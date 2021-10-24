Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the said-and-done dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone with a comment about Trump's attempts to evade a copyright lawsuit:
Ah, it’s the thing Trump fears most: consequences for his actions.
In second place, it's Blake C. Stacey with a quoted update for our post about Trump's social network and its possible violation of Mastadon's license:
Talking Points Memo has a story on it this morning:
“I do intend to seek legal counsel on the situation though,” Rochko told TPM, while declining to discuss any specific legal action he may be contemplating. “Compliance with our AGPLv3 license is very important to me as that is the sole basis upon which I and other developers are willing to give away years of work for free,” Rochko added.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to someone stupidly trying to claim the polio vaccine was harmful due to rare side effects:
Wild polio causes paralysis in 0.1 to 0.5% of infected so even there the vaccine was an improvement over catching the wild versions.
Taking isolated papers and reports, and especially those that justify an anti vaccine stance, is not the way to evaluate a vaccine, you need to read much more widely.
Next, it's That One Guy with another comment about Trump's defenses in the copyright lawsuit:
Well if you insist...
If he wants to argue that presidential immunity applies in this case then it certainly seems like after the judge laughs that argument out of court any fines for infringement should be levied against him personally and shouldn't be dumped on the campaign, since he just claimed that he was directly responsible and involved with the ad and use of music.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Chris Brand with a low blow at Missouri over the governor's ongoing attacks on the journalists who "decoded" some HTML:
Is the ability to read so rare in Missouri that it gets called "decoding"?
In second place, it's wshuff with a comment about the launch of Truth Social:
Time for The Lincoln Project to start up Consequences Social.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with some sarcasm from That One Guy in response to a report about the dangers of client-side scanning:
Totally and absolutely unbelievable
I find it difficult to take the article seriously as it seems to be based upon a flawed premise, namely that governments would ever ask for more once they've got what they wanted. I mean really, I'm sure once they have one company scanning for a particular kind of content they'll be perfectly content with that, what kind of greedy, self-serving government would take advantage of the new door Apple just provided them to ask for even more?
Finally, it's That Anonymous Coward with a comment about Canon disabling scanning and faxing functions on printers that run out of ink:
"These precautions are in place to prevent damage to the car from occurring if window wiping with no fluid is attempted. The car uses the fluid to wet the windshield during the driving process. If no fluid is present, the windsheild could be damaged or the car would require service." - On why your car radio refuses to work.
That's all for this week, folks!
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Polio
I searched long ago about this, and it was interesting what they learned about polio, and Why there was an outbreak. More then 1 outbreak.
There are 3 main types. And its something that most kids got, and got over. What spread it is contaminated water, from an infected person. Then it Circulates and gets worse.
"Polio reached epidemic proportions in the early 1900s in countries with relatively high standards of living, at a time when other diseases such as diphtheria, typhoid, and tuberculosis were declining. Indeed, many scientists think that advances in hygiene paradoxically led to an increased incidence of polio. The theory is that in the past, infants were exposed to polio, mainly through contaminated water supplies, at a very young age. Infants’ immune systems, aided by maternal antibodies still circulating in their blood, could quickly defeat polio virus and then develop lasting immunity to it. However, better sanitary conditions meant that exposure to polio was delayed until later in life, on average, when a child had lost maternal protection and was also more vulnerable to the most severe form of the disease."
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline/polio
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here is your most insightful comment for next week:
Putting a mask on a person is like putting a mask on a car's tailpipe. We remove toxins through our breathing - when masked these get caught in the fabric and we end up breathing them in and out all day. Not to mention the industrial chemicals in the masks themselves, our own C02, bacteria, and the bacteria and pollution in the environment all around us.
Not to mention that they only ever work at all when they are used properly by trained professionals. When they are not - when people constantly touch and adjust them all day long - they tend to be worse than nothing. Consider a COVID-19 infected shopper at Wal-Mart that straightens his/her mask before picking an item up off the shelf - considers it - and then returns it. That returned item is now covered with the virus - because the mask that person has been wearing over their mouth and nose is most certainly drenched with the virus - and that item will now likely infect anyone and everyone who comes in contact with it: other shoppers and Wal-Mart staff - they themselves who are also likely employing improper mask wearing. Now consider the average Joe's level of education on proper mask etiquette...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have already lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Have you not heard that hand washing, and hand sanitizer is also required to stop the spread of the Virus, along with the injunction of not to touch your face?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm still waiting
for someone to find the Easter Egg in this comment, https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211012/17560147739/court-tells-arkansas-troopers-that-muting-ant i-cop-terms-facebook-page-violates-1st-amendment.shtml#c163
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm still waiting
Yeap, i totally missed it. I should have guessed there was something there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply