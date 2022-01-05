Norton 360 Now Comes With Crypto Mining Capabilities And Sketchy Removal Process
from the tales-from-the-crypto dept
If you're in the IT industry, as I am, and you come across someone talking about using Norton or Symantec antivirus software, as I occasionally do, it typically sends you diving for your calendar to check what year we're in. The a/v provider, once dominant in the space, has since built a reputation for itself as bloated software that is mostly effective at grinding your computer to a halt. Whether or not that reputation is deserved, the company has also had issues in the past with users claiming an inability to fully remove Norton software when attempting an uninstall. So, a checkered recent past is the point.
Which makes Norton the perfect antivirus company to rollout an update to its Norton 360 platform to allow customers to mine Ethereum with its software!
What is Norton Crypto?
Norton Crypto is a feature made available in Norton 360 which you can utilize for mining cryptocurrency when your PC is idle. Currently, Norton Crypto is limited to users with devices that meet the required system requirements.
Now, the FAQ has, as its second bullet point, a notification that this is all opt-in... but I am 99% sure that wasn't there when I first viewed it. (Editor's note: Sure enough, Wayback Machine shows that the page did not originally say that it was only opt-in -- though it also does not say that it's only opt-out). Shame on me for not grabbing a screenshot to be sure, but there were plenty of folks on Twitter who read through it and took this all as sneaky and opt-out.
This is fucking wild. Norton "Antivirus" now sneakily installs cryptomining software on your computer, and then SKIMS A COMMISSION. https://t.co/6s2otyCd78
— Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) January 4, 2022
Now, about that cut that Doctorow references. The FAQ notes that there is no software licensing fee needed to utilize this feature. It's included in your Norton 360 subscription. However, Norton also takes a 15% cut of all cryptocurrency that is mined by the user's computer. Twitter had much to say about this as well. Some see this as mostly a free money-grab by Norton, getting a 15% cut when nearly all the mining work is being done on its customers' computers. Others pointed out that, based on the price of Ethereum, current mining rate projections, and the cost of energy... using this software might actually be a net-negative revenue generator for anyone using it, due to the increase in energy consumption to keep an otherwise idle machine spending GPU cycles to mine crypto.
And still others have pointed out that there are already complaints from users of the platform over, you guessed it, a convoluted process for uninstalling the feature from their computers.
However, according to mAxius and other users, there is no way to fully opt out of the program, and you actually have to dig into NCrypt.exe in your computer’s directory to delete it.
That may not seem like a big deal, but Norton has a rocky relationship with its user base, and the company has seen controversy in the past for poor transparency and not entirely deleting files when uninstalled.
So, in summary, Norton proudly announced that it was adding a feature for users to repurpose antivirus software to mine cryptocurrency, which likely wasn't clearly labeled as an opt-in feature, in order to take a 15% cut from its own customer base when its used and which it made difficult to actually uninstall if a customer wants to be rid of it.
I'll give Norton this, at least: this is all very on-brand.
Not a good look
A crypto mining program that's incredibly difficult to remove, is likely to cost the computer's owner more than it benefits them but serves as a free source of money to the program owner sure sounds like something you'd want an anti-virus/malware program to find and get rid of, not install alongside with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Symantec...trying to be the AT&T of software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Aside from everything else that's wrong with this, that sentence is a crime against the English language, logic, and common sense. Never mind "required requirements", what the fuck does it even mean? It's only currently limited to users with devices that meet the system requirements? In the future, is it not going to be limited to users with devices that meet the system requirements? And wouldn't that mean that, you know, they're not actually requirements?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Requirements
I think that sentence translates to "Required requirements are required".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Requirements
"Required requirements are required".
That's because they were acquired on the quiet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm wondering how long it will take for other AV vendors to put in a signature that flags Norton AV downloads as a virus due to the presence of a cryptominer.
I'm pretty sure that most if not all of the reputable AV manufacturers wouldn't even consider bundling a cryptominer of all things in their install package. Is it possible that someone's shorting Norton stock with this 'feature?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A long time probably, but not because it'd be the wrong thing to do, but because it would unleash a flurry of lawsuits from NortonLifeLock Inc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Norton Virus should've honestly been flagged as malware ages ago. The cryptomine is just more of the same.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Probably never, considering the number of tech illiterate judges who would totally see this as a competitor trying to impede their competition unfairly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Since it's inception, I have thought that norton/symantec have just been extremely well-marketed viruses.
This move really just strengthens that notion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Eh, if they're viruses, they're social media viruses, spreading from mouth to ear.
... hmm... that's the description of memes, isn't it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Targets,...
I trust it is obvious that Norton is targeting the young, infirm, and elderly who are "using" PCs,... "using" as defined as leaving on all the time, only checking an email, recipe, or FriendFace, then leaving unattended 'til the morrow,... basically <1-5% of the vast resource available in modern PCs; and with the hope the aforementioned are too ignorant(lacking knowledge) to realize the leach installed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh boy, I sure don't see this ending with tens of thousands of schools, charities, churches, hospitals and small businesses ending up with massive power bills and burnt out equipment because greedy IT people turned on crypto mining on as many computers as they can in the hopes that nobody would notice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Norton Software?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Norton Software?
Not because it stopped working on January 1, 2010?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
sighs heavily
Wow... I remember when the name Norton meant the best utilities for your computer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Was it even good 20 years ago?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not "anyone", but just some people. There are still lots of apartments that include electricity with the rent. (In Ontario, Canada, as an example. While landlords could theoretically put anti-mining clauses in new leases, they can't do a thing about old ones—they're not even allowed to consider utility costs anymore when applying for "above-guideline" rent increases, thanks to a former politician whom people blamed for high electricity prices and thus higher rent. Anyway, the whole reason it's included is because those apartments have no separate meters, so it's not like anyone could prove anything. I'm really surprised we don't hear landlords bitching about this.)
A corollary, though: people using resistive electric heat can mine effectively for free during cold weather (with possible downsides of poor heat locality and circuit utilization).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
