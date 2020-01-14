Dear Larry Lessig: Please Don't File SLAPP Suits
Anyone who reads Techdirt knows that I've been heavily influenced by Larry Lessig, and have learned a lot from him. There still are many areas where I have and continue to disagree with him, but on the whole, when he comes up with a project, or writes about something, I am compelled to listen to him. I often appreciate his willingness to effectively take on big, crazy, impossible challenges -- ones almost certainly destined to fail -- in support of a principle or an idea. In recent years, this has included his ill-suited campaign for President, his flopped attempt to create an anti-SuperPAC SuperPAC, his plan to change the way the Electoral College works, his attempt to call for a Second Constitutional Convention (to route around Congress to amend the Constitution), and, even (tragically) his attempts to use the courts to end copyright term extensions. Even when I thought the ideas were a bit silly, the very least you could say about Lessig was that he was willing to take crazy chances to make changes in the world that he thought would improve the world. You could say that he was the living embodiment of the idea that, rather than complaining about the system, you need to make a real effort to change the system, no matter how quixotic that effort might be.
And, even when I disagreed with him or thought his projects to be misguided or silly, I still supported his willingness to put his best ideas out there and try to come up with clever ways to make them a reality. Indeed, I found much of it to be admirable and principled.
However, I cannot and will not support his latest crusade, which is a dangerous attack on free speech, and frankly goes against everything that I thought Lessig stood for. Indeed, to me this move undermines much of Lessig's legacy, and forces me to rethink my past support for him and his projects. The short version is that Lessig has filed a defamation lawsuit against the NY Times, its executive Editor Dean Baquet, its Business Editor Ellen Pollock, and reporter Nellie Bowles. Lessig is upset about the way some blog posts he made were portrayed by the NY Times. And you can, perhaps, understand why. The NY Times' framing of Lessig's positions, regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his funding of MIT's Media Lab, was, at the very least, shaded in a manner that did not portray the nuance that Lessig hoped to convey in his Medium posts on the matter. But not fully portraying the nuance is not defamation.
Furthermore, Lessig appears to be using this to kick off much more of a campaign against free speech and a free press, by saying this is his attack on what he calls "clickbait defamation." This is, unfortunately, the same sort of framing that lots of people have been using to go after journalists of late, when they don't like the framing or how they're portrayed in the media. In short, Larry Lessig appears to have filed a SLAPP suit. And that's tremendously disappointing.
Let's take a step back. Lessig was tangentially associated with the mess last fall regarding Jeffrey Epstein's donations to the MIT Media Lab, which was run by Joi Ito. Reports detailed how Ito cultivated a relationship with Epstein, and then later sought to hide it from various people -- including those associated with the Lab. Ito has long been considered one of the "good" people in the tech world, and this situation upset many people who were shocked to find Ito's involvement, and his ethically dubious decisions. Ito, after immense public pressure, resigned from the Lab.
Lessig, who has known Ito for many years, had signed a petition in support of Ito prior to all of the details coming out and prior to his resignation. This raised some eyebrows among those who felt that Ito's decisions had clearly crossed a line. After Ito resigned, Lessig -- as he's been known to do -- took to Medium to effectively work through his thoughts on the matter. He revealed that Ito had sought his advice before taking the Epstein investment. Lessig, who has publicly discussed how he was sexually abused as a child, had acted as something of a sounding board for Ito on whether or not it was inappropriate to take money from someone accused of similar crimes. It was clear that Lessig had extremely mixed feelings about the whole thing and was trying to "write through" his thoughts. While I can see -- and sometimes support -- the idea of writing out ideas where you're unsure of where to eventually land, doing so almost always risks people taking some of the statements (especially "on the one hand, on the other hand" or "here's how I thought about it back then..." statements) completely out of context.
Without getting into the full text of Lessig's piece (though I recommend reading it), many, many people (including many supporters of Lessig) reacted very, very negatively to it. For what it's worth, my own reaction was that, in it, Lessig appeared somewhat tone deaf to the actual concerns with accepting the donations, and made a bunch of assumptions that weren't necessarily accurate -- but again, giving him the benefit of the doubt, I found it interesting that he was really clearly trying to struggle through the conflicting feelings he had about the whole mess. In particular, I actually appreciated that Lessig did what few people are willing to do: to try to break down exactly his mindset in making a decision that -- in hindsight -- he now recognized was a mistake. And thus, part of his essay could be read as a "defense" of the original decision to support Epstein's donation to MIT's Media Lab.
And that quite reasonably upset people, though, for sometimes different reasons. Some were upset that they believe he was rationalizing his support for Ito taking Epstein's money. Some were upset that they read this (perhaps inaccurately) as a defense of Ito taking the money. And some were upset that his attempt to put himself back in that original mindset suggested that, even at the time, his thinking on this was... not great. Particularly troublesome (to me, at least) was his assumption of why he felt that Epstein wanted to donate to MIT (Lessig suggested it was an attempt to rehabilitate his image) and why, at the time of the initial donation, he thought it might be okay for MIT to take it: if they did it in a way that did not allow him to burnish his reputation.
Specifically, Lessig suggested that Epstein was what he referred to as a "Type 3" donor, who he described as:
Type 3 is people who are criminals, but whose wealth does not derive from their crime. This is Epstein, but not just Epstein. It may be that we’ll discover that Epstein got rich by blackmailing people whom he had encouraged or enabled to commit abuse. I doubt it, but it’s possible. Suffice it that when Joi was investigating whether that criminal continued his crime, no one was suggesting that his enormous wealth was the product of blackmail or sex slavery. He was, the world assumed, a brilliant, savant-like investor, who was also a sexual predator.
He then noted that if a university were to take such money, it should not be used to "forgive" the donor:
I think that universities should not be the launderers of reputation. I think that they should not accept blood money. Or more precisely, I believe that if they are going to accept blood money (type 4) or the money from people convicted of a crime (type 3), they should only ever accept that money anonymously.
And, later, he specifically said: "IF you are going to take type 3 money, then you should only take it anonymously."
There actually is an interesting question buried in all of this, which Lessig sort of mentions in passing, but never explores that in-depthly. If a "bad" person makes a ton of money, what should happen to all that money? Is it effectively tainted forever? Could no one accept the money from that person and use it for good and the advancement of good? That's... a big philosophical question, and Lessig hints at it, but doesn't go too deep on it.
Still, the larger point behind Lessig's essay was that this level of thinking -- where his mind was back when he had supported Ito's decision -- was clearly wrong. And he was trying to understand why it was wrong and why he had made that mistake. Later in the essay he makes this explicit:
But what I — and Joi—missed then was the great risk of great harm that this gift would create. Sure, it wasn’t blood money, and sure, because anonymous, the gift wasn’t used to burnish Epstein’s reputation. But the gift was a ticking time bomb. At some point, it was destined to be discovered. And when it was discovered, it would do real and substantial pain to the people within the Media Lab who would come to see that they were supported in part by the gift of a pedophile. That pain is real and visceral and substantial and not taken seriously enough. And every bit of emotion and outrage from victims that I have seen in this episode is, in my view, completely justified by the completely predictable consequence of that discovery.
Either way, the NY Times published an article by reporter Nellie Bowles, entitled: A Harvard Professor Doubles Down: If You Take Epstein's Money, Do It in Secret. So, does that misrepresent the larger point of Lessig's piece? Absolutely. But does he say that? Well, yes, he does. And, while I've had many, many concerns about the way in which I believe the NY Times often does a terrible job misrepresenting things -- and have even called out what I believe is sloppy reporting on the part of Bowles -- to argue that this particular framing is defamatory... is very problematic.
But that is what Lessig has done. He argues that this is "clickbait defamation." He argues that the headline and the lede (the opening text beneath the headline) are misleading, and designed to draw people in by being misleading. Lessig is going even further than just filing a lawsuit. He's created an entire website called "ClickbaitDefamation.org" and started a podcast about the issue (which he claims will go beyond just his own lawsuit).
But, there are significant problems with this:
- This is legally preposterous.
- This will cause real harms for those he sued.
- This creates a massive chilling effect on a free press.
- If, somehow, he succeeds, it will open the floodgates for more abusive lawsuits
Because if you look at the whole of the article, it does provide the nuance. Joshua Benton from the Nieman Lab did a nice job breaking down how everything that Lessig claims is somehow defamatory, are actually things he said. It may be true that Lessig doesn't like how the headline portrayed his position, but nothing they said is defamatory.
But for heaven's sake, read the headline! "IF You Take Epstein’s Money, Do It in Secret."
IF!
Which is *exactly* what Lessig writes in his Medium post!
(For clarity: Lessig's post describes Epstein's money and similar money as "Type 3" money.) pic.twitter.com/ODc5zTxSQ9
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) January 13, 2020
Also from Lessig's piece:
"I believe that if [colleges] are going to accept blood money (type 4) or the money from people convicted of a crime (type 3), they should only ever accept that money anonymously."
AGAIN THAT IS THE HEADLINE pic.twitter.com/OreKg1WHjj
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) January 13, 2020
John Roddy makes an interesting point that perhaps one could argue that the fact that the article itself (but not the headline and lede) are behind a (fairly porous) paywall could somehow change the calculus, but that seems unlikely to fly in any court.
Either way, the entire crux of Lessig's lawsuit is about splitting hairs. The NY Times headline and lede suggest that Lessig was "defending" MIT soliciting and accepting donations from Epstein, when what he was more doing was trying to understand why he did support the idea years back -- and then explaining why he was wrong. But, that doesn't change the fact that many, many people certainly read Lessig's piece as a defense of the Epstein donations. The fact that many people misunderstood is also why Lessig later added an addendum and tried to clarify. Yet, now he's suing the NY Times, its reporter and two editors, because they may have misunderstood it in the same way lots of people did.
Larry, if so many people misunderstood your intent with the article, perhaps the problem was with how you wrote it. You don't get to sue over that.
What troubles me, though, is that of all the people out there, Larry Lessig should know more than others how much pain and pressure a lawsuit can cause people. You could argue that it's one thing to just sue the NY Times, but he added individuals as well. Now, it's quite likely that the NY Times and its more than capable lawyers will handle the legal work for each of the individual defendants, but it will still create a massive headache in terms of time, energy, and attention that must be put forth.
In addition, merely by suing, Larry Lessig is creating a chilling effect. I've spent nearly a whole freaking day writing this article, and I'm trying to choose each word -- especially in my description of what Lessig wrote -- extra damn carefully, because he has now shown, that if he doesn't necessarily agree with your take, and thinks that you're engaging in "clickbait," that he can or should sue for defamation. I'm kind of shocked, because the last thing I ever expected is that I would feel intimidated and chilled by Larry Lessig. And, yet, here we are.
And, should Lessig somehow (miraculously) win, this will set off a ton of bogus, chill-inducing SLAPP suits. As someone who has written literally tens of thousands of headlines, it is impossible to include all relevant and salient points in a headline. It is impossible to include all nuance in the headline. Headlines are supposed to show the interesting bits. Yes, you can argue that clickbait is a bad practice, but highlighting a key point in a headline and then including the relevance and nuance elsewhere is part of journalism. Saying that every headline must include all nuance is literally impossible. Even worse, it would open up the floodgates for all sorts of crackpot SLAPP suits.
The fact that he has set up a dedicated website and a podcast about "Clickbait Defamation" makes me worry that this may be one of his latest crusades: to "open up our libel laws" and expand the definition of defamation to include the idea that a headline and lede, that don't show all facts or all nuance, open you up to a defamation claim. And that would create a massive chilling effect on the press.
Larry: don't let this be your legacy.
And while I can understand why Lessig -- a resident of Massachusetts -- sued in Massachusetts, I will note (as I know all too well and all too personally) that Massachusetts has an incredibly weak anti-SLAPP law that only applies to speech petitioning the government. Massachusetts needs to pass an updated anti-SLAPP law that stops these kinds of suits (and the federal government should pass one as well, to guarantee that anti-SLAPP laws apply in federal court as well). But, the real shame here is that someone I have looked up to and been inspired by in the past, is now filing a lawsuit like this and pushing for an interpretation of the law that will harm journalists. It is a true shame. It is surprising. But, mostly, I am so very disappointed in Larry.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, clickbait defamation, defamation, framing, free speech, jeffrey epstein, joi ito, larry lessig, nellie bowles, slapp
Companies: ny times
Can Clicktait be defamatory?
Let's stretch the story into a hypothetical for purposes of clarity:
I write story about Famous Person doing something Really Boring.
I write headline stating "Famous Person Involved in [Crime of Extreme Moral Turpitude]!?!
It might not be defamatory, but it would sure as hell be sleazy, immoral, and unethical. It would also mark you as an asshole whose desire for more pageviews outweighs all of your journalistic integrity and ethical standards.
Re:
It might not be defamatory, but it would sure as hell be sleazy, immoral, and unethical.
Right. But the question is: Is it actionable?
What if a clickbait headline wasn't simply misleading, but utterly divorced from the content of the story?
The headline is still part of the article. It cannot be considered separately from the context of the article, but if it is considered together with the article, and can still be reasonably interpreted as a statement of fact which is demonstratably false, then it could be defamation.
valid lawsuit possible?
I don't know enough about the law to answer this myself, so I ask, if something you write is misconstrued by another writer, is it ever a valid response to sue? I mean that in a legal sense, not a moral sense. Where is the line between the reader made up stuff and the writer should have done a better job of outlining what they meant?
The topic of why Mr. Lessig supported Ito initially is something that a lot of people have been grappling with lately. The high school Ito (and I) went to has been having a lot of conversations lately about if/how alumni should support him. It got very heated quickly, sometimes it's hard for people to connect the person they know with the awful things they have done. Hopefully he serves as an example to future fundraisers (and people in general) and is able to make up for his mistakes.
Short answer: No.
Long answer: Hell to the goddamn fucking no.
Re: valid lawsuit possible?
if something you write is misconstrued by another writer, is it ever a valid response to sue
If the writer who was misconstrued is a public figure (which, at least for the limited purposes of the subject at hand, they almost certainly are by simple virtue of having published a public piece of writing on the subject) then a defamation lawsuit requires them to prove that the person who misconstrued them didn't just make a mistake, but rather said something deliberately false or with reckless disregard for the possibility that it might be false.
Re: Re: valid lawsuit possible?
So the difference between misconstrued and deliberately rewritten is important, but also difficult to show.
Re: Re: Re: valid lawsuit possible?
Which is why defamation-suits in general are such messy affairs.
... or live long enough to see yourself become the villain
A pity really, with a blatant attack on free speech like this I suspect he just did more damage to his image and reputation than the NYT article ever could have.
What about Alfred Nobel, who developed munitions and made a large fortune on what could be called war profiteering, bequeathed his fortune to award noble discoveries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whataboutism aside... that's wrong.
Nobel's family was involved in war profiteering, not Alfred himself -- directly. His father invented one precursor of the modern naval mine. His brother Ludvig was the one who managed the war profiteering business. Alfred merely invested in them, yet this was enough to cause him considerable turmoil, as his beliefs were quite pacifist, and a significant part of his fortune came from these businesses, rather than the mining explosives he had devoted most of his life and effort to inventing. When Ludvig died, and Alfred's name was used in error in a scathing obituary referring to him as "the merchant of death", he vowed to leave behind a better legacy than this, and secretly designed his will to fund the Nobel Prizes for important contributions to society and science.
But perhaps the most important distinction to make between the two situations is that manufacturing guns, and kidnapping and raping and selling children, are not even close to the same level of wrongness. Morally or legally.
Re:
I don’t disagree, but rsteinmetz never claimed that Alfred was directly involved in war profiteering; merely that he profited from that.
Re:
"Reputation laundering" by any other name, right? The problem is looking at the world in monotone. Or even grayscale.
Would you refuse a Nobel Prize on the basis of Alfred Nobel's war profiteering?
Would you refuse to watch "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" because Roal Dahl was an asshole? Refuse to read "Ender's Game" because Orson Scott Card has been a bigot?
Would you refuse to go to a soup kitchen supported by money from Harvey Weinstein?
Mind, none of these actions corrects the problem, or even punishes the offender. Spite your face all you like. Just don't come to me looking for rhinoplasty.
People make decisions like the ones you laid out all the time. Conservative Christian groups stop supporting companies that use the word “damn” in a commercial. Queer people stop supporting organizations when they hear about anti-LGBT stances held by said organizations (e.g., Chick-fil-A, the Salvation Army). People do these things to settle moral and ethical dilemmas and thus live with themselves.
Am I helping to monetarily support groups that promote the torturous practice known as “conversion ‘therapy’ ” if I buy something from Chick-fil-A? Am I helping to further oppress people of color if I vote for a White political candidate whose record on racial issues is less than stellar (but not flat-out racist)? We ask ourselves questions like these every day — or we should, at any rate. How we answer them, and how we choose to act based on those answers, defines who we are.
Re:
I think there is an important distinction to make here between your examples and his: the order of support.
Chicken sandwich buyer -> money -> Chick-Fil-A -> money -> anti-LGBT group.
Voting for politician -> vote -> Politician is elected -> process of law -> Politician wields power over people.
BUT:
Nobel Prize winner <- medal <- Nobel Prize fund <- money <- Alfred Nobel.
Homeless person <- soup <- soup kitchen <- money <- Harvey Weinstein (theoretically).
MIT students <- knowledge & tools <- MIT research labs <- money <- Jeffrey Epstein.
In these cases, the behavior you disagree with isn't gaining anything from your actions. In fact, it takes resources away from that behavior.
A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
It’s a shame to see someone I look up to like Larry Lessig stoop so low as this. I really liked his work with Creative Commons and copyright reform. He is one of the few people who recognized that remixes and mashups of many kinds should be encouraged and welcomed, not pushed underground. So to see him do something just as chilling as filing a SLAPP suit because the New York Times said something about him that he didn’t like is disheartening, and it also is a reminder that our heroes shouldn’t be put on pedestals, as nobody is perfect.
But if I may make a counterpoint, must we define someone by their faults and bad decisions instead of the good that they have done? I’m NOT excusing Larry’s recent behavior in the slightest, but we still shouldn’t forget all the good things he has done, such as pushes for copyright reform, helping establish the Creative Commons, etc. Perhaps a bigger philosophical argument than the one Lessig was making is if we should regard someone’s legacy as the bad or good things they do, and I’d argue that we remember the good.
But above all, it’s sad to see Larry Lessig file this lawsuit.
Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
Ask somebody what they think of Ralph Nader and their first response probably won't be about auto safety.
Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
I was just about to bring up Ralph Nader. He did a lot of good with auto safety and establishing Public Citizen. But a lot of people (I used to be one of them, mind you) rightfully or wrongfully see him as someone who gave us George W. Bush's presidency, though to be honest, considering that
A. Obama won in spite of Ralph Running,
B. Obama also went to the right of George W. Bush in some respects (like militarism),
C. Some of the same people who criticized Ralph Nader for being a spoiler said the same thing about Bernie Sanders in 2016 despite him running against Clinton in the primary and supporting her in the general,
I think People should have been angrier at the democratic party for suppressing their left flank than being mad at a third-party candidate who had the audacity to run (and whose votes wouldn't be an issue if we had ranked choice/alternative/instant runoff voting in the general election).
Re: Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
Oh, I'm not saying the people who are still mad at Nader about the 2000 election are right, just that that's the thing he's most associated with now.
Re: Re: Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
Fair enough. To be fair, I still think Nader's third-party presidential runs were quixotic and nonsensical. That being said, it's not just that Nader ran in 2000, he ran again and again. Also, 2000 wasn't even the first year he ran; he ran in 1996 first. It remains to be seen whether what Prof. Lessig is doing here is a blemish or a permanent scar on his record. Hopefully the former; I fear the latter.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallibl
I think Nader was a great public servant and could have been a great elected leader.
He should have started by running for Congress, or maybe state or local office. He shouldn't have jumped straight to running for president.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infal
It worked for Trump*
*but only after he ran as a Republican
Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
Or ask someone about Sonny Bono, a reasonably likeable entertainer in the 1960s.
Re: Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
Or Fredric Wertham. If he hadn't decided to mount a censorious moral-panic crusade against comic books, he would be remembered as the psychologist responsible for the doll study used as evidence in Brown v Board of Education.
Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
But if I may make a counterpoint, must we define someone by their faults and bad decisions instead of the good that they have done? I’m NOT excusing Larry’s recent behavior in the slightest, but we still shouldn’t forget all the good things he has done, such as pushes for copyright reform, helping establish the Creative Commons, etc. Perhaps a bigger philosophical argument than the one Lessig was making is if we should regard someone’s legacy as the bad or good things they do, and I’d argue that we remember the good.
But what if it's not up to us, and a person's legacy is defined by which of their actions has the most lasting, regularly-visible impact on the world after they are gone?
Right now for Lessig that would probably be Creative Commons.
After this, it may well be Lessig v. New York Times getting cited in every libel case - either because it's a terrible anti-free-speech precedent that allows people to sue their critics, or because it's a stark example of a pathetic SLAPP suit getting brutally smacked down by the courts.
Re: Re: A chilling reminder that no one is infallible
I am a NASCAR fan, and so there is one very good example of this sort of problem I can present.
My favorite driver is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer who is among the top 10 winningest drivers of the modern era. He's the only driver to ever win a national open-wheel championship and a national stock-car championship. He's only the second person in the 70 years of the sport to win separate Cup titles as a driver and as a team owner. He operates what is arguably the most successful dirt track in the country. And on top of that, he's done a ton of things for charity, not only through his foundation that supports endangered animals and injured drivers, but working with groups like Habitat for Humanity or Victory Junction Gang and personally paying off medical bills for certain injured racers.
But it seems as though the world will only ever remember Tony Stewart as "that NASCAR driver who killed someone" after that crash in New York in 2014 when Kevin Ward ran in front of his car. Even though there were never criminal charges, and the civil case was in his favor up until the family settled, the damage has been done.
There are a lot of other examples, too. Pete Rose, a stellar career overshadowed by placing bets on games as a manager. Janet Jackson, second-most-successful female musician of the 90's, blacklisted for half the 2000's over a wardrobe malfunction. Even the likes of Benedict Arnold, who almost nobody remembers was the man who truly seized Fort Ticonderoga and the surrounding regions from the British.
But then again, sometimes it doesn't always stick. Charles Lindbergh is still remembered as the Spirit of St. Louis, not as a Nazi sympathizer. H.P. Lovecraft is remembered as a master of horror stories, not as a serious racist. Dr. Seuss is remembered for his childrens' stories, not his racist WWII propaganda.
But, perhaps, it is important to note the order of events. Lindbergh returned to America in 1939 and flew missions in the Pacific after Pearl Harbor. Lovecraft's racist beliefs weakened over time as he interacted with broader minds, and his stories weren't well-known until after his early death. Seuss's stories of tolerance and cooperation, like the Star-Bellied Sneetches and the Grinch, were written after he'd denounced his earlier works as offensive and wrong. And Jackson's blackballing has faded away somewhat as she's continued to do the things she did before the Super Bowl fiasco.
In short... if you're going to screw up, don't screw up after you've already done all your good things. Make sure you have some good left in you to make up for it.
And yet Justin Timberlake, who was the one directly responsible for said “malfunction”, got off scot-free.
Sounds about white to me.
Re:
Why must everything with you be about race? If there is any chance at all that an event involved racial discrimination that's the bandwagon you jump on. Every single time.
As a White American, being able to ignore race is a privilege. I choose not to indulge in it.
Re:
Not necessarily fair to say he was directly responsible; Timberlake was following Janet's orders. By her own account, it was her show, she was responsible for the performance, and it was her idea to have the corset-ripping moment. I agree it's not right that there was so much disparity in how they were treated afterwards, especially when she was forced to step down from the Grammys and Timberlake wasn't, but neither of them ever claimed it was all his fault.
But all this is a bit, eh, sidetracking.
“Tell my tale to those who ask. Tell it truly, the ill deeds along with the good, and let me be judged accordingly. The rest…is silence.” — Dinobot, Beast Wars, "Code of Hero" (Season 2, Episode 9)
We don’t judge someone only by the good things they’ve done unless those things truly outnumber/outweigh the horrible things they’ve done. The opposite holds true as well. To wit: Whatever good Bill Cosby did as an actor and a voice for Black people, he ruined that by being a serial rapist.
Only winners are his lawyers
His lawyers must be celebrating every time he gets angry enough to sue. They are fleecing him out of his wealth but he is too blind to see it.
The NYT headline was dishonest yet what Vice did to Stallman was 100x worse. However, Stallman didn’t sue, which puts Lessig lower in my eyes than Stallman. Weird times.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
From Stallman’s email:
Vice headline:
...and the article body:
How?
How was it dishonest? He literally had the title in his article
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"dishonest"! says Jordan. It was literally in their comment!
Re: Re: How?
Can you read? I asked how is it dishonest. They literally quoted him in the title of the article,
I believe you may have gotten whooshed. ;)
Re: How?
How dishonest? About 100 times less dishonest that Vice's headline about Stallman. That's how.
No, he doesn't. He says, "this is what I thought in the past, and this is why I was wrong to think that way." In other words, literally the exact opposite of doubling down on it. So saying that he doubled down on that notion is pretty clear-cut defamation AFAICT. We've seen a lot of bogus defamation suits come through Techdirt over the years, but this one sure looks legit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"this is what I thought in the past, and this is why I was wrong to think that way."
Not really. He stands by the assertion that if you are going to take it, take it in secret - but ultimately concludes they shouldn't have taken it at all in this case.
See, you're offering up a totally valid favourable interpretation of his piece; Bowles offered up a totally valid unfavourable interpretation of his piece. And it's not even so much a difference of interpretation as just a different choice of which part of the message to focus on. And the courts are not the place for a fight between totally valid interpretations/focuses.
He wrote a medium article about it
https://medium.com/@lessig/on-suing-the-times-9f66f3dd9063
Not Just Context But Weight
In online journalism how important is the headline and the lede? Headline and lede are the monetary hooks, the SEO, and the only thing X% of readers will ever see. Is the headline more important than the article as a whole? If not, it's probably close to equal.
Yes, a victory for Lessig sets a scary precedent. Yes, the floodgates would open to a lot of absolutely terrible lawsuits. Yes, abuse of any new laws would outnumber legitimate uses...
Imagine a world the other way around though. Imagine the precedent being set that a headline doesn't have to have anything to do with the whole article? You think people are poorly informed by articles hot-potato'd around social media now just imagine if headlines could be anything.
Re: Not Just Context But Weight
This would not be the other way around. This is not a case of intentionally-misleading, false information. The only part of the headline that isn't a direct quote is the phrase "doubles down", which just means "stands by what he did or said before". Which he does.
This is not an article about John going to the store and buying an iPod with the headline JOHN HATES AMERICA AND THINKS INDUSTRIAL SLAVERY IS GREAT.
