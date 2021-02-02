Techdirt Podcast Episode 268: A New Approach To Fighting Online Harassment
The most important point we've repeatedly made about content moderation is that it's not simple, and there are always trade-offs — but this doesn't mean "do nothing" is a viable option. There are no perfect solutions, and that's why experimentation and innovation is important, especially when it comes to pressing moderation questions like those around abuse and harassment. This week we're joined by Tracy Chou, who is doing just this kind of innovation with her app Block Party, to talk about building new tools for fighting abuse and harassment online.
Filed Under: content moderation, harassment, podcast, tracy chou
Companies: block party, twitter
