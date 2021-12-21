The US Gov't Paid For Moderna To Develop Its Vaccine; But Moderna Wants To Keep The Patent All To Itself
Folks may know that when Jonas Salk created the polio vaccine he chose not to patent it, and when asked who owns the patent on it, responded: "Well... the people I would say. There is no patent... Could you patent the sun?"
Whenever people bring this up, patent maximalists -- especially those in the pharma world -- like to come up with all sorts of excuses about how that was "different" somehow. My favorite excuse was that he did this because "the public had funded the vaccine."
Fast forward to today. Moderna, somewhat famously, helped produce one of the very first COVID vaccines using its mRNA technology. It's a great thing (I got two Moderna shots in my own arm as soon as I could). You may have heard a lot about Moderna as well. While the company had been around for a decade, this vaccine is its first product on the actual market. It had been experimenting with mRNA technology, but hadn't actually come out with anything until the COVID vaccine.
But -- and this is the important part -- it was the US government, and by that we mean "the US public," who mostly funded Moderna's COVID vaccine... and it was actually US government employees who did a lot of the important work. At the beginning of the pandemic, the US government gave Moderna $483 million dollars to work on the COVID vaccine. A few months later it gave another $472 million.
Also, Moderna now admits that US government employees were critical to the development of the vaccine:
Moderna acknowledged that scientists at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) played a "substantial role" in developing Moderna's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine...
So, "the public" funded this vaccine, and the public -- via the government which represents us -- helped do the scientific work necessary to make the vaccine.
But Moderna wants the patent. Indeed, it initially refused to even share the patent with the US government. Last month there was a bit of a legal fight as the NIH did the legal equivalent of asking Moderna "WTF?"
The vaccine grew out of a four-year collaboration between Moderna and the N.I.H., the government’s biomedical research agency — a partnership that was widely hailed when the shot was found to be highly effective. A year ago this month, the government called it the “N.I.H.-Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.”
The agency says three scientists at its Vaccine Research Center — Dr. John R. Mascola, the center’s director; Dr. Barney S. Graham, who recently retired; and Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, who is now at Harvard — worked with Moderna scientists to design the genetic sequence that prompts the vaccine to produce an immune response, and should be named on the “principal patent application.”
Moderna disagrees. In a July filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the company said it had “reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent” the component in question. Its application for the patent, which has not yet been issued, names several of its own employees as the sole inventors.
Apparently the NIH and Moderna had been "negotiating" about this when Moderna made that filing. As this went public and people (rightly) started calling Moderna out for this bullshit, Moderna took a half step backwards and claimed that it was willing to share the patent with the US government (and said "Moderna remains the only company to have pledged not to enforce its COVID-19 intellectual property during the pandemic.")
But, it seems like we should go a step further: there's no reason to patent this. I have no problem with Moderna getting plenty of profit for its important role in developing the vaccine. And, it is. The company went from having losses every quarter through last year, to making billions in profit this year. It made over 7 billion in net income (not gross) this year through the first three quarters.
That's not because of its patent. It's because it's producing something that is important to humanity, which governments are more than willing to pay for, and which remain in high demand globally.
So, don't try to hog it. Don't try to hog it from the US government. But don't even try to "share it" with the US government. Share it with everyone. Let the people "own" it by refusing to patent it at all. After all, would you patent the sun?
Filed Under: covid-19, nih, ownership, patents, vaccines
Companies: moderna
Articles that speak in their author's voice
Please don't legitimize what Moderna is doing.
I do have that problem, and I didn't author this article. One voice does not speak for the entire country of tax-paying people who contributed to this vaccine.
One voice cannot speak as to whether it's legitimate or not for Moderna to be ballhogs.
It's not about whether you or I "have a problem with Moderna..." or not. It's 100% about whether Moderna should be allowed to steal the patent rights to a technology they developed as a work for hire, got paid $900M for, and don't own.
I suspect not. Again, my opinion isn't the determining factor here... the law SHOULD be. Attempts to say "Well maybe they do and maybe they do but I personally don't think blah blah blah" just serve to legitimize this crap.
Re: Articles that speak in their author's voice
I highly doubt, as a matter of law, that Moderna signed a contract detailing their development of the vaccine as a work for hire. Indeed, it was pointed out over a year ago that the government grants were not work for hire development contracts, but grants with few strings attached, and absolutely didn't require transfering or licencing the patent rights in any way. Even if the US government paid for every penny of development, the contract is king. Please source your claim that the vaccine formula was developed as a work for hire. Because as you say, your opinion doesn't matter. What maters is the law, and you don't just declare a work a work for hire. There are specific contractual requirements to be a work for hire.
You seem to have taken Mike's words to mean any amount of profit is okay, when his point was that Moderna can still earn a profit without being "ballhogs". I think under a better negotiator we could have paid less than we have, but I'm not going to be upset that moderna got paid, that they made a profit, or that they made good profits manufacturing the vaccine for the US government. BY abandoning those concerns and not debating the existence of capitalism, I can be free to address the concerns you actually have without having to wade into the shitstorm of cold war politics. I'm going to care that they are trying to lock up the formula via a patent, that they are using said patent to force the badly negotiated prices the US paid to be the prices the world pays, and that they think they are entitled to sole claim on the research.
Changing those things don't need us to deny Moderna Profit at all. We can deny them a patent and they have already made a good profit.
Re: Articles that speak in their author's voice
I don't know if you've noticed, but there are some ways in which patent law could use some improvement.
In my opinion.
Not only that, but it appears that it does not even really work.
Can it really be called a vaccine still?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
it appears that it does not even really work
And where did you get this from? Details please.
Re: Re:
Dr. Otto Maiaß from Germany, most likely.
Capitalism makes the world go round
and it's a small change to get from "revolving" to "revolting". Money is a really crude fix for directing people's attention to worthwhile endeavors and causes lots of not so worthwhile side effects, including enabling multiple ways of making this planet uninhabitable.
Mike are you seriously trying to suggest that some of these IP maximalists wouldn't try to patent the sun (if they thought they could get away with it, and enforce it)?
Re:
It's not what Mike said but rather Jonas Salk. And it's not like there isn't a host of patents around nuclear fusion these days already, either.
'I've decided in good faith I deserve all of your money.'
Moderna disagrees. In a July filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the company said it had “reached the good-faith determination that these individuals did not co-invent” the component in question. Its application for the patent, which has not yet been issued, names several of its own employees as the sole inventors.
Bloody hell are they trying to kill as many people as the vaccine might have saved with the weaponized dishonesty they are bringing to the table? 'We have engaged in a good faith discussion with ourselves and decided that we really deserve all the profits and credit.'
Sure Moderna, I'm sure that decision was made in good faith and not at all impacted by the money you stand to gain from it.
Drug company's in the USA use patents to increase prices on drugs to increase profits many third world country's cannot even afford to buy vaccines for civil servants doctors or nurse this is similar to what happens to public funded science research its locked up behind pay walls or in expensive journal subscriptions drug company's can block generic drugs by changing patent or drug names slightly this is a tax on the public as it makes America the most expensive country in the world in terms of health spending
It's all a big rip off like big telecom rips off consumers due to lack of competition like Comcast gets tax credits to provide expensive average service to us customers or provide only a basic service in rural areas
Also
Moderna has complete indemnity. They can’t lose!
