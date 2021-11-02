The Internet Is Not Facebook; Regulating It As If It Were Will Fuck Things Up
I've mocked the NY Times for its repeated failures to understand basic facts about internet regulations such as Section 230 -- but the organization also deserves credit when it gets things (mostly) right. Last week, Farhad Manjoo wrote up a great opinion piece noting that, even if you agree that Facebook is bad, most regulatory proposals would make things much, much worse.
He focuses on the blatantly unconstitutional "Health Misinformation Act" from Senators Klobuchar and Lujan, which would appoint a government official to declare what counts as health misinformation, and then remove Section 230 protections from any website that has such content. As Manjoo rightly notes, it's as if everyone has forgotten who was President from 2017 to early 2021 and hasn't considered what he or someone like him would do with such powers:
There’s only one problem: What is health misinformation? I know of no oracular source of truth about Covid-19. Scientific consensus has shifted dramatically during the pandemic, and even now experts are divided over important issues, such as whether everyone should get a vaccine booster shot. Klobuchar and Luján’s bill elides these complications. Instead they designate an all-knowing authority: Health misinformation, the bill says, is whatever the secretary of health and human services decides is health misinformation.
I’m sorry — what? Have the senators forgotten that just last year we had a president who ridiculed face masks and peddled ultraviolet light as a miracle cure for the virus? Why would we choose to empower such a president’s cabinet appointee as the arbiter of what’s true and false during a pandemic? And not just a pandemic — since the law defines a public health emergency so broadly, I wouldn’t put it past a science-averse future secretary from attempting to declare discussions about abortion, birth control, transgender health or whatever else as “misinformation.”
As he notes, so many of the proposals out there fill him "with deep dread" and they should. They're "this is bad, we must do something, this is something" proposals with little regard to (1) whether or not they are constitutional, and (2) whether or not they'd do anything to help with whatever the "bad" thing is. And, a key point, many of them would help Facebook at a moment when Facebook is losing users to competitors:
Rather than curbing the influence of Big Tech, altering Section 230 might only further cement Facebook and other tech giants’ hold over public discourse — because the giants might be the only companies with enough resources to operate under rules in which sites can be inundated with lawsuits over what their users post. Smaller sites with fewer resources, meanwhile, would effectively be encouraged to police users’ content with a heavy hand. It is no accident that Facebook has been telling lawmakers that it welcomes reforms to Section 230 — while smaller sites like Etsy and Tripadvisor are nervous about the possibility.
What's clear (though Manjoo doesn't say it in the piece) is that so many of these regulations are really targeted at Facebook, and don't realize how much they'd impact the wider ecosystem. They're regulating the internet as if Facebook was the internet. And the end result might be that... it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. If only Facebook can survive under these regulations, then Facebook becomes the internet.
There is one point in the article that I think is questionable, though. Manjoo spoke to NY Times suer (though he eventually dropped the suit) Larry Lessig, who told him:
Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School who has been working with Haugen, the Facebook whistle-blower, told me that some content-neutral rules for online speech might survive constitutional scrutiny — for example, a rule that set an upper limit on the number of times a Facebook post could be reshared.
And... I may not be a Harvard law professor, but that's just wrong. Limiting how often something can be shared is clearly a 1st Amendment issue, because it is the literal suppression of speech. It may be "content neutral" but that's not the only part of the strict scrutiny test used to judge whether or not something can get around the 1st Amendment. They also need to be narrowly tailored, be the least restrictive means to achieve their result and leave open ways for speech to be spread -- and I can't see how restricting how often something can be shared can possibly meet that bar.
Either way, kudos to Manjoo and the NY Times for highlighting that even if you think Facebook is awful, most regulatory proposals would probably make the internet, and Facebook, way worse.
"There’s only one problem: What is health misinformation? "
It's fake news. Bad, very bad. If only Trump were still President, he could hire his interior designer to be in charge of figuring out what to do about it!
Meanwhile, the ghouls over at fox news continue spreading lies and no one in Congress says nothing.
Re:
What are you talking about? Congress has been putting unconstitutional pressure on cable providers to stop carrying Fox News since February.
and do you honestly think that anyone of the USA politicians or anyone of those involved with or part of the USA entertainment industries are going to give a flyin' fuck? all they've been after for decades is to do exactly that! anything to stop the public finding out what the fuckers are up to and anything to stop the public having access to anything to do with movies, music, games images, text or anything else that these industries think they have the absolute, God-given right to restrict access to, will be done! they have the opinion that there is absolutely nothing on the Planet that is more important than keeping their files under ridiculous terms of copyright and able to charge ridiculous amounts of money for and the pricks in government, in courts and in security services do whatever they are told to help achieve it! i suppose when the cure for all cancer is known, theses assholes will want and expect to have the copyright to that as well as what to charge people who need it to live!! cunts of the biggest order!!
less offence, more defence
You can play whack-a-mole targeting sources of misinformation all you want, but it's not going to make a difference until you address the real problem, which is gullibility.
The majority of the population, subjected to the same barrage of misinformation, has not been swept up in it or conned by it, or at the very least affected to a lesser extent. Maybe increased focus on providing skills and tools to help defend against inevitable levels of misinformation will better help those who have limited capacity to resist.
It's tough because those who fall for it don't think they need help, and people who haven't fallen for it aren't motivated to help those that have. Overcoming this will require a surge in collective altruism from the user community, the press, and tech providers.
Re: less offence, more defence
Like perhaps a basic public education focused on critical thinking and problem solving instead of a focus on knowledge marketable to employers that are easily tested for?
Re: Re: less offence, more defence
Just think of all the scammers and politicians who would be looking for an honest occupation if people could think critically.
/s
Re: less offence, more defence
Nah, can't be that, I hear that they took gullible out of the dictionary!
So many websites will stop hosting content that discuss, s health issues or block content just to avoid expensive lawsuits . Meanwhile there's plenty of content on fox news that is simply untrue about masks the importance of vaccines etc there are famous people on twitter saying I won't get vaccinated . This is a law that'll limit free speech and make Facebook stronger as it ll reduce possible competition from startups
too late
Limited sharing ^o^
Yeah, that would be effective... you know, since the whole stopping "piracy" thing worked so well after making rule/laws.
LMAO
