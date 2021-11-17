Media Spends Years Insisting Facebook Makes Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse
from the nice-work-there dept
It still is amazing to me how many people in the more traditional media insist that social media is bad and dangerous and infecting people's brains with misinformation... but who don't seem to recognize that every single such claim made about Facebook applies equally to their own media houses. Take, for example, CNN. Last week it excitedly blasted out the results of a poll that showed three fourths of adults believe Facebook is making society worse.
Now, there is an argument that Facebook has made society worse, though I don't think it's a particularly strong one. For many, many people, Facebook has been a great way to connect and communicate with friends and family -- especially during a pandemic when many of us have been unable to see many friends and family in person.
Either way it's undeniable that the traditional media -- which, it needs to be noted, compete with social media for ad dollars -- has spent the last five years blasting out the story over and over again that pretty much everything bad in the world can be traced back to Facebook, despite little to no actual evidence to support this. So, then, if CNN after reporting about how terrible and evil Facebook is for five years, turns around and polls people, of course most of them are going to parrot back what CNN and other media have been saying all this time. Hell, I'm kind of surprised that it's only 76% of people who claim Facebook has made society worse.
I mean, just in the past couple months, every CNN story I can find about Facebook seems to be completely exaggerated, with somewhat misleading claims blaming pretty much everything wrong in the world on Facebook. It's almost like CNN (and other media organizations) are in the business of hyping up stories to manipulate emotions -- the very thing that everyone accuses Facebook of doing. Except with CNN, there are actual human employees making those decisions about what you see. Which is not how Facebook works. Here are just a few recent CNN stories I found:
- Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America
- Former Zuckerberg adviser: Facebook's problem is its business model
- 'We need to admit reality,' Facebook whistleblower says. Here's what might happen next
- Facebook's public relations strategy seems increasingly desperate
- Facebook's alarming plan for news feeds
- Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files series prompts comparisons to Big Tobacco
- Facebook is having a tougher time managing vaccine misinformation than it is letting on, leaks suggest
- How to protect ourselves against Facebook's failures
This is not a defense of Facebook, because I still believe the company has lots and lots of problems. But the idea that a poll from CNN tells us anything even remotely useful or enlightening is just pure misinformation.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: media, narrative, polls, society
Companies: cnn, facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
FTFY
"Media Spends Years Making Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But I thought it was VCR that was making society worse? I wonder how much Facebook stock is owned by Blockbuster? Ooh, those dastardly fiends!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook is the Boston Strangler of social media? Shit, don’t give the media any more ideas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why the media blames social media.
When you manipulate society, find somebody else to blame for the damage you have caused.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Legacy media makes society worse by produing deliberately divisive ragebait (as if modern politics wasn't too full of hate and division already). Facebook is where we see the results.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Shinning light
NOW,
The most interesting part in this, is the Looking at WHO said what. Is a news paper anything more then NEWS?
To produce it as NEWS, and not editorial(From the news paper) it Must be said by someone else.
So, you create that Someone else, to report about.
And this has been happening for years. And Trying to get this thought/idea/information out in the wild to be Looked at, in the past, would have gotten stomped in the dirt.
With the internet and its ability to LET people talk about everything. Abit of knowledge May be had.
Unless we are the Turtle, and are so used to living in a hole, protected by our shells, and hibernating until things clear up and the rains come.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People wouldn't be spreading as much Covid disinformation on Facebook if they'd never gotten it from FOX in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The claim is not proof of the claim
I'm reminded of seeing the constant and repeated cries that the election is/will be rigged from certain people/groups, followed by those same people/groups pointing to the fact that a number of people believed them as proof that the claims had merit.
When you're the one telling others that something is true the fact that some people might believe you is evidence that a number of people believed you and nothing else, you've still got all your work ahead of you actually supporting your claim.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facebook changes elections as an active participant
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/10/what-facebook-did/542502/
They have been feckless and/or unwilling to combat disinfo campaigns.
They have created mechanisms for microtargeting that has been used for redlining and hate promotion campaigns against protected classes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Facebook changes elections as an active participant
To combat disinfo campaigns, they would have to block all political supporters and advertising.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And here I thought mainstream media and Republicans would never find common ground.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply