were little more than a cynical attempt to get the Trumpian base to back his massive ego and ambition for a potential Presidential run, a bunch of Democrats were happy to cynically embrace Hawley because he was "anti-big tech" and willing to hate all the same people that some Democratic Senators hated as well. Of course, January 6th and Hawley's now infamous raised fist appear to have resulted in Democrats realizing that even if he hates Mark Zuckerberg too, that doesn't mean he's worth working with.
Now the Washington Post has noted that since January 6th, Democrats suddenly were no longer willing to partner with Hawley on bills that regulate "big tech," which is a bit of a problem, since he was their Republican co-sponsor on a variety of "bipartisan" legislation.
By this time last Congress in January 2020, Hawley had partnered with Democrats to lead at least eight letters on tech issues, including with Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), then the Senate minority whip, according to a review by The Technology 202. The topics spanned from data privacy to kids’ online safety to potential risks posed by tech firms with links to China.
But a year into this Congress, during which his top issues have only gained prominence, Hawley hasn’t led any bipartisan letters on tech policy issues that his office has publicly released, according to a review. All of the new tech bills he’s introduced this past year have been either a solo or Republican-only effort. And of those four bills he co-led early last Congress, only one has been reintroduced — without him on it.
The article claims that this means that Hawley's "once-glowing prominence in the debate has faded," though I question that premise. He's still out there bashing tech in stupid, nonsensical ways. He's just doing it on Fox News and to an increasingly ignorant base who still thinks that he can magically ignore the 1st Amendment and force Twitter to allow idiots to spew nonsense. The fact that he can't actually advance any legislation is kind of meaningless here. Possibly (and this is good) it slows some of the legislation down, but Hawley has never been interested in actually passing legislation in the first place. It was always about getting his name in lights among the right people. And he got his headlines from Democrats who were willing to look the other way on Hawley's populist/fascist tendencies when it was politically convenient for them. And now Hawley doesn't need them any more to get the kind of headlines he needs.
The real thing for me is looking at just how cynical Democrats were to join up with Hawley on this prior to last January 6th. It was no secret -- certainly not in and around the Senate -- about Hawley's populist/fascist views, and his willingness to stomp all over principles or rights to feed his ambition. But they were willing to do so because it helped them out. It's good that they're apparently no longer willing to team up with Hawley to give him any kind of legislative "win" on this topic, but it remains ridiculous that they were ever willing to do so in the past -- back before Hawley was so commonly and publicly associated with the insurrection.
Filed Under: antitrust, big tech, bipartisanship, josh hawley
would love to see
Someone create a site and TAg every representative, with the Labels of how they are really acting.
Lets count how many times in 1 year they goto Church.
Lets see how many contributions they give from all the money they make.
Lets see which side they prefer, the worker or the Owners of corps.
All this and MORE.
It might Light up a few faces when they understand that there is no such thing as a REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, except by label.
Re: would love to see
Come on. It’s 2022 and you are still saying there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats?
Have you been living under a rock?
Why Techbribe why?
Senator Hawley just wants free speech online. Make sure companies and customers of YouTube respect copyright to put people in jail for violating copyright law by watching or putting up copyright videos. Protecting speech and copyright is part of are constitution. Hawley knows who you are dirty tech and will NEVER FORGET THE NASTY COMMENTS THAT WERE LEFT ON THIS SITE ABOUT HIM. You will pay when the lawyers come
Re: Why Techbribe why?
wut?
Re: Why Techbribe why?
It's very important you let oxygen rich air reach your lungs. A healthy human can usually easily achieve this by ensure their nose has adequate access to fresh air. Other the other hand covering your entire head in water or dirt is not conducive to avoiding severe brain damage.
Hope that helps.
Re: Why Techseance why?
HELLO SPIRIT!
Is there a Jhon Boi Smith among you? Does this entity speak with his voice? Is the entity crying ethereal tears about how it will appeal and win? Is this entity threatening to call the PsiBI should we fail to take its ghastly claims seriously?
SPEAK O SPIRIT SKEAK!
Re: Why Techbribe why?
[Hallucinates facts bearing not the slightest resemblance to anything in reality]
Re: Why Techbribe why?
I sincerely hope this is sarcasm, otherwise I fear that the gene pool has already been polluted beyond any hope of recovery.
Stealing Their Thunder
Remember, it's the Democrats that primarily need to advance legislation right now. To me, it doesn't look like section 230 reform is very much a priority for the Democrats. But Hawley is still serious, and that could boost Republican election numbers later this year if it becomes an issue. Hopefully, this will come to the forefront if there's a big turnover of the legislators.
Also, section 230 reform can very much benefit free speech on social media, such as with new proposals that would denote that content created by the users then belongs to the users, and would disallow monetization unless a user's content and followed network remains uncensored.
Re: Stealing Their Thunder
I'd respond to your debunk talking points, but they've been debunked over and over that it's barely worth my time answering them (even in a paraleiptic fashion such as this).
It seems like your main role here is waste everybody's time and oxygen.
No, it can’t. It literally can’t. And your proposal about denoting what is and isn’t user-generated content doesn’t even need 230 reform.
Also, I’m more than happy to bust out this copypasta for you for the first time this year.
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
If Josh Hawley had been in charge of the Jan 6 putsch...
Hawley would have recruited the hard men needed to push it to a successful conclusion.
