FAA Ignores FCC, Limits U.S. 5G Over Unsubstantiated Safety Concerns
We'd already noted that the FAA had been pushing to impose limits on 5G deployments in certain bands due to safety concerns. The problem: the FCC, the agency with the expertise in spectrum interference, has repeatedly stated those concerns are unfounded based on the FCC's own research. Worse, the FAA has proven a bit intractable in providing the FCC with data proving their claims of harm. The FAA claims that deploying 5G in the 3.7 to 3.98 GHz "C-Band" will cause interference with certain radio altimeters. But the FCC has shown that more than 40 countries have deployed 5G in this band with no evidence of harm.
That didn't seem to sway the FAA, which prodded both AT&T and Verizon to pause deployment in the C-band. The FAA's refusal to listen to the FCC, or be transparent about sharing any data to support its claims, has pissed off the FCC. To the point where a bipartisan coalition of six former agency commissioners and bosses wrote a joint letter politely tut-scolding the agency for being bull-headed:
We are concerned about the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) recent efforts to revisit the FCC’s 2020 decision” to free airwaves for the fast 5G mobile service that’s to start next month, the six said in a letter dated Monday obtained by Bloomberg News.
“The FAA position threatens to derail the reasoned conclusions reached by the FCC after years of technical analysis and study,” the signers, a mix of Republicans and Democrats, said in the letter. They are Ajit Pai, Tom Wheeler, Mignon Clyburn, Julius Genachowski, Michael Copps and Michael Powell.
The weird thing is even one of the FAA's own recent bulletins (pdf) states there are no "proven reports of harmful interference" with C-Band 5G deployments anywhere in the world. Despite no evidence of harm, the FCC was careful to set aside a 220 MHz guard band that will remain unused as a buffer to prevent this theoretical interference -- technically double the amount manufacturers like Boeing requested. The FAA continues to maintain its claim, but so far has refused to provide the FCC with data proving it (but did manage to find time to leak its claims to the Wall Street Journal).
It's a fairly bizarre feud caused by a stubborn agency that's understandably so concerned about the faintest threat to public safety, it's refusing to transparently work with the one agency that actually understands how the technology works. Harold Feld, who probably knows more about U.S. wireless spectrum policy than anybody in the country, has written a long primer here for anybody who's interested.
Filed Under: 5g, c-band, faa, fcc, interference
FCC, FAA, and focus
Disclosure: I hold licenses from the FCC and certificates from the FAA.
The FCC's focus is on communication, and safety isn't even an afterthought since communication nowadays mostly works. Handheld GPS radio+SMS devices are sub $300... no problem.
The FAA's focus is on aviation, and safety is a huge concern. The FAA has many programs to improve flight safety.
If the FCC makes an error, a communication may be affected. That doesn't mean 40 countries doing something for a few months is anything other than anecdotal. Worse, a failure to communicate often results in a retransmission, not an incident report.
If the FAA makes an error, people could die (and no, I'm not being melodramatic here), and some of those PEOPLE DYING COULD BE CHILDREN. Collecting valid statistical data to prevent incident and accidents weighs a bit more heavily than "Oh, I guess you can't hear me. I'm in a bad area. Let me try again."
So while I don't think the FAA is flawless... nor do I think anything that the Ajit Pai FCC and its dregs is flawless... one is entrusted with with the lives of billions of flying public throughout the year, and the other is entrusted with enriching duopolies.
Not the same thing, and they should not be judged by the same gravitas of criteria.
Ehud
Re: FCC, FAA, and focus
You are right, if the FAA makes an error then it is catastrophic. That is the reason they should be forthcoming with their evidence of potential harm. As a federal oversight agency that safeguards people's lives they should be diligent in gathering evidence and open to sharing their evidence in order to be transparent about their decisions. To make a decision that is contrary to the experience and practice of other countries and agencies without demonstrating harm is capricious and erodes confidence in an important agency.
Re: FCC, FAA, and focus
Here is a commercial pilots explanation of the potential problem. It only affects fully blind auto landings, where the pilots do not expect to see the runway until they land on it. The radar is only used for the last few hundred feet of decent. Rather than a blanket ban, restrictions under flight paths would be more reasonable.
Re: FCC, FAA, and focus
I've working in commercial aerospace for decades and first received the FAA bullet on this topic several months ago and recognized it as an obvious issue that would likely be resolve one of two ways.
Additionally, 5G only has a range of approximately 1000 feet and radar altimeters that are installed in private and commercial aircraft only provide valid data at altitude of 2500 feet of less. So simply restricting placement of 5G transmitters to within 5000 feet of airport's approach and departure routes eliminates any chance of interference.
But why find a common-sense solution, when millions of tax dollars can be wasted?
Vaccine Safety
If they are so concerned about 5G then how come they let me on a plane even though I have been vaccinated?
Re: Vaccine Safety
Yeah!
Also: Birds aren't real.
The FAA isn't concerned about finding data proving something is dangerous. They need to find data proving it is safe. The lack of proof does not mean lack of danger.
On the other hand, I can see why the FAA might be reluctant to accept any data from the FCC, given that organizations recent history of ignoring obvious fraud or basing decisions on bogus data
Re:
You can't prove something is safe. "safe" is a subjective assessment of risk. It can never be known if a 1 in a quintillion error would happen, and so any designation of safe is actually a determination that the risk of danger is low enough that we reasonably don't expect danger. The scientific answer to "is this safe?" for something you or I considered safe would be that the evidence doesn't establish that 'this' is dangerous. The claim that they have found no evidence of danger is the accurate statement.
Saying something is safe would be definitive, something we can't genuinely know. Saying there is no evidence of danger means we have studied the danger posed and found the concerns wanting for evidence. In this case, over 40 countries have already implemented 5g in the bands indicated with no issue and we built a safety buffer double the size requested by the engineers. We don't have to trust just FCC data, we can trust the FAA data, gathered from countries around the globe. It already is being done without issue. As noted above by an AC, restricting 5g deployments from the approach path would be all that is needed if there really was an interference issue....but again the data is in and the data does not show an interference issue. if the FAA has different data, it needs to show the reciepts.
time is needed for testing and making planes safe: 2008-2019
The multiband nature of 5G standards has been out there for over a decade. I first heard of it in 2008, and I don't do this every day. Interested parties, such as the airline industry, weighed in on the FCC rules for it for years. The FAA now thinks further testing and adjustment is needed. Where were they when the issues were being decided? To come in now, after many billions of dollars have been spent in reliance on the regs, is not good government. There is an orderly process for interagency communication about future decisions to avoid messes like this. DOD and DOT are the least cooperative, in my experience, and through delay, the least responsible -- soldiers will die if I don't get to decide your policy for you, and planes will fall from the sky. No details needed, just the assertion that planes might fall, coming in decades late.
