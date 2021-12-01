Disney Yanks China-Mocking Simpsons Episode From Its Hong Kong Streaming Service
from the for-reasons-only-understandable-to-multi-national-conglomerates dept
American companies still give China what it wants. Y THO?
The only thing that can be gained from maintaining whatever the fuck a "good relationship" with the world's most powerful autocracy is… more subjugation! Who would want that?
I wish this was rhetorical but it seems plenty of entities want to be bossed around by the Big Red Bully, ranging from the NBA to a variety of tech companies which consider a potential market of billions more valuable than their credibility.
So, who's caving to the always unreasonable demands of China and its head of state, Winnie the Pooh? Why, it's none other than Disney, the current host for every Simpsons episode ever. And what's getting pulled? It's a Simpsons episode that chose to portray China the way China would not choose to portray China, according to this report from Narayan Liu for CBR.com.
Disney+ recently launched in the Hong Kong, a special administrative region that, until recently, officially functioned separately from China. Not everything will be available to Hong Kong viewers, however, as subscribers have found at least one episode of The Simpsons has been removed due to a reference to the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
Numerous subscribers and reports have surfaced, showing that the Season 16 episode "Goo Goo Gai Pan" has been removed in Hong Kong.
What's wrong with this episode? Tough to say since it simply repeats (mocks) the official party line. Here's a screenshot of the "offending" language China feels is too subversive to allow Hong Kong viewers to enjoy for what must be at least the umpteenth time.
It's a shot of the place where things happened in 1989, most notably a Chinese citizen staring down a line of tanks. But the Chinese government continues to insist this is a collective delusion and has worked as tirelessly as a country of kowtowed billions can to erase history. In this Simpsons episode, the illusion is complete. If you can't read/see the screenshot, it shows a monument apparently erected in Tiananmen Square that reads:
TIAN AN MEN SQUARE
ON THIS SITE, IN 1998,
NOTHING HAPPENED
That's what the Chinese government wants everyone to pretend to believe. So, what's the problem? Well, I guess Chinese censors are at least able to discern context when they want to. And since this isn't officially issued propaganda, it has to go.
But it doesn't. Disney could have ignored demands to remove the episode, if there actually were any demands. It could be a proactive move by Disney which makes it even worse. A country known for its casual disrespect for American copyrights and trademarks should be way up on Disney's shitlist, considering its efforts to extend all things IP to forever and a day.
Disney should be willing to flip the bird to a nation full of casual IP violators. Somehow, it's apparently not up to the task. Instead, it has (preemptively or otherwise) caved to the overseer of millions of infringers in the apparent hopes of retaining some relationship to millions of Hong Kong streamers, as well as the billions just over the imaginary property line that separates the region the Chinese government was supposed to leave unmolested for the next couple of decades.
Once again, we must ask: what is the fucking endgame? Do American companies actually believe that adhering their tongues to the underside of the Chinese government's boot will somehow exclude them from future censorship demands? All signs point to No.
So… is it easier than showing spine? It must be because we've seen similar acts far too often. China may have a supply chain stranglehold, but it relies on a steady supply of customers in other nations. With a little collective effort, this imbalance of power can be leveraged to make China more amenable to the freedoms enjoyed by customers around the world who purchase its products.
Filed Under: china, free speech, hong kong, self-censorship, the simpsons
Companies: disney
If history makes you look bad the problem isn't history
Always nice for china's censors and/or those looking to suck up to them to remind the entire world how pathetically easy it is to offend their entire country's government simply by accurately(or in this case mockingly) referencing historical events.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do you realize just how scary that is to an autocratic regime, soldiers refusing to put down the demonstration they were called out to put own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Disney could have ignored demands to remove the episode"
They could have, but they're made a lot of money from showing films in China in recent years and they've likely lost a lot of projected revenue after a few recent high profile releases have been refused screenings. Welcome to capitalism.
"Once again, we must ask: what is the fucking endgame?"
Profit and benefits for shareholders. If things ever go the other way and Disney are either issued a blanket ban or they can be shown that they make more money by opposing China than they do by appeasing them, they'll switch to where the profits are. For now, obeying China's wishes makes them money and doesn't lead to any appreciable losses elsewhere, so this is what they'll do. The Chinese backlash against releasing the likes of Shang Chi and Eternals might make the waver, but while there's such big numbers available to them if they do appease the regime for now, they're keep doing so until their bottom line is proven to be tied to opposing them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Authoritarian?
I think it's going easy on China to call it authoritarian. Totalitarian is the right word.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/04/10/china-xi-jinping-totalitarian-authoritarian-debate/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Self-censorship
It was most likely a proactive move, which also gives government officials an easy out when confronted on this ("It wasn't our call. Go talk to them"). And this is why I disagree vehemently (but respectfully) when some users here say self-censorship isn't a thing. Yes, you could say that Disney exercised "discretion" to decide "We won't show this here" instead of the Chinese government saying "You can't show this here" but as you can see, there is little practical difference.
This is a perfect example of self-censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Self-censorship
There is a huge, huge difference between what Disney is doing, and, say, me refusing to call a gay man or a trans woman a "faggot" or another slur, for instance: Disney is silencing themselves for fears of governmental punishment, whereas I would not be punished by the US government if I chose not to use slurs, but I would reveal myself to be an anti-queer bigot and people would treat me as such. In other words, one is the government saying "you can't do that anywhere within our jurisdiction" and the other is basically people saying "we reject you because we don't like what you say".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Self-censorship
should be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's Always The Money
American media companies have failed to grow the domestic market in recent years. And without that growth, the industry becomes a mature segment whereby high salaries for upper management is unjustified for a business that is expected to merely maintain its income streams. By attempting to expand overseas into China, media companies hope to reignite that growth. They are basing their financial assumptions and spending decisions on that hope of growth. The corporate bigwigs are willing to sacrifice at the Chinese censorship altar for the sake of their own paychecks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's Always The Money
Shouldn't you have been shot by a cannon into the sun?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is There Such a Thing?
is there such a thing as "Reverse Streisand Effect"?
Where when one states (emphatically) that there is Absolutely. NO. THING. WRONG!
That in fact, there is.
Also noting, that the greater their emphasis, the worse said hidden data actually is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is There Such a Thing?
I would posit China's Tiananmen Square incident as an authoritarian way to squash the Streisand Effect, meaning Barbara Streisand could only make sure nobody knew of her house in Malibu in a place like China considering how successful China's campaign to memory-hole what happened in Tiananmen Square is to their own subjects.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
