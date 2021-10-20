Report: Client-Side Scanning Is An Insecure Nightmare Just Waiting To Be Exploited By Governments
In August, Apple declared that combating the spread of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) was more important than protecting millions of users who've never used their devices to store or share illegal material. While encryption would still protect users' data and communications (in transit and at rest), Apple had given itself permission to inspect data residing on people's devices before allowing it to be sent to others.
This is not a backdoor in a traditional sense. But it can be exploited just like an encryption backdoor if government agencies want access to devices' contents or mandate companies like Apple do more to halt the spread of other content governments have declared troublesome or illegal.
Apple may have implemented its client-side scanning carefully after weighing the pros and cons of introducing a security flaw, but there's simply no way to engage in this sort of scanning without creating a very large and slippery slope capable of accommodating plenty of unwanted (and unwarranted) government intercession.
Apple has put this program on hold for the time being, citing concerns raised by pretty much everyone who knows anything about client-side scanning and encryption. The conclusions that prompted Apple to step away from the precipice of this slope (at least momentarily) have been compiled in a report [PDF] on the negative side effects of client-side scanning, written by a large group of cybersecurity and encryption experts (Hal Abelson, Ross Anderson, Steven M. Bellovin, Josh Benaloh, Matt Blaze, Jon Callas, Whitfield Diffie, Susan Landau, Peter G. Neumann, Ronald L. Rivest, Jeffrey I. Schiller, Bruce Schneier, Vanessa Teague, and Carmela Troncoso). (via The Register)
Here's how that slippery slope looks. Apple's client-side scanning may be targeted, utilizing hashes of known CSAM images, but once the process is in place, it can easily be repurposed.
Only policy decisions prevent the scanning expanding from illegal abuse images to other material of interest to governments; and only the lack of a software update prevents the scanning expanding from static images to content stored in other formats, such as voice, text, or video.
And if people don't think governments will demand more than Apple's proactive CSAM efforts, they haven't been paying attention. CSAM is only the beginning of the list of content governments would like to see tech companies target and control.
While the Five Eyes governments and Apple have been talking about child sex-abuse material (CSAM) —specifically images— in their push for CSS, the European Union has included terrorism and organized crime along with sex abuse. In the EU’s view, targeted content extends from still images through videos to text, as text can be used for both sexual solicitation and terrorist recruitment. We cannot talk merely of “illegal” content, because proposed UK laws would require the blocking online of speech that is legal but that some actors find upsetting.
Once capabilities are built, reasons will be found to make use of them. Once there are mechanisms to perform on-device censorship at scale, court orders may require blocking of nonconsensual intimate imagery, also known as revenge porn. Then copyright owners may bring suit to block allegedly infringing material.
That's just the policy and law side. And that's only a very brief overview of clearly foreseeable expansions of CSS to cover other content, which also brings with it concerns about it being used as a tool for government censorship. Apple has already made concessions to notoriously censorial governments like China's in order to continue to sell products and services there. Additional demands will obviously be made if Apple implements scanning that can be exploited to locate and censor critics of the government.
There's plenty of bad stuff on the technical side, too. CSS is pretty much malware, the report says:
CSS is at odds with the least-privilege principle. Even if it runs in middleware, its scope depends on multiple parties in the targeting chain, so it cannot be claimed to use least-privilege in terms of the scanning scope. If the CSS system is a component used by many apps, then this also violates the least-privilege principle in terms of scope. If it runs at the OS level, things are worse still, as it can completely compromise any user’s device, accessing all their data, performing live intercept, and even turning the device into a room bug.
CSS has difficulty meeting the open-design principle, particularly when the CSS is for CSAM, which has secrecy requirements for the targeted content. As a result, it is not possible to publicly establish what the system actually does, or to be sure that fixes done in response to attacks are comprehensive. Even a meaningful audit must trust that the targeted content is what it purports to be, and so cannot completely test the system and all its failure modes.
Finally, CSS breaks the psychological-acceptability principle by introducing a spy in the owner’s private digital space. A tool that they thought was theirs alone, an intimate device to guard and curate their private life, is suddenly doing surveillance on behalf of the police. At the very least, this takes the chilling effect of surveillance and brings it directly to the owner’s fingertips and very thoughts.
While the report does offer some suggestions on how to make scanning less exploitable, the downsides are too numerous to conclude this can somehow be done safely. Given how many intrusive surveillance programs have already been justified with concerns about terrorism or the spread of illicit material, CSS -- no matter how implemented -- with become a tempting tool for governments to exploit.
In a world where our personal information lies in bits carried on powerful communication and storage devices in our pockets, both technology and laws must be designed to protect our privacy and security, not intrude upon it. Robust protection requires technology and law to complement each other. Client-side scanning would gravely undermine this, making us all less safe and less secure.
Despite this comprehensive report warning against the implementation of client-side scanning, there's a chance Apple may still roll its version out. And once it does, the pressure will be on other companies to do at least as much as Apple is doing to combat CSAM. The only upside is that if governments decide scanning should be used for reasons other than Apple intends, it has the power to shut its system down.
