67 Years Ago Today: Jonas Salk Announced The Polio Vaccine... And Did NOT Patent It
It seems worth noting a historical milestone today. 67 years ago today, March 26, 1953, Dr. Jonas Salk announced the vaccine for polio, and saved millions of lives. And this is notable given the current COVID-19 pandemic we're all living with. However, at a time when we're having to be vigilant for giant pharmaceutical companies sneakily trying to game the system to get extra exclusivity, and patent maximalists pushing for extended patent terms as an "incentive" to come up with a vaccine, it's worth noting the simple fact that he did not patent the vaccine. Indeed, in a TV interview with Edward Murrow, Salk famously said "could you patent the sun?"
Right at the beginning of that video you can see the famous exchange:
Murrow: Who owns the patent on this vaccine?
Salk (shocked face): Well... the people I would say. There is no patent... Could you patent the sun?
A few years back, there was an effort by a bunch of patent maximalists to try to recontextualize and minimize that statement. They made up things, claiming that it wasn't patentable in the first place (wrong), that there was too much prior art (nope), that because so many people had donated money to the research there was a general sense that "the public had already paid for the polio vaccine" and Salk patenting it "would have represented double charging." Of course, this is all ludicrous, when you recognize that most drugs today, including basically every current effort to deal with COVID-19, are also mainly paid for by taxpayer funds in the form of NIH grants and the like.
The key point, however, is that there are many different incentives -- and believing that locking up exclusivity in order to jack up the price of a drug or vaccine to obtain monopoly rents, is a silly idea that has no basis in real economics. Jonas Salk proved that in the 1950s and saved millions and eradicated polio. Anyone focusing on patents or other exclusivities in the middle of a pandemic like this is displaying wanton greed and a real misunderstanding of how incentive structures actually work. Today, Jonas Salk is correctly remembered as a hero. Any company looking to block out competition and charge monopoly rents for a treatment of vaccine to today's pandemic is rightly seen as a greedy profiteer.
The incentive structure for saving the world need not be that individuals need to pay tons of money to get it. Patents on drugs rarely make sense in even normal times. At this moment, they make no sense.
I would rather die than be vaccinated for this. There is a tremendous amount of disinformation coming from the medical community over the corona virus and the vaccine for it.
Iceland claims to have identified at least 40 strains of COVID-19, stating that the virus will mutate and weaken to the potential fatality rate of the flu. The U.S. is claiming that there will be 4 or 5 strains that will not mutate and require a single vaccine, but the vaccine that Gates wants to develope is an RNA messenger vaccine, encoding the programmed immune response to the antigen into every cell within the body and encoded into each individuals RNA. This is unchartered territory. Let Gates, his family, the government employees and WHO and AMA sign up for the vaccine that they are attempting to extort vast quantities of money from the Federal Government using every person in America as their mandated income source.
People are saying that if the country isn't totally shut down with forced testing, forced vaccinations, and forced isolation that millions of Americans will die this year.
Millions of Americans die every year. Death is only guarantee that life offers.
I propose that the fascists calling for these measures just spend the rest of THEIR lives in self-isolation protecting themselves from lifes risks, rather than forcing everyone else to pretend that before the coronavirus, nobody ever died in America, and that this is nothing but a failed attempt to cover-up financial failure induced by financial fraud!
This is a financial problem that we must not allow to turn into a health problem!
$640 trillion in derivatives might be a clue that the math is off!
Another clue that the math might be off is that Market Capitalization to GDP ratio went from the ridiculously high 110% at the end of 2016 to the insanity on hallicinogenics of 155% at the end of 2019, growing by 29% while GDP grew 2.25% during the same time frame. Another clue that the math might be off is that less than a dozen publicly traded companies now use GAAP. Another clue that the math might be off is the fractional reserve system itself!
Another clue that the math might be off is that the QE under Obama which led to zero interest rates caused a pension crisis, particularly for the federal, state, and local government employees whose pension plans suffered as a result of not earning interest and attempted to make up for the shortfalls through investing in risky stocks, explaining the sky high valuations. It had nothing to do with reality, and everything to do with refusing to admit that the entire economy is based on outright fraud! Until that is addressed, and the guilty parties are held responsible, the problems will only get worse! That is just the reality, and the reality is based on math!
In 2002, Rockefeller suggested that the U.S. "prepare" for a pandemic, and so did Bill Gates and other Davos World members with Event 201 and ID2020.
Israeli intelligence "warned" that there will likely be interference and terrorist acts that will interfere with the 2020 election, the same way that Netenyahu "warned" that the World Trade Towers "might" be attacked by "radical Islamic extremists" a couple of years prior to the controlled demolition of the World Trade Towers and attack on the defenseless, surveillanceless Pentagon, and the dancing Israelis.
For the first time in income tax history, the government has delayed income taxes to protect their co-conspirators, the high rolling banksters who have once again gambled away customers assets since the repeal of Glass Steagall and the Graham Leach Bliley Act made it possible, in addition to the repeal of blue sky laws for tech start-ups in 1993 that was responsible for creating the Orwellian surveillance nightmare on Main Street world that we now are forced to live in.
The CDC shut down the Fort Detrick Bio-weapons lab in March of 2019 for failure to prevent repeated pathogen leaks. In October of 2019, the U.S. military participated in the Wuhan Military Games. The military has had a repeated history of using illegal and unethical medical practices on the military, veterans, and the general public. Gulf War Syndrome is proof that there still a tremendous amount of secrecy that has endangered veterans lives that the military is unwilling to admit to!
I have never been to China, but as far as unclean eating habits are concerned, the U.S. homeless population dumpster dives and state and local governments have prohibited and shut down churches, charities, and businesses for feeding the homeless. So, yes, that definitely should be addressed for the sake of public health! BTW, imprisoning the homeless for dumpster diving is not the solution!
San Antonio Texas has the world's largest bat cave population with 15 million Mexican free tailed bats, hosting tours and hikes at the Backen Bat Cave purchased by Bat Conservation International.
Logic would place this as ground zero for the corona viruses that have been occuring in this country and throughout the world, then transported to Fort Detrick Bio-weapons lab to be used for population control in an act of domestic and international terrorism to prevent the spread of the truth about the fourth financial fraud induced economic collapse in 33 years.
http://www.batcon.org/
The Mexican free tailed bat is also referred to as the Brazillian free tailed bat. It was discovered in 2017 that the species has had coronavirus A. Also worth noting is that coronavirus has not been detected in European or Asian bats.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5456339/?report=classic
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: On dying...
It sounds like dying is the choice you are making. Can you do us a favor and not drag any of us along with you when you go???
And, do you want to get a court to enforce a corona-virus related patent right now? Even in Texas?? Oh my....the court is more likely to seize it for the greater public good.
E.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
