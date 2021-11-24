The Next 'Elder Scrolls' Game Will Be A PC, Xbox Exclusive
from the womp-womp dept
Almost exactly a year ago, Microsoft acquired Zenimax Media, a parent company for several video game publishers, including Bethesda. When that occurred, some sizable percentage of the gaming community asked the immediate and obvious question: does this mean games from Bethesda and others would be Microsoft exclusives? Xbox chief Phil Spencer was the first to weigh in on the question by giving a total non-answer.
“I don’t want to be flip about that,” he added. “This deal was not done to take games away from another player base like that. Nowhere in the documentation that we put together was: ‘How do we keep other players from playing these games?’ We want more people to be able to play games, not fewer people to be able to go play games. But I’ll also say in the model—I’m just answering directly the question that you had—when I think about where people are going to be playing and the number of devices that we had, and we have xCloud and PC and Game Pass and our console base, I don’t have to go ship those games on any other platform other than the platforms that we support in order to kind of make the deal work for us. Whatever that means.”
Whatever that means, indeed. On the one hand, yes, Microsoft had clearly thought about delivering new games to Microsoft-centric platforms... but none of this was done to keep other players from playing these games. To anyone paying attention, that sounded like exclusives wouldn't be a thing. Todd Howard of Bethesda made many of the same noises.
But then came Xbox CFO Tim Stuart, who's messaging was a bit less vague but a lot more concerning.
Speaking at the Jeffries Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference last Friday (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha), Stuart said directly that "in the long run... we don't have intentions of just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise. But what we want is we want that content, in the long run, to be either first or better or best or pick your differentiated experience, on our platforms."
"That's not a point about being exclusive," Stuart continued. "That's not a point about... adjusting timing or content or road map. But if you think about something like Game Pass, if it shows up best in Game Pass, that's what we want to see, and we want to drive our Game Pass subscriber base through that Bethesda pipeline."
Still vague, but less so. So, no Bethesda exclusives, but perhaps timed exclusives, timed releases, or content differences on Microsoft platforms. Maybe. Kinda? It's all very confusing.
Except no it isn't and it turns out everyone was simply lying. Because Elder Scrolls VI, a Bethesda title, was just announced as a PC and Xbox exclusive after all. And it's Phil Spencer who is back to drop that bad news.
This week, Microsoft put probably the final nail in that conversational coffin, with Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirming in an interview with British GQ magazine that the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI will be available only on Xbox consoles and the PC.
In a quote that doesn't seem likely to soothe many PlayStation owners, Spencer said the exclusivity is "not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow." Instead, Spencer was focused on "be[ing] able to bring the full complete package of what we have" with the company's games, meaning integration with Xbox Live, Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, etc. "And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI," he added. "That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."
Now that clears multiple things up. First and foremost, that Microsoft and/or Bethesda simply lied to the public after the acquisition. And, secondly, that in fact at least some Bethesda titles will in fact be Microsoft exclusives! It's hard to know for sure, but all those previous statements sure read like cowardice to me. And I will damned well say that Tim Stuart should be very pissed off at how this all makes him specifically look. "We're not looking to pull Bethesda games out of Sony or Nintendo" some how morphed into the exact opposite.
And so it goes. We have a major gaming hardware manufacturer now buying up a game studio that released its most famous titles on the Sony PlayStation in a way that sure looks like it is purposefully trying to pull those PlayStation owners over into buying Microsoft hardware. I sure hope this was all worth it to those that made money from the acquisition at Bethesda, because this isn't going to be good for that studio's reputation with its most dedicated fans.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: elder scrolls, exclusives, video games, xbox
Companies: bethesda, microsoft
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Microsoft, abusing its market position to give it an anticompetitive advantage?
Well I never.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'No exclusives... except the ones we're making exclusive.'
I sure hope this was all worth it to those that made money from the acquisition at Bethesda, because this isn't going to be good for that studio's reputation with its most dedicated fans.
I don't see why it would bother them too much, they still got the money and as companies like EA and Activision/Blizzard have made crystal clear there will basically always be a large group of diehards that will defend a company no matter what so long as they keep putting out something shiny.
Nice of them to confirm that they can't be trusted I suppose but for me at least it's hard to get overly worked up over an exclusive given the quality of their recent games. Seeing how they turned their last Fallout game into an always online, multiplayer, 'pay to mitigate the annoyances we added' one that didn't even include npc's at launch does not bode well for future games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'No exclusives... except the ones we're making exclusive.'
You don't actually have to be a customer to be worried about a corporation's bad behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'No exclusives... except the ones we're making exclusive
Poor wording on my part, I'm concerned that the company either knowingly lied or gave assurances they had no way of knowing were true and would certainly agree that that's worth criticism either way but what I meant was I'm not overly worked up over missing that particular game given their recent releases don't exactly bode well for future games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And then the scorpion said...
Microsoft will always be Microsoft. If you put it on your back and help it cross the river, it will sting you. That's Microsoft.
On the day researchers showed ALL Windows versions have a zero-day exploit Microsoft tried and failed to patch, and another one in the wings... the only people who believe anything Microsoft says are what we call "suckers."
The way to defeat this is to stop buying their products. Don't buy PC/Xbox-only games. No more MS consoles. Let them drown in production costs they can't recoup. Now THAT would be a free market.
http://listserv.linguistlist.org/pipermail/ads-l/2014-April/131869.html
QED
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Microsoft needs Xbox exclusives it spends millions buying studios of course some games will be released on Xbox and pc only it lost the last console war to ps4 its using its millions to try to win the next one its hard to say who is winning since consoles sell out as soon as they appear online Sony also has console exclusives most games appear on Xbox switch and Sony consoles
The consoles are also very close in terms of features and graphics quality its console executives seem to actually like gaming and are mostly doing things right Xbox games pass is a great deal for most gamers
It's getting hard to find anyone defending blizzard at this point
Microsoft is getting arrogant on windows 11 its making it hard for users to use browsers apart from the edge browser
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tim, I think your definition of "dedicated fans" must be wildly different from any I've seen. The "dedicated fans" will do what ever it takes to keep being fanatical about w/e it is they are fans off.
Now I can totally believe that this might deeply impact their reputation for the majority of their fans (those that simply enjoyed their games but weren't fanatical about them). But I've never heard that crowd referred to as "dedicated fans".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"And if it just so happens that this requires us to have games exclusively on our platforms, well... it wasn't our intention so that makes it okay!"
This is why people who harp on and on about judging people by their intentions and not their actions are actively lying to themselves. It's a cop-out of an excuse. It's saying that the road was paved with good intentions and therefore nobody should be allowed to complain that the road is headed straight to hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sour grapes much?
Sony has a ton of exclusives, and exactly how many have gotten a full Techdirt angry-rant?
You're a gamer, we all get disappointed with the decisions of publishers (more and more often, it seems). This reads like a butthurt Sony fanboi complaining that he can't have everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Remind me, how many of those Playstation exclusives had Sony and/or the game developer/publishers giving statements suggesting that they wouldn't be exclusives to the Playstation before it turned out that yeah, they absolutely would be?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To be fair, that's not what I got out of the statements above. All I got out of the above statements is executives going "We don't intentionally make game franchises and series unavailable to others, so if things turn out to be exclusive to us, you can't hold us responsible. Tough tits."
That said, if anyone expected other users of other game consoles to not get mad that their anticipated sequel is out of their reach, that's a pretty dumb expectation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let me know if the Final Fantasy VII remaster, The Last Of Us, etc ever make their way onto PC or Xbox and I will once again scream about how evil Microsoft is. Until then? 🤷♂️
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply