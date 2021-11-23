FAA Blocks 5G Deployments Over Safety Concerns Despite No Actual Evidence Of Harm
from the evidence-optional dept
A few weeks back, both Verizon and AT&T announced they'd be pausing some aspects of their 5G deployments over FAA concerns that those deployments would create significant safety hazards. The problem: there's absolutely no evidence that those safety concerns are legitimate.
The FAA and airline industry claim that use of the 3.7 to 3.98 GHz "C-Band" spectrum to deploy 5G wireless creates interference for avionics equipment (specifically radio altimeters). But the FCC has closely examined the claims and found no evidence of actual harm anywhere in the world, where more than 40 countries have deployed C-band spectrum for 5G use. Just to be sure, the FCC set aside a 220 MHz guard band that will remain unused as a sort of buffer to prevent this theoretical interference (double the amount Boeing requested).
None of this was enough for the FAA. That's of major annoyance to AT&T and Verizon, which paid $45.45 billion and $23.41 billion respectively earlier this year for C-band spectrum, and have been widely and justifiably critcized for underwhelming 5G network performance and availability so far. Consumer advocates and policy experts like Harold Feld are also confused as to why the FAA continues to block deployment in these bands despite no evidence of actual harm:
"...the technical evidence on which the FAA bases its interference concerns have a lot of problems — not least of which that about 40 other countries operate similar 5G deployments in the same C-Band without any interference showing up. Either physics works differently in the U.S., or the report at the center of this controversy needs to explain why this hasn’t shown up in any other country where deployments are either authorized or have already taken place."
Not only did the FAA block the deployment of 5G in the C-band based on what appears to be nonexistent evidence of harm, Feld suggests that while the FAA has been leaking their concerns to the Wall Street Journal, they've simultaneously refused to hand over needed data to the FCC (you know, the agency that actually has expertise in wireless spectrum deployment and use).
As Jon Brodkin at Ars Technica notes, the FAA's own November 2 bulletin (pdf) states there's no "proven reports of harmful interference" with C-Band 5G deployments anywhere in the world. As Feld notes, the entire fracas (which began during the Trump era and continues until now) should be remedied once the FCC is finally fully staffed:
"If nothing else, this exercise should make it abundantly clear why the Senate needs to confirm Davison, Rosenworcel and Sohn as quickly as possible. We cannot have spectrum disputes between agency fought out in the press in ways that destabilize confidence in the safety of air travel. Federal policy at this level is not a game of chicken, and cannot be fought out like this in the press. We need the key agencies here at full strength and able to resolve the systemic problem — not just the existing problem."
In the interim, the dumb squabble will just contribute to the existing din of gibberish about how 5G is a health and safety hazard. Evidence of most of these claims remains entirely optional.
Filed Under: 5g, c-band, faa, safety, wireless
Companies: at&t, verizon
Has the FAA joined QAnon?
Re:
I read this and wondered if it was another example of a certain orange moron appointing people with questionable associations to the reality of their position to run the agency.
A quick search confirmed that, while the current FAA head doesn't seem to be as openly unqualified or hostile to the agency's effectiveness as some of his other appointees, he was indeed a Trump nomination.
Re:
Nah… The FAA is just upset that 5G deployment is interfering with their experiments to resurrect JFK Jr. from the dead!
Re:
While the two above answers hold some water, the real answer is that the FAA is all butthurt because their brother agency (the FCC) didn't share any of the loot from the sale of that spectrum.
Re:
I'm putting this as part a top level comment as well, but I'm going to do this as a response here as well.
The FAA banned cell phones for decades on the very same "it interfere with da radios" premise. The FAA doesn't like anything other than planes communicating wirelessly. For some reason my CRT TV had to accept interference from my cell phone otherwise planes would be falling from the sky.
Its the same here. lots of FUD to justify their jobs and hidebound efforts to keep plane travel in the 50s while the airport lives in 1984.
" .. Either physics works differently in the U.S. ..."
Going by the Orange one and his adherents, any science has the option to work differently in the U.S.
Re:
The cluster f... ahem ... the issues predate the orange one by a few decades.
Agencies still operate with various imperial units of measurement while the real scientists and engineers, with some sad exceptions, operate with metric units.
You would think operating in base 10 would be right up the alley of finger counters but then again nobody seems able to calculate change without the help of an electronic crutch.
Re: Re:
That's just units. I'm in the UK, we buy 'gas' by the litre, measure large distances in miles, and state fuel consumption in MPG. I'm old enoigh to remember teachers talking about fps, Ergs and Slugs. Conversion can be done - even if one has to rely on an electronic crutch
Concerning is the rejection/complete ignorance of the actual science.
Re: Re:
That's just units. I'm in the UK, we buy 'gas' by the litre, measure large distances in miles, and state fuel consumption in MPG. I'm old enoigh to remember teachers talking about fps, Ergs and Slugs. Conversion can be done - even if one has to rely on an electronic crutch
Concerning is the rejection/complete ignorance of the actual science.
so, which mobile phone companies paid who and how much, to stop this service, simply because the companies didn't wanna pay out to upgrade their equipment? cant be any other reason for stopping this deployment. i wonder how soon the 'cap in hand' brigade will be out begging for yet more tax payers money to pay for it?
Re:
Begging is only done by the elected representatives who siphon public funds out to obtain donated funds back in so as to remain in office.
Talk about rentiers! That "sale" is only a lease for the exclusive right to use a given portion of the entire radio spectrum - the government thinks they still own and control all radio frequencies, period. Aaaaand we're back to that old fight of licensing versus an actual sale. Damn, but we do live in interesting times.
Likely blame Boeing
Aren't the 737 max and 787 still grounded? The FAA decision is probably due to more QA failures discovered in the avionics for the newer planes. There was a recent report about tolerance issues with the 787. I'd imagine the cheap trash they're using doesn't properly filter to spec.
between the confusion of policy experts, and the conspiracy theorists in our comments, theres a lot of "why could they possibly be doing this?"
The FAA banned cell phones being on while the plane is in motion for decades on the very same "it interfere with da radios" premise. A decade after anecdotal evidence from widespread failure to turn them off and academic studies pointed out this wasn't likely, it still took congress repeatedly dragging them through the mud and repeated high-profile spats with passengers for them to allow "Airplane mode". The FAA doesn't like anything other than planes communicating wirelessly. Regardless of the evidence, this is what the FAA has done.
Its the same here. Lots of FUD to justify their jobs and hidebound efforts to keep plane travel in the 50s while the airport lives in 1984. I'm more confused why a "policy expert" would find themselves confused over this action. What part of the FAA's history suggests they are forward looking when it comes to communications tech?
5G
Good God, Grift Going Great!
