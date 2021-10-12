Facebook Banning & Threatening People For Making Facebook Better Is Everything That's Wrong With Facebook
Regular readers know that I'm a believer in trying to get the big internet companies to embrace a more protocols over platforms approach, in which they're building something that others can then build on as well, and improve in their own ways (without fear of having the rug pulled out from under them). It's why I'm hopeful about Twitter working on just such a plan with its Bluesky project. Facebook, unfortunately, takes a very different view of the world.
While I understand that some of Facebook's thinking around this is a reaction to what happened when it had created a more open platform for developers... and thenCambirdge Analytica happened, which has been an ongoing (if somewhat confusingly understood) black eye for the company. But Facebook has always been a bit skittish about how open it has wanted to be. Famously, it killed Power.com with an unfortunate reading of the CFAA when that company tried to create a universal login for various social media sites, and to help people not be locked in to just one social media site.
But the latest example is really horrible. Louis Barclay has a write up in Slate about how Facebook banned him for life and threatened him with a lawsuit, because he created a tool to make everyone's Facebook experience better (though, less profitable for Facebook). The tool actually sounds quite nifty:
The tool I created, a browser extension called Unfollow Everything, allowed users to delete their News Feed by unfollowing their friends, groups, and pages. The News Feed, as users of Facebook know, is that never-ending page that greets you when you log in. It’s the central hub of Facebook. It’s also a major source of revenue.
Note that the tool doesn't unfriend your friends, family and groups, it just unfollows them. To be honest, until reading about this, I didn't quite realize there was a difference. The key is that if you unfollow (but keep them as friends, or stay in the groups) you can still see what's happening, it's just that their content doesn't show up in your newsfeed. And if you "unfollow everything" then your newsfeed ends up blank. You can still poke around and see what your friends are posting or what's happening in the groups you're interested in, but it's a proactive decision by you, rather than being pushed to you in the news feed. That's... kinda neat.
I still remember the feeling of unfollowing everything for the first time. It was near-miraculous. I had lost nothing, since I could still see my favorite friends and groups by going to them directly. But I had gained a staggering amount of control. I was no longer tempted to scroll down an infinite feed of content. The time I spent on Facebook decreased dramatically. Overnight, my Facebook addiction became manageable.
When I unfollowed everything for the first time, I did it manually. I spent hours using a Facebook-provided feature to click unfollow on each of my friends, groups, and pages. I quickly realized that very few people would go to the same trouble, so I coded a simple tool that would automate the process. In July 2020, I published it to the Chrome store, where people could download it for free.
As I said... kinda neat.
But, of course, Facebook didn't feel that way. It freaked out.
Then, a few months ago, Facebook sent me a cease-and-desist letter. The company demanded that I take down the tool. It also told me that it had permanently disabled my Facebook account—an account that I’d had for more than 15 years, and that was my primary way of staying in touch with family and friends around the world. Pointing to a provision in its terms of service that purports to bind even former users of Facebook, Facebook also demanded that I never again create a tool that interacts with Facebook or its many other services in any way.
That's fucked up on multiple levels. First off, Louis wasn't doing anything that users couldn't all do themselves. He was just automating it and making it easier. So how could that possibly violate anything? Furthermore, he was simply utilizing the features Facebook gives everyone. How could that possibly deserve this kind of reaction?
Yes, obviously, Facebook doesn't like the idea of people no longer using the news feed, but it seems likely that it's only a very small percentage of folks actually doing this kind of thing. Suck it up and deal with it. In the long run, it could actually be better if it helps people like Louis, who are concerned about how much they use Facebook, to keep using it rather than going away from Facebook (well, not Louis any more, since he's banned).
Second, it's always a bad look when you threaten and punish people who are simply trying to build on your service to make it better for some users. It reminds me when Craigslist sued a company for also making Craigslist better. No matter how you spin it, it's a bad look.
Third, giving him a lifetime ban? Come on. That's just being punitive for the sake of being punitive. It seems clear that Louis likes Facebook in general and the ability to connect with his friends and family -- he just didn't like the news feed. Giving him a lifetime ban just seems ridiculously excessive, and insanely petty. Yes, I know that Facebook is constantly on the lookout for scams and hacks that might impact site integrity, but this tool is not that.
Fourth, telling him that he can "never again create a tool that interacts with Facebook"? That's just beyond overkill. It's also unnecessarily punitive, and also seems like an incredibly broad reading of the company's terms of service.
In a more ideal world, we'd see companies like Facebook encouraging more app builders to create tools that make Facebook's experience better for everyone -- and allowing differentiated services like this. Some people would feel better off without the news feed. Louis was creating a tool to make it easier for people to do that so they don't have to do it manually. He didn't break any thing. He didn't harm the site's integrity. And Facebook flipped out.
As I was thinking about this story, I kept thinking about Block Party, a very cool app I've talked about in the past, which makes it easier for people on Twitter to deal with abuse and harassment, by having it automute certain types of users (there's a lot more to it). In that case, it seems like Twitter is happy to have Block Party create tools that make their users' lives better, even though it might lead to less interaction on Twitter itself. But the end result is, hopefully, a healthier experience. Facebook could do the same and could encourage developers to build better tools for users to create more differentiated experiences.
Instead, with its single-minded focus on revenue and growth, it punishes the guy who was simply making use of Facebook's own features to make lives better.
Oh, yeah, there's one more element to this story which also might explain Facebook's reaction -- not that it makes Facebook look any better. It makes it look worse.
A few months after I published Unfollow Everything, academics at the University of Neuchâtel, in Switzerland, expressed interest in using it to study the News Feed’s impact on the amount of time spent on Facebook and the happiness of the platform’s users. We began working together. The university recruited people to join two study groups: one where participants deleted their News Feeds using Unfollow Everything, and a control group where participants left their feeds intact. Participants agreed to share limited and anonymous information—specifically, the amount of time they spent on Facebook, the number of times they visited the site, and the number of friends, groups, and pages they were following and not following, both in total and broken down by category. (For regular Unfollow Everything users, the only Facebook-related data shared was the ratio of followed profiles to total profiles, a metric that helped me ensure the tool was working.)
Facebook has a really, really contentious relationship with academics trying to study the platform. You'll remember how it recently shut down the accounts of NYU researchers for building a tool to get access to useful data Facebook refuses to share. And, of course, the recent whistleblower revelations show that the company isn't always keen to see research that makes the company's products look bad get out into the world.
If the reason that Facebook freaked out about Unfollow Everything was the fact that it might allow academics to study the impact of the news feed, then that's even more messed up. Let them study your damn service, Facebook.
"It’s the central hub of Facebook. It’s also a major source of revenue."
Like it or not, this is the issue. No business is going to freely allow you to get its users to generate less revenue.
"First off, Louis wasn't doing anything that users couldn't all do themselves. He was just automating it and making it easier"
Auto trading software doesn't do anything on the stock market that users can't do themselves, it just makes it easier... There's multiple examples of why the impact of having that stuff running is fundamentally different than it was when manual trading was the only option.
"In a more ideal world, we'd see companies like Facebook encouraging more app builders to create tools that make Facebook's experience better for everyone"
True, but we're also talking about a company that decided to alter the news feed to promote what they wanted to promote out of chronological order, leading to many instances where users who would have been interested in certain local events don't find out about them until after they had taken place (in my experience anyway). As the cliche goes - FB users are not their customers, so their needs are less important than the people who actually pay them...
"Fourth, telling him that he can "never again create a tool that interacts with Facebook"? That's just beyond overkill"
Maybe, but I've been to bars where a guy who got kicked out the night before is allowed back in if he's sufficiently apologetic, and bars where someone who got kicked out 5 years ago isn't able to make it through the door. They have that right to choose which method they take.
"Instead, with its single-minded focus on revenue and growth, it punishes the guy who was simply making use of Facebook's own features to make lives better."
...at the expense of their actual customers and thus their own bottom line... Nobody in Facebook's accounts department cares whether or not a person could curate their feed with less clicks.
I'm certainly not going to defend Facebook's business model or their impact on society here, but it's definitely not a mystery as to why they took this option.
And if you make a tool to remove the fangs from a viper...
the viper is sure to object.
But the platforms have every right to do that, moderation discretion, freedom of association and all that. Isn't it right, Mr. Masnick?
And now for the serious part: This is the logical conclusion of allowing too muvh moderation freedom. It's going to be abused just like copyright and patents are. Removing content by platforms should be illegal, outside of very few narrowly defined situations such as illegal content such as CSAM, copyrighted works, SPAM in the most narrow definition (unsolicited advertisements of products), etc. And account banning should not be allowed unless said account primarily posts content mentioned above.
It's the only way to prevent abuse such as this.
Re:
Just because Facebook is within its rights to ban App Builders doesn't mean it's the right thing to do. Mike Masnick understands it. Why don't you?
(on a side note, that rhymes!)
Re: Re:
Did I say it wasn't wrong? My point is as long as the platforms can legally do any moderation outside of few narrowly defined cases in law, that sort of abuse will continue to happen as it is the logical conclusion of moderation freedom.
Re: Re: Re:
The fact that you consider an action to be abusive does not mean that it is an abuse. In fact, "content moderation", as you call it, is sanctified in the First Amendment. We can all thank Gawd that you are not in charge of the Internet!
As to your first post, I've flagged it as Troll because you are obviously Koby using a different name. Nice try, but no go, pal. I'll flag this one too, once I've finished this response.
Re:
"Removing content by platforms should be illegal, outside of very few narrowly defined situations such as illegal content such as CSAM, copyrighted works, SPAM in the most narrow definition (unsolicited advertisements of products), etc"
Congratulations - unless you want to explicitly ban certain types of speech and thus have to rewrite the concept of free speech in the US, you're just made it so that Facebook cannot block Nazis.
Re: Re:
Then you just have to call out these people as Nazis and tell others in great detail why they are wrong.
"The only solution to bad speech is more speech" - Mike Masnick
Re: Re: Re:
We tried that, then Trump got into office.
If you have a restaurant where a table is doing "Sieg Heil" and causing all your black and Jewish customers to run out the door, the correct form of action is not to explain to everyone why you don't personally agree with the tenets of National Socialism. You kick the fucking Nazis out the door before they start real violence.
Re:
But the platforms have every right to do that, moderation discretion, freedom of association and all that. Isn't it right, Mr. Masnick?
Of course they have every right to. Just as I have every right to criticize them for that decision.
And now for the serious part: This is the logical conclusion of allowing too muvh moderation freedom.
No, it's not. Don't be foolish.
Removing content by platforms should be illegal
That's ridiculous and shows a total lack of understanding of anything.
very few narrowly defined situations such as illegal content such as CSAM, copyrighted works, SPAM in the most narrow definition (unsolicited advertisements of products), etc
So a website for kids must allow hate speech and nazis? Yeah, sure, that'll make sense.
Your "solution" is to make sure that the internet is garbage and no one can ever curate a better more focused kind of community. There are knitting communities that say "no politics" but under your idiotic idea that would no longer be allowed.
This shows a stunning ignorance of reality. Educate yourself.
It's the only way to prevent abuse such as this.
No. It's not.
Re: Re:
Of course Facebook can ban people from Facebook. It's much less obvious whether they can ban those people from ever creating Facebook-related software. We won't know that till a court case is filed and resolved (other than via settlement)—though it would be much more practical to hand off the software to someone who never had a Facebook account, and is therefore not bound by that term.
Re: Re:
Of course, freedom includes the freedom to make bad decisions. I do wonder, though, whether platforms can be guided to make better decisions. Maybe if we start thinking of them more as communities as opposed to businesses? I'm starting to think that maybe a service like Facebook is simply not suited to be a private for-profit business.
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe if we start thinking of them more as communities as opposed to businesses
Because everybody loves the home owner's association.
Re: Re: Re:
A community is a company without a vision of profits, nor even a revenue steam. Lump too many communities into one place (a platform), and you'll get a repeat of Canter and Siegel, the two lawyers who spammed nearly 6,000 usenet groups in 1994. (The accepted first instance of spam.) And that was for a commercial concern, which in turn translates to advertising... as in, for money. I'm sure you can see the connection between them and Facebook, yes?
Re:
"Removing content by platforms should be illegal..."
Why do you hate the First Amendment?
Re: Re:
First amendment should not apply to businesses, only individuals. Personal freedom > corporate freedom
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First amendment should not apply to businesses, only individuals. Personal freedom > corporate freedom
So, the NY Times/Fox News/CNN/Washington Post/Pro Publica/USA Today... all of those should have no 1st Amendment protections?
Really?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You know, there are people who think that corporate personhood shouldn't be a thing. Not saying that I'm one of them, but I spent my student years during a time when "The Corporation" - both the book and the documentary - were popular.
Re: Re: Re:
You didn't answer the question. Let's try again.
Why...do...you..hate the First Amendment?
Re: Re: Re:
... Says nobody who understands the First Amendment.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Toom, were you perhaps a master of Zen in previous life? You sure get to the heart of the matter in the shortest way possible. ;)
<sarcasm> Well, I don't see how else Facebook could respond to a person who has so little regard for their business model. Imagine, creating a tool that puts the well-being of Facebook users above the interests of Facebook shareholders. Mr. Barclay clearly left Facebook with no choice but to banish and threaten him with legal action. </sarcasm>
Whack-a-mole
Louis Barclay should make Unfollow Everything open source.
It's No Wonder
Social media: the tobacco products of the internet.
Re: It's No Wonder
Shouldn't you be catching up on your homework?
Re: Re: It's No Wonder
You know what they say about broken clocks.
I unfollowed everybody except my wife and kids on FB several years ago. The improvement in my FB experience was magical and instantaneous. I started following people again during the COVID lockdown, but I doubt I follow 50 of my 225 FB friends.
Re:
I've just started a FB sabattical, after I had started to unfollow by hand all the people in my feed. It was slow going, esp since I just did a 'snooze for 30 days' at first.
But deleting the app from my phone has been the biggest help, it keeps me from doom scrolling on the silly stories I got semi-addicted to from factinate or one of those other silly top-ten-things pages/ad flingers. I was too weak on my own. LOL!
But seriously, making this script open so I could do it myself would be awesome.
Banned for LIFE!!
For making the Unfollow Everything extension?
He should have made something safer like the UnCertify The Election extension. I've heard it's a riot.
Some would say that getting banned from Facebook would make their lives better.
Re:
+1. Mr. Barclay may not realize it yet, but Facebook was doing him a favor. I know my life is better without Facebook in it. I have no need to pay to my phone all the time now that I quit using FB and it feels great without all that distraction. maybe it will be same with him.
I understand that building a new decentralized form of social media from scratch is a time-consuming effort. But while BlueSky is happening, Twitter is experimenting with features all its own. The company has been experimenting with downvotes for a bit now, but a new round of testing and a new bunch of people getting the feature for testing has brought it to the fore once again. If the feature does go out to the public as a finished thing, it’s gonna be rife with abuse. This, combined with people being antsy about Twitter potentially banning porn in the future, thanks in part to the OnlyFans debacle a little bit back and Twitter experimenting with more monetization methods, could present issues for marginalized groups such as BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people, alongside sex workers and NSFW artists, many of which are also BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+.
Where I’m going with this: Bots rapidly downvoting Tweets from accounts to make it difficult for people to have their voices heard and Twitter banning porn could both happen well before Twitter’s BlueSky is ready. Twitter is funding the long-term R&D of a decentralized standard but Twitter might, in the short term, wind up screwing over and banning and deleting the accounts of people who would be able to make the most use of that standard. I’d love to see a discussion about that.
Huh?
"Facebook Banning & Threatening People For Making Facebook Better Is Everything That's Wrong With Facebook"
Um, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's start with the massive waste of time it is and go from there.
One of the problems with websites that I've never had satisfactorily explained to me is why do they think they are in control of my browsing experience. My usual response to that is "No, I am in charge of what appears on my computer monitor. I paid for my equipment, my connection to the internet, and whatever else that might be necessary, so until you take over those payments, then you can fuck right off with that crap."
If they (the corps/websites) can get a law passed that says otherwise, then I'll happily go back to using Lynx and Pine for my internet experience. That'll get their knickers in a first-class twist, I'm sure.
