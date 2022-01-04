Wireless Carriers Balk At FAA Demand For 5G Deployment Delays Amid Shaky Safety Concerns
from the regulatory-shenanigans dept
We'd already noted how the FAA had been making some shaky claims about how 5G deployments in the 3.7 to 3.98 GHz "C-Band" spectrum range posed safety threats to airline safety. More specifically, the FAA claims operating in this band poses a potential interference problem for airline altimeters. The problem: FCC data, and data from upwards of 40 countries where 5G is already deployed in this band, suggest the concerns are baseless, and that the FCC's decision to set aside a 220 MHz unused guard band to act as a buffer was more than enough to prevent any issues whatsoever.
It's been a bit of a weird story given the FAA's own documents have suggested that there isn't a problem. And the FAA, instead of initially working transparently with the FCC (the regulator with specific expertise on this kind of stuff), instead spent the last few months leaking scary stories to the press. The FAA then issued an order pausing all 5G deployment in this C-Band.
Deployment in this band matters to you because U.S. 5G performance has been largely mediocre, in large part because of our failure to make middle-band spectrum available for use. We've got plenty of high-band spectrum (high speeds, but limited range and poor building wall penetration) and lots of low-band spectrum (great range but slower speeds), but not much in the middle (a decent combination of speed, penetration, and range). Verizon and AT&T recently paid $70 billion to deploy this spectrum, and aren't keen on any additional delays for obvious reasons.
The two companies had already agreed to a 30-day deployment pause, and to lower the power of transmissions at this range. But in a letter to the FAA last week, the two balked at any additional, prolonged delays:
"At its core, your proposed framework asks that we agree to transfer oversight of our companies’ multi-billion dollar investment in 50 unnamed metropolitan areas representing the lion’s share of the U.S. population to the FAA for an undetermined number of months or years. Even worse, the proposal is directed to only two companies, regardless of the terms of licenses auctioned and granted, and to the exception of every other company and industry within the purview of the FCC."
AT&T and Verizon did agree to avoid deploying 5G around any airports for six months in a bid to mirror select exclusion zones currently adopted in places like France. Again, the altimeters and landing guidance systems the FAA is concerned about don't actually operate in this band, and the existing buffer and exclusion zones means transmissions shouldn't get anywhere close to causing a problem. But that doesn't seem to matter much to the FAA, which seems excited to flex its regulatory muscle here instead of working transparently and collaboratively with the agency that actually knows how these systems work (the FCC, a reality just reiterated by the courts).
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"shouldn't is a very big word in this context.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The list of potentially affected US airports is not trivial
Here is an (unofficial) list of CATIII capable airports in the US.
https://sites.google.com/site/ilsapproaches/Home/cat3
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The list of potentially affected US airports is not trivial
define 'potentially affected' please.
From the article it sounds like what the FAA is doing would be similar to me saying "Deploying wifi in these frequencies will adversely affect the cooking performance of my microwave; therefore, deployment must be suspended" while not providing any solid evidence to support that conclusion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The list of potentially affected US airports is not triv
sorry. Not wifi, cellular.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The list of potentially affected US airports is not triv
The FAA has a valid concern here.
I want 5G everywhere too but I don't want to pay for it with dead bodies when airplanes fly into terrain.
From the testing results I have read interference actually does exist, its not merely 'potential'
I think what is not really known is what makes/models of radio altimeters are vulnerable to the interference. For example some likely have better filtering than others making them less vulnerable. That 220Mhz buffer very well could be insufficient to prevent interference.
If you want to understand how one frequency can have an impact on another frequency even with a buffer watch this video:
https://youtu.be/hlyPjLIFUGE
If you want to read an actual assessment of the interference then read this:
https://www.rtca.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SC-239-5G-Interference-Assessment-Report_274-2 0-PMC-2073_accepted_changes.pdf
Full disclosure I am a pilot so might be biased with the FAA but I only fly small 1 or 2 person aircraft that are not equipped with radio altimeters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The list of potentially affected US airports is not
Well, the radio altimeters that may be affected are only used on final approach, when flying blind and from 250ft agl down. They are only relied on when the pilot does not expect to see the runway until the wheels touch. A ban under the final glide slopes might be sensible, but a general ban is not required as outside of a blind final approach, the potentially impacted radars are not used or relied on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The list of potentially affected US airports is
Not just under but anywhere near the approach path.
Radio waves are known to be reflected from earth and other objects.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Trump and the GQP taught us anything, it's that facts don't matter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The FAA will immediately double down on its pressure if these 5G deployments are found to be responsible for a single fatal plane crash.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perhaps the FAA staff are just acting out of an abundance of caution?
I mean they saw nothing wrong with the 737 MAX & pushed for them to be back in the air right away before ignoring the crashes made them look that much dumber.
They took a hands off approach there and it bit them in the ass, so now they are going to overcompensate moving forward.
It sounds completely illogical, which means its probably the truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ajit Pai and Tom Wheeler agree: The FAA is behaving badly in battle against FCC
FAA fights use of spectrum that's already deployed safely in dozens of countries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply