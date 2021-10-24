Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the said-and-done dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone with a comment about Trump's attempts to evade a copyright lawsuit:

Ah, it’s the thing Trump fears most: consequences for his actions.

In second place, it's Blake C. Stacey with a quoted update for our post about Trump's social network and its possible violation of Mastadon's license:

Talking Points Memo has a story on it this morning: “I do intend to seek legal counsel on the situation though,” Rochko told TPM, while declining to discuss any specific legal action he may be contemplating. “Compliance with our AGPLv3 license is very important to me as that is the sole basis upon which I and other developers are willing to give away years of work for free,” Rochko added.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to someone stupidly trying to claim the polio vaccine was harmful due to rare side effects:

Wild polio causes paralysis in 0.1 to 0.5% of infected so even there the vaccine was an improvement over catching the wild versions. Taking isolated papers and reports, and especially those that justify an anti vaccine stance, is not the way to evaluate a vaccine, you need to read much more widely.

Next, it's That One Guy with another comment about Trump's defenses in the copyright lawsuit:

Well if you insist... If he wants to argue that presidential immunity applies in this case then it certainly seems like after the judge laughs that argument out of court any fines for infringement should be levied against him personally and shouldn't be dumped on the campaign, since he just claimed that he was directly responsible and involved with the ad and use of music.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Chris Brand with a low blow at Missouri over the governor's ongoing attacks on the journalists who "decoded" some HTML:

Is the ability to read so rare in Missouri that it gets called "decoding"?

In second place, it's wshuff with a comment about the launch of Truth Social:

Time for The Lincoln Project to start up Consequences Social.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with some sarcasm from That One Guy in response to a report about the dangers of client-side scanning:

Totally and absolutely unbelievable I find it difficult to take the article seriously as it seems to be based upon a flawed premise, namely that governments would ever ask for more once they've got what they wanted. I mean really, I'm sure once they have one company scanning for a particular kind of content they'll be perfectly content with that, what kind of greedy, self-serving government would take advantage of the new door Apple just provided them to ask for even more?

Finally, it's That Anonymous Coward with a comment about Canon disabling scanning and faxing functions on printers that run out of ink:

"These precautions are in place to prevent damage to the car from occurring if window wiping with no fluid is attempted. The car uses the fluid to wet the windshield during the driving process. If no fluid is present, the windsheild could be damaged or the car would require service." - On why your car radio refuses to work.

That's all for this week, folks!