Filed Under: client side scanning, csam, iphones, security
Companies: apple
Reader Comments
Scorpions Album
Don't go taking pictures of your own Albums with your Apple devices...
Re: Scorpions Album
The scorpions? Who are they?
(does research)
Oh. Well, Nevermind, then.
every government is doing the same thing! they're not interested in catching thieves or terrorists, they're all more interested in surveilling ordinary folks, then, if able, blame them for doing nothing, making themselves look good! what i really dont understand is why the hell was a world war fought in order to prevent Hitler from doing the exact same thing as governments are doing today, watching everything us ordinary people do, say, read etc, etc and keep the few most wealthy and powerful people today in the positions they've had for decades? we're slaves, with no rights because of the way these people have had them removed erroded or whatever and how they have been backed by those in the most favorable positions to do so! baically, the planet is completely fucked and the people are right behind it, in just as much total crap!!
Re:
Governments, including US government, are always more concerned about threats from citizens than about external threats. Citizens are a direct threat to the power of the politicians in charge.
Remember the Sony root kit, well this proposal is orders of magnitude worse.
Re:
Mostly in that
I wouldn't say "orders of magnitude worse", but I could agree with a single order worse.
Re: Re:
When its the OS vendor, able to force updates, there is no defence against it. At least with Android, and by choosing your hardware, you can load an open source replacement and escape the Google eco-system.
Senators foaming at the mouth
Who needs an encryption backdoor when you have, basically, an encryption backdoor?
Re: Senators foaming at the mouth
That is not an encryption backdoor, it is opening the front door, or with a minor tweak, back up everything in plain text to that data centre in Utah.
My Hope is, that one this is implemented, there will an incredible flood of false positives. Manufactured false positives. So much that it renders the system useless.
Re: I have something to tell you, and it will make you sad.
The robot censor doesn't care about false positives, because it doesn't care about anying.
The politicians won't care about false positives, because at worst, the false positives are what they campaign against Next Term.
The copyright holders won't care about false positives (when the system devolved to letting them in) because there won't be organized blow-back against them.
The Intelligence Community won't care about false positives because they justify increased funding.
A smartphone is now as powerful as a laptop from 2009, it could be used to spy on someone's browsing, audio, video data if client side spying is allowed there will be a rush of governments asking for for data , the erosion of user privacy will be disastrous as many users their only connection to the Web is a phone we will be in an orwellian world where the government will have data on every person's data and location minoritys protestors human rights activists will be targeted first once example in russia being gay lgbt is almost illegal
This is a stupid idea that needs to be taken out to a deserted field in the middle of nowhere, beaten to death with a baseball bat, buried in a shallow grave, and never spoken of again. If implemented it will not end well. In repressive regimes it will be cracking down on anti-government materials, here in the US it will be tracking down those pesky terrorists, and everywhere will have copyright holders needing to protect their precious, precious intellectual property.
The mere consideration of this Orwellian nightmare put me off ever buying any Apple products.
Re:
Doesn't matter who you buy from. If Apple implements this, the other phone manufacturers will follow like a string of baby chicks.
This system isn't the problem
Ugh, look, this is actually kind of a bad take.
Photos already does client-side scanning of your library. It would be easier to build in a back door to that than to repurpose a system that's built for CSAM scanning that theoretically has protected sources. If China is looking for pictures of Winnie the Pooh, it's a million times easier for Apple to train their photo scanning system on existing Winnie the Pooh pictures than find a way to integrate it into their CSAM system and then generate a whole bunch of strikes against the account so the police get called.
Everyone keeps talking about how foreign governments will demand that Apple add pictures that they want to use to trump up charges against people, or to hunt down dissidents. Well, bad news:
I'm not saying that Apple's client-side scanning system is good or without problems, it's that it makes no sense to use it even if it does exist. For a government that's a bad actor, data security doesn't matter. This is like the XKCD about the wrench: governments that don't care about your digital rights will also beat you with a wrench until you confess anyway. https://xkcd.com/538/
This discourse around Apple's system pretends like it's the most obvious way to scan someone's photo library and find incriminating data and it absolutely isn't.
Re: This system isn't the problem
The apple system is a simple hash matcher, and not an AI system. It has full access to the system, and as such defeats end to end encryption as it could exfiltrate private keys with a trivial modification.
To put it simply, it is Apple showing that if they want to, they have root access to phones, and can do whatever they want with that access.
Client side?
So,
Apple is going to connect to everyone's phones and scan them remotely??
Anyone understand that Apple has now Shown the gov. how to Scan phones?
Now lets see how Apple can HIRE 100,000 people to remote access and Scan phones and DETERMINE what is legal and what ISNT.
Totally and absolutely unbelievable
I find it difficult to take the article seriously as it seems to be based upon a flawed premise, namely that governments would ever ask for more once they've got what they wanted. I mean really, I'm sure once they have one company scanning for a particular kind of content they'll be perfectly content with that, what kind of greedy, self-serving government would take advantage of the new door Apple just provided them to ask for even more?
Re: Totally and absolutely unbelievable
I know, give them an inch and they'll take a centimeter!
