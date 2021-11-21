Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the words-with-friends dept

This week, Stephen T. Stone takes both top spots on the insightful side. In first place, it's a comment about the FBI raid on Project Veritas:

What’s sad is that Project Veritas can now use this situation as a pretext to grift gullible moro…I mean, fundraise for future bullshit stories by (somewhat accurately) claiming persecution at the hands of Democrats. Even when they “lose”, they win.

In second place, it's a comment about the trademark threat we received from North Face:

Hire dumbass lawyers, get dumbass results.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to a commenter who served up a tired old screed about doing anything the police tell you (and deserving whatever you get if you don't) under the header "Ideas":

More ideas: Having an expired registration does not merit a death sentence.

Having marijuana in a car does not merit a death sentence.

Smoking marijuana in a car does not merit a death sentence.

Fleeing a traffic stop in which no weapon or other violence was involved does not merit a death sentence. I have seen daily duty reports submitted by police. I have seen many, many occasions where the duty report indicated that the officer terminated pursuit because circumstances dictated it became too dangerous to the community to continue. The cop may have been doing his job, but he was doing it badly and he caused more harm than he prevented.

Next, it's an anonymous comment about legacy media's insistence that Facebook makes society worse:

Legacy media makes society worse by produing deliberately divisive ragebait (as if modern politics wasn't too full of hate and division already). Facebook is where we see the results.

Over on the funny side, both our winners come from the post about the threat from North Face. In first place, it's That One Guy with a thought about our response letter:

I'm not sure I would have had the self-control not to open with "Hey fuck-face".

In second place, it's MightyMetricBatman with a response to that comment, suggesting an addendum:

Don't forget to add 'Behave yourself accordingly.' to the end of said letter.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out one more comment from that post, this time from basstabs with a revision to the takedown letter:

"I, the undersigned, state under penalty of perjury, that I do not have any understanding of trademark infringement."

Finally, it's Pixelation with another take on the legacy media talking about Facebook, specifically a revision to our headline:

FTFY "Media Spends Years Making Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse"

That's all for this week, folks!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: history, look